Changing Times for Digital Marketing Services Companies
Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about the ever-changing landscape as it relates to online marketing and the services that entrepreneurs and corporations purchase from digital marketing services agencies.
In recent times, many of you might remember the news concerning a number of corporations that pulled advertising dollars away from YouTube, leaving a number of prominent YouTube content creators very upset about decreases in income – and I’m sure Google and YouTube were not pleased about the situation either.
I then read where Proctor & Gamble, a huge investor in digital marketing globally, recently cutback over $140 million dollars USD on digital advertising due to ineffectual online ads. Why were they saying these ads were ineffective? Their two greatest reasons cited were that many of their ads were ending up attached to content of objectionable quality, which means that YouTube was not able to discern which channels were good locations to place these ads and companies were getting their names and ads associated with content they did not want to be in any way related to. And secondly, many of their ads were falling into channels and spots where “bots” were looking at the ads instead of human eyes. And bots do not spend any money on products so these advertising dollars were just being thrown away.
The funny thing was that after these advertising cuts had occurred, virtually no loss in sales or business growth were noticed by these corporations. The only thing to change was the increased percentage effectiveness of advertising spend relating to sales.
JP Morgan Chase in March reduced the 400,000 sites it had been allowing ads to be placed on down to only about 5,000 pre-approved sites and, as quoted by their Chief Marketing Officer, Kristin Lemkau, to the New York Times: “we haven’t seen any deterioration on our performance metrics” since the change.”
Over the past several years, we have seen corporations make steady moves away from spending money on TV advertising in the direction of digital advertising because quite frankly, a great many more leads per dollar spent were attainable online. Many digital marketing firms enjoyed dramatic growth over just a few years due to this windfall of media spend money coming in.
For a time, it was utopia but now corporations are learning as is evidenced by the examples above. They are now creating the statistical charts and graphs they need to show their management teams how effective their media spends are. And they are now able to discern where their bang for the buck just isn’t there and to drill down on those statistics to figure out why – which is why you are now seeing these cutback types of moves occurring across the corporate landscape and the statements being made as to why the cutbacks are occurring.
To obtain the media spend capital from these corporations today, it is becoming more apparent that digital marketing services companies had best be prepared to show statistical evidence that the money spent will engender the financial returns anticipated. And as a marketing firm, you will need to be able to start answering questions about how you can manage their funds so that real people and not bots are viewing the ads being placed and that the ads are being placed in quality places, attached to quality content. If you can’t, you may end up being cut just like the 3,500 websites got cut that had been profiting from JP Morgan Chase advertisements.
In summary, it is getting tougher to be a digital marketing firm these days and it will come to be even more so. Online marketing services companies will have to do more due diligence as they find places to spend corporation advertising budgets. And more due diligence means more work which will cut into profit margins. However, if you want to stay in business over the longer term, this something you are going to have to get good at. Those that do, will be picking up additional business from advertising firms that don’t.
Affiliate Tip – Build A Blog
A blog is a great way to add content to a site quickly. You can use a blog as an add-on to your regular website, or use it by itself. Either way, a blog allows you to share content, like reviews, articles, or short musings on a particular topic with your readers.
To create a blog, you will need some sort of blogging software as well as a hosting account. You have several options when it comes to both. The blogging software is usually free, and you have a choice of free hosting, or paid hosting it on your own domain.
The two big players when it comes to blogging software are blogger and wordpress. The main difference between the two is that the blogger hosts its software on its own server, and wordpress, is free software that you install on your hosting account. Once wordpress is installed, it is just as easy to use as blogger’s software.
Wile a wordpress blog is always hosted on your own account, you can host your blog free on blogger, or you can host it on your own hosting account and under your own domain.
Once you blog is set up, you will be able to start posting content. Using a blog is very similar to using email or a message board. You enter a title for your post and then type in your message. While you can’t use regular search engine optimization strategies, you can use your main keyword for the topic you are writing about in your title as well as in the beginning of your message or post. This will help search engine determine what your blog and this particular post are about.
Blogs also tend to be indexed fairly quickly by search engines, which means you will get actively searching visitors to your blog rather quickly as well. Blogs make another great tool in any affiliate marketers toolbox, since you can very easy and very quickly add more content.
To monetize your blog, you can work product recommendations into your post, for example, if you are an affiliate for an ebook on how to get your baby to sleep through the night, you could write a review about the ebook and post it on your blog, or you could write a short article about how new parents can cope with the lack of good night sleep until baby sleeps through the night and then mention the ebook as a resource at the end of your article.
Add links to some of your favorite affiliate products to the side bar of your blog, so they appear no matter what particular post the visitor is reading.
You can also add pay per click ads like Google AdSense either on the sidebar or in the individual blog posts. Here’s a tip if you are using Google AdSense in the body of your post. Make sure your posts are not too short and you stick to one particular topic per post. This will allow Google to display ads that are related to your post topics and will hopefully be of interest to your readers and make them click.
The Essential Guide to Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing comes with its own flow! Just like you shouldn’t be expecting yourself to speak Italian fluently, without you getting trained in the basic and a beginner course, in a similar manner, you can’t get stressed on not acquiring the following that you want without knowing the basic tenets. If you are seeking help and guidance, any professional SEO company will have the following to share.
Understanding social media marketing?
Over the past decade, social media has witnessed exponential growth that most companies have made this an integral aspect of their overall marketing strategy. As per the Social Media Marketing Industry Report in 2015, approximately 96% marketers are resorting to it in their marketing strategies.
It is essential to understand, why marketing has become this important! From the business perspective, here are some of the ways in which it has been a boon to businesses and organizations.
1. You get to know more of your audience and the overall market scenario through rich interactions
2. Helps you establish your vast customer base.
3. Allows you to respond to the online community that will save time to get to know your customers. If you had to know them on a one-on-one basis you will have to shell out a huge amount of time.
4. You get the scope to narrate your brand story.
5. You have the chance to maximize your online sales and earn high revenues.
6. Allows you to reduce the marketing expenses
7. You are clued into other market players and can plan to stay ahead of the competition
Get your social media marketing strategy:
When you realize the power of social media, you certainly would love to have a strategy! Though the internet is buzzing with several guidelines and ways to get this done all by yourself, it’s always better to seek professional assistance. This is where you might as well want to join hands with an expert and reliable digital marketing company.
As a service provider, these companies take into notice your existing online marketing and plan and improvise on it, with their inputs. However, if you want to incorporate a social media marketing plan, here are a few components that you must include in the plan.
1. Setting out your goals and a long-term vision
2. You need to arrange for an audit to get valuable insights
3. Generate and enhance all your social accounts
4. You have the chance to drive your inspiration from your competitors, the clients and also other leading market players
5. Generate a content marketing plan
6. Have your editorial calendar ready as well
7. Examine, analyze and also manage your social media marketing strategy from time to time
When you are setting out on your social media marketing strategy, you need to keep a check on the salient points. These guidelines will enable you to take the best approach to make it work in your favor.
Your 2019 Guide on How to Use Video in Email Marketing
It’s not news that video is at the forefront of marketing these days.
From creating videos for your website to hosting Facebook Live sessions, this marketing tool has transformed from a nice-to-have to a must-have if you want to effectively engage with your audience and build a loyal following who will be more apt to purchase from you.
Video-based marketing is a great way to stand out from the multiple messages people get in their inboxes every day, not to mention how effective it is on social media.
This article focuses on using video in your email marketing. Keep reading for the technical parts of utilizing video in your email marketing and the creative aspect for some inspiration.
I’ve talked about using video many times in the past, but in case you’re still not convinced or didn’t think to use video in your email marketing efforts, it’s time to pay close attention. According to a study done by SuperOffice, including video in emails led to open rate increases of six percent (the average open rate across industries is about 25 percent).
Some other benefits of video marketing:
• It saves time. You can create short, engaging pieces of video much more quickly than it will take you to write an 800-word blog. It also gives info to your viewer in an easy-to-understand way.
• It can help SEO. Your Google search ranking can improve if your footage is viewed and shared by enough people.
• It’s cost-effective. You don’t need CGI effects or animation to make something great. A video can be much more affordable to produce than a blog or ad.
• It grabs attention. Especially when added into your newsletter, a video captures your audience’s attention and compels them to want to watch.
First, the Technical Part of Video Email Marketing
Before you start brainstorming ways to use video in email, you need to know how it plays in different email clients.
There are over 30 major email clients, including Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Apple Mail and Yahoo Mail, and some of them don’t support the requirements for using email with video.
Traditionally, marketers would use HTML5 (Hypertext Markup Language) to code HTML video directly into an email, but recipients with certain email clients aren’t able to play it. Many popular email providers will only show a fallback image, and your marketing message will be lost in the crowd.
Fortunately, some of the popular services like MailChimp, Constant Contact and AWeber make it easy to share across all providers by using a screen capture image of your video and linking it to your original content on your blog, YouTube, Vimeo or similar sites.
This gives the appearance there’s actually video in your email and avoids technical issues with your email provider.
Instead of having to learn HTML5, there are also 3rd party services that can create a video snippet for you to include right in the body of your newsletter. In fact, I did this in a recent newsletter of ours!
Check out Playable to embed a short video in your next newsletter. Playable will replace the video with an image of your choice if the email service provider doesn’t support the video technology.
>> Learn more about the features of our favourite email providers.
No matter what eNewsletter tool you use, it’s crucial to test your campaign before you send it out. You’ll need to have accounts on all of the popular email platforms so that you can see how your footage works in each of them.
Sound like a lot of work? Trust a professional marketing company that’s been helping clients create successful eNewsletter campaigns since 2003.
Next, Make Sure You’re Mobile
According to Hubspot, mobile opens accounted for 46 percent of all email opens. That means you have to ensure you’re keeping smartphones in mind when you’re email marketing with video.
Fortunately, eNewsletter providers such as MailChimp and Constant Contact let you test and see how your messaging will look before you send it out.
It’s still important to keep the file size as low as possible so the video doesn’t need to buffer to start playing. Mobile devices don’t have the fastest download speed.
A good tip is to take a 10 second snippet of your video to use in the newsletter. That snippet can then link to the full feature on your blog.
Also, always make sure autoplay is off, especially on mobile. Most people don’t appreciate having something start playing (often noisily) as they sit in the office or on a bus; they prefer to click on Play themselves.
Now, On to the Creative Part
With the technical stuff out of the way, let’s look at how you can actually create content that will engage your viewers and get you more visitors to your website.
You need a plan with clear objectives or else you’re just sending content out into the world and hoping it will be seen and loved.
Why are you creating this campaign? To generate leads, brand awareness, followers… ?
Once you’ve identified your objectives and goals, you can start thinking about actual email, and the content you want to produce.
As mentioned, host the full-length video in a blog post, landing page or even on social media and then plan to incorporate a “sneak peak” of that video in your email marketing campaign, linking to the full-length version.
Here are six tips and inspiration to get you started:
1. Use the word “video” in your subject line to make your message stands out.
2. Promote an event. Let’s use a law office as an example. We created a short video using Wave.Video for one our clients, A Family Law Firm, to promote an upcoming seminar they were hosting.
3. Offer tips. When it comes to email marketing with video, users want short, digestible clips. A “Top 5” or “4 ways to improve” will get more attention than a 2-minute creation of you trying to explain a product.
4. Create a series. This is a great way to keep people engaged with your expertise, as long as what you’re providing is valuable to them. Stay away from a five-part series on your latest offering. Instead, solve a problem.
Using the law firm video marketing again as an example, you could set up a list-building campaign and do a four-part video series on ways to prepare for a separation or divorce:
• Part 1: DIY or hire a lawyer?
• Part 2: Filing the necessary paperwork
• Part 3: Dividing assets
• Part 4: Supporting your children
5. Make tutorials. Your product or service solves a problem, so how can you showcase this to your clients? Educate your viewers with a short explanation around how your product or service will improve their lives, using real-world examples.
6. Think outside the box. Now, we don’t all have the budget outdoor company Patagonia does; however, look at how they’ve integrated amazing footage into their email campaigns. It doesn’t focus on their surfing gear, but it’s relevant to their customers.
Whether you’re a life coach shooting some footage while you’re on vacation or a wellness provider offering viewers a glimpse of your dinner prep process, get creative and get shooting!
Email marketing with video can be incredibly powerful, increasing your open rates, engagement, leads and sales substantially.
However, not every email should contain one. If you start using this marketing tactic every time you send out an eNewsletter to your subscribers, they’ll stop paying attention. Think of it as one way to stand out from the crowd, but don’t neglect your other tactics.
Crafting an eNewsletter campaign with video (or without), choosing the right email provider, testing and monitoring open rates and engagement is a tough job. And, it needs to be done well or else you’ll end up alienating and losing subscribers.
