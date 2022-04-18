News
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles lists Kansas home for $685,000
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his wife, Katie, in March placed their five-bedroom, 3,182-square-foot house in Overland Park, Kan. on the market for $685,000.
In January, the Bears hired Poles, 36, to be the team’s general manager after longtime general manager Ryan Pace was fired. Poles had been with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 until 2021, rising to become executive director of player personnel.
In Overland Park, which is a large suburb of Kansas City, Poles and his wife bought the nine-room home in 2018 for an undisclosed amount that likely was not far from its $553,000 asking price at that time. Built in 2017, the house has 4-1/2 bathrooms, two fireplaces, a kitchen with a custom island, a great room with built-ins and hardwood flooring, a formal dining room and a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a makeup vanity.
Other features include a screened porch with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and TV area and a fenced yard.
Listing agent Erin Peel declined to comment in detail on the listing, although she noted that the home just went under contract.
“It’s indicative of the market (here),” she told Elite Street. “We had a lot of offers.”
The house had a $7,822 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
News
David Furones’ NFL mock draft: The franchise-altering picks, surprises and steals of a first round minus the Dolphins
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins reporter David Furones hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28.
The Dolphins are without a first-round pick as their own was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year and the one they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
1. Jaguars: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson is the favorite to be the top pick. There could be some momentum for Georgia’s Travon Walker, but not enough, in my opinion. The Jaguars go with the more sure pick and elite pass rusher to pair opposite of Josh Allen. Top needs: Edge rusher, OT, OG/C, LB, S
2. Lions: Georgia DE Travon Walker
So Walker goes to Detroit at No. 2. The buzz that has him shooting up boards proves true as the Lions bank on his physical tools that make him a top NFL prospect. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Alabama OT Evan Neal
I believe Neal is the top offensive tackle in this draft, and he’s versatile enough where Houston can play him at right tackle to solidify the offensive line along with Laremy Tunsil. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
After he was considered the possible top prospect last fall, reports of Thibodeaux’s downfall prove exaggerated. Jets get the uber-talented pass rusher. Good thing the Dolphins are taking steps toward strengthening their offensive line. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB, Edge
5. Giants: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
The Giants could take the first receiver off the board or go defense, but they also know they select again in two picks. New York gets QB Daniel Jones the help up front in Ekwonu that will also key the run-blocking. Top needs: OL, Edge, WR, S, LB
6. Panthers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
And this is why the the Giants take their tackle first. If Carolina doesn’t take the first quarterback at 6, it probably benefits the franchise to select a lineman to protect either Sam Darnold or another QB of the future. Could also see a trade back to take a QB later while adding picks between here and next selection at No. 137. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants (from Bears): FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II
The Giants flirt with the idea of going wide receiver but instead fortify the defense, drafting the Seminoles standout that rose from Last Chance U to a stellar 2021 season and Senior Bowl showing. Top needs: OL, Edge, WR, S, LB
8. Falcons: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Atlanta passes on taking the top quarterback in this class and grabs the first receiver, allowing Wilson to get plenty of targets as a rookie with Calvin Ridley suspended. Then, either Marcus Mariota or a QB taken next year will have Ridley, Wilson and Kyle Pitts in 2023. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, RB, CB, S
9. Seahawks (from Broncos): Liberty QB Malik Willis
Finally, a quarterback! Someone could fall in love with Kenny Pickett over Willis, but I see the Liberty QB with more potential down the road. The rebuilding Seahawks have time to develop him. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets (from Seahawks): Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
The other teams in the top 10 mess up by letting a talent like Gardner slip to 10, but the Jets luck out in getting this steal to solidify the back end of their defense after already snagging Thibodeaux. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
Going to Washington with a similar build at safety to the late, great Sean Taylor, but his 4.59 40 time causes a bit of a slide out of the top 10. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
The run on DBs continues, and another one with tremendous upside outside of the top 10 that can fill a void for Minnesota. The only worry is most of his best film comes from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. Texans (from Browns): Georgia DT Jordan Davis
The Texans have so many holes to fill, and after going O-line with the No. 3 pick, why not take the mammoth 340-pound nose guard who has the athleticism to boot after his 4.78 40 time, which is ridiculous at his size. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
It’s almost not fair that a talented roster like Baltimore gets to pick here and take the first linebacker, but that’s the Ravens’ reward for how depleted they were by injuries by the end of last season. Dean was a leader for the national champion Bulldogs and fits perfectly in pairing with Patrick Queen. Top needs: LB, Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles (from Dolphins): Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Philadelphia flirts with the idea of going wide receiver, but with plenty of talent available at the position and another selection three picks away, the Eagles make sure to address linebacker first and get an all-around prospect. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints (from Colts via Eagles): Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
New Orleans needs a replacement for Terron Armstead after losing him in free agency to the Dolphins, and Penning is a similar physical, mauling type of franchise left tackle who had an impressive Senior Bowl. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
With Davis and Lloyd off the board and no right tackle I would take here, going with Wyatt as the interior down lineman after the Chargers already brought in Khalil Mack to improve the pass rush and CB J.C. Jackson in the secondary. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles (from Saints): USC WR Drake London
A third straight year taking a receiver in the first round?! I find it too tempting for Philadelphia with the 6-foot-4 London still there and a bigger body to complement DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor for QB Jalen Hurts. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints (from Eagles): Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Go with the receiver prospect that could’ve been tops in the class had it not been for a torn ACL in the national title game. Taking the speedster should pay dividends down the road as New Orleans determines its long-term plan at QB, whether Jameis Winston or otherwise. Top needs: WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
It’s a perfect match with the Pitt passer dropping to the Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger now retired. Pickett, already familiar with Heinz Field, can begin behind Mitchell Trubisky before challenging him for the starting job. Top needs: QB, CB, S, OL
21. Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Could easily select a cornerback to replace the loss of Jackson, but the Patriots go receiver in the first round for just the second time in the Bill Belichick era. After acquiring DeVante Parker from Miami, they give QB Mac Jones a 6-1 wideout with sub-4.4 speed. Top needs: CB, Edge, ILB, WR
22. Packers (from Raiders): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Green Bay better get Aaron Rodgers a wideout in the first round after sending Davante Adams to Vegas. In Burks, the Packers get an athletic, versatile, physical specimen at 6-3, 225 who I was previously eyeing for the Dolphins when they still had the 29th pick. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
A sweet spot for the draft’s third cornerback to land, with a team in Arizona that could use some help at the position. He possesses versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Dallas just let Connor Williams walk in free agency to the Dolphins. The Cowboys can pick up the blocker who is 1A and 1B with Zion Johnson as far as draft’s top guards and slide him in at LG with All-Pro Zack Martin at right guard, forming a stout tandem. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
Johnson goes one pick later as Buffalo is glad to take either he or Green here as it seeks improvement on the interior of the offensive line. Few holes for the team that sits atop the AFC East. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
Give Ryan Tannehill a speedster who can stretch the field in an effective play-action with Derrick Henry in the backfield, create yards after catch and complement the big, possession receiver that is A.J. Brown. Top needs: WR, LB, OL, CB
27. Buccaneers: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Ideally, Tampa Bay would want a guard to fall here, but with the top two just taken and the way the Bucs’ season ended because they gave up the deep ball to Rams WR Cooper Kupp that led to a game-winning field goal, that’s fresh in their mind as they take the next cornerback on the board. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Nice pair of selections for Green Bay, after already addressing wide receiver with the earlier pick. The Packers get help on the edge in the powerful 6-4, 275-pound Karlaftis. Top needs: Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs (from 49ers via Dolphins): Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Kansas City would’ve never gotten past Buffalo in the playoffs if it actually had to get a stop in overtime. Elam is the long, physical press corner the Chiefs need, and South Florida (Benjamin High) isn’t shut out of the first round. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
Who will be the wide receiver the Chiefs bring in after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami? Let QB Patrick Mahomes work with this 6-foot-5 unicorn that ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. Top needs: WR, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
An absolute steal as Linderbaum should be gone by the middle of the first round, but without other teams to prioritize a center, the reigning AFC champs land him to challenge Ted Karras for the starting spot and play alongside guard Alex Cappa and tackle La’el Collins. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions (from Rams): Michigan S Daxton Hill
Does Detroit make a third quarterback a first-rounder? No. The Lions keep this versatile DB in the state that can be flexible with what they build around him defensively. Besides, they’re back up with the second pick of Round 2 and could just prefer next year’s class for a QB. Top needs: QB, S, WR, LB, DT
News
North St. Louis could get $39 mil. from ARPA
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Board of Aldermen is one vote away from passing an American Rescue Plan funding bill that would give a big boost to north St. Louis.
Board Bill 82 provides $39 million to small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhoods in north St. Louis. Board President Lewis Reed thanked members, saying the bill will provide safety, stability, and access to opportunities.
Board Bill 82, as amended, allocates $37 million to north side corridors for economic empowerment in qualified census tract areas and $2 million for citywide ADA compliance, bringing the total to $39 million.
A final vote on the bill takes place Monday at 10 a.m. at the full Board of Aldermen meeting in the chambers at city hall.
News
Dallas Keuchel reflects on 3 memorable wins along the Chicago White Sox starter’s road to 100 career victories
Dallas Keuchel’s 100th career win meant more to him than he originally thought it would.
“Kind of think back quickly about various wins or sitting out ‘19 half a year (before signing with the Atlanta Braves) and COVID pretty much canceling two-thirds of a season (in 2020),” Keuchel said Wednesday. “Not going to lie, I felt like this should have been a couple of years previously, but you never let this game get too ahead of yourself and that was a very humbling experience not to reach it until right now.”
The Chicago White Sox starter reached the mark Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in a 6-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Nothing is more respected by your peers than longevity,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And then how do you mark longevity? Well, it’s got to be productive longevity. It’s not you hit .300 once. If you do it several times and win 100 games in the major leagues as a starting pitcher, especially in the last few years — it’s a great mark, really.
“He’s got a lot to be proud of and picked a wonderful time for our club to do it. Helped us win a series.”
Keuchel’s first 76 wins came with the Houston Astros, including a career-high 20 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season.
His next eight wins were with the Braves. He has 16 victories since joining the Sox in 2020.
Keuchel looks for win No. 101 on Monday as the Sox begin a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
The 34-year-old left-hander discussed with the Tribune on Saturday three of the wins on the way to 100.
No. 1
June 23, 2012, vs. Cleveland
Keuchel went the distance in his second big-league start, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in an 8-1 victory for the Astros.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was a good day. One of my most memorable moments — I think it was the seventh inning — I was kind of dancing around somebody and Carlos Lee came up from first base and said if I didn’t get out of the inning then I owed him $1,000. So thankfully I got out of the inning. I didn’t owe him any money. Little things like that you keep with you. Some of the joys of being a rookie.”
No. 50
Aug. 27, 2016, vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Keuchel won three of his final four starts in a season cut short by left shoulder inflammation. He faced the Rays in his last start of 2016, allowing two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings in a 6-2 Astros victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “One thing or another, the Rays have always hit me well (he’s 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 10 starts against them). I either don’t have really good stuff that day or they have a great game plan. I do remember that game, at home. I had some good starts in Tampa that tapered off really badly. I actually struck out (Evan) Longoria on a fastball away. One of my few four-seam fastball strikeouts away. That sticks with me a little bit too.”
No. 85 (first win with the Sox)
July 25, 2020, vs. Minnesota Twins
Keuchel and the Sox agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal on Dec. 30, 2019. He made his first start for them in the second game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Keuchel allowed two runs on three hits in 5⅓ innings in a 10-3 victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was fun. Circumstances were what they were. I just wanted to get off on the right foot. Was battling a back injury that had happened weeks previously and I didn’t know if I would be able to go or not. That was kind of the storyline behind that start. I was able to corral it together, and even though it was 11 starts, it was a very memorable ‘20 season.”
Wednesday became another moment to remember.
“I don’t care what anybody says, I’m a firm believer that time does fly,” Keuchel told the Tribune. “And it’s been a good ride. When I get some more time, hopefully when my career is over, I’ll get to think back a little bit more between one and 100 or one and 150 or whatever it is and dig and see some of those intricate stories.”
