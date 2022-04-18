News
Chicago Bulls overcome an early 16-point deficit but lose 93-86 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the playoffs
In the fourth quarter of any game, the Chicago Bulls are always comfortable with a single-digit deficit and the ball in DeMar DeRozan’s hands. That has been a tried-and-true formula throughout DeRozan’s first season in Chicago.
But DeRozan couldn’t deliver late-game heroics in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn’t make a fourth-quarter basket until 2:11 remained in the game, going 1-for-7 in the quarter, and he took only two free throws in the second half.
And despite the Bulls erasing a 16-point first-half deficit, a fourth quarter devoid of DeRozan’s magic allowed the Bucks to escape with a 93-86 win.
Neither team cracked 100 points in an ugly night of bludgeoning basketball as both teams struggled to make shots. The Bulls shot 32.3% from the field and went 7 for 37 from 3-point range, while the Bucks went 15 for 23 from the free-throw line.
The early minutes looked dire for the Bulls. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for a 9-0 opening burst, and the Bucks quickly climbed to a 16-point lead. The Bulls knew they couldn’t counter the size of the Bucks straight up, but they also failed to capitalize on a key advantage from long range.
The Bucks sacrifice defending the 3-point line to focus nearly all of their defensive attention on the paint, where Antetokounmpo and Lopez loom large to affect every layup and post-up. This left the long-range shots wide open, but the Bulls went 3 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half, including a 10-minute stretch without hitting a shot behind the arc.
The Bulls outscored the Bucks 22-17 in the second quarter, forcing offense through free throws to chisel the deficit to 51-43 at the half. They were bolstered by a poor shooting performance by the Bucks, who went 6 for 22 from the field in the second quarter and 5 for 10 from the line in the first half.
The Bulls needed all three of their All-Stars to show out to keep level with the Bucks. Nikola Vučević fulfilled that task in the third quarter, aggressively backing down Lopez for a post-up bucket, then splashing a tying 3-pointer on the next play. Coby White knocked down a 3 to lift the Bulls into a 67-64 lead — their first of the night — with 3:11 left in the third.
The Bulls stretched their short-lived lead to five, but the Bucks had a simple answer to quell the comeback — substituting Antetokounmpo back into the game. The Bucks went on a 10-2 run to retake a three-point lead to end the third, with Antetokounmpo finishing the quarter with a bulldozer drive to flatten DeRozan on the way to a layup.
After seven years of chasing his postseason debut, Zach LaVine recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in his first playoff game. But fouls nearly nullified his closing presence after he picked up his fifth in the second minute of the fourth quarter, limiting LaVine defensively through the final stretch, and he shot 6 of 19 from the field (2 of 10 on 3-pointers).
Vučević also was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and struggled with consistency against sizable matchups in Lopez and Antetokounmpo, but the Bulls center finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
DeRozan, meanwhile, finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Lopez added 18 points.
The Bucks turned the ball over 21 times to offer the Bulls ample opportunities to even the score on the break, but the Bulls scored only five points in transition.
Coach Billy Donovan kept Alex Caruso under a slight playing-time restriction, starting him at point guard but keeping his minutes in the low 30s to help his recovery from back spasms. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu played only nine minutes in his playoff debut after assuming the role of backup point guard behind Caruso following Lonzo Ball’s season-ending injury.
Instead, Donovan utilized a wider rotation of players, including forward Derrick Jones Jr., who filled in at guard during rotations without Antetokounmpo on the court.
Patrick Williams started in his first playoff game but didn’t take a shot until the final two minutes of the first half. The second-year power forward finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
The Bulls will return to Milwaukee for Game 2 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.
‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Has Spectacular Visuals and No Plot
There’s plenty of magic in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but viewers will need a summoning spell to conjure up a tangible plot. The film follows 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them—and will apparently be succeeded by two more sequels—and operates on the assumption that the audience has not only seen the prior films, but has read every Harry Potter book on the shelf.
|
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 (2.5/4 stars)
The Crimes of Grindelwald, which introduced Johnny Depp as murderous wizard Gellert Grindelwald, concluded with a twist involving Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone (he’s a Dumbledore, apparently). This one, replacing Depp with a significantly more compelling Mads Mikkelsen, picks up where we left off. Grindelwald is still threatening the Muggle world and now seeks to ascend the ranks of the International Confederation of Wizards. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is unable to “move against” Grindelwald because the pair, once young lovers, have a blood pact. Instead, Dumbledore tasks Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), his brother Theseus (Callum Turner), American witch Lally (an absolutely delightful Jessica Williams, who should get her own franchise), Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) to put a stop to his nemesis.
There’s not really a specific storyline beyond that. The film, directed by David Yates, plays out in a series of magical set pieces that serve to introduce new fantastical creatures or allow the VFX team to indulge in visually-dazzling action sequences. There’s a sub-plot about a tiny deer-like creature called a Qilin, who can see into people’s souls and may be useful in the election if Newt can keep it out of the wrong hands. Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob’s former flame, has crossed over the dark side (or has she?) and Newt’s own love interest, Tina (Katherine Waterston), is too busy to be part of this particular ploy to save the world. There’s a lot to keep track off and you’ll be forgiven if, at points, you have no idea what’s going on.
Besides Williams, who steals the show as Lally, the most engaging thing about the film is the dynamic between Law and Mikkelsen, who imbue the wizards’ relationship with a tension-filled history. Unlike the original books and the prior films, The Secrets of Dumbledore doesn’t tip-toe around their sexuality. Dumbledore is quick to admit he was once in love with Grindelwald, even if we don’t get to see much of that here. Law, who is forced to spend a lot of the film giving deeply knowing looks, is believable as a wizard whose allegiances are torn and Mikkelsen, who probably should have been cast from the start, embraces his role with a subtle fervor.
The original series of Harry Potter books—and the resulting films—opened up a world with seemingly endless possibilities. While it’s likely best to detach that magical world from its author, She Who Must Not Be Named (who also wrote the screenplay for The Secrets of Dumbledore), there shouldn’t be a lack of engaging stories to find both inside Hogwarts and without. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been plagued by scandals and the filmmakers have sought to distance them films from their author, along with Depp and now Miller. But those scandals shouldn’t impact the storytelling itself. The Crimes of Grindelwald was overstuffed and somewhat erratic, opening up plot points from the Harry Potter films that felt somewhat disjointed, and that same problem has emerged here. There are apparently two more Fantastic Beasts sequels still to come and it’s yet unclear how the narrative will all come together, despite screenwriter Steve Kloves coming back to apparently fix J.K. Rowling’s initial screenplay.
Visually, there’s a lot to delight in. The production design and VFX, as usual, are top of the line. The climactic finale takes place in Bhutan, the origin place of much of the wizarding world’s magic, and it’s genuinely cool to see how the filmmakers interpret the world of magic in both Berlin, the main setting for the story, and Bhutan. Harry Potter fans will especially enjoy the return to Hogwarts and Hogsmeade Village. But it’s not enough to piece together IP and hope for a great story. The Secrets of Dumbledore has its moments, but the sum is oddly less than its parts.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
It’ll be an uphill climb to make Lynx roster. These draft picks aren’t backing down.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t mince words last week on draft night.
After selecting North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones with the No. 22 pick, then South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven with the No. 28 pick, Reeve acknowledged that both players had a tough road ahead as far as making the team.
The current roster is chock full of talented veterans, including star center Sylvia Fowles, who is searching for a WNBA title in what will be her final season in the league. Thus, a couple of rookies might not fit the timeline for the Lynx right now.
Not that Jones are Sjerven are backing down, a mentality that impressed Reeve during the first practice of training camp on Sunday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis.
“They had good moments,” Reeve said. “That’s what we hope for.”
As long as Reeve has been around, her message to young players has always been, “You’re here for a reason.” Though she doesn’t pigeonhole players to certain positions, she does want them to focus on the areas of their game where they excel.
Especially if they are battling for a spot at the end of the bench.
“That’s what we always say when we’re in the evaluation process, we say, ‘What is the one thing we know that they’re going to do in the WNBA?’” Reeve said. “That we determine whether that’s a skill set we need. If we can’t answer that question, it gets a lot harder for that prospect. I think anyone that’s here has demonstrated that there’s at least one thing that’s translatable to our league.”
For the 6-foot-2 Jones, that’s her ability as a distributor, as well as here infectious demeanor.
“I’m very energetic,” Jones said. “I’m very loud and like to cheer my teammates on.”
For the 6-foot-3 Sjerven, that’s her unique skill set for a player of her size.
“I’m not a traditional back-to-the-basket center,” Sjerven said. “That can provide something.”
Aside from getting a chance to stick in the WNBA, the magnitude of this opportunity isn’t lost on Sjerven. She grew up in Rogers, roughly 30 minutes from the Target Center, and was a diehard Lynx fan. She used to idolize players like Fowles, and now she’s working alongside her in practice.
That said, Sjerven is trying to keep everything in perspective.
“I carry the same philosophy I did during the NCAA tournament,” said Sjerven, who led South Dakota on a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16. “It’s just basketball. While it is exciting to be here playing with these players, at the end of the day, it’s basketball.”
The biggest difference is it’s a much faster game at the next level, which often makes the first practice feel a little overwhelming The key is to adapt as quickly as possible.
“I’m learning from the vets and embracing this moment,” Jones said. “I’m thankful to be here and I’m ready to learn. And compete.”
That last part is music to Reeve’s ears. She loves seeing that competitive fire from young players.
“We want players that act like they belong,” Reeve said. “We want players who don’t care who they’re going against because (they) are still going to do what they do. We saw some of that.”
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E7: A Stand-Out Guest Star Helps Jean-Luc Confront the Monsters in His Head
This season of Star Trek: Picard has shown its ensemble cast a lot of love, giving each series regular some time in the spotlight. This week, however, we spend some quality time with the title character, digging deep into a defining moment of childhood trauma with the help of a fantastic guest star.
Most of Picard’s story in “Monsters” takes place within his mind, in a pair of parallel coma dreams. In one, Picard is being taunted by a Starfleet analyst as part of a mandatory psych evaluation. The analyst, portrayed by James Callis of Battlestar Galactica fame, has a biting wit and no patience for Picard’s emotional obfuscation. In an effort to pierce Picard’s emotional defenses, the analyst challenges Picard to improvise a simple children’s story, and Picard begins spinning a yarn about a benevolent queen and her young son being threatened by a monster who resides in their home. The other dream is the story he’s spinning itself, in which the characters are represented by a young Jean-Luc (Dylan Von Halle) and his mother (Madeline Wise). (While not named at any point this season, TNG establishes her first name as Yvette.) The fairy tale unfolds in fits and starts as the analyst prods Picard to finish it, but it’s also interrupted by the arrival of Tallinn, who has psychically projected herself into Picard’s mind in an effort to wake him from his catatonic state.
The scenes between Picard and the analyst are among the best of the series so far, such that I almost wish that this episode (or at least, this subplot) had been a two-man play. Patrick Stewart and James Callis play off of each other beautifully. Callis’ character picks apart Picard such that he cannot sustain his practiced calm, and finds himself shaken and struggling for words. We’re seeing flashes of the fragile child who he used to be, not just in the fairy tale world, but in Stewart’s performance. The analyst, being born of Picard’s own psyche, knows his weaknesses and cuts through his repression, but his real edge is the form Picard’s subconscious has given him: that of his late father. (His name also goes unmentioned here, but it is Maurice.) Picard doesn’t recognize him until late in their confrontation, and I believe that this isn’t only a convenience of dream logic. Until the end of this story, Jean-Luc Picard hasn’t really seen either of his parents as human beings.
In the fairy-tale dream, Picard and Yvette are pursued through the catacombs of the family chateau by ghoulish creatures. Young Jean-Luc is left alone as his mother is dragged away by some unseen force, and he refuses to move out of fear that she won’t be able to find him again. When Tallinn arrives, she helps him face the darkness, which seems to stir up some courage in the older Picard in the parallel therapy dream. Eventually, the dreams combine, and Picard and Dream-Maurice unlock the true story that he’s been repressing for decades. While Jean-Luc’s memories of his parents’ fraught marriage are real, they have been absent some essential context: Yvette suffered from a mental illness which, though not named, is described very much like bipolar disorder. One day, Yvette rushed off in a panic to the dangerous catacombs beneath Chateau Picard, with a twelve-year-old Jean-Luc in tow. When Jean-Luc’s foot became caught in a broken floorboard, Yvette left him behind. Maurice found him three hours later, then confronted an unstable Yvette, which Jean-Luc has long remembered as an aggressive act rather than a protective one.
I’m pleased that the implication from this season’s premiere that Maurice was an abusive husband turned out to be more than it seemed. That Picard was actually the child of an unwell mother is no less cliché, but it does at least create some complicated new feelings for Picard who, having venerated one parent and vilified the other all his life, now has to see them both as real people. His mother loved him dearly, but her unwillingness to accept treatment for her mental illness is as responsible for his scarred childhood as was his father’s course, stubborn heart. The story doesn’t totally exonerate Maurice, either, as coping with an unstable spouse doesn’t excuse his cruel and dismissive attitude towards Jean-Luc and his Starfleet dreams. All it means is that Jean-Luc no longer needs to blame himself for failing to protect his mother from his father. It’s a relief to learn that Maurice isn’t a monster, he’s just kind of an asshole. For Jean-Luc, who has feared becoming his father his whole life, that could make a big difference to how he sees himself and the risks of becoming someone’s partner.
Meanwhile, the romance subplot between Chris Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and Dr. Teresa Ramirez (Sol Rodriguez) marches forward thanks to some refreshing, if potentially timeline-shattering honesty. Hoping to make up for his prior deception, Rios offers full transparency and even beams Teresa and her son Ricardo aboard La Sirena as a gesture of trust, though probably as much as a demonstration of how cool he is. This storyline continues to charm thanks to the chemistry between Rodriguez and Cabrera, but gets cringey just about any time Ricardo is involved. This is not a specific knock against the young actor who plays him; almost no story about grown-ups is improved by the presence of an excitable child, especially when we’re clearly meant to see him as just the cutest thing. We also see a bit of Seven and Raffi’s investigation into the missing Agnes Jurati, though only enough to catch them up with the audience. Love is definitely in the air, as their scenes together represent the only time all season that we’ve seen the couple acting at ease with each other.
Waking from his coma, Jean-Luc tries to make sense of why Q would set him on this path to begin with. He extrapolates that, since Q clearly wants him to know himself better, that perhaps he should be trying to know Q better. Usually, when Q comes around, Picard is preoccupied with trying to make him go away; he’s never really tried to learn what makes him tick. Now, he may have to reach out to him in order to put an end to the threat to the timeline. I’m generally of the opinion that Q is better off being mysterious and unpredictable, and that Q’s fascination with Picard or humanity has never required explanation. I have my doubts that any backstory for Q could be satisfying after 35 years of mystery, but given that this is likely John de Lancie’s final run with the character I’m game for a more intimate story as his swan song.
We’ll have to wait a bit for that, however, as Picard and Guinan’s (Ito Aghayere) attempt to summon Q using an ancient El Aurian wine decanter inexplicably fails. (Guinan’s call receiving no response is pretty ominous. It seems pretty clear that Q is on death’s door, but might the entire Continuum be ailing? Star Trek: Discovery sets the Federation’s last known contact with the Q somewhere in the 26th century, and this could be the beginning of their demise.) Instead, Guinan’s bar receives a visit from the FBI, who place her and Picard under arrest under suspicion of being space aliens. While I enjoy the dramatic entrance of the lead agent (Jay Karnes), who seems at first as if he might be another Q who’s come to mess with them, this is a plot complication I am not terribly excited about. Didn’t we just rescue a crew member from government custody two weeks ago? As has become standard for Picard, the stinger setting up the next chapter keeps this one from really sticking the landing, but otherwise, this one’s a winner.
