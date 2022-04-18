Finance
China Corporate Structures
While domestic companies have a wide range of alternatives in establishing business operations in China, foreign companies are more restricted, with the most common business vehicles for foreign investors being:
– Representative Offices
– Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
– Joint Ventures (Cooperative and Contractual)
1.0 Representative Offices
General
The fastest and easiest method for a foreign company to establish a presence or ‘footprint’ in China is through registration of a Representative Office of a foreign company. While this is true, there are certain factors that must be considered when deciding whether an RO is the appropriate structure:
i) ROs cannot conduct direct profit-making activities (cannot earn income) and may only serve a liaison function between head office and suppliers/distributors/customers in China;
ii) ROs do not have separate legal personality and may only contract or conduct business on behalf of head office;
iii) practically, ROs are limited with regards to business relations with Chinese companies who may prefer to deal with Mainland registered company;
iv) taxes must still be paid (though there are no profits);
v) ROs, while simple to establish, are relatively more complex when closing.
An RO is permitted to:
– Conduct data collection and research on local market
– Liaise with local contacts on behalf of parent company
– Coordinate parent companies activities in China such as contract negotiations
– Coordination of warranty and after-sales service
– Conduct services for parent company such as coordination of import, export, and distribution of products
An RO is not permitted to:
– Directly engage in business for profit
– Sign contracts on its own behalf
– Represent entities other than the parent company
– Collect money or issue invoices for products or services
Representative offices are governed by the Procedures for the Registration and Administration of Resident Representative Offices of Foreign Enterprises in China and the Detailed Rules of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation for the Implementation of the Provisional Regulations Governing the Examination, Approval and Administration of Representative Offices of Foreign Enterprises.
Registration
Unlike many other countries, Representative Offices in China are subject to registration requirements. A filing must be made with the local Administration for Industry and Commerce, which, if successful, will issue an Approval Certificate for the Representative Office. Thereafter, a number of filings with other authorities such as the Foreign Exchange Bureau must be made, and a ‘Business License’ issued by the local Administration for Industry and Commerce.
Registration is generally valid for only three years and application must be made prior to expiration for renewal of the term.
It is important to note that in order to establish an RO in China, it is necessary to establish a physical office space (in cities such as Shanghai, only certain commercial buildings may be used to register ROs).
2.0 Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
General
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises (WFOEs) or limited liability companies whose investors are purely foreign are quickly becoming the most popular method of foreign investment in China. While foreign companies once thought (and were often compelled by laws) that a local partner was necessary to operate business in China, this is increasingly no longer the case in a wide range of industries.
Characteristics of WFOEs:
– Between one to fifty shareholders
– Restricts the right to transfer shares
– Prohibits public offering of shares
– Equity is divided based on contribution to registered capital and not allocation of shares
– Liability is limited to the amount of registered capital contributed
WFOEs are governed by the Law of the PRC on Enterprises Operated Exclusively with Foreign Capital, and relevant implementing regulations.
Advantages of WFOEs:
– Management control
– Simpler establishment procedures
– Easier to terminate
– Easier to increase investment
– Protection of intellectual property
Disadvantages of WFOEs:
– Lack of experience and local connections
– May not be listed on stock exchange
Establishment
There are a number of steps required to establish a WFOE:
– Filing of articles of company introduction letter, articles of association, feasibility study, and other corporate documents with the local foreign commerce bureau for approval and issuance of Foreign Investment Approval Certificate.
– Collateral filings with other government authorities such as:
o Local and national tax bureaus
o Foreign exchange bureau
o Customs bureau
o Statistics bureau
o Public security bureau
– Within 30 days of obtaining Foreign Investment Approval Certificate, obtain temporary Business License from the Administration for Industry and Commerce
– Make Registered Capital Contributions and Audit by Domestic Accounting Firm
– Submit investment report to Administration for Industry and Commerce to obtain Permanent Business License
Important considerations
Name
A company name must be in both English and Chinese, though, for practical purposes, only the Chinese name is important. It cannot be identical or similar to a previously registered company name. The name can be pre-reserved for a period of up to six months, which will expire if not used for establishment purposes during this time.
Business scope
Unlike companies in many western nations where they are permitted to do any range of business activities unless otherwise stated in laws and regulations, foreign investors in China are required to define their company’s business scope at the outset of operations and must conduct business within this scope, subject to modification through re-application.
Registered capital
As per the business scope defined, a foreign investor will be required to invest a certain minimum amount of capital which must be registered or recorded with the appropriate authorities as having been made to the WFOE. Generally, this amount will range from RMB 30,000 to several million RMB for larger projects. Capital must simply be invested into the company and recorded as having been made with the local administration for industry and commerce.
Shareholders
Shareholders must all be foreign and there must be between one to fifty who hold an interest in the WFOE.
Directors
The WFOE must designate a board of directors (or single director) who shall act for the initial term of office (as set out in the articles of association).
Legal Representative
Only one individual may bind the WFOE through simple signature (without use of company chop), and they must be designated as the Legal Representative in the formation documents.
Senior Managers
At a minimum, the WFOE must designate its first general manager.
From a purely legal perspective, the directors, senior managers, supervisor and other senior personnel do not have to be a resident in China, though it may be more practical to do so.
Supervisor(s)
At least one individual who is not a Director or Senior Manager must act as the WFOE’s supervisor.
Physical address
Each company must have a unique physical address at which the company is registered. Unlike other nations in which virtual offices are permitted, China requires that a company have a physical office space.
Annual filing
Within three months of the end of each calendar year, the WFOE must undergo an annual inspection. Prior to the annual inspection, the firm must hire a domestic accounting firm to conduct an audit of the books.
3.0 Joint Ventures
Joint Ventures, in this specific context, refer to a registered legal entity cooperation between at least one foreign investor and Chinese investor. Previously, this structure was more common, though it has been steadily decreasing due to the disadvantages set out below.
Joint Ventures can be classified into two different types:
– Equity Joint Ventures
– Cooperative Joint Ventures
The main distinction between the two is that the latter provides for more flexibility in distribution of revenues. Whereas Equity Joint Ventures require that the joint venture partners share in distribution of profits based on their proportionate contribution to registered capital, Cooperative Joint Ventures allow for distribution and sharing in losses based on the contractual terms of cooperation rather than on monetary/asset contributions.
Equity Joint Ventures are governed by the Law of the PRC on Equity Joint Ventures, and relevant implementing regulations.
Cooperative Joint Ventures are governed by the Law of the PRC on Cooperative Joint Ventures, and relevant implementing regulations.
Some advantages of Joint Ventures include:
– Only option, as industry is Restricted
– Guanxi (connections)
– Quick establishment/contribution of existing facilities
– Local expertise
Some disadvantages include:
– Inflexibility
– Difficulties in expanding investment (partners have pre-emptive right to purchase newly issued capital and transferred shares to third parties)
– Differing business plans
– Differing management styles
– Exposure and theft of intellectual property
Establishment
Establishment of a Joint Venture is very much similar to that of a WFOE, with the addition of one key document, the Joint Venture Contract. The Joint Venture Contract has many of the same features as a WFOE’s articles of association, however, it contains more terms akin to a Shareholders’ Agreement.
This type of documentation and negotiations with the Chinese party can get quite complex and will usually require the assistance of a lawyer.
The Way to Financial Freedom and Independence
Everyone wants to be financially free and independent. But such does not just happen. There are things you need to do intentionally. Maybe you may say it is too late to start on such. But it is never too late to start on something that leads to freedom.
This article is about the steps to that financial freedom and independence. It shall cover; putting in place a savings plan, dealing with debt, and using your savings to invest. Let us now look at the steps:
1. Put in place a savings plan.
Financial saving is about putting some funds aside for future needs. It is the starting point for those who do not have a good financial background to their financial freedom and independence.
This is paying yourself first. It is unfair to oneself to start paying everyone else after getting a salary or earning money except oneself. How do you do that? You start by paying rent, tithes, paying debts, utilities and other things until your monthly earnings are depleted. So, saving at least 10% on every income you get is a great starting point. This is affordable for everyone since it is proportionate to your income. There can be no excuse.
What are you waiting for? Start right away. Open a savings account by joining a savings and credit cooperative or use a bank. Avoid withdrawing those funds until a certain given period.
2. Deal with debt
We all want to use debt at a given period. However, there is good and bad debt. I term bad debt as that, which does not generate income for you. Good debt is that which is used for productive purposes like starting some income generating projects.
Bad debt adds liability to you. Note that I am not using these terms as per the accounting terminology. So, an asset that is a liability is one like a car or house for personal residence. Why term these items like this since they are known as assets? They are a liability because they take cash out of your pocket.
Over indebtedness should be avoided at all costs. If possible, reduce and do away with debt. The savings plan mentioned above shall take you to financial freedom and independence when followed consistently.
3. Use your savings to invest.
Investment is better than savings. However, you need to first have some funds before you can invest. Unfortunately, that is where most of us must start from. There are several ways in which you can invest your funds. The ways may include, business, buying financial assets, investing in financial stocks, property, etc.
Investing helps you build your wealth, thus giving you your financial freedom and independence. It is a way of growing your finances.
The above three steps shall help you start on your journey to financial freedom. Just follow them. Start by setting up a savings plan and follow it consistently. Do not wait long because there will never be a favourable time. Work on your debt by following a repayment plan. Then invest your funds so you can grow your finances. Those three steps shall indeed put you on the right track to financial freedom and independence.
Children and Banking
Parents are responsible for the welfare of their children. One of the ways through which they can show this responsiveness is by them opening investment accounts for their children. This article seeks to explain reasons why it is necessary to open an investment account for any child.
Since the purpose of opening investment accounts for children is to instill in them financial discipline, it is very important for children to engage in this process. This is of great importance since children don’t need to feel as though the concept of saving is mandatory.
Opening an account for your child should not be hurriedly done. This is so because there are many factors which both the parent and child should put into consideration. Parents have to clearly assess their own financial status to decide how best to support their child in this rewarding venture.
Worth noting is that any child can have an account opened for them. It is important for parents to have a certain percentage of their income or earnings dedicated towards saving for their child’s future.
The main reasons behind opening an account for a child are many and they include the need to enable children learn the principle of “sowing and reaping” at an early age.
To enable children feel that the bank account is for their own good, parents can do the following:
- Explain to the child why it is necessary for them to have an account.
- Discuss with the child the banking requirements.
- Allow children to choose the bank of their choice based on information you give them.
- Establish from them why they have settled for that particular bank.
- Discuss with your child the banking requirements before you open an account. For example, having their photo taken, choosing a day when you will go with them to the bank,and the need for them to give part of their daily allowances towards the bank’s smallest opening balance.
- Agree with them how much they should target to save each month, and how they intend to raise their savings. Children could use part of the daily or weekly allowances to meet this goal.
- Determine the short, medium, and long-term financial goals to enhance savings.
- Allow the child to actively engage in clubs set up by banks for junior account holders.
- Discuss with your child who will run the account with focus on deposits and withdrawals.
- Establish whether the bank has several outlets for you to choose the best branch to open the account.
In closing,all parents need patience as they commit to equip children with financial life skills.
10 Benefits Of Having A Mobile App For Your Business
Custom mobile apps are growing in demand, according to mobile app design services, some 75-80% of business owners are showing interest in having a mobile app for their business. Although, they help to improve the statistics of the business partially, their need is understood by most business owners. Below are some of the essential benefits of having a mobile app:
1. Increase in ROI – A mobile app contains diverse functions and provides a comprehensive picture of the functions available in a business. This would help to attract the app user to get in touch with the employs and ordering the product or hiring the service offered in the app. An effective mobile application can bring the Return on Investment [ROI] in no time and increase the profits tremendously.
2. Scalability – The difference between regular apps and business oriented apps is the extent of scalability. While the regular apps can only handle limited resources, the business apps can handle any kind of load and the app can be improvised if there is a need to increase the speed of processing.
3. App data – A custom application made for a specific business is created in such a way that no data can be stolen and it has a strong data security system. For instance, a professional mobile app design service takes into consideration the depth of the business and how to preserve the data in private servers to avoid theft. Further, there is always back-up for the data and the business owners can be relaxed about all their app data.
4. Software integration – While regular mobile apps work with the existing software available in the market and run erroneously when new updates are required, the business apps get integrated with the business software and are devoid of errors.
5. Maintenance – Professional mobile app design services would provide their clients with a custom business app that are easy to control. It enables the app to run independent of the design services, which is a great way to avoid discontinuing the app due to the disinterest of the developer.
6. Customer relationship – The major advantage of a custom mobile business app is that it helps to improve the customer relationship in a great way. Each update on the products and services will reach the customer directly; in addition, the company can receive the feedback of the services from the customer through the app.
7. Client data retrieval – Mobile apps can help in business expansion by retrieving the data of new clients. This can be done with the help of forms and surveys in the app, which helps to collect the information.
8. Project Access – A custom app helps the business owner to have access to all the data anytime and anywhere. Moreover, it is possible to synchronize the mobile application with the desktop so that all the tasks, documents, etc. can be downloaded or exported as desired.
9. Project management – Custom business apps can provide the statistics of the project in focus and remind of the deadlines. It is possible to send reminders and updates to the employs or the app users with a simple notice.
10. Recording digital files – Mobile apps have the capability to record digital files from the phone and sent to desired locations. This feature can be accessed only by the app owners and they can send the information to any remote location to ensure the idea is developed. This feature would help in increasing the accountability and improving the services to the customers.
As you can observe, the benefits of hiring mobile app design are immense and a business owner can find visible profits in no time. However, before selecting the mobile app design services make sure they can provide with all the high-quality features mentioned above.
