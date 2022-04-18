News
Column: Chicago Bulls prove they can hang with the Milwaukee Bucks, but a chance to take the series lead slips away
A sense of dread accompanied the Chicago Bulls up Interstate 94 for their first postseason game in five years.
No one was giving them a shot in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Even the most optimistic Bulls fans were just hoping to see a few good games before heading into the offseason and turning their attention to the baseball season.
Changing the narrative in Game 1 against the Bucks was seemingly imperative if the Bulls wanted to make this a competitive series. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a 3-pointer a minute and a half into the game to give the Bucks a quick 9-0 lead, it seemed like the game was decided before the first State Farm commercial
There was no need for any spoiler alerts. We’d all seen this movie before.
But a funny thing happened on the way to a blowout at the Fiserv Forum.
The Bulls bounced back from a 16-point deficit to make it a game, only to watch the Bucks hold on for a 93-86 win.
Nikola Vučević’s 24 points and 17 rebounds weren’t enough as the Bucks breathed a sigh of relief in a wild game. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, dominating like he did in last year’s postseason.
Bulls Nation was well-represented in Game 1, with enough road-tripping fans on hand to loudly boo Grayson Allen when the Bucks guard entered in the first quarter and every time he popped off the bench. You can’t blame Bucks fans for treating this first-round series like an afterthought and putting their tickets on the resale market.
They’re pacing themselves for June, and with snow in the forecast for Monday, that seemed like a long, long way away.
The Deer District — that hot spot outside Fiserv Forum that Milwaukee made famous during last year’s championship run — was largely empty before tipoff. Temperatures in the 30s and an early evening starting time on Easter Sunday were likely factors, not to mention an opponent no one in town was taking seriously. Bucks fans at one point began chanting, “O-ver-ra-ted,” at the Bulls as though they were facing a college team.
The Bulls didn’t care about the extraneous noise. They knew the task at hand and that a Game 1 win would mute all the talk about a short series.
If the Bucks were going to lose a game in the series, this was supposed to be one there for the taking. The Bucks were 1-6 in Game 1s over the last two postseasons, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he didn’t make it a point to “go back and talk about something that happened a year or two or three years ago in a Game 1 of a first-round playoff series and say this is a trend.”
The Bucks assuredly were aware of their recent record in Game 1s and came out determined to show it was a fluke. After all, they won the title last year, so why would it matter whether they had to bounce back more often than not?
After they pounced on the Bulls to take the quick 9-0 lead, Donovan immediately called a timeout, but nothing was going to stop the Bucks’ momentum and they built the lead to 16 points in the first. The Bulls missed 11 of their first 14 shots while digging themselves into an early hole and trailed by 13 at quarter’s end, shooting 2 for 11 from beyond the arc.
They pulled to within eight at the half, trailing 51-43, but Antetokounmpo already had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Bulls had shot 31.7% from the field and an abysmal 17.6% from 3-point range. The series was playing out as most had envisioned.
But the Bulls slowly chipped away in the third, and when Vučević sank a 3 with 4:39 left in the quarter, the game was tied and Bulls fans erupted in unison, making Fiserv Forum sound like United Center North. Coby White hit a 3 to give the Bulls their first lead and converted a driving layup on the next possession.
From then on it was a back-and-forth thriller to the end. The Bucks led by three entering the fourth, and LaVine was charged with his fifth foul a minute and a half into the quarter. The Bucks led 87-82 with 2½ minutes left when DeRozan hit a jumper and rebounded a Brook Lopez miss. A backdoor pass from Vučević to Caruso led to a layup that sliced the deficit to one.
The Bulls had chances in the final minute, but Vučević missed a putback and LaVine misfired on a 3-point attempt with 30 seconds remaining. Jrue Holiday’s two free throws with 15.3 seconds left proved to be the dagger,
The Bulls treated Sunday’s opener like a one-game road trip, which made sense with two days off before Game 2 on Wednesday. After the game they headed back to Chicago, and Donovan said the proximity of the two cities is most welcome at this time of year.
“Obviously we’re not having to deal with getting on a plane for a couple-hour flight,” Donovan said. “That part of it’s great. There are two days between Game 1 and Game 2. The travel is going to be very similar for them as well. … The convenience of location has been good at least from the travel standpoint late in the year. That’s one thing I thought was great in the bubble during the playoffs — no travel, just the bus from the hotel to Disney and back.
“And there is something to be said for that. If we had a day in between, we’d definitely have stayed here. But because we have two days (off), we have a chance to get home at a decent time and those guys can sleep in their own bed, practice (Monday) and Tuesday and come back up.”
The Bulls can sleep well knowing they made the Bucks work for their Game 1 win. But if they want to make this a long series, they have to do a little bit more.
Chicago Bulls overcome an early 16-point deficit but lose 93-86 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the playoffs
In the fourth quarter of any game, the Chicago Bulls are always comfortable with a single-digit deficit and the ball in DeMar DeRozan’s hands. That has been a tried-and-true formula throughout DeRozan’s first season in Chicago.
But DeRozan couldn’t deliver late-game heroics in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn’t make a fourth-quarter basket until 2:11 remained in the game, going 1-for-7 in the quarter, and he took only two free throws in the second half.
And despite the Bulls erasing a 16-point first-half deficit, a fourth quarter devoid of DeRozan’s magic allowed the Bucks to escape with a 93-86 win.
Neither team cracked 100 points in an ugly night of bludgeoning basketball as both teams struggled to make shots. The Bulls shot 32.3% from the field and went 7 for 37 from 3-point range, while the Bucks went 15 for 23 from the free-throw line.
The early minutes looked dire for the Bulls. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for a 9-0 opening burst, and the Bucks quickly climbed to a 16-point lead. The Bulls knew they couldn’t counter the size of the Bucks straight up, but they also failed to capitalize on a key advantage from long range.
The Bucks sacrifice defending the 3-point line to focus nearly all of their defensive attention on the paint, where Antetokounmpo and Lopez loom large to affect every layup and post-up. This left the long-range shots wide open, but the Bulls went 3 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half, including a 10-minute stretch without hitting a shot behind the arc.
The Bulls outscored the Bucks 22-17 in the second quarter, forcing offense through free throws to chisel the deficit to 51-43 at the half. They were bolstered by a poor shooting performance by the Bucks, who went 6 for 22 from the field in the second quarter and 5 for 10 from the line in the first half.
The Bulls needed all three of their All-Stars to show out to keep level with the Bucks. Nikola Vučević fulfilled that task in the third quarter, aggressively backing down Lopez for a post-up bucket, then splashing a tying 3-pointer on the next play. Coby White knocked down a 3 to lift the Bulls into a 67-64 lead — their first of the night — with 3:11 left in the third.
The Bulls stretched their short-lived lead to five, but the Bucks had a simple answer to quell the comeback — substituting Antetokounmpo back into the game. The Bucks went on a 10-2 run to retake a three-point lead to end the third, with Antetokounmpo finishing the quarter with a bulldozer drive to flatten DeRozan on the way to a layup.
After seven years of chasing his postseason debut, Zach LaVine recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in his first playoff game. But fouls nearly nullified his closing presence after he picked up his fifth in the second minute of the fourth quarter, limiting LaVine defensively through the final stretch, and he shot 6 of 19 from the field (2 of 10 on 3-pointers).
Vučević also was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and struggled with consistency against sizable matchups in Lopez and Antetokounmpo, but the Bulls center finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
DeRozan, meanwhile, finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Lopez added 18 points.
The Bucks turned the ball over 21 times to offer the Bulls ample opportunities to even the score on the break, but the Bulls scored only five points in transition.
Coach Billy Donovan kept Alex Caruso under a slight playing-time restriction, starting him at point guard but keeping his minutes in the low 30s to help his recovery from back spasms. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu played only nine minutes in his playoff debut after assuming the role of backup point guard behind Caruso following Lonzo Ball’s season-ending injury.
Instead, Donovan utilized a wider rotation of players, including forward Derrick Jones Jr., who filled in at guard during rotations without Antetokounmpo on the court.
Patrick Williams started in his first playoff game but didn’t take a shot until the final two minutes of the first half. The second-year power forward finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
The Bulls will return to Milwaukee for Game 2 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.
‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Has Spectacular Visuals and No Plot
There’s plenty of magic in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but viewers will need a summoning spell to conjure up a tangible plot. The film follows 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them—and will apparently be succeeded by two more sequels—and operates on the assumption that the audience has not only seen the prior films, but has read every Harry Potter book on the shelf.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 (2.5/4 stars)
The Crimes of Grindelwald, which introduced Johnny Depp as murderous wizard Gellert Grindelwald, concluded with a twist involving Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone (he’s a Dumbledore, apparently). This one, replacing Depp with a significantly more compelling Mads Mikkelsen, picks up where we left off. Grindelwald is still threatening the Muggle world and now seeks to ascend the ranks of the International Confederation of Wizards. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is unable to “move against” Grindelwald because the pair, once young lovers, have a blood pact. Instead, Dumbledore tasks Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), his brother Theseus (Callum Turner), American witch Lally (an absolutely delightful Jessica Williams, who should get her own franchise), Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) to put a stop to his nemesis.
There’s not really a specific storyline beyond that. The film, directed by David Yates, plays out in a series of magical set pieces that serve to introduce new fantastical creatures or allow the VFX team to indulge in visually-dazzling action sequences. There’s a sub-plot about a tiny deer-like creature called a Qilin, who can see into people’s souls and may be useful in the election if Newt can keep it out of the wrong hands. Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob’s former flame, has crossed over the dark side (or has she?) and Newt’s own love interest, Tina (Katherine Waterston), is too busy to be part of this particular ploy to save the world. There’s a lot to keep track off and you’ll be forgiven if, at points, you have no idea what’s going on.
Besides Williams, who steals the show as Lally, the most engaging thing about the film is the dynamic between Law and Mikkelsen, who imbue the wizards’ relationship with a tension-filled history. Unlike the original books and the prior films, The Secrets of Dumbledore doesn’t tip-toe around their sexuality. Dumbledore is quick to admit he was once in love with Grindelwald, even if we don’t get to see much of that here. Law, who is forced to spend a lot of the film giving deeply knowing looks, is believable as a wizard whose allegiances are torn and Mikkelsen, who probably should have been cast from the start, embraces his role with a subtle fervor.
The original series of Harry Potter books—and the resulting films—opened up a world with seemingly endless possibilities. While it’s likely best to detach that magical world from its author, She Who Must Not Be Named (who also wrote the screenplay for The Secrets of Dumbledore), there shouldn’t be a lack of engaging stories to find both inside Hogwarts and without. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been plagued by scandals and the filmmakers have sought to distance them films from their author, along with Depp and now Miller. But those scandals shouldn’t impact the storytelling itself. The Crimes of Grindelwald was overstuffed and somewhat erratic, opening up plot points from the Harry Potter films that felt somewhat disjointed, and that same problem has emerged here. There are apparently two more Fantastic Beasts sequels still to come and it’s yet unclear how the narrative will all come together, despite screenwriter Steve Kloves coming back to apparently fix J.K. Rowling’s initial screenplay.
Visually, there’s a lot to delight in. The production design and VFX, as usual, are top of the line. The climactic finale takes place in Bhutan, the origin place of much of the wizarding world’s magic, and it’s genuinely cool to see how the filmmakers interpret the world of magic in both Berlin, the main setting for the story, and Bhutan. Harry Potter fans will especially enjoy the return to Hogwarts and Hogsmeade Village. But it’s not enough to piece together IP and hope for a great story. The Secrets of Dumbledore has its moments, but the sum is oddly less than its parts.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
It’ll be an uphill climb to make Lynx roster. These draft picks aren’t backing down.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t mince words last week on draft night.
After selecting North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones with the No. 22 pick, then South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven with the No. 28 pick, Reeve acknowledged that both players had a tough road ahead as far as making the team.
The current roster is chock full of talented veterans, including star center Sylvia Fowles, who is searching for a WNBA title in what will be her final season in the league. Thus, a couple of rookies might not fit the timeline for the Lynx right now.
Not that Jones are Sjerven are backing down, a mentality that impressed Reeve during the first practice of training camp on Sunday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis.
“They had good moments,” Reeve said. “That’s what we hope for.”
As long as Reeve has been around, her message to young players has always been, “You’re here for a reason.” Though she doesn’t pigeonhole players to certain positions, she does want them to focus on the areas of their game where they excel.
Especially if they are battling for a spot at the end of the bench.
“That’s what we always say when we’re in the evaluation process, we say, ‘What is the one thing we know that they’re going to do in the WNBA?’” Reeve said. “That we determine whether that’s a skill set we need. If we can’t answer that question, it gets a lot harder for that prospect. I think anyone that’s here has demonstrated that there’s at least one thing that’s translatable to our league.”
For the 6-foot-2 Jones, that’s her ability as a distributor, as well as here infectious demeanor.
“I’m very energetic,” Jones said. “I’m very loud and like to cheer my teammates on.”
For the 6-foot-3 Sjerven, that’s her unique skill set for a player of her size.
“I’m not a traditional back-to-the-basket center,” Sjerven said. “That can provide something.”
Aside from getting a chance to stick in the WNBA, the magnitude of this opportunity isn’t lost on Sjerven. She grew up in Rogers, roughly 30 minutes from the Target Center, and was a diehard Lynx fan. She used to idolize players like Fowles, and now she’s working alongside her in practice.
That said, Sjerven is trying to keep everything in perspective.
“I carry the same philosophy I did during the NCAA tournament,” said Sjerven, who led South Dakota on a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16. “It’s just basketball. While it is exciting to be here playing with these players, at the end of the day, it’s basketball.”
The biggest difference is it’s a much faster game at the next level, which often makes the first practice feel a little overwhelming The key is to adapt as quickly as possible.
“I’m learning from the vets and embracing this moment,” Jones said. “I’m thankful to be here and I’m ready to learn. And compete.”
That last part is music to Reeve’s ears. She loves seeing that competitive fire from young players.
“We want players that act like they belong,” Reeve said. “We want players who don’t care who they’re going against because (they) are still going to do what they do. We saw some of that.”
