Finance
Critical Factors for Trading in the Shares Market
Do you think you can continue trading with the same stock for years together and gain? Yes, you can! It all depends on the market you choose – choosing a market that is appropriate for your experience level, i.e. whether you are a beginner or have already gained expertise. The trading style also matters. Other factors like margin, volatility and liquidity should also be considered. Once you have planned to venture into the shares market in India, you should consider how you will execute your trading ideas like whether you will buy pullbacks or breakouts, whether you will buy overbought or oversold or whether you will utilize technical strategies or not. When you buy a stock in India you should also know when to sell it.
It is equally critical to decide how much money you will risk on any single stock in India or in general. It is always good to start the small way. Once you make a plan of how much risk you will take, the trading won’t cause any stress. What is your financial strength? The answer will let you take the decision. Well, you may have big money in store but as a beginner if you start the big way losses incurred if any may greatly affect your financial health. When you hear about a trend in the shares market, it generally refers to the direction in which the market is moving. With the rising prices, the shares market witnesses an upward trend and with the falling prices, it witnesses a downward trend.
Discipline is the essence of trading in the shares market. It will keep you out of trouble. Trading rules also matter a lot in determining the entry and exit rules, maximum risk on any given share India, rules governing maximum daily, weekly or monthly losses, trade, maximum number of shares bought and sold for a particular period (say a week), and related paraphernalia. As a beginner if you are buying a share in India, do make repetitions; it is the most important element of trading for novice traders in the shares market. Evaluating both gains and losses incurred will help you earn fast. You will then know what works for you and what not. Fast gains will subsequently turn out to be an easy affair. It will be then a blend of ability and profitability that will be riding herd. Do evaluate every single share in India that you buy and sell.
By now, you must have become familiar about the bourses in the market of stock in India. The NSE India and the BSE of India are the two prominent stock exchanges in the country. Both the bourses have remained in the forefront of modernization of India’s capital and financial markets with BSE of India serving since 135 years.
Several pioneering efforts have been executed by both the NSE of India and BSE of India, elevating the position of the Indian capital market in the world map.
Finance
Internet Book Review About Google & Human Knowledge
The Internet is perhaps the greatest communication device ever devised by mankind. The Internet is also a repository of all human knowledge. Of course, human knowledge would not be worth all that much with a modernized ‘Dewey Decimal System’ to help someone find exactly what they are looking for right? Thus, the Internet wouldn’t be of much value without search features or search engines.
Today, the number one search engine is Google, in the past it has been something else. There use to be lots of competition in the search space, but that has not been the case in the last 5-years, as Google has run away with the market. Over 70% of all searches on the Internet come from Google now, that is an incredible market share indeed.
Apparently, the human race has spoken and chosen voting with their clicks and minds for Google to bring back relevant data. This is a huge happening in the lifestyles of human beings, it really changes everything. Google is indexing the world, literally and making it all available in .02387603 seconds!
Of course, Google is not stopping here by any means, each month they come out with new initiatives and ideas, keeping pace, yes, at Internet speed with the evolution of the online virtual world. In fact, the story and history and the future history of Google is quite fascinating. I’d like to recommend a very good book to you on this subject.
“Planet Google – One Company’s Audacious Plan to Organize Everything We Know” by Randal Stross (also author of eBoys); Free Press, a division of Simon and Schuster, New York, NY; 2008.
Finance
Hacking Expert Witness: US Charges Eight in Hacking Scheme
This allegedly began in 2011, when several accounts in banks such as: Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, the U.S. Military Defense Finance and 11 other banks had their accounts compromised. Once inside these accounts, the hackers setup a payment which was sent to several pre-paid debit cards. The pre-paid cards were then used by an accomplice (aka “cashers” or “money mules”) to make ATM withdrawals or purchases to convert the card into cash.
From here, the cashers took a small cut for themselves, while sending the bulk of the money to their employer via a wire transfer.
They managed to avoid detection for some time by keeping the transfers below the $10,000 threshold set by the anti-money laundering laws of the U.S. However, they routinely made payments of $9,900. A $10,000 transaction sends up a big red flag, a $9,900 transaction sends up a smaller red flag. It is these multiple $9,900 amount transfers along with a Gmail account the defendants use to talked with others about the scheme that was their downfall. In addition to the discussion about the scheme, there were many emails in this account that detailed the transfers to and from many of the banks. Currently only four (4) of the eight (8) defendants are in custody, the other four (4) remain at large. They are charged with: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit identity theft. If convicted, each of the defendants will face large fines, and up to 55 years in federal prison.
How these eight managed to hack into these banks is still unclear, but there is another case known as the Trident Breach which used similar techniques. Hackers used a computer virus known as “ZeuS” to hack into over 400 different companies and organizations, making off with over $70,000,000 (Seventy Million Dollars). This virus helped the perpetrators gain access to the victim’s bank accounts. They would then syphon off the money and transfer it to bank accounts held by their cashers. The Trident Breach was pulled off by foreign students living in the United States, holding student visas. These cashers would then wire the money to Eastern Europe via wire services or MoneyGram. money wiring services and MoneyGram are one way streets. Once the funds have been sent, they cannot be recovered. They are gone, never to be seen again.
Finance
Anti Money Laundering – Indian Perspective
Introduction:
The Guidelines as outlined below provides a general background on the subjects of Laundering money and terrorist financing summarizes the main provisions of the applicable laundering money and anti-terrorist financing legislation India and provides guidance on the practical implications of the Act. The Guidelines also sets out the steps that a registered intermediary and any of its representatives, should implement to discourage and identify any money laundering terrorist financing activities. These Guidelines are intended for use primarily by intermediaries registered under Section 12 of the SEBI Act, 1992. While it is recognized that a “one-size-fits-all” approach may not be appropriate for the securities industry in Country, each registered intermediary should consider the specific nature of its business, organizational structure, type of customers and transactions, etc. when implementing the suggested measures and procedures to ensure that they are effectively applied. The overriding principle is that they should be able to satisfy them that the measures taken by them are adequate, appropriate and follow the spirit of these measures and the requirements as enshrined in Prevention of Money laundering Act Act, 2002
Back Ground:
The Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002 has come into effect from 1stJuly 2005. Necessary Notifications / Rules under the said Act have been published in the Gazette of India on 1stJuly 2005 by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
As per the provisions of the Act, every banking company, financial institution (which includes chit fund company, a co-operative bank, a housing finance institution and a non-banking financial company) and intermediary (which includes a stock-broker, sub-broker, share transfer agent, banker to an issue, trustee to a trust deed, registrar to an issue, merchant banker, underwriter, portfolio manager, investment adviser and any other intermediary associated with securities market and registered under section 12 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992) shall have to maintain a record of all the transactions; the nature and value of which has been prescribed in the Rules under the PMLA. Such transactions include:
All cash transactions of the value of more than Rs 10 Lacs or its equivalent in foreign currency. All series of cash transactions integrally connected to each other which have been valued below Rs 10 lakhs or its equivalent in foreign currency where such series of transactions take place within one calendar month.
All suspicious transactions whether or not made in cash and including, inter-alia credits or debits into from any non monetary account such as d-mat account, security account maintained by the registered intermediary.
It may, however, be clarified that for the purpose of suspicious transactions reporting, apart from ‘transactions integrally connected’, ‘transactions remotely connected or related’ should also be considered.
What is money laundering?
Money laundering involves disguising financial assets so that they can be used without detection of the illegal activity that produced them. Through money laundering, the launderer transforms the monetary proceeds derived from criminal activity into funds with an apparently legal source.
Policies and Procedures to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist
Financing:
These Guidelines have taken into account the requirements of the Prevention of the Money laundering Act, 2002 as applicable to the intermediaries registered under Section 12 of the SEBI Act. The detailed guidelines have outlined relevant measures & laundering procedures to guide the registered intermediaries in preventing money and terrorist financing. Some of these suggested measures and procedures may not be applicable in every circumstance. Each intermediary should consider carefully the specific nature of its business, organizational structure, type of customer and transaction etc. to satisfy itself that the measures taken by them are adequate and appropriate to follow the spirit of the suggested measures and the requirements as laid down in the PML Act, 2002.
Obligation to establish policies and procedures:
International initiatives taken to combat drug trafficking, terrorism and other organized and serious crimes have concluded that financial institutions including securities market intermediaries must establish procedures of internal control aimed at preventing and impeding money laundering and terrorist financing. The said obligation on intermediaries has also been obligated under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002. In order to fulfill these requirements, there is also a need for registered intermediaries to have a system in place for identifying, monitoring and reporting suspected laundering or terrorist financing transactions to the law enforcement authorities.
Procedures for Anti Money Laundering:
Each registered intermediary should adopt written procedures to implement the Anti Money Laundering provisions as envisaged under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002. Such procedures should include inter alia, the following three specific parameters which are related to the overall ‘Client Due Diligence Process:
a. Policy for acceptance of clients
b. Procedure for identifying the clients
c. Transaction monitoring and reporting especially Suspicious
Transactions Reporting (STR)
What is a Money Laundering offence?
Whosoever directly or indirectly attempts to indulge or knowingly assists or knowingly is a party or is actually involved in any process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and projecting it as untainted property shall be guilty of offence of money laundering.
Person includes:
(i) an individual
(ii) a Hindu undivided family,
(iii) a company,
(iv) firm,
(v) an association of persons or a body of individuals whether incorporated or not,
(vi) every artificial juridical person not falling within any of the preceding sub-clauses, and
(vii) any agency, office or branch owned or controlled by any of the above persons mentioned in the preceding sub-clauses;
Laws regarding anti money laundering procedures
o The Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA 2002)
it forms the core of the legal framework put in place by India to combat money laundering. PMLA 2002 came into force with effect from July 1, 2005. It imposes an obligation on banking companies, financial institutions and intermediaries to verify the identity of clients maintain records and furnish information to FIU-IND.
o Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 it prescribes checks and limitations on certain foreign exchange remittances.
o Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 it prohibits transactions in which property is transferred to one person for consideration paid or provided by another person.
o The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 it provides for confiscating sale proceeds acquired in relation to any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and any goods used to conceal such drugs. It provides for forfeiture of any illegally acquired property.
o The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 it authorizes detaining persons to prevent illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
o Know-Your-Customer Guidelines it was introduced by The Reserve Bank of India to banks in India to reduce financial frauds and identify money-laundering transactions. The obligations imposed by these guidelines were reduced in October 2007 to allow foreigners and non-resident Indians to receive cash payments of up to $3,000 from money changers. Acceptable identity documentation was also expanded to allow money changers to accept a wider class of documents as evidence of a business relationship.
o Guidelines for anti-money laundering measures The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has published guidelines for capital market intermediaries under the PMLA 2002. The guidelines concern all intermediaries registered with SEBI – a grouping that includes institutional investors, brokers and portfolio managers.
“In November 2006, India’s Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority issued anti-money laundering guidelines that exempt general insurance companies from the need to comply with certain entry-level checks on customers.”
On 17 April 2008, India finalized amendments to broaden the reach of its AML laws. The amendments will extend these laws to bring international credit card transactions, money transfers, and offences with “cross border implications” within their ambit. The amendments allow for “single criminality”, whereby a transaction only needs to be illegal in India, and not in the other state involved, in order to risk prosecution for money laundering offenses. The amendments will also expand the reach of the anti-money laundering laws to include casinos, credit card companies, and money changes. It has been reported that India’s Union Cabinet has approved the amendments for introduction to parliament.
Under what circumstances is a lawyer under obligation to report?
Currently, there is no specific law obliging a lawyer to report a money laundering offense
Lawyer’s responsibility?
No current obligations for client identification and verification
Client’s identification and verification
Indian lawyers normally do so, but not because there is any obligation. Section 12 of the PMLA 2002, requires every banking company, financial institution and intermediary to verify and maintain the records of the identity of all its clients, as prescribed by Rule 9 of the Rules notified by Notification No.9/2005
Conclusion
The Act is a first step towards a comprehensive legislation for preventing Money Laundering and has placed India on equal footing to its international counterparts. Another best part is that it has also included the banks and financial institutions, which channelize Money Laundering activities, within its ambit, by imposing certain obligations upon them.
The genesis of a transaction pertaining to Money Laundering may be India, however, it may spread to other territorial boundaries. Hence international cooperation is necessary to fight against it. Keeping in mind this vital aspect, the provisions relating to the reciprocal arrangements with other countries to enforce the provisions of this Act, exchange of any information or assistance for the transfer of accused person for the prevention of the offence under this Act, have been clearly provided for in the Act itself. All this ensures a regime under which Money Laundering shall construe to be a serious crime and its practice shall lead to serious consequences.
Elon Musk Says He Wants to Buy All of Twitter for $41 Billion. Now What Happens?
Critical Factors for Trading in the Shares Market
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady impressed by Magic’s young core
Instagram’s Owner Meta Is Accused of Profiting From its Eating Disorder Content
Internet Book Review About Google & Human Knowledge
Driver who killed MoDOT workers told police he blacked out
Chicago White Sox are held to 3 hits and can’t recover from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-run 1st in a 9-3 loss in the series finale
Ration Card Holders Alert! Many names cut in ration card list, Check your name in ration card list immediately, know full process
Hacking Expert Witness: US Charges Eight in Hacking Scheme
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 15-21
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail