Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via the crypto ETF.
  • There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

Investors will soon be able to have access to the crypto business and the metaverse via two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is the first one. Cryptocurrency mining and trading firms, blockchain technology, and digital payment processors are among the companies it invests in, according to the firm’s description. There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via this crypto ETF, though.

The “Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET)” is the second. A company that invests in firms that create and enable the metaverse, invests in companies that design, produce, distribute, or sell goods or services.  Computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology, web development, content services, and smartphone and wearable technology are all included.

Offered Commission-free

By April 21, the new ETFs will be offered to investors and financial advisers commission-free via Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms, according to the statement. According to the business, Fidelity will now have 51 ETFs to choose from. Fidelity Investments is a prominent financial services provider, managing $11.1 trillion in assets as of February. There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

ETF manager Greg Friedman, head of strategy at Fidelity, said:

“We continue to see demand, particularly from young investors, for access to the rapidly growing industries in the digital ecosystem, and these two thematic ETFs offer investors exposure in a familiar investment vehicle.”

As the cryptocurrency rout deepened, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $3,080 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price traded below the key $3,000 support and even declined below $2,920.

  • Ethereum failed to clear $3,080 and started a fresh decline.
  • The price is now trading below $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $2,950 level.

Ethereum Price Breaks Key Support

Ethereum attempted a fresh increase above the $3,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, ETH failed to gain strength above the $3,080 level.

A high was formed near $3,082 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $3,050 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The pair traded below the $3,000 support zone. More importantly, there was a move below the $2,920 support. A low is formed near $2,896 and ether is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,940 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,980 and $3,000 levels.

Ethereum Price
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low is also near the $2,990 level. A close above the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance could be near the $3,050.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,900 zone.

The next major support is near the $2,850 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,850 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,780 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 30 level.

Major Support Level – $2,900

Major Resistance Level – $3,000

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Remains at Risk, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin is still struggling below $41,500 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides below the $39,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $40,500 and $41,500.
  • The price is now trading below $40,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend decline if there is a clear move below the $39,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Resumes Decline

Bitcoin price remained below the key $41,500 resistance zone. BTC seems to be trading in a range above the $39,000 level and below the $41,500 resistance zone.

The last swing low was formed near $39,600 before the price started an upside correction. There was a move above the $40,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

However, the price faced a strong resistance near the $40,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin also struggled near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $41,548 swing high to $39,600 low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,200 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be $40,380 and the 100 hourly SMA. To start a recovery wave, the price must clear the $40,380 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $40,850 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the main $41,500 hurdle in the near term.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,180 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,600 level.

The next major support is seen near the $39,180 level. A downside break below the $39,180 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,800 level or even $38,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $39,600, followed by $39,180.

Major Resistance Levels – $40,180, $40,400 and $41,500.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
google news

Another DeFi platform took a major hit today, as the decentralized, credit-based stablecoin Beanstalk (with it’s stablecoin $BEAN) has broken it’s peg following a roughly $80M hack.

Speculation has been left, right and center and a number of sleuths have been tracking the movement of funds and studying the exploit that has likely left Beanstalk Farms in the dust.

Let’s look at what we know from the early hours since the hack.

Beanstalk Farms’ Hack: What Went Down

The transaction on Etherscan shows that the hacker used what’s commonly known as a ‘flash loan attack,’ one that has been seen on DeFi protocols previously. A flash loan in crypto allows a user to borrow and repay a loan in a single transaction, which minimizes risk for lenders and can streamline processes for borrowers.

In the Beanstalk Farms hack, the hacker borrowed nearly a third of the BEAN supply, roughly 32 million tokens and utilized Curve Finance’s $3Crv tokens to generate a unique tokens ‘BEAN3CRV-f’ and ‘BEAN3LUSD-f.’

The attacker utilized these two new tokens to deceive Beanstalk’s governance model and gave the hacker a massive majority holding of ‘seeds,’ the platform’s governance token. With such a larger holding of seeds, the hacker had the contractual capability to execute an ’emergency governance action,’ siphoning massive amounts of funds from the Beanstalk contract.

The hacker even included a $250K donation to the Ukrainian donation address as part of the hack, and set up the governance proposals over 24 hours prior to actual execution of the flash loan attack.

Lossless (LSS) has reached out to Beanstalk; the project is an increasingly-utilized tool to combat against potential hacks. | Source: LSS-USDT on TradingView.com

Related Reading | Bitcoin Clings To $40K On Easter Sunday As Crypto Seen To Head Lower In The Short Term

Can The Protocol Recover? 

Just days ago, Beanstalk was celebrating over $150M in TVL, over $130M in liquidity, and a rapidly approaching market cap of $100M that was impending. The protocol has had to pump the brakes, and it’s future is now unclear – with a stark Discord screenshot from admins:

Image

How the protocol recovers from here will be difficult to predict. Additional Discord screenshots show that the project is not shutting down immediately, but is also not committing towards an eventual re-build:

publius — Today at 10:47 AM @everyone, we don't rly have much to say atm but wanted to say a few things: 1. we are incredibly sorry that everyone has lost money and is suffering. 2. we are not sure what the best next steps are wrt beanstalk. we feel that the economic model was finally starting to demonstrate its efficacy, which makes this pill even tougher to swallow. one of the things that set Beanstalk apart from other projects was the fair launch, and obviously going forward there will be the baggage around this hack. 3. we want to say thank you to those of you that have reached out to us w your thoughts on how to move forward. we are trying to figure it out. 4. while today is a horrible day, it may also be the start of something good. the lack of VC backing for Beanstalk makes something akin to the wormhole instant recovery highly unlikely, but there may be a path forward. We don't want to comment on next steps until that path is at least visible to us.

Crypto hack mitigators Lossless have reached out and Beanstalk will likely need strong partners to recover from this. Commentors on Beanstalk’s Twitter account have speculated that it was an ‘inside job’ conducted by Beanstalk to leave retail as exit liquidity. However, until more details come to light, it’s all speculation.

Related Reading | ADA To Rebound With Integration Of USDT And USDC On Cardano

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending