News
Dallas Keuchel reflects on 3 memorable wins along the Chicago White Sox starter’s road to 100 career victories
Dallas Keuchel’s 100th career win meant more to him than he originally thought it would.
“Kind of think back quickly about various wins or sitting out ‘19 half a year (before signing with the Atlanta Braves) and COVID pretty much canceling two-thirds of a season (in 2020),” Keuchel said Wednesday. “Not going to lie, I felt like this should have been a couple of years previously, but you never let this game get too ahead of yourself and that was a very humbling experience not to reach it until right now.”
The Chicago White Sox starter reached the mark Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in a 6-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Nothing is more respected by your peers than longevity,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And then how do you mark longevity? Well, it’s got to be productive longevity. It’s not you hit .300 once. If you do it several times and win 100 games in the major leagues as a starting pitcher, especially in the last few years — it’s a great mark, really.
“He’s got a lot to be proud of and picked a wonderful time for our club to do it. Helped us win a series.”
Keuchel’s first 76 wins came with the Houston Astros, including a career-high 20 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season.
His next eight wins were with the Braves. He has 16 victories since joining the Sox in 2020.
Keuchel looks for win No. 101 on Monday as the Sox begin a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
The 34-year-old left-hander discussed with the Tribune on Saturday three of the wins on the way to 100.
No. 1
June 23, 2012, vs. Cleveland
Keuchel went the distance in his second big-league start, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in an 8-1 victory for the Astros.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was a good day. One of my most memorable moments — I think it was the seventh inning — I was kind of dancing around somebody and Carlos Lee came up from first base and said if I didn’t get out of the inning then I owed him $1,000. So thankfully I got out of the inning. I didn’t owe him any money. Little things like that you keep with you. Some of the joys of being a rookie.”
No. 50
Aug. 27, 2016, vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Keuchel won three of his final four starts in a season cut short by left shoulder inflammation. He faced the Rays in his last start of 2016, allowing two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings in a 6-2 Astros victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “One thing or another, the Rays have always hit me well (he’s 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 10 starts against them). I either don’t have really good stuff that day or they have a great game plan. I do remember that game, at home. I had some good starts in Tampa that tapered off really badly. I actually struck out (Evan) Longoria on a fastball away. One of my few four-seam fastball strikeouts away. That sticks with me a little bit too.”
No. 85 (first win with the Sox)
July 25, 2020, vs. Minnesota Twins
Keuchel and the Sox agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal on Dec. 30, 2019. He made his first start for them in the second game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Keuchel allowed two runs on three hits in 5⅓ innings in a 10-3 victory.
Keuchel’s reflections: “That was fun. Circumstances were what they were. I just wanted to get off on the right foot. Was battling a back injury that had happened weeks previously and I didn’t know if I would be able to go or not. That was kind of the storyline behind that start. I was able to corral it together, and even though it was 11 starts, it was a very memorable ‘20 season.”
Wednesday became another moment to remember.
“I don’t care what anybody says, I’m a firm believer that time does fly,” Keuchel told the Tribune. “And it’s been a good ride. When I get some more time, hopefully when my career is over, I’ll get to think back a little bit more between one and 100 or one and 150 or whatever it is and dig and see some of those intricate stories.”
()
News
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs road trip, including playing-time balance at catcher and Seiya Suzuki gaining respect
The Chicago Cubs ended their first road trip on a high note, holding on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies to finish .500 on the six-game trip.
From a productive offense to Seiya Suzuki staying hot to begin his career, here are three takeaways from the trip to Pittsburgh and Denver.
1. The doubles machine keeps rolling.
One of the most encouraging early trends for the Cubs offense is its ability to drive the ball.
The Cubs kept rolling in Denver. Their 17 doubles in the four-game series was their most in a series since hitting 19 in a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 12-13, 1931.
“We don’t make it easy on the opposing pitcher,” second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “We work counts. We hit mistakes in the middle of the plate. This lineup really does scrap together some good at-bats every single day.”
Third baseman Patrick Wisdom hit another double Sunday, giving him five over a three-game stretch, while shortstop Nico Hoerner had a two-double game and Madrigal tallied his second of the season.
The Cubs’ 24 doubles through Sunday are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the most in the majors. While more balls in play also has yielded the most double-play balls in the majors, the Cubs are getting good production when getting elevation and taking advantage of mistakes.
“Line to line it feels like we’re taking good at-bats,” manager David Ross said. “Just complete usage of the strike zone and to all fields means really good approaches and staying within themselves. I’ve been really pleased with that. Guys are attentive and turn it over to the next guy and understand the offense runs as a flow and they’re willing to turn it over to the guy behind them if they’re not getting their pitches.”
2. Playing-time balance at catcher should pay off in the summer.
For the first time, catchers Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes were both in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies. Contreras was the designated hitter, also a first this year. Ross wanted them to start with Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber on the mound.
The Cubs made it a priority heading into the offseason to make sure Contreras didn’t repeat the heavy workload he took on behind the plate in 2021. Gomes’ experience and offensive profile made him the ideal fit as a free-agent signing.
Ross said it has been easy finding a playing-time balance for the catchers. Contreras has been the primary catcher, but Ross has found opportunities to mix in Gomes, who has started at catcher in three of the first nine games.
“Yan dove in, found his groove, got to know guys, how we do things, very communicative,” Ross said Sunday. “They both can really hit, so it’s nice to have those core tandem catching guys. It’s always nice to have two good ones.”
In addition to making sure players are getting days off early in the season because of the shortened spring training, Gomes’ presence should pay dividends for Contreras during the summer. The Cubs thought Contreras wore down by the end of last season.
Ross believes he already is seeing an impact. Contreras has been hitting the ball hard, resulting in two multihit games on the road trip and a home run Sunday.
When the grind of summer hits, a fresher Contreras could make a big difference offensively.
“His work, his engagement throughout a game with the pitching staff and the at-bats has really stood out so far to me and the way he’s running the bases,” Ross said. “I think he’ll be able to give us that little bit extra intensity now and not feel like he’s got to conserve so much. That should pay off in the long run.”
3. Seiya Suzuki already is commanding respect.
Suzuki’s nine years in Nippon Professional Baseball doesn’t erase his major-league rookie status. His performance, however, is forcing teams to treat the Japanese star like the threat he has become in the batter’s box through his first nine games.
The Rockies intentionally walked Suzuki to load the bases with one out in the fifth Sunday. It was the second time Rockies manager Bud Black chose that route during the four-game series, making Suzuki the only player in the majors with more than one intentional walk.
The decision didn’t pan out as the Rockies envisioned Sunday. Gomes delivered an RBI single to extend the Cubs’ lead to 5-0.
“The bases get loaded, so it creates a bigger chance for the team and that’s the most important thing,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita.
Suzuki quickly showed why the Rockies respect his bat. In his next plate appearance, he slugged a 1-1 fastball for an opposite-field home run.
The 382-foot homer extended Suzuki’s hitting streak to eight games. It’s the second-longest to begin a career for a Japanese-born player, trailing only Akinori Iwamura’s nine consecutive in 2007 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
“In terms of how I feel about my results, I don’t really feel anything — I just want to stay conscious and just hoping to get those results every day,” Suzuki said.
()
News
Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.
PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night.
She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long.
The snake was released back into the wild.
News
Orioles reset: How a subtle change to the way catchers set up has pitchers pumping strikes
When the philosophy was first explained to Robinson Chirinos, the catcher had to manually correct himself. The 37-year-old has been in the majors since 2011. He’s caught over 600 games for six different teams. He has a way of doing things, an understanding of how to set up behind the plate.
Yet, all of a sudden, that changed when he arrived at spring training for the Orioles this year. He was presented a new philosophy, centered around presenting a friendly target to his pitching staff. Instead of setting up on the edges, Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom are setting up in the middle of the plate.
Chirinos has adopted that measure for certain pitchers in his career. With the Houston Astros in 2019, he used that approach with Framber Valdez, giving the left-hander’s sinker and curveball more room to play. With the Chicago Cubs last year, Chirinos did it for one arm, too, “‘cause he was a little bit everywhere.”
“But the whole staff, completely?” Chirinos said. “It’s different.”
For a team without an established group of veteran arms, different can be good. The new approach to the way Chirinos and Bemboom set up has set off a ripple effect, leading to more strikes than usual — albeit amid a small sample size.
Entering Sunday, the Orioles threw 52.9% of their pitches for strikes — the highest rate in the league and the club’s highest since pitch tracking data became available through Statcast in 2008. The previous high came in 2013 (50.2%), when Baltimore won 85 games. And in the three preceding seasons, the strike rate sat as low as 47.3% in 2019 and hovered a tick below 50% in 2020 and 2021.
“The whole idea is getting ahead. Get ahead, get ahead, get ahead, and we’ll be in better spots,” Bemboom said. “As a catcher, that’s what we have to focus on, is giving our guys the best chance of each pitch being in the zone — or at least starting in the zone.”
When pitching coach Chris Holt analyzed his staff this offseason, he first looked at what each pitcher does well. Next, he tried to identify how each hurler does that thing well before diving into when they do it well.
What he noticed piqued his interest. The pitchers under Holt’s direction often struggled when attempting to pick out a corner of the zone. There was a tendency to be too focused on a specific location, causing overthinking and resulting in misses.
“So the initiative right now is to have them attack through the zone more,” Holt said, “as opposed to aim at corners.”
Especially for a bullpen full of pitchers with power fastballs and/or ample movement on breaking pitches, establishing the center of the plate early in the count makes it tougher on batters. And if the ball is put in play, manager Brandon Hyde emphasized there are fielders for a reason.
“You are going to give up possibly more hits, but you also have eight defenders,” Hyde said. “We’re playing defense with forcing action with guys to swing the bat, not being in deep counts, behind in the count, nibbling. We’re trying to eliminate the nibble and trying to go after guys.”
The catching change doesn’t make Baltimore’s pitchers throw down the middle of the plate, although 8.3% of their pitches have wound up in that location, the fourth-highest rate in baseball. It’s merely the initial target the catchers will set, a way for pitchers to concentrate on the first priority: getting the ball over the plate.
With Bruce Zimmermann on the mound Sunday, for instance, Chirinos set his glove down the middle before dropping it during the left-hander’s windup. The changeup — which Aaron Judge whiffed on — cut to the outside of the plate.
Later, right-hander Dillon Tate hurled a changeup past Anthony Rizzo. Chirinos did the same, placing his initial target in the center before shifting late, snagging the outside pitch.
“It’s a difference between trying to throw down the middle versus having a target that’s down the middle,” Holt said. “You can still have the intention to hit a location, but the target that gets them there is more centralized, so they have more room for error.”
Another benefit Holt saw was to reduce a tendency from pitchers to alter their delivery based on location. Those tweaks — sometimes infinitesimal — can have major repercussions, impacting command or reducing movement.
But the largest benefit has been noticeable early this season, even if it’s different from what Chirinos is used to. The Orioles wanted to throw more strikes, and they have.
“In more cases than not, you’re not going to throw it right over the middle,” left-hander Paul Fry said. “Just gives us more breathing room, I’d say. And it seems to be working so far. We’re throwing more strikes, attacking hitters and putting the pressure on them.”
What’s to come?
After beating the Yankees on Sunday, 5-0, to win their first series of the season, the Orioles (3-6) are boarding a cross-country flight to begin a three-series road trip. A win will help make that flight a little better.
“Always does,” Hyde said.
Baltimore begins with a four-game set against the Oakland Athletics before traveling south to play the Los Angeles Angels. The road trip will wrap up with a visit to New York to face the Yankees again. That stretch will test a pitching staff that has largely impressed, given the pitch count limitations on starters as they ramp up after a shortened spring training.
Hyde hasn’t officially announced who will start Tuesday’s game, but a roster move could be in order before first pitch. Right-hander Spenser Watkins, who lasted three innings earlier this week in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, will take the bump again Monday. Right-handers Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells will also appear that series, but a bullpen that has covered a glut of innings so far will be charged with covering even more without left-hander John Means for a significant period.
What was good?
While there will be intrigue ahead as to whether the bullpen can maintain its workload for large stretches, the work the group has done so far stands out. For the first time since 1992, the Orioles pitched multiple shutouts within their first nine games of a season.
Barring a late collapse against the Rays in the final game of the opening weekend, Baltimore’s relievers gave up one earned run in 11 1/3 innings. The success continued against the Brewers and Yankees.
Across six games, the bullpen allowed eight runs across 30 2/3 innings, and five of those came against Mike Baumann and Travis Lakins in the 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
“Our whole pitching staff has been doing unbelievable, and not just today, but since day one, we’ve been pitching well,” Chirinos said. “I think if you look back, we pretty much have a chance to win except that last one in Tampa, maybe, when we lost 8-0. I think if we keep pitching the way we’ve been pitching, we are going to win a lot of games.”
What wasn’t?
Before Rougned Odor strode to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning Sunday, the Orioles were 7-for-82 this season with runners in scoring position. But Odor’s drive up the middle that plated two runners was the start of a breakthrough. Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double before Jorge Mateo hit on a one-run single.
The relative cloudburst brought Baltimore’s batting average with runners in scoring position from .085 to .116.
“That’s what good teams do,” Hyde said. “It’s a relentless, all the way through the order, make pitchers work, not-give-in attitude, and we’re getting there. I hope guys watched that. Guys did watch that, and there’s gonna be — we haven’t had a ton of that in four years, honestly, is to be able to put together at-bats like that throughout the game. That’s when you get really good.”
The Orioles have a long way to go before reaching that level, even after breaking through Sunday. The strikeout numbers in those situations are still troubling, with four more in the series finale against New York bringing Baltimore’s season total to 41. Of the team’s 86 at-bats with runners in scoring position, 47.7% have ended with a punchout.
On the farm
The start to Kyle Stowers’ season wasn’t ideal. He was hit in the hand by a pitch on opening day and missed about a week of action. But the outfielder, who plays with Triple-A Norfolk, returned to the lineup Wednesday and quickly made his mark.
In six games this season, Stowers has collected five doubles while blasting two homers. He’s also driven in seven runs, slashing .381/.519/.905 in the process.
()
Dallas Keuchel reflects on 3 memorable wins along the Chicago White Sox starter’s road to 100 career victories
How to Make a Great Living Working Mainly From Home As a Professional Voice Actor
Psuedocyesis – False Pregnancy
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs road trip, including playing-time balance at catcher and Seiya Suzuki gaining respect
Top 3 Potential Cryptocurrencies to Buy in April 2022
Construction Accidents and Injuries
Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.
Finding the Right Lawyer
Moonbirds Tops the NFT Trending List With Over 21,500 ETH Trading Volume
Orioles reset: How a subtle change to the way catchers set up has pitchers pumping strikes
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail