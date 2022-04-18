News
DeMar DeRozan vows to bounce back from poor showing in Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 playoff loss: ‘No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again’
In the fourth quarter of any game, the Chicago Bulls are always comfortable with a single-digit deficit and the ball in DeMar DeRozan’s hands. That has been a tried-and-true formula throughout DeRozan’s first season in Chicago.
But DeRozan couldn’t deliver late-game heroics in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn’t make a fourth-quarter basket until 2:11 remained in the game, going 1-for-7 in the quarter and taking only two free throws in the second half.
And despite the Bulls erasing a 16-point first-half deficit, a fourth quarter devoid of DeRozan’s magic allowed the Bucks to escape with a 93-86 win. DeRozan finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting as neither team cracked 100 points in an ugly night of bludgeoning basketball.
“I don’t know what the hell is going on,” DeRozan said. “Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee me or Zach (LaVine) or Vooch (center Nikola Vučević) aren’t going to miss that many shots again. … Most of the shots I took were wide open. Wide open. No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again.”
The Bulls shot 32.3% from the field and went 7 for 37 from 3-point range, while the Bucks went 15 for 23 from the free-throw line.
The early minutes looked dire for the Bulls. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for a 9-0 opening burst, and the Bucks quickly climbed to a 16-point lead. The Bulls knew they couldn’t counter the size of the Bucks straight up, but they also failed to capitalize on a key advantage from long range.
The Bucks sacrifice defending the 3-point line to focus nearly all of their defensive attention on the paint, where Antetokounmpo and Lopez loom large to affect every layup and post-up. This left the long-range shots wide open, but the Bulls went 3 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half, including a 10-minute stretch without hitting a shot behind the arc.
The Bulls outscored the Bucks 22-17 in the second quarter, forcing offense through free throws to chisel the deficit to 51-43 at the half. They were bolstered by a poor shooting performance by the Bucks, who went 6 for 22 from the field in the second quarter and 5 for 10 from the line in the first half.
The Bulls needed all three of their All-Stars to show out to keep level with the Bucks. Vučević fulfilled that task in the third quarter, aggressively backing down Lopez for a post-up bucket, then splashing a tying 3-pointer on the next play. Coby White knocked down a 3 to lift the Bulls into a 67-64 lead — their first of the night — with 3:11 left in the third.
“We’ve had conversations all week about just staying together,” DeRozan said. “There’s going to be parts of the game where it’s going to get hectic, they’re going to hit some shots, the crowd’s going to get into it and we’ve got to pull together. We’ve got to stay the same.
“We were prepared for it. It sucked that it happened in the first couple minutes of the game, but we were ready for it and buckled down after that.”
The Bulls stretched their short-lived lead to five, but the Bucks had a simple answer to quell the comeback — substituting Antetokounmpo back into the game. The Bucks went on a 10-2 run to retake a three-point lead to end the third, with Antetokounmpo finishing the quarter with a bulldozer drive to flatten DeRozan on the way to a layup.
The Bulls kept the game heartbreakingly close but couldn’t close a one-possession gap in the final two minutes. Vučević missed an unguarded putback with 52.7 seconds left, and LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left.
“If you can’t learn from it, it’s going to bite us in the ass,” LaVine said. “I thought we did a good job with us shooting this way and defending the way we did, keeping the game going. We had a lot of missed opportunities.”
After seven years of chasing his postseason debut, LaVine recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in his first playoff game. But fouls nearly nullified his closing presence after he picked up his fifth in the second minute of the fourth quarter, limiting LaVine defensively through the final stretch, and he shot 6 of 19 from the field (2 of 10 on 3-pointers).
Vučević also was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and struggled with consistency against sizable matchups in Lopez and Antetokounmpo, but the Bulls center finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Lopez added 18 points.
The Bucks turned the ball over 21 times to offer the Bulls ample opportunities to even the score on the break, but the Bulls scored only five points in transition.
Coach Billy Donovan kept Alex Caruso under a slight playing-time restriction, starting him at point guard but keeping his minutes in the low 30s to help his recovery from back spasms. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu played only nine minutes in his playoff debut after assuming the role of backup point guard behind Caruso following Lonzo Ball’s season-ending injury.
Instead, Donovan utilized a wider rotation of players, including forward Derrick Jones Jr., who filled in at guard during rotations without Antetokounmpo on the court.
Patrick Williams started in his first playoff game but didn’t take a shot until the final two minutes of the first half. The second-year power forward finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
The Bulls will return to Milwaukee for Game 2 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Although they nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win in Game 1, they aren’t eager to repeat the feat.
“It’s going to be a very long series if we keep getting down and trying to dig out of a hole,” Vučević said. “We have to start games better, but we saw what we need to do to play with them.”
()
News
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details
Posts Details Below :
Posts : 28
Name of the Posts : Walk-In Interview Notice for Junior Residents
Applications are invited through walk-in interview from Non-PSC doctors who are domicile of UT of J&K for the tenure posts of Junior Resident in various specialties in Govt. Medical College, Kathua on 23-04-2022 as per schedule given below:
Reporting time for interview: 10:30 AM
For verification of documents: 10:45 AM
Timing of interview: 12:00 PM
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – Terms and conditions:
Junior Residents :
List of documents required (One photocopy set along with originals) in the proper sequence as mentioned below:
- Date of Birth proof.
- MBBS Degree.
- MBBS Registration Certificate from NMC or J&K State Medical Council registration.
- Marks certificate from 1st to final year MBBS.
- MBBS Internship completion certificate.
- MBBS Attempt certificate.
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd position certificate in MBBS (overall) and Distinction (If any).
- Domicile Certificate.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – All the candidates shall be required to submit an affidavit duly attested by the judicial magistrate to the effect that he/she will not leave the residency
mid-way and will serve for the tenure period of 06 months at the time of joining if got selected.
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of combined academic merit and performance in the interview as per the rules/order issued.
The candidates will be required to produce relevant certificates as mentioned above in original also as proof of having acquired the prescribed educational qualification on or before the cut-off date fixed for walk-in interview, failing which the candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled by the selection committee. Candidates may note that their candidature will remain provisional till the genuineness of their documents relating to educational qualification is verified by the Appointing Authority. No representation/ request for change in interview date or timing shall be entertained, whatsoever be the reason.
The candidates are advised to go through the requirements of educational qualification and certificates to satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post. If the documents submitted by the candidates are not found substantiated or correct by the committee at any point of time, the candidature will be cancelled,
Criminal Proceedings under law shall be initiated, or any other action as may be deemed appropriate by the committee, shall be taken.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022: The decision of the committee in all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the applications, penalty for false information, mode of selection, conduct of interview and preparation of merit list & Cadre/Department allocation,
debarment for indulging in malpractices would be final and binding on the candidates and no enquiry/ correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
No TA/DA will be admissible for appearing in the interview.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – VACANCIES:
There are 28 vacancies for the post of Junior Residents in various departments of GMC Kathua.
The departments shall be allotted solely at the discretion of the undersigned and as per the requirement of the institution. Posting shall be rotated every three months in the interest of administration and smooth functioning of all the departments.
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022 – Note:
The vacancies have been advertised as per the posts which are falling vacant or likely to fall vacant. However, the Department may withdraw/ alter number of vacancies at any point of time till the completion of selection process.
UNION TERRITORY OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR HEALTH & MEDICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
OFFICE OF THE PRINCIPAL
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE KATHUA
Email: [email protected]
The post Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Avian influenza also taking a toll on wild birds in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas
The new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that has forced the destruction of nearly 25 million domestic poultry across the U.S. is also spreading rapidly among wild bird populations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.
The disease appears to have spread north quickly from states like North Carolina and Florida, riding in infected, migrating birds, especially waterfowl.
Minnesota already has seen multiple cases of Canada geese, mallard ducks and bald eagles with the disease, starting in late March and increasing this week.
In North and South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri, snow geese have died by the dozens. Snowy owls, hawks, swans, crows, vultures, cormorants, pelicans and other waterfowl have also perished, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
More than 40 species of wild birds in 30 states have tested positive so far.
“This strain (of avian influenza) really seems to be devastating for wild birds, especially waterfowl and the critters that eat waterfowl,” said Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health group leader and wildlife veterinarian for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Carstensen said wildlife health experts across the country and into Canada are getting daily reports on dead birds as the migration moves north. As of Thursday, Minnesota has seen 24 confirmed cases in wildlife in 10 counties.
“We don’t know yet what it is about this H5N1 strain that is making it spread in wildlife so fast. Back in 2015, when H5N2 really hit the poultry industry in Minnesota, we looked hard all across the state and just didn’t find any. We found it in one bird, a Cooper’s hawk. … This is clearly a whole different situation now,” Carstensen said. “This is a big wildlife health issue. … What impact it might have on wildlife populations, like will it reduce the goose population, we don’t know yet. It’s just getting started.”
NO SONGBIRDS OR WILD TURKEYS, YET
While some wildlife experts have suggested homeowners take in their bird feeders to help prevent the spread of the disease among songbirds, so far not a single songbird has been reported with the disease in any state.
“For whatever reason, they (songbirds) just don’t seem to be susceptible to it,” Carstensen said. “But it could happen.”
Wildlife health experts say wild birds can be infected with H5N1 and show no signs of illness. But some wild birds show neurological impacts from avian influenza, such as tremors or seizures, or become weak and unable to fly.
It’s believed that wild birds are the likely pathway for the disease to spread into domestic poultry, which has caused the destruction of millions of birds in Minnesota and Wisconsin, sending the price of eggs and chicken in grocery stores skyrocketing.
“And this time, we’re seeing it in backyard (poultry) flocks, unlike 2015, when we didn’t really see that at all,” Carstensen noted. “Probably because it’s so rampant in waterfowl.”
So far, the disease also has spared upland birds, like wild turkeys and pheasants.
“Upland birds such as wild turkey have behaviors and prefer habitats that make them less likely to encounter avian influenza viruses in the wild,” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources noted in announcing the disease had arrived in the state.
Carstensen said the disease has not yet been found in wild turkeys in Minnesota, either, but that it would be possible. She’s asking spring wild turkey hunters to report dead turkeys, eagles or other birds they find, especially if they don’t show any obvious sign of trauma.
The most recent strain was confirmed in Europe last year, then in Newfoundland, Canada, and then quickly hit the southeast coast of the U.S., where many species of migrating birds spend the winter.
HUMAN RISK LOW
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to humans of contracting the disease is very low.
“Based on available epidemiologic and virologic information about these viruses, CDC believes that the risk to the general public’s health from current H5N1 bird flu viruses is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection,” the CDC notes on its website. “Infected birds shed bird flu viruses in their saliva, mucus and feces. Bird flu infections among people are rare; however, human infections can happen when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.”
Cooking meat from wild game to a proper temperature, at least 165 degrees, would kill the virus in any poultry, experts note. The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests hunters and anyone else handling wild birds wear rubber gloves while handling wild game as an added safety precaution.
REPORT DEAD BIRDS
The Minnesota DNR asks that you report finding any group of dead birds in one location that have no obvious cause of death — or any sickly or dead waterfowl or raptors, such as eagles — to your local DNR wildlife office or by calling the DNR information center at 888-646-6367.
In Wisconsin, you can report dead or sickly birds to the DNR Wildlife Hotline by emailing [email protected] or by leaving a voicemail for a return phone call at 608-267-0866.
News
Ill. GOP ‘not the party of Trump,’ top Senate Republican says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) joined Capitol Connection to recap the 2022 Spring legislative session, and discussed his party’s push to win more seats in the Illinois Senate.
DeMar DeRozan vows to bounce back from poor showing in Chicago Bulls’ Game 1 playoff loss: ‘No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 again’
Secrets of Bonding 105: Choose Your Partner!
Govt Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details
Avian influenza also taking a toll on wild birds in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas
Ill. GOP ‘not the party of Trump,’ top Senate Republican says
The Hope for a Two Nation Theory Versus the Dream of a Single Palestine Nation Without Israel
Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Preds 8-3
Wild’s special teams finishing with a thud
Where To Delegate Your 2022 Marketing Budget
Commercial Mortgage Loans – What Rates Do Hedge Funds Charge For Commercial Mortgages?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail