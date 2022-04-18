Drew Smyly keeps the Colorado Rockies off balance in another scoreless start to help the Chicago Cubs salvage a series split

News
Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly’s curveball always has been one of his best weapons.
The altitude-affected Coors Field wasn’t going to change Smyly’s strategy Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. His blueprint for success worked well for most of his start in another stellar outing as he threw 4⅔ scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 6-4 win. The victory gave the Cubs a four-game series split to cap a .500 road trip.
Smyly deftly handled his toughest spot, which set the tone of the rest of his outing. A double, wild pitch and walk put runners on the corners two batters into the first inning.
He quickly escaped without the Rockies scoring thanks to a four-pitch strikeout of C.J. Cron and an inning-ending double play off the bat of catcher Elías Díaz. It began a stretch that saw Smyly retire 12 of 13 hitters.
“After that I feel like I got ahead of most hitters, and I was just mixing in the cutter with the curveball and then throw some fastballs in there in between,” Smyly said. “I was able to do a good job of keeping them off balance.
“My first six, seven pitches today I was missing high and away and then I kind of had to adjust my sights and figure out that arm slot, the release point.”
Smyly got five whiffs and five called strikes with his curveball, while his cutter was effective in limiting hard contact.
The only other trouble Smyly encountered came in the fifth on a soft dribbler to his right he couldn’t get a clean handle on. It again put runners on the corners, and manager David Ross turned to right-hander Scott Effross with the Cubs up 5-0. Effross got Connor Joe to ground out to end the inning.
Through two starts, Smyly has not allowed a run and has struck out five in 9⅔ innings while limiting hitters to seven hits and two walks.
The late-inning bullpen combination of right-handers Rowan Wick, Mychal Givens and David Robertson came through to lock down the win. Robertson needed only eight pitches to retire the Rockies in the ninth and earn his third save.
Offensively the Cubs continued to punish the ball, tallying 13 hits, including six for extra bases. Nico Hoerner’s two-double day gave him his first multihit game of the season. Nick Madrigal finished 3 for 4, while Patrick Wisdom’s series turnaround featured another double and two walks.
“If one guy is having an off day there’s another guy to pick them up, and that’s what makes our lineup so special,” Madrigal said. “I don’t think we could have asked for a better start. Even the games we got down in, we’ve scrapped together a couple of runs and been right in every single game. We’re really happy with where we’re at right now.”
Elon Musk’s drama with Twitter continues with a new twist. After acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and backing out from joining its board, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on April 14 he is now offering to buy out the rest of the social media company in cash and take it private.
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Musk is offering to acquire all the Twitter shares he doesn’t own yet for $54.20 per share, which values the company at $41.4 billion.
Here is what you need to know about Musk’s surprise proposal and what will happen next.
Is $54.20 a share a fair offer for Twitter?
Yes and no. The price Musk has offered is only 18 percent higher than Twitter stock’s closing price on April 13. But it represents a 38% premium over the closing price on April 1, the day before Musk disclosed his 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, and a 54 percent premium over the closing price of Jan. 28 before Musk began acquiring Twitter stock.
The offer looks less attractive when considering Twitter’s 12-month stock trajectory. The social media company’s share price is down 34 percent from a year ago, when it was $69, while the S&P 500 index is up 7.7 percent over the same period.
Musk said in today’s SEC filing that’s his “best and final offer,” adding that if it’s not accepted he would have to reconsider his position as a shareholder.
Who decides if Musk gets to buy Twitter?
First, the proposal will be subject to a board vote. Twitter said a statement April 14 its board will carefully review the offer “to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”
Twitter currently has 11 board directors, including founder Jack Dorsey, and CEO Parag Agrawal. The board is chaired by Bret Taylor, co-CEO of Salesforce.
What happens if the board rejects his offer?
Musk could initiate a hostile takeover by buying shares directly from Twitter shareholders or seeking to replace the company’s board in order to get the acquisition approved.
In the first scenario, Musk could issue a tender offer and invite Twitter shareholders to sell their shares to him at a specified price (often significantly higher than market price) within a certain time frame.
In the second scenario, known as a proxy fight, Musk could solicit Twitter shareholders to use their proxy votes to oust board members who disapprove of the takeover and replace them with new directors who think otherwise.
Can Musk afford it?
Maybe. A cash takeover of Twitter at the price Musk offers will cost him more than $40 billion. Musk is worth $265 billion, but he famously holds very little cash. He should have some cash on hand right now after exercising a huge block of Tesla stock options last year. It’s estimated those transactions netted him about $14 billion after tax.
That means he will still needs to find about $25 billion extra to fund a Twitter takeover. He could either partner with other investors or use his Tesla stock to secure financing. Musk owns nearly 200 million Tesla shares, a stake worth $200 billion, or one fifth of the electric carmaker.
The “source of funds” field in Thursday’s SEC filing says “other.”
What will he do with Twitter if he buys it?
The night before announcing his offer, Musk sent a letter to Twitter chair Taylor, promising to “unlock” Twitter’s “extraordinary potential.”
“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he wrote. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
Musk has proposed many changes about Twitter since disclosing his 9.2 percent stake in the company, including letting Twitter Blue subscribers pay with Dogecoin and keeping Twitter Blue free of advertisements.
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady impressed by Magic’s young core
Tracy McGrady is a busy man these days.
The Naismith Basketball and Orlando Magic Hall of Famer is less than two weeks away from his Ones Basketball League, a one-on-one basketball league, holding the first of seven regional tournaments from April 30-May 1 in Houston.
But when he was able to watch the Magic, he was impressed with what he saw despite Orlando finishing the 2021-22 season with the league’s second-worst record (22-60).
“We got some great young pieces,” McGrady told the Orlando Sentinel. “For us, man, it’s just about being healthy. And when we are healthy, can they form great chemistry and bring it to the court?”
Health and player availability were significant aspects of the Magic’s season, with no team being impacted by injury-related and health-and-safety-protocol absences more than Orlando.
The Magic had the most games missed by injured players and health protocols (449), which was 48 more than the next closest team (Los Angeles Clippers at 401), according to mangameslost.com, an injury analytics website.
Jonathan Isaac missed his second consecutive season while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he suffered in August 2020. Isaac had surgery after suffering a “minor right hamstring injury” the same day he was ruled out for the 2021-22 season.
Markelle Fultz was on a minutes restriction in the 18 games he played after returning from a torn left ACL in late February. Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, missed over 30 games because of thumb and ankle injuries.
But the injury woes haven’t stopped McGrady from being impressed by what he’s been able to watch.
“Mo Bamba looks pretty good in spurts,” McGrady said. “Markelle [helps] us a lot.
“[Cole] Anthony’s pretty good. Suggs is a competitor. Franz [Wagner], I like his game. He has great upside. It’s young players, we’ll see where they are two or three years from now. Hopefully, they’re still with the Magic. Some talented brothers.”
McGrady gravitated to Anthony’s personality.
“He’s fun,” McGrady said. “He knows when to turn it on, but he also knows when to turn it off to be competitive as well and be serious. I can appreciate that.”
McGrady sees a lot of potential in the Magic’s young group, which is expected to add another top prospect in this year’s draft.
Orlando has a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick in the June 23 draft, including 14% for the No. 1 pick, 13.4% for No. 2, 12.7% for No. 3 and 12% for No. 4. The Magic’s first-round draft pick won’t fall outside the top six in the May 17 draft lottery.
But potential doesn’t always translate to success, with McGrady mentioning how well the talent gels together as a factor for how much they’ll achieve together.
“You never know with young teams — it’s all about health and chemistry,” McGrady said. “If they can form some sort of chemistry to where they can check their egos at the door, they’re hanging out off the court and really getting to know each other, and if that can translate to the court, they can give themselves a chance to win more games and possibly get into the play-in. They’re young, so they’ve got to learn quickly.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Instagram’s Owner Meta Is Accused of Profiting From its Eating Disorder Content
Meta profits from content promoting eating disorders to children as young as nine and ten years old on Instagram, according to a new report.
The report—”Designing for Disorder: Instagram’s Pro-eating Disorder Bubble”—was released by the children’s advocacy organization Fairplay. Meta, Instagram’s parent company makes $2 million a year off of users in what FairPlay calls a pro-eating disorder bubble: a group of about 88,000 users that all follow multiple accounts that promote eating disorders, Rys Farthing, the author of the report, explained over email. The accounts in that core bubble are in turn followed by 20 million accounts, which generate another $228 million for Meta.
That Instagram boosts eating disorder content to young women is not a new revelation. Internal research conducted by Meta detailed Instagram’s negative impact on teen girls, which the company has been aware for years. Files released by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen included this research and prompted a series U.S. Senate committee hearings. Fairplay’s report contributes to what the public already knows about Instagram and Meta, and urges the government to push through different proposals before the California State Assembly including the Kids Online Safety Act to prompt change.
A Meta spokeswoman, however, cautioned that removing all content related to eating disorders can also cause harm.
“Reports like this often misunderstand that completely removing content related to peoples’ journeys with or recovery from eating disorders can exacerbate difficult moments and cut people off from community,” Liza Crenshaw said. “Experts and safety organizations have told us it’s important to strike a balance and allow people to share their personal stories while removing any content that encourages or promotes eating disorders.”
Content that promotes eating disorders is no accident, the report claims
Fairplay, a nonprofit formerly called Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, works to end marketing to children. The organization says it does not receive funding from corporations, and accuses Meta of putting profits over children’s health
“Meta’s pro-eating disorder bubble is not an isolated incident nor an awful accident. Rather it is an example of how, without appropriate checks and balances, Meta systematically puts profit ahead of young people’s safety and wellbeing,” the report said. “Meta’s decisions around hosting and recommending eating disorder content may deliver small but steady profits to shareholders, but it has significant real life consequences for children and young people.”
The report also included a testimony from a 17-year-old high school student who said she has struggled with her body image since she was six years old.
“That type of content at one point even got so normalized that prominent figures such as the Kardashians and other female and male influencers were openly promoting weight loss supplements and diet suppressors in order to help lose weight,” she said. “I have never searched for these things and yet they pop up on my screen, whereas images or reminders of positive things such as body positivity influencers etc, I have to actively search for them in order for them to appear on my phone.”
