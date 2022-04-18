News
Driver who killed MoDOT workers told police he blacked out
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol offers clues about why charges have not been filed in a November crash that killed two MoDOT workers and seriously injured another.
The driver who apparently caused the collision said he blacked out, and the report indicates investigators are looking into whether he had a medical emergency.
The fatal crash happened on November 18, 2021, on Telegraph Road over I-255. Pregnant MoDOT worker Kaitlyn Anderson died with her unborn baby Jaxx. James Brooks also died. Mike Brown survived, suffering broken bones all over his body and a traumatic brain injury.
A crash reconstruction report notes the driver, 68-year-old Stanley McFadden, told police: “I don’t remember the crash.”
“The driver may have been suffering from a medical condition at the time of the crash,” the report states.
The report is not specific, saying, “Please reference medical records from the Mehlville Fire Protection District and Mercy Hospital South.” Those records are not attached to the report.
Road conditions were clear and dry that day, according to Highway Patrol. The state troopers’ investigation found something unusual with the speedometer for the Chevy Cavalier that plowed into the workers.
It was frozen at about 42 miles per hour, from the moment of impact. The crash reconstruction photo documents what the trooper found.
The investigation also found a “short skid” before impact, which led to calculations McFadden was driving 45-47 mph in the 40 mph zone.
FOX 2 found no mention of cell phone use in the report.
The crash scene also established that MoDOT had no protective truck behind the workers, something Anderson’s family has questioned in several previous Fox File reports.
“Why wasn’t there a safety truck,” Anderson’s Aunt Tabatha Moore told FOX 2. “We don’t want to hear, ‘Oh, it broke down. We don’t want to hear we were short-staffed.”
MoDOT has not answered our repeated questions about safety procedures, but FOX 2 has learned MoDOT’s director wrote a letter to the St. Louis County Prosecutor, asking for the driver to be criminally charged.
Wesley Bell commended the director for advocating for MoDOT employees. He released a statement that reads, in part: “Our office has an ethical duty to do our due diligence when conducting any and all criminal investigations. I have a huge amount of respect for the great and often courageous work of the men and women of MoDOT.”
“That said, the men and women of the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office are also dedicated to the work of justice and public safety,” the statement continues. “Unfortunately, that work is not always swift. However, we pledge to the residents of St. Louis County to do everything we can, within the limits of the law, to get every case right.”
Bell said he’s still waiting on records, and if those are medical records, we know those answers can take months.
Chicago White Sox are held to 3 hits and can’t recover from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-run 1st in a 9-3 loss in the series finale
One team made the most of its opportunities with the bases loaded Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The other didn’t.
The Tampa Bay Rays drew two bases-loaded walks and scored runs on an error and a single during a four-run first inning.
The Chicago White Sox loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth but came away with only one run in each inning on the way to falling 9-3 in the series finale in front of 17,798.
Sox starter Vince Velasquez allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4⅔ innings.
“Unfortunately the first inning just kind of bit me in the butt a little bit,” Velasquez said. “The fact that I limited the damage and kept them within four, I’m pleased with. But still, it comes down to the execution part, knowing that I could’ve executed a little bit better.”
The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the first and Velasquez walked Yandy Díaz. Josh Lowe hit a grounder back to Velasquez, who appeared to be getting in position to throw home. But instead of a possible inning-ending double play, Velasquez couldn’t handle the comebacker and was charged with an error.
“I’m one of those athletes, I can pop off the mound,” Velasquez said. “I like jumping off, I like communicating with my infield to see where they’re at, knowing that I can reach those balls.
“But it kind of hit me in the palm a little bit. Didn’t have a full grip on it. I could’ve contained that inning.”
Manuel Margot drove in a run with a single, and Velasquez walked Kevin Kiermaier to bring home another run and make it 4-0.
After the bumpy start, Velasquez retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.
“That was the highlight of the day,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He was really upset. He’s a very conscientious guy and he gutted it out. He gave us a great chance, but we couldn’t do enough offensively.”
The Sox had chances to get back in the game, but the Rays made big plays early — such as Lowe leaping at the wall in left-center to rob Tim Anderson to begin the bottom of the first.
“That catch was impressive,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I thought that was a no-doubt homer. It’s good thing it was cold and the wind was blowing the other way. But Josh being 6-foot-4, he got up there pretty good.”
The Sox were hitless until José Abreu singled with one out in the fourth. Two walks followed and Gavin Sheets got hit by a pitch, bringing home Abreu.
Josh Harrison struck out in a nine-pitch at-bat and Jake Burger grounded into a force at second for the final out.
The Sox loaded the bases again with one out one inning later. Yasmani Grandal popped out. But with Eloy Jiménez up, Adam Engel scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2. Anderson and Abreu moved up a base on the sequence.
Anderson attempted to score later in Jiménez’s at-bat when a pitch got away from Francisco Mejía. The Rays catcher recovered in time and flipped the ball to reliever Jalen Beeks, who tagged the sliding Anderson before he could touch the plate.
“They pitched well, (but) even when they pitched well, we can do better,” La Russa said. “We didn’t have a good day offensively. But it’s easier to pitch in games like this than it is to hit (the temperature at first pitch was 41 degrees). They didn’t score any more until the last, so tough day to be a hitter as well.”
The Rays scored four in the eighth and one in the ninth to avoid being swept in the three-game series. The Sox were limited to three hits — singles by Abreu and Engel and a ninth-inning homer by Sheets.
“Facing a different guy every at-bat is always tough,” Sheets said. “You like to get a starter and see him once, twice, three times even and you kind of pick up on what he’s got. It’s weird facing just relievers every time. You can’t really get settled in. You just trust the scouting reports and get ready to go.
“It’s a super fundamentally sound team, top to bottom. Great relievers, good starters as well. It’s a tough matchup and it’s teams like that that make it to October. It’s always good to get a series win against a team like that.”
Ration Card Holders Alert! Many names cut in ration card list, Check your name in ration card list immediately, know full process
Ration card is an important document given by the government to the citizens. This document not only provides subsidized ration to the poor but is also used for identification. It is also used for proof of citizenship, address proof. Ration card holders get discount on the purchase of wheat, sugar, rice, kerosene etc. For a few months, free food grains are being given to poor families in states like UP, Delhi.
Ration card is used in many places
Not only this, the ration card is used as an identity card from opening the Jan Dhan account. If someone does not have Aadhar card, then he can use the ration card at many places. But sometimes the name is removed from the ration list due to various reasons, in such a situation, common people have to face a lot of problems. Especially when you do not even know that your name has been removed from the list of ration card. Today we are going to tell you how to check name in ration card sitting at home. For this you have to go to the website of NFSA.
Check your name in the list like this
- To know whether your name has been cut in the ration card list or not, you have to visit its official website .
- After this you will select the option of ration card.
- Now you have to click on the option with Ration Card Details On State Portals.
- After which you have to choose your state and your district in it.
- After the district you have to enter the name of your block, then choose the name of the panchayat.
- Now here you select the name of the shopkeeper of your ration shop and the type of ration card.
- After this, a list of names will come in front of you, which is of ration card holders. Then you can see your name in this list.
If your name is in this list, then your name is not cut off. You can also download this list.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 15-21
Female-fronted series seem to be the trend this week, as favorites like The Flight Attendant and Russian Doll return while Roar joins the ranks of feminist TV. Plus: one of the biggest blockbusters of the year debuts on streaming, an indie you might’ve missed is here, and a new take on the western premieres. There’s plenty to choose from, but you should pay special attention to the following titles.
What to watch on Netflix
Russian Doll
If the first season of existential comedy Russian Doll was a riff on Groundhog Day, then Season 2 seems to be a new take on Back to the Future. Created by Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and star Natasha Lyonne, the series tracks the time-defying life of Nadia in New York City. Season 1 saw Nadia stuck in her 36th birthday party, but this time around she’s just shy of 40 and ends up traveling to a time before she was born. If it sounds complicated, don’t worry—it’s tons of fun that still packs an emotional punch. Season 2 of Russian Doll premieres Wednesday, April 20th.
What to watch on Hulu
Compliance
Written, directed, and produced by Mare of Easttown’s Craig Zobel, this 2012 indie thriller follows a similar path of small town trouble. Based on a true story, Compliance focuses on the workers of a fast food restaurant who get tangled in a twisted phone scam: an unknown caller claiming to be a policeman orders the restaurant manager to strip search her young employee, who he says has stolen money. As the caller’s requests get stranger and more violating, few voices of reason emerge and blind obedience persists. Ann Dowd stars as the dangerously gullible manager who allows it all to happen. Compliance starts streaming Friday, April 15th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Outer Range
This new series promises to be quite the interesting genre hybrid, and it just might be the first supernatural western thriller to ever grace the small screen. Outer Range takes place in a small but sprawling Wyoming ranching community, one that gets upended by a series of strange mysteries after the arrival of a drifter. Josh Brolin stars as the man at the center of this apparent conspiracy who must fight to keep his land and his head, and the cast also includes the likes of Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, and Will Patton. Outer Range premieres Friday, April 15th.
What to watch on HBO Max
The Batman
Whether you missed The Batman in theaters or want to watch it again to unravel its sprawling mystery, you’re in luck: the massive hit is streaming this week. Helmed by Matt Reeves, the man behind the two most recent (and arguably the two best) Planet of the Apes movies, The Batman is a blockbuster that’s a breath of fresh air in its intelligence and craft. The newest iteration of the caped crusader is played to moody perfection by Robert Pattinson, aided by some stellar supporting turns from Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell. The Batman premieres on streaming Monday, April 18th.
The Flight Attendant
A pulpy thriller, a dark comedy, and a meaningful drama, The Flight Attendant really took off in its first season. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco staked her claim in prestige TV with her role in this series as Cassie, the alcoholic sex addict-slash-one-woman investigative team who works as the titular flight attendant. Though last season’s major murder is now solved, Cassie’s international exploits have provided her with a new job as a CIA civilian asset. Now in Season 2, espionage and trauma unpacking ensue! Season 2 of The Flight Attendant premieres Thursday, April 21st.
What to watch on Apple TV+
Roar
If you’re a fan of the gone-too-soon GLOW or simply want to watch several top-tier actresses do their thing for 30 minutes, then Roar is certainly the show to watch. This new anthology comes from the women behind GLOW and other shows like Homeland and Orange is the New Black. Each episode features a different feminist fable, showing specifically female experiences in new and surreal ways. On screen talents include Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Merritt Wever, and Judy Davis—just to name a few. Roar premieres Friday, April 15th.
