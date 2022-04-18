E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status

If you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh then you would know that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is giving labor allowance to the workers working in the unorganized sectors under the Shram Yojana.

The Yogi government has given the first installment of labor allowance to the workers, but the workers are eagerly waiting for the second installment, let us tell you that the second installment will be deposited in the account of all the workers this month.

All the people who have registered on the labor portal in UP will be given ₹ 500 in installments every month by the government. The government had promised to give the amount of the second installment by March 31, but due to some reasons,

the government is getting delayed in giving the second installment, but according to its promise, the government is trying to give labor allowance to crores of people within this month. And let us tell you that under this scheme, the Yogi government will give many types of welfare benefits to the workers.

As you know, the government has passed this scheme to give benefits to the citizens working in the unorganized sectors. The benefit of this scheme is being given only in Uttar Pradesh,

if you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh and want to benefit from this scheme, then rectify these mistakes if you have made any mistake in filling the details at the time of registration on the labor card. If yes, then update it and improve it, you can also get it updated from any CSC center

If you have filled your annual income more than the rules of the government while making the labor card, then reduce it, otherwise you will not get the benefit of the labor card. This scheme is not for the workers working in the unorganized sectors.

To take advantage of this scheme, you have to fulfill the rules passed by the government. Under this scheme, names of 2.5 crore people working in the unorganized sectors in Uttar Pradesh will be given through their bank accounts this month.

How to check e Shram Card amount from your mobile?

To check the money of the labor card, you go to the e-shram portal. After going to the Shram Portal you open the main page. After this, login on the based portal with the number to which your card is linked.

After that a page will open on your mobile on which check status calling will be click on same gender. In this way you can check Shram Card money and you can also know your bank details in this way.

Another way to check Shram Card payment status

To check money in this way, you have to first download an app in your mobile, whose app is named Umang App. After downloading the UMANG app, open it and create an account after opening it.

After creating the account, a page will open in front of you in which enter the mobile number, after entering the mobile number, a 4 digit OTP will come on your mobile number and submit it.

After submitting the OTP, a new page will open in which the capture will be filled in the box, after filling the capture, a link to register will appear in front of you.

After registering, you fill in the login password, after logging on to the labor portal, you will have a search bar in front of you, you will have to write PFMS and search.

After doing all this, a new page will open in front of you, on which it will be written, click on know your payment. After clicking on know your payment, you will get the details related to your payment.