E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status
E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status
If you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh then you would know that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is giving labor allowance to the workers working in the unorganized sectors under the Shram Yojana.
The Yogi government has given the first installment of labor allowance to the workers, but the workers are eagerly waiting for the second installment, let us tell you that the second installment will be deposited in the account of all the workers this month.
All the people who have registered on the labor portal in UP will be given ₹ 500 in installments every month by the government. The government had promised to give the amount of the second installment by March 31, but due to some reasons,
the government is getting delayed in giving the second installment, but according to its promise, the government is trying to give labor allowance to crores of people within this month. And let us tell you that under this scheme, the Yogi government will give many types of welfare benefits to the workers.
As you know, the government has passed this scheme to give benefits to the citizens working in the unorganized sectors. The benefit of this scheme is being given only in Uttar Pradesh,
if you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh and want to benefit from this scheme, then rectify these mistakes if you have made any mistake in filling the details at the time of registration on the labor card. If yes, then update it and improve it, you can also get it updated from any CSC center
If you have filled your annual income more than the rules of the government while making the labor card, then reduce it, otherwise you will not get the benefit of the labor card. This scheme is not for the workers working in the unorganized sectors.
To take advantage of this scheme, you have to fulfill the rules passed by the government. Under this scheme, names of 2.5 crore people working in the unorganized sectors in Uttar Pradesh will be given through their bank accounts this month.
How to check e Shram Card amount from your mobile?
To check the money of the labor card, you go to the e-shram portal. After going to the Shram Portal you open the main page. After this, login on the based portal with the number to which your card is linked.
After that a page will open on your mobile on which check status calling will be click on same gender. In this way you can check Shram Card money and you can also know your bank details in this way.
Another way to check Shram Card payment status
To check money in this way, you have to first download an app in your mobile, whose app is named Umang App. After downloading the UMANG app, open it and create an account after opening it.
After creating the account, a page will open in front of you in which enter the mobile number, after entering the mobile number, a 4 digit OTP will come on your mobile number and submit it.
After submitting the OTP, a new page will open in which the capture will be filled in the box, after filling the capture, a link to register will appear in front of you.
After registering, you fill in the login password, after logging on to the labor portal, you will have a search bar in front of you, you will have to write PFMS and search.
After doing all this, a new page will open in front of you, on which it will be written, click on know your payment. After clicking on know your payment, you will get the details related to your payment.
Hip-hop icon DJ Kay Slay dead at 55: Keith Grayson passed after COVID battle
Cardinals fan catches Pujols’ home run ball in Milwaukee
ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old Cardinals fan spent Easter at American Family Field in Milwaukee and caught Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball that traveled 426 feet.
WFRV Green Bay, Wisconsin sports reporter Kyle Malzhan interviewed the family of Riley and got the details behind the catch.
Riley’s dad, Justin Kegley, said on Twitter that “Riley is a HUGE Cardinals fan, but we LOVE coming to Milwaukee! He got his first ball there back in 2014!!”
Kegley then tweeted photos of Riley side-by-side eight years apart.
“I can tell you that Riley and his whole family are super jacked. The scruff marks can tell you Pujols got all of that baseball,” Malzhan tweeted.
Pujols’ three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.
St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.
Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
Chicago Bulls need more from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — who shot below 33% in Game 1 — to pull off an upset
The Chicago Bulls came inches away from a Game 1 upset in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The game felt like a rallying moment for the Bulls — rallying back from a 16-point deficit, keeping the reigning champions within one or two possessions for the entire second half. But despite that promise, the Bulls won’t stand a chance if their star trio — Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević — can’t step up more thoroughly in future games.
The Bulls barely shot 32% from the field in a dismal scoring night for both teams, but their All-Stars fared even worse. LaVine, Vučević and DeRozan finished 21-of-55 from the field in Game 1 against the Bucks. Vučević and LaVine shot 2 for 10 apiece from behind the 3-point line.
Both DeRozan and LaVine scored significantly below their season average — LaVine by six points, DeRozan by 10. Vučević outscored his season average by nearly seven points, but that came off 9-for-27 shooting.
DeRozan was frank about the lackluster night of shooting: “No way in hell I shoot 6 for 25 that again.”
The fourth quarter was particularly ugly, as LaVine, DeRozan and Vučević went 2 for 20 from the field.
LaVine launched a deep 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left to tie the game, but it clanged off the rim. Vučević grabbed a rebound for an unguarded put-back layup with 52.7 seconds left, but it swirled in and out of the basket.
“I thought it was going to go in and it just rimmed out,” Vučević said. “That was a tough one, especially at that moment in the game, to cut it down to one. It happens and it’s part of it. In the playoffs, a lot of stuff happens, but you’ve just got to fight through it.”
The key difference between the two teams — and, as a result, the score — came from the way their stars showed up. Even as the Bucks shot 40.5% from the field, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were finishing at rates above 50% to score a combined 45 points.
Like the Bulls stars, Antetokounmpo also failed to score in the final quarter, but his production in the third quarter provided enough of a boost to stave off the Bulls’ comeback.
The Bucks stars are aided by experience. Four of the team’s starters returned from last year’s championship team, an invaluable edge over players like LaVine, who is playing in his first postseason at 27.
Despite the keen excitement surrounding his first playoff game, LaVine said Game 1 felt the same as any other: “It’s still basketball.”
Coach Billy Donovan said he felt LaVine’s shot selection remained steady throughout the game, including his late-game attempt at a tying 3-pointer — they just weren’t falling.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief in him as a player because I think he really tries to play the right way,” Donovan said. “As great of a scorer as he is, Zach is not one of these guys who just jacks up shots.”
Despite pressure from the Bucks’ size in the paint and elite defenders like Jrue Holiday, Vučević said he didn’t feel their defense was the cause of the Bulls’ shooting slump.
DeRozan pointed to the long layoff between their last game and the opening series as a potential factor. All three players sat out the final game of the season for rest, giving them a nine-day reprieve from game-time action.
Whether it was rust or strategy, all three players will need to shake the pattern before Wednesday’s Game 2.
“I think we took good shots,” LaVine said. “If we get those shots again, I think we’ll make a lot more.”
