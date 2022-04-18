Ethereum Slides Below 3K, Why Bears Could Aim $2.5K

Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $3,080 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price traded below the key $3,000 support and even declined below $2,920.

Ethereum failed to clear $3,080 and started a fresh decline.

The price is now trading below $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $2,950 level.

Ethereum Price Breaks Key Support

Ethereum attempted a fresh increase above the $3,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, ETH failed to gain strength above the $3,080 level.

A high was formed near $3,082 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $3,050 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The pair traded below the $3,000 support zone. More importantly, there was a move below the $2,920 support. A low is formed near $2,896 and ether is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,940 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,980 and $3,000 levels.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,082 swing high to $2,896 low is also near the $2,990 level. A close above the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance could be near the $3,050.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,900 zone.

The next major support is near the $2,850 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,850 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,780 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 30 level.

Major Support Level – $2,900

Major Resistance Level – $3,000