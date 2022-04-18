Finance
Family Office Solutions for the Stock Market
The fluctuations in the stock market are unpredictable. If investors do not give due consideration to the nature of the stock market, they could suffer heavy losses. Investors choose various options for investments. Many a time the management of investments is outsourced to financial consultants who have expertise in the field.
There are different types of services that financial consultants offer their clients. One of the services sought by affluent individuals and families for management of finances is the ‘family office’.
What are family offices?
It is essentially an entity to which affluent families outsource their entire financial management. It takes care of the finances of the family for generations.
It provides customized investment solutions to clients based on their financial objectives and the variations in the stock market. This forms the basis of planning the entire wealth and asset management for the investor.
Let us understand the family office solutions for stock market variations:
Planning the investment portfolio
The investment portfolio is planned after understanding the financial goals of all the members of the family. This helps in selecting the mix of long-term and short-term investment strategies to diversify the portfolio.
Monitoring the performance
It is essential to keep track of the performance against the strategy planned. This helps in verifying how the investments are performing. Family offices take corrective action if the performance is below the expected level as well.
Maintaining Records
They maintain records of all the investments, assets, and funds of their clients.
Plan the budget
They offer the services of planning the budget of their clients so that they are able to meet their financial goals.
Succession Planning
They offer the service of succession planning to their clients to ensure a hassle-free transfer of property without any disputes.
Tax Planning
They also offer tax planning services so their clients comply with the regulations and pay the due amount on time. In addition, they suggest investment strategies which will reduce their tax liabilities. They also help out their clients with the documentation for tax planning.
Charitable Investments
These days there is a trend among family office investors to choose philanthropic investments. The financial advisor suggests the best options for such investments to their clients.
Besides these, there are numerous other services offered to clients by family offices.
In Conclusion:
We see that family offices understand what the investors are looking for and create tailor-made investment options for their clients. This ensures that they achieve their financial goals of smoothly transitioning their wealth and assets to their future generations while also enhancing them.
5 Good Reasons Why a Singer or a Band Needs an Artist Manager
By and large, a great majority of these artist managers are actually well-meaning, industrious, resourceful, selfless people who struggle to make some singer’s or artist’s dream come to life. And they do so because they genuinely believe in the artist’s talents.
Below is a set of reasons that will give you an insightful appreciation of an artist manager’s true value and why you as a singer/artist or a band of musicians should have one.
Why You Need a Good Music Manager
1) He can help put your career on the right path.- Sometimes it’s not easy for a singer or a band to pull back from their everyday activities and have an objective appreciation of the big picture. A knowledgeable and expert music manager can better see how things fit together and map out plans to help the artist navigate through the series of activities that may seem unconnected yet are all part of a huge puzzle. This guy can provide guidance to your career with a set of well-planned moves you and your team can follow to get where you’re going sooner.
2) Good for Prestige – The way professionals in the recording industry see it, there’s something definitely positive about an artist having a music manager. The logic goes something like… If an artist or singer is good enough to attract some form of management, chances are, he/she has got something of great value. Also, most record labels would rather deal with someone who has a full grasp of how the music business works and is in a position to arrive at decisions on a rational rather than emotional basis.
3) Better time Management – In pursuing your career as an artist, there simply isn’t enough time for you to do everything on your own. In between your song-writing, taking care of your mailing list, updating your website, photo shoots and re-hashing your profiles, there’s still 1001 things to do as setting the schedules for interviews, designing the artworks for CD covers and filling up copyright documents. Your music manager can help take care of some of these tasks along with the handling of licensing requests, soliciting of potential sponsorships and crafting a master plan for your career.
4) He’s a good sounding board – Most times he’s on the outside looking in. This allows him to see things from a different angle than yours providing you with different insights and solutions to problems you may be encountering.
5) He’s your top cheerleader – Although fans are mostly the rah-rah guys for a singer, someone has got to bring the same enthusiasm to the music business groups, media people, booking agencies, etc. to keep them constantly engaged and excited about you.
How to Pick the Right Insurance Policy for Children?
When it comes to insurance policies, there are several that one can pick from. There are life insurance policies, retirement policies, investment policies, term policies, among many other categories. Every policy has its features, objectives, benefits to count. One such policy category is the children’s policies.
Everyone wants their kids to have a bright and financially safe future. For this, parents tend to save and work hard for years. As the cost of almost everything is constantly on the rise, it is important to have proper funds to pay college fees and even their marriage cost. This is the reason why one should think of investing in a good child insurance policy.
There are various insurance policies out there, which are designed to help secure the future of the child with timely benefits.
But as there are several policies, finding the right one may be a bit of a hassle. One should always take help from the experts and the people who have insurance knowledge.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
Start early
Many tend to make the mistake of waiting for a certain period after their child arrives to plan their future. This can be a mistake as the cost of living and education is rising significantly over time. One should think of investing in an insurance policy as soon as the child arrives to get to arrange for the corpus by the time they turn 18 years old. This will give a longer period and thus will help in managing the premium amount and benefits accordingly.
Age and requirements
The very thing that will decide which term to pick should be based on the child’s age and future requirements. Some plans are meant as marriage plans, while others are term plans and education plans to support expensive tuitions. The buyer must chalk out the exact requirement of the child’s future before picking any policy.
Premium and term
Now, every policy will have a term. This again should be decided by taking into count the age of the child. Every policy does have a maturity age, during which the policy will come to an end. The longer the term, the longer one will have to pay the premium. But having longer-term usually comes with better benefits. Also, one should consider the premium that one can pay at regular intervals for the policy to sustain. Also, the premium payment modes should be decided beforehand.
Waiver benefits
Many plans tend to allow the insurer to add waiver benefits to the policy on an added charge. These premium waiver benefits are quite helpful in case of any mishap that may happen during the term of the policy. As per the waiver, the beneficiary will not have to pay the premium if anything happens to the insurer.
Insurance policies should always be bought based on future requirements, financing affordability, and investment appetite. One should also take into account the risk factors and the inflation factor while picking any insurance policy.
Mutual Funds – An Introduction and Brief History
Each one of us does not have the expertise or the time to build and manage an investment portfolio. There is an excellent alternative available – mutual funds.
A mutual fund is an investment intermediary by which people can pool their money and invest it according to a predetermined objective.
Each investor of the mutual fund gets a share of the pool proportionate to the initial investment that he makes. The capital of the mutual fund is divided into shares or units and investors get a number of units proportionate to their investment.
The investment objective of the mutual fund is always decided beforehand. Mutual funds invest in bonds, stocks, money-market instruments, real estate, commodities or other investments or many times a combination of any of these.
The details regarding the funds’ policies, objectives, charges, services etc are all available in the fund’s prospectus and every investor should go through the prospectus before investing in a mutual fund.
The investment decisions for the pool capital are made by a fund manager (or managers). The fund manager decides what securities are to be bought and in what quantity.
The value of units changes with change in aggregate value of the investments made by the mutual fund.
The value of each share or unit of the mutual fund is called NAV (Net Asset Value).
Different funds have different risk – reward profile. A mutual fund that invests in stocks is a greater risk investment than a mutual fund that invests in government bonds. The value of stocks can go down resulting in a loss for the investor, but money invested in bonds is safe (unless the Government defaults – which is rare.) At the same time the greater risk in stocks also presents an opportunity for higher returns. Stocks can go up to any limit, but returns from government bonds are limited to the interest rate offered by the government.
History of Mutual Funds:
The first “pooling of money” for investments was done in 1774. After the 1772-1773 financial crisis, a Dutch merchant Adriaan van Ketwich invited investors to come together to form an investment trust. The goal of the trust was to lower risks involved in investing by providing diversification to the small investors. The funds invested in various European countries such as Austria, Denmark and Spain. The investments were mainly in bonds and equity formed a small portion. The trust was names Eendragt Maakt Magt, which meant “Unity Creates Strength”.
The fund had many features that attracted investors:
– It had an embedded lottery.
– There was an assured 4% dividend, which was slightly less than the average rates prevalent at that time. Thus the interest income exceeded the required payouts and the difference was converted to a cash reserve.
– The cash reserve was utilized to retire a few shares annually at 10% premium and hence the remaining shares earned a higher interest. Thus the cash reserve kept increasing over time – further accelerating share redemption.
– The trust was to be dissolved at the end of 25 years and the capital was to be divided among the remaining investors.
However a war with England led to many bonds defaulting. Due to the decrease in investment income, share redemption was suspended in 1782 and later the interest payments were lowered too. The fund was no longer attractive for investors and faded away.
After evolving in Europe for a few years, the idea of mutual funds reached the US at the end if nineteenth century. In the year 1893, the first closed-end fund was formed. It was named the “The Boston Personal Property Trust.”
The Alexander Fund in Philadelphia was the first step towards open-end funds. It was established in 1907 and had new issues every six months. Investors were allowed to make redemptions.
The first true open-end fund was the Massachusetts Investors’ Trust of Boston. Formed in the year 1924, it went public in 1928. 1928 also saw the emergence of first balanced fund – The Wellington Fund that invested in both stocks and bonds.
The concept of Index based funds was given by William Fouse and John McQuown of the Wells Fargo Bank in 1971. Based on their concept, John Bogle launched the first retail Index Fund in 1976. It was called the First Index Investment Trust. It is now known as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund. It crossed 100 billion dollars in assets in November 2000 and became the World’s largest fund.
Today mutual funds have come a long way. Nearly one in two households in the US invests in mutual funds. The popularity of mutual funds is also soaring in developing economies like India. They have become the preferred investment route for many investors, who value the unique combination of diversification, low costs and simplicity provided by the funds.
