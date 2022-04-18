News
Fans shade Viola Davis’ ‘cringey’ Michelle Obama portrayal in ‘The First Lady’
Heat’s Duncan Robinson learning his time and place, finding comfort in new space
It is a statistic skewed by who is not included. You won’t find Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Bam Adebayo on this list.
But where you will find Duncan Robinson is second to only one, with that one being the presumptive NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
No, Duncan Robinson never knocked on Erik Spoelstra’s door in the coaching suite at FTX Arena and demanded a shift to the second team. It was a move, Robinson would later acknowledge, that led to introspection.
And yet only two Heat players averaged double-digit points off the bench this season, One, Tyler Herro, a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man award, averaged a league-best 20.8 in his 56 games as a reserve. The other, Robinson, averaged 10.2, a second jolt of second-team caffeine for Spoelstra to put into play.
So when Sunday’s playoff opener rolled around, Robinson rolled in with 27 points in the 115-91 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Because these days, since Spoelstra realigned his rotation on March 28, with season-ending 6-1 results, that is what Robinson does.
“This season, I’ve learned a lot, a lot of different ways, a lot of different experiences,” Robinson said, with the Heat turning their attention to Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 2 at FTX Arena of the best-of-seven opening-round NBA playoff series. “The beautiful thing about this time of year, you just got to lock in on what’s in front of you, everything that was is in the past.
“And whatever I can do to help us win is what I’m all in for. And whatever that looks like, I’m willing to buy into it and I am buying into it.”
Until Spoelstra’s reordering of the rotation in late March, Robinson had started every game the past two seasons, with 209 starts in his first 228 NBA appearances. This wasn’t the back-and-forth to the bench that Herro and others have experienced.
Robinson balked when asked if the transition was difficult, then offered perspective.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say difficult,” he said in the wake of shooting 8 of 9 on 3-pointers in Game 1, a franchise postseason record for conversions. “There’s challenges that come with it, for sure. Difficult is relative. So, for me, it took a little time, which is expected.
“I started most of my career, at least wearing this jersey. So, in that sense, yeah, it’s a little bit of adjustment.”
Spoelstra felt comfortable with the strategic elements of the switch that moved Max Strus into the first five. Where he struggled was with the perception that the move would be viewed externally, as it was, as a demotion.
“It’s one of the things that I really disliked about making that decision, because I knew on the outside people would be jumping to a bunch of different conclusions,” Spoelstra said. “In my mind, Duncan was still going to be a major factor. I don’t have to explain it. But he’s had like some incredible moments, which nobody’s paying attention or focusing on the wrong thing, you know, about who’s starting or who’s not. Whatever, I don’t care.
“He’s had those ignitable moments where he can change quarters, hits one or two and then all of a sudden it feels like he hit six. I understand all the narratives out there. That’s the tough part of this business. But Duncan’s very steady. He understands that even though he’s coming off the bench, he still has a major opportunity to impact the game.”
Which he did with his 11 second-quarter points Sunday, a quarter when the Heat effectively put the game away.
“There’s a little adjustment in who I’m out there with, time of game, that sort of thing,” he said. “In some respects, it can work as an advantage. I feel like I’m a little bit less prepared for [by the opposition]. You can always have those first couple of possessions where maybe they’re not exact in terms of who’s guarding who. So I try to advantage of that when I can.”
Otherwise, he said it’s the same as in his 68 regular-season starts, when he averaged 11 points.
“In a lot of senses, when I’m on the floor, like my role is what it is,” he said. “So outside of time of game when I’m out there and who I’m playing with, that’s really the only thing that changes. How I play shouldn’t really change.”
E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status
E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status
If you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh then you would know that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is giving labor allowance to the workers working in the unorganized sectors under the Shram Yojana.
The Yogi government has given the first installment of labor allowance to the workers, but the workers are eagerly waiting for the second installment, let us tell you that the second installment will be deposited in the account of all the workers this month.
All the people who have registered on the labor portal in UP will be given ₹ 500 in installments every month by the government. The government had promised to give the amount of the second installment by March 31, but due to some reasons,
the government is getting delayed in giving the second installment, but according to its promise, the government is trying to give labor allowance to crores of people within this month. And let us tell you that under this scheme, the Yogi government will give many types of welfare benefits to the workers.
As you know, the government has passed this scheme to give benefits to the citizens working in the unorganized sectors. The benefit of this scheme is being given only in Uttar Pradesh,
if you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh and want to benefit from this scheme, then rectify these mistakes if you have made any mistake in filling the details at the time of registration on the labor card. If yes, then update it and improve it, you can also get it updated from any CSC center
If you have filled your annual income more than the rules of the government while making the labor card, then reduce it, otherwise you will not get the benefit of the labor card. This scheme is not for the workers working in the unorganized sectors.
To take advantage of this scheme, you have to fulfill the rules passed by the government. Under this scheme, names of 2.5 crore people working in the unorganized sectors in Uttar Pradesh will be given through their bank accounts this month.
How to check e Shram Card amount from your mobile?
To check the money of the labor card, you go to the e-shram portal. After going to the Shram Portal you open the main page. After this, login on the based portal with the number to which your card is linked.
After that a page will open on your mobile on which check status calling will be click on same gender. In this way you can check Shram Card money and you can also know your bank details in this way.
Another way to check Shram Card payment status
To check money in this way, you have to first download an app in your mobile, whose app is named Umang App. After downloading the UMANG app, open it and create an account after opening it.
After creating the account, a page will open in front of you in which enter the mobile number, after entering the mobile number, a 4 digit OTP will come on your mobile number and submit it.
After submitting the OTP, a new page will open in which the capture will be filled in the box, after filling the capture, a link to register will appear in front of you.
After registering, you fill in the login password, after logging on to the labor portal, you will have a search bar in front of you, you will have to write PFMS and search.
After doing all this, a new page will open in front of you, on which it will be written, click on know your payment. After clicking on know your payment, you will get the details related to your payment.
The post E-Shram Update: Know when is the 5th installment of E Shram coming? Easy way to check payment status appeared first on JK Breaking News.
