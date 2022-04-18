News
Fatal St. Louis stabbing kills one woman; injures another
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two women are the victims of a stabbing at around 3:00 am Sunday in the 1300 block of Montclair. One of them has died from her injuries. The extent of the other victim’s injuries is not known at this time.
Homicide investigators are handling this active case. More information will be posted here as the details come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
News
Mets starters leave Philly with best ERA in baseball; Chris Bassitt will pick up baton for Friday’s home opener
PHILADELPHIA — Jacob deGrom started the season on the injured list. His absence is certainly glaring, but the Mets rotation is doing just fine without him.
Who would’ve guessed?
Following Max Scherzer’s five innings of one-run ball in Wednesday’s series finale against the Phillies, Mets starters ended their seven-game road trip with the best ERA (1.29) in the major leagues.
Chris Bassitt, who dominated the Nationals in his season debut with eight strikeouts over six innings last Saturday, will try to pick up where he left off and continue the rotation’s strong start to the season. Bassitt is slated to pitch the home opener against the Diamondbacks on Friday, which will be his first career start at Citi Field across his eight-year career.
“Going to Citi Field for the first time, playing there for the first time, I’m definitely excited,” he said.
The Mets (5-2) will be greeted by a packed-out ballpark for the home opener, featuring what is sure to be a rowdy crowd after the Amazin’s successful road trip to kick off the season.
But Bassitt isn’t exactly one for all the pageantry associated with a home opener. He just wants to attack hitters, get outs, and win ballgames. So he’ll be happiest when his next start is over.
“It’ll be cool,” Bassitt said. “I’m really looking forward to getting it over with. For this time of year, it’s kind of annoying with pitch counts and inning limits, and all the festivities of openers and all that. I just want to play baseball.”
Bassitt said he is “pretty good at tuning things out,” so he doesn’t envision the loud crowd noise disrupting his start. He knows he pitches best when the game is just between him, his catcher, and the opposing hitter. And he knows how to get himself locked in.
“You really have to black out the fans, as hard as that is,” Bassitt said. “You can’t let them dictate how you’re pitching.”
One thing Bassitt is still adjusting to is a new league.
After spending seven seasons in the American League, pitching for Oakland, Bassitt became familiar with his opposing hitters and exactly what he needed to do to get them out. Now, instead of enjoying down time at the hotel room before games, Bassitt spent those hours watching film of the some of the best hitters in the league.
“Now I’m back to basically being a rookie, back to square one and learning everybody,” Bassitt said. “It’s been fun because I feel like I matured in the aspect of understanding what I’m truly looking for and everything like that.”
Pitching in the National League now represents a challenge, one that will require an exceptional relationship with Mets catchers, James McCann and Tomas Nido, who both know the league better than him. Bassitt said McCann and Nido have so far done a great job learning his own arsenal, a tricky six-pitch tool kit.
“For me, the amount of pitches that I have, I think that relationship with the catcher is massive,” Bassitt said. “We have to know each other. We basically have to be thinking on the same page nonstop. That’s where that homework is huge. It’s like studying for a test and making sure I have the right answer. It’s been fun.”
Bassitt will again try to have all the answers on Friday against a similar opponent to the Nationals, in that the Diamondbacks lineup will not pose as a tough threat. Bassitt expects that league-best rotation ERA to only decrease further.
The Mets host the Diamondbacks for three games, followed by a four-game set against the Giants at Citi Field.
“It’s going to be fun,” manager Buck Showalter said. “And a very deserving welcome to a team that played real well on the road trip.”
()
News
Magic super fan guarantees he would bring home the No. 1 pick from NBA Draft Lottery | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
During a conversation earlier this week with Orlando Magic super fan Dennis Salvagio — aka “The Fat Guy” — this fantastic idea popped into my head:
Because Magic fans have endured so much misery and malaise over the last decade, wouldn’t it be great if the team honored them by sending a longtime, loyal supporter to represent them at the NBA Draft Lottery?
That’s right, send the Fat Guy to Chicago and let him try his lottery luck on May 17.
Nothing against Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations who represented the team at last year’s lottery, but coming home with the fifth and eighth pick in 2021 was pretty disappointing. Sorry, Jeff, but you need to bench yourself.
The Magic have had team executives, players and coaches represent them at the draft lottery over the years, so why not a fan? Salvagio, a retired attorney, put down his first deposit for season tickets in 1986 — three years before the team even started playing. And, of course, he has been entertaining fellow fans for decades with his rousing, rollicking, dancing, prancing support of the team.
The Fat Guy once was so adamant about trying to persuade Dwight Howard to stay in Orlando that he commissioned the help of the Down Brothers, a renowned local rock band, to record a music video that Salvagio financed and starred in.
Who knows? Maybe the Fat Guy can resurrect the famous lottery luck of Magic co-founder and team executive Pat Williams, who miraculously helped Orlando win the draft lottery in 1992, 1993 and 2004 when the Magic won the rights to select Shaq, Penny and Dwight.
The Fat Guy and Williams have many similarities. They both are showmen, they both went to Wake Forest and they both moved from Philadelphia to make Orlando their home.
What about it, Fat Guy, do you think you can bring home the No. 1 overall pick?
“You can count on it,” the Fat Guy says without hesitation. “I am a very lucky man.”
Sounds like a guarantee to me.
Forget that old saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”
When comes to the Magic’s buzzard’s luck in recent draft lotteries, it will be over when the Fat Guy dances. …
Short stuff: Speaking of Orlando Magic draft picks, did you see what Mario Hezonja said the other day to a news outlet in Russia where he is now playing professionally? “I am not going to return to the NBA; I didn’t get the respect I deserved,” railed Hezonja, the Croatian who was drafted 5th overall by Orlando in 2015 and quickly showed everyone that the Magic had made a monumental mistake. Memo to Mario: Of course you’re not going to return to the NBA because the NBA hasn’t invited you to return. You were a bust, remember? The NBA cut you; you didn’t leave voluntarily! … Hugh Hathcock, a very wealthy Florida Gators booster, just donated a record $12.6 million to UF’s athletic program. Hey, that’s just about enough to pay off Dan Mullen’s buyout! … Reason No. 935 why I hate the Los Angeles Lakers: Nice-guy coach Frank Vogel had to find out he was getting fired on Twitter rather than hearing it first from the team’s president of basketball operations LeBron James. In the days before Twitter, the Magic avoided a similar embarrassment when immediately after a televised game between Orlando and Chicago in 1997, NBC’s league insider Peter Vecsey went on the post-game show and reported that Penny Hardaway and other Magic players were orchestrating a revolt that would cost Brian Hill his job. On his way to the locker room after the game, Hill was whisked into a mop closet at the arena by former Magic general manager John Gabriel, who briefed the coach on Vecsey’s report. A few days later, Hill was fired. …
Can you believe Cam Newton actually said he wants women to get back to cooking, being quiet and letting men lead? In related news, Newton just bought his significant other a new butter churn for her birthday. Has anybody informed Cam that it’s 2022, not 1952? … How much have purses grown in golf over the years? Here’s all you need to know: Over the last two months Ted Scott, the caddie of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, has made almost half as much as the great Arnold Palmer won during his entire golf career. … I’m not saying I am completely uninspired by the kickoff of the new USFL season this weekend, but here are five things I’d rather do than watch the New Jersey Generals play the Birmingham Stallions: (1) Read my junk mail. (2) Trail behind my ex-wife at a clothing store. (3) Take the company’s mandatory “Code of Business Conduct and Ethics” on-line training course. (4) Read the complete anthology of Mel Kiper Jr.’s greatest mock drafts. (5) Look at the countless photos from friends who Instagram their food. … From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “MLB suspended Brewers catcher Pedro Severino after he tested positive for clomiphene, a drug to treat infertility — in women. He’ll miss 80 games, or well into the season’s second trimester.”…
Stat of the week comes from Jon Heyman of the MLB Network: The Oakland A’s led the majors with the biggest payroll ($33 million) in 1991. They have the same payroll today. … In addition to some disgusting charges of sexual misconduct and harassment among team executives, the NFL’s Washington Commanders now are being accused of withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. Congratulations, Dan Snyder, you and your team have won the Triple Crown for Creepiness. … Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune, on the Browns making a trade for QB Deshaun Watson despite 22 sexual-misconduct allegations against him: “Seems Deshaun’s baggage got lost on its way to Cleveland.” … Not sure I buy the reports that the Miami Dolphins were thisclose to signing Tom Brady as quarterback and Sean Payton as the head coach only to have the plan foiled by ex-coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the team. That would be like me saying, I was thisclose to winning the Pulitzer Prize until some dumb editor wrote a bad headline on my column. … There are only three Kmarts left in the entire continental United States. Sigh. …
Last word: With Thursday being National Ex-Spouse Day, we bring you this from the late, great Zsa Zsa Gabor: “I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
News
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations: ‘It is about the kids’
The Unselds’ School in South Baltimore has received an upgrade thanks to a project that honors late legendary basketball player Wes Unseld.
Officials from the Washington Wizards and Heart of America held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil renovations at the school. It was part of a legacy campaign to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The renovations were welcomed because the building has declined through the years, said Unseld’s son, Wes Unseld Jr., head coach of the Wizards and the first graduate of the school.
“To help beautify the space, it’s impactful,” he said. “For the kids, it helps bring new life and energy to the building.”
Wes Unseld, who died June 2, 2020, opened the school with his wife, Connie, in 1978. Located at 250 S. Hilton St. in the Saint Josephs neighborhood, the school is one of the few fully accredited, non-church-affiliated, Black-owned schools in Maryland.
Renovations include a refreshed basketball court, a learning garden and outdoor bench tables. The parent lounge area and school signage were also updated, and an area was added to honor Wes Unseld’s legacy.
A large poster of a young Wes in his Baltimore Bullets jersey hangs on the wall. Two cabinets containing memorabilia, including one of his shoes and numerous framed photos, help students learn and remember who he was.
Connie Unseld said the legacy room “really makes me happy” because “the children who come after will not know about him, unless we have something permanent.”
Wes Unseld had been sick for about two years before he died, Connie Unseld said. She then shifted her concentration to the school, which has been reduced to 20 students because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was such a welcomed relief for me to hear them say, ‘We’d like to come in and refresh the building,’” she said.
The NBA Foundation, at the recommendation of the Wizards, granted $25,000 to Heart of America for the renovations, a spokesperson at Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. Monumental and the Wizards assisted with additional resources, she said.
Team owner Ted Leonsis said the franchise wanted to honor Unseld, the Hall of Famer who served as the organization’s vice president, head coach and general manager after his playing career ended in 1981.
“It’s not about the Unseld name, it is about the kids,” Leonsis told the crowd Wednesday. “It is about implanting the legacy of what this family has believed in. We talk about equity in education and equity in opportunity and that is what this school is all about.”
For much of the day, volunteers put the finishing touches inside and outside the school. Students in attendance took part in a basketball clinic led by the Wizards and ate pizza.
Daughter Kim Unseld, principal and teacher of the Unselds’ School, said this project brought some life back to the school and reminds the community that the school exists.
“It’s nice to be able to open up to the community and say, ‘Hey, here we are. We’re still here. We’re still going tough. We’re still doing the right thing,” she said. “The only drawback is I wish Daddy was here to see it.”
()
Fatal St. Louis stabbing kills one woman; injures another
Of Death and Digital Assets: Where Do You Hide Your Treasures?
What Are KYC Forms?
Sultanate of Oman All Set to Incorporate Virtual Asset Regulation
No Credit Car Loans: Bad Credit, No Problem
Car Loan Calculator – Php Basic Programming
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 18
The Different Types of Life Insurance Explained
Some Common Mortgage Loan and Finance Terms Explained
Important Notes for Financial Accounting Services
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
A Screaming Heckler Shocked the Audience at the Metropolitan Opera
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone