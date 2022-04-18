Finding the Right Lawyer

Share Pin 0 Shares

Where do you turn when you need an experienced lawyer to draft an estate plan, help you declare bankruptcy, or litigate a legal dispute? You may want to start with a short consultation to find out what type of attorney would best deal with your situation. Then move on to recommendations from friends, family or coworkers.

Setting Up an Initial Consultation

Perhaps you’re not certain that you need an attorney to deal with your legal situation. It may be best to consult with a lawyer through your employer’s employee assistance program. Employee assistance programs (also known as EAPs) offer discounted legal services. Perhaps your EAP offers a free 30-minute consultation. You can take that time to determine if you have a valid legal situation.

If your situation is basic, the attorneys that work with your workplace may be able to offer their services at a discount. They can also let you know if you need an attorney who has specialized in the area of service that you require.

Hiring an Attorney

So, you’ve consulted with an attorney and decided that it’s best to pursue someone who specializes in a certain area of law. What comes next?

Ask around for recommendations. Surely you know friends, family members, or coworkers who have needed these services before. If you’ve worked with CPAs or financial advisors before, ask for their recommendations. Networking is crucial to these types of businesses since they gain most of their cliental through referrals. Check out your local bar association. They can provide you with the names of local attorneys.

Plan to interview at least three attorneys before settling on the right lawyer for your case. Before you visit the office, ensure that the attorney provides the services that you need. If you’d like to go a step further, you can so some research your State Bar’s website. You can see if they’ve ever had disciplinary action taken against them.

During your interview, ask plenty of relevant questions:

* Ask about who you will be working with throughout the case. You don’t want to choose an attorney only to find out you’ll be working with an associate. If you will be working with an associate, see if you can get an interview with him before leaving the office!

* Ask about the attorney’s credentials, especially about specializations.

* Ask about the attorney’s level of experience, specifically in the situation for which you need help. You don’t want to hire a lawyer to formulate your estate plan, and find out later that he’s only handled divorce cases!

* Ask about payment. Some attorney’s charge a fixed fee, while others choose an hourly rate.

* Ask if the attorney has any questions for you. Is he interested in your situation and needs or is he only interested in what he can get out of this case?

When it comes down to making a decision, trust your instincts. Don’t devalue the importance of personality, but keep the attorney’s expertise and experience in mind also as you decide on which office to hire to take your case.