Frost advisory issued for St. Louis area overnight Tuesday
ST. LOUIS – This winter doesn’t want to end, as the National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a frost advisory for the region in the overnight hours Tuesday morning.
As of Sunday afternoon, the advisory will run from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected below 35°. A freeze watch will be in effect elsewhere in the state.
Such temperatures will threaten plants and other vegetation. Any plants that can be moved should be brought indoors. Other sensitive vegetation should be covered to protect from the wind or frost.
Rougned Odor’s late pinch-hit single sparks Orioles to 5-0 victory, series win over Yankees
In spring training, Rougned Odor subtly bemoaned his time with the New York Yankees. He described their usage of him at third base as “uncomfortable.” The club’s facial hair policy caused him to shave his signature beard, making him unrecognizable to even his daughter.
Sunday at Camden Yards, he got his revenge, drilling a pinch-hit, two-run single up the middle to spark the Orioles to a 5-0 victory over his former club, giving Baltimore a series win to close its first homestand of 2022.
The hit seemed to shed the Orioles’ seasonlong struggles with runners in scoring position. They had been 0-for-6 in those situations on the day, pushing them to 7-for-83 this season. Robinson Chirinos worked a 10-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs when manager Brandon Hyde called on Odor, a veteran second baseman who signed with the Orioles this offseason after scuffling with New York in 2021. A 1-1 sinker from Jonathan Loásiga stayed up in the zone, and Odor smacked it up the middle.
Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, scoring Chirinos and Odor, before Jorge Mateo blooped a single into right, giving the Orioles three straight hits with a runner on either second or third. Baltimore (3-6) hadn’t gotten more than two such hits in any game this season.
The outburst shook off a day in which the Orioles struck out 16 times. That included 12 in five innings from former Oriole Nestor Cortes, who pitched an immaculate inning — recording three strikeouts in nine pitches — in the fourth.
Bruce in Baltimore
Bruce Zimmermann opened Camden Yards’ 30th anniversary season with four scoreless innings in Monday’s home opener. He again hearkened to 1992 with Sunday’s performance.
With five shutout frames, Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native, joined Rick Sutcliffe in the ballpark’s inaugural year as the only Orioles in Camden Yards history to not allow a run in their first two home starts of a season.
Against an exclusively right-handed lineup, Zimmermann relied heavily on his changeup, throwing it more than any other offering. He got a career-high eight swing-and-misses with the pitch, three coming in one third-inning matchup with New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton. In at-bats ending with Zimmermann’s changeup, the Yankees went 2-for-10 with four strikeouts.
With the impacts of a shortened spring training lingering into the season, Zimmermann was pulled after 75 pitches, up from 66 in his first outing.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles transferred left-hander John Means (left elbow sprain) to the 60-day injured list, ensuring their ace will be out until at least June as they seek additional opinions and tests on the structural damage in his elbow. With the opened 40-man roster spot, they selected right-hander Marcos Diplán, optioning left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk.
>> Asked whether he expects base coaches Anthony Sanders and Tony Mansolino (illness) to join the Orioles during their upcoming road trip to California, Hyde said, “I hope so.”
>> Baltimore has yet to announce who will replace Means in the rotation for Tuesday’s start in Oakland. Spenser Watkins will start Monday, with Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells pitching in the latter half of the four-game series.
This story will be updated.
Monday, 9:40 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
MeT Center Srinagar Predicts More Rains In Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, April 17 (GNS): Amid forecast for mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours, night temperature recorded an increase barring the winter capital and Bhaderwah on Sunday.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.9°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.3°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.3°C against 2.6°C last night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.5°C against 20.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 13.1°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.2°C, the official said. While dry weather is in store for now, the weatherman has already forecast the possibility of light to moderate rains on April 20-22.
“A spell of rain/thunderstorm is likely during April 20-22nd which will cause rain at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu (mainly during 20-21).” (GNS)
Harbhajan Singh Takes A Massive Dig At Dhoni For The 2011 World Cup Win
Recently Harbhajan Singh made a huge statement regarding the World Cup 2011, which is being discussed a lot. Harbhajan Singh played for Team India as well as in the IPL under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Harbhajan Singh is seen in the role of a commentator. Recently he came up with a statement regarding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, targeting Dhoni which created quite a buzz on the internet. The Indian team won the World Cup against Sri Lanka in the final match where Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91, smashed a number of sixes, and was also declared Man of the Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.
Meanwhile, Dhoni getting all the praise for India’s World Cup win didn’t go down well with many former cricketers who were also a part of the World Cup-winning side. Recently, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned the credit given to Dhoni for India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.
When former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said how Delhi Capitals had played their first-ever IPL final under the present-KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in 2020. Harbhajan asked, “Were the rest of the players playing gulli-danda?” in a disagreement with Kaif’s comments. Then he went on to bring up the example of Dhoni getting credit for India’s 2011 World Cup win.
He also said that if according to India winning the World cup headlines, only Dhoni was credited for the Indian team winning the World cup, he asked then what about the contribution of the other team members who also worked hard to win as a team.
He further revealed that cricket is a team game of 11 players where a single player cannot be solely responsible for its win. The team moves forward when at least 7-8 players out of the 11 play well.
In an event on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said,
“When Australia wins the World Cup, the headlines are that the Australian team won the World Cup and when India won the World Cup, the headlines everywhere were that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the World Cup. So what about the rest of the team? All these other players went there to drink lassi”
The veteran cricketer further added,
“What did the other 10 players do in that match? What did Gautam Gambhir do? The thing is, this is a team game. 7-8 players will play well when there are 11 players in the team. Only then will your team move forward”
Watch the video:
Bhajji on … But no hate for MS pic.twitter.com/4tXxc90lt6
— Arghya Dey (@91_arghya) April 11, 2022
Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three major limited-over ICC trophies as a skipper. He is the one who led India to memorable triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
