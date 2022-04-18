News
Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here
SRINAGAR: Smiles have returned to the faces of over 12000 permanent daily laborers (PDLs) and temporary daily laborers (TDLs) of the Power
Development Department (PDD) after the Jammu and Kashmir government gave a go-ahead for their regularization.In this connection, the government has given age and qualification relaxation to 180 PDLs and TDLs as a prelude to their service regularization.
This follows the Administrative Council’s decision to regularize the services of PDLs and TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favor of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd after the same were vetted by the Department of Law, J&PA.
I am directed to convey the grant of relaxation in age/ qualification bar relaxation in age/qualification bar as approved by the administrative council in favor of PDLs, TDLs for consideration to the regularization as per Recruitment Rules of the corporation (s) consistent with the earlier Recruitment Rules before unbundling of Power Development Department. Managing directors are further requested to collect the original records of these PDLs and TDLs for further appropriate action at their level,” said Dr. Tahir Firdous, additional secretary to the government, PDD.
Power Development Department was unbundled into various Corporations in 2019. Corporations were given free hand to improve the power available to the consumers besides decreasing the transmission and commercial losses.
The future of temporary employees was hanging in balance as the previous government had failed to heed their requests. They were promised the moon, but never provided any relief. Even some have crossed the age bar. Now, the Lieutenant Governor administration has bitten the bullet and decided to regularize their services. More than 12000 employees will be benefitted.
Top 20 Himalayan Treks in India For Adventure Lovers
Trekking is a beautiful activity to engage yourself in. It will relax your mind, give you a new perspective on life, and have a great relationship with nature. Himalayan Treks are the majestic top with splendid views. The Himalayas is considered to be the highest peak in the world and the views that come with it are also world-class. Foreigners boast about the treks in India. Some treks are easy to climb while some are extremely tough.
Here is the list of 20 best Himalayan treks that you can enjoy with your friends and family or even for a solo trip,
1. Gidara Bugyal Trek
Among other Himalayan treks, the Gidara Bugyal trip is an ancient and well-known walk. This trek is one of the most widened high-altitude meadows in India. It may be larger than the well-known Ali Bedni Bugyal hike. This journey also includes a lovely ridge walk, which not many treks can claim about. This trek’s campsites are spectacular. They are located in Gidara’s grasslands, soon as you leave the beautiful forest part.
Duration: 7 Days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June and September
Altitude: 13,900 ft
2. Annapurna Base Camp Trek
One of the most popular treks in the world is the Annapurna Base Camp Trek. Climbing this peak, and if not the mountain itself, at least trekking to the base camp, is every mountain lover’s fantasy. The walk is around 70 kilometres long. The world’s tenth tallest peak is found in the Annapurna massif. For mountaineers, Annapurna (8,091 m) is a near-fatal attraction.
Duration: 10 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April and October
Altitude: 13,550 ft
3. Khopra Ridge Trek
In Nepal, there are numerous treks, including the Khopra Ridge hike. The 22 large mountains you will view on this walk are one of the many reasons why you should undertake it! The Khopra Ridge’s charm lies in the fact that it is a ridge. On this ridge, you can hike for two days. For the next two days, you will be surrounded by large mountains on both sides. There are just a few hikes in the world where you walk on a ridge for two days. Even more so on a walk with such breathtaking mountain views. When these two elements are combined, the Khopra Ridge becomes a very unique excursion.
Duration: 9 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April and October
Altitude: 15,709 ft
4. Buran Ghati Trek
Buran Ghati is the trek that results from combining the best aspects of all of our different treks into one. It is, to put it mildly, exciting, with meadows, a daring pass crossing, and historical settlements. The Buran Ghati Trek and the Rupin Pass Trek run parallel to each other. The trail begins in the mediaeval hamlet of Janglik and travels through a lush woodland before emerging into Dayara meadows.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: June, October
Altitude: 15,000 ft
5. Rupin Pass Trek
The Rupin Pass is viewed to be a classic trek in India. The journey gives a clear sight to love with each step, and a new scene to uncover. The Rupin Pass trip is one of those treks that will give you a great sense of adventure. Every turn brings a new surprise in the form of landscape. The climb to Rati Pheri from the Upper waterfall campground, as well as the steep ascent to Rupin Pass through the Rupin Gully, all at 15,279 feet, are two of the trek’s highlights.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarkhand
Best time to visit: June, September
Altitude: 15,279 ft
6. Gaumukh Tapovan Trek
The Gaumukh Tapovan trek is one of India’s most illustrious Himalayan journeys. It provides views of Mt Shivling from the base to the peak, as well as the Gangotri glacier, the Ganga’s source. Rishikesh, a must-see cultural destination, serves as the Gaumukh Tapovan trek’s base camp.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarkhand
Best time to visit: May, September
Altitude: 14,202 ft
7. Kashmir Great Lakes Trek
The Kashmir region is magnificent, with each lake appearing to be more lovely than the one before it. This walk allows you to see the lakes in their larger-than-life settings. Every subsequent walk feels like a movie on a little screen after this one. The walk to the Great Lakes of Kashmir, on the other hand, is an IMAX 3D experience due to its majesty. Put this trek on your bucket list if you haven’t already!
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Kashmir
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 13,800 ft
8. Kedartal Trek
In comparison to other Himalayan treks, Kedartal is a tough trek. This walk is for experienced hikers who enjoy an adventure. The hike ascends to the glacial Kedartal lake, which is surrounded by massive mountains. Mt Bhrigupanth, Mt Jogin, and Mt Gangotri are among the most notable mountains that rise in front of you in this cauldron. With river crossings, a connecting wall, and sheer height, this walk is incredibly difficult.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June, September
Altitude: 15,485 ft
9. Everest Base Camp Trek
The journey to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain, Everest, through Gokyo Ri, is far more rewarding. Nepal’s large, precipitous mountains are the country’s main draw for trekkers. On all sides, they encircle you! On this trek, you’ll witness Mt Everest, Mt Makalu, Mt Lhotse, and Mt Cho Oyu, as well as Ngozumpa and Khumbu glaciers. Being surrounded by large mountains gives you a sense of great mountaineers’ legacies. This is one of the highest treks in India. You’re going on the same paths they’ve taken, complete with familiar sites.
Duration: 18 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April, November
Altitude: 18,200 ft
10. Goechala Trek
The Goechala trip is over 75 kilometres long and rises to a height of 15,100 feet. One of the best reasons to do this journey is to see the breathtaking mountain views, which include not just one, but 14! There are numerous highlights on this route. The dawn on the Kanchenjunga range is one of the most memorable. In addition, innumerable, gorgeous rhododendrons line your road in April and May. Another reason to go on this walk is to see the crystal-clear Samiti Lake.
Duration: 10 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Sikkim
Best time to visit: May and October
Altitude: 15,100 ft
11. Bali Pass Trek
The Bali Pass trek is a hard Himalayan trek. This is caused by the high altitude that rises over 16,000 ft. In the trek, you pass through ancient villages and a trek to Ruinsara Tal – a stunning lake. Another thing about the Bali Pass trek is the rocky path to Bali Pass itself. In June and July, the higher regions of the pass are covered in snow! In monsoon, it is a dry patch. If you like to venture into snow-covered traverses, this is the trek for you.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June and September
Altitude: 16,207 ft
12. Pin Bhaba Pass Trek
The itinerary for Pin Bhaba is 9 days long. Kafnu is the starting point for the Pin Bhaba Pass Trek. The trek’s huge length is overwhelming; but, you can accomplish it on your own. Pin Bhaba is regarded as the most dangerous trek. There is a total variety of scenery every day. Every day is nearly like a new adventure! When compared to its more dangerous counterpart, the Pin Parvati Pass walk, where your life is on the line, the Pin Bhaba is not only a better option but also a more beautiful and safer one.
Duration: 9 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 16,105 ft
13. Brahmatal Trek
Like several other treks, the Brahmatal too was explored and documented by trekkers. It is a stunning trek. A new set of mountains open themselves up before you – Mt Chaukhamba, Mt Hathi Ghoda, Mt Trishul and Mt Nanda Ghunti are by your side throughout the trek. Brahmatal is suitable for solo trekkers too. In December, January, and February, there is a lot of snow on the trail. The trek runs till April.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: September-April
Altitude: 12,250 ft
14. Dayara Bugyal Trek
Dayara Bugyal features everything a proper Himalayan trip should have: gorgeous forests, amazing campsites, historical towns, exhilarating climbs to high elevations, breathtaking mountain views, and a handful of Uttarakhand’s outstanding alpine meadows. In the winter, these meadows are fully covered in snow. Everything in a short, easy-to-moderate hike– a unique gift.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: September-June
Altitude: 11,827 ft
15. Kedarkantha Trek
Kedarkantha offers a beautiful summit climb and is a great trip to do at any time of year. At an elevation of 12,500 feet, the Kedarkantha mountain offers a 360-degree vista of neighbouring Himalayan peaks. Over the year, trekkers discovered fresh and exciting ways to reach the summit.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: December-April
Altitude: 12,500 ft
16. Phulara Ridge Trek
In September-November, May, and June, the Phulara Ridge trip is ideal. It is a unique trek climb in India. Every trekker should make this trek, because of the picturesque Pushtara meadows. In addition, the Phulara Ridge climb offers a magnificent deep woodland part for a short distance. This is the excursion for you if you are a nomad or a bird watcher. On the hike, you can see about ten different kinds of Himalayan birds.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: May, June
Altitude: 12,171 ft
17. Sandakphu-Phalut Trek
Mt Everest, Mt Lhotse, Mt Makalu, and Mt Kanchenjunga are all visible from the Sandakphu Phalut trip, which is one of the rare treks where you can see all five of the world’s tallest mountains. The Sandakphu hikes stand out among other Himalayan treks for their spectacular views. You can also see the Kanchenjunga range, as well as other Himalayan ranges, including the Sleeping Buddha, which will stay with you for years. The tea rooms you will visit on this walk are a unique feature. They resemble hotels and restaurants, but they are incomparably different. To truly appreciate the warmth of a tea house, you must stay in one.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: West Bengal
Best time to visit: September-April
Altitude: 11,950 ft
18. Valley of Flowers Trek
Legends abound along the Valley of Flowers trail. The overwhelming aroma of the wildflowers on the valley bottom is reported to render trekkers unconscious. The valley’s immense expanse is surrounded by a layer of blossoms from the minute you enter it. Flowers, leaves, and buds come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. The hike also passes through Hemkund Sahib, one of several holiest pilgrimage and religious sites in India. Valley of Flowers is also one of the best treks in India.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 14,400 ft
19. Tarsar Marsar Trek
The Tarsar Marsar climb in Kashmir is one of the best winter treks in India. The Kashmir Great Lakes trip is perhaps the only trek that falls close to matching its beauty. Because this is a moderate trip, you must arrive well prepared. From Tarsar to Marsar, and finally, to Sundarsar, the journey will take you from one lake to the next. You’ll also get the opportunity to camp next to two of these beautiful lakes. Tarsar Marsar is superior to the Kashmir Great Lakes trip in this regard.
Duration:7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Kashmir
Best time to visit: June-September
Altitude: 13,201 ft
20. Hampta Pass Trek
This is a must-do trek since it is one of the country’s most dramatic crossover hikes. It starts in Kullu’s lush green valleys and continues through one narrow valley to a high mountain overhang. The whole Spiti valley can be seen in one vast panoramic sweep from the pass.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: June-September
Altitude: 14,065 ft
So, what are you waiting for? The treks of India are awaiting you. Pack up your bags and go ahead on this heavenly adventure. These treks are full of spectacular views and experiences without a doubt! Just make sure to bring enough water, food and warm clothes to keep you safe and you are good to go.
Atlanta Opera Hair and Makeup Stylists Attempt to Unionize, Impacts Gig Work Debate
Hair and makeup stylists at the Atlanta Opera are trying to form a union with IATSE Local 798. As part of the very first opera company in the nation to reopen during the pandemic, in the fall of 2020, these hair stylists were front-facing workers who—given the nature of their work—were not able to socially distance. The performers they were styling couldn’t wear full PPE while having their makeup done. Despite the dangerous work they were doing in a very uncertain period, working before vaccines were widely available, they were not given health benefits. They also didn’t receive pension benefits or overtime pay. They were considered independent contractors—even while working side-by-side with unionized employees who received all the benefits and pay that they lacked.
Angela Johnson, the hair stylists’ representative at IATSE Local 798, told Observer that the motivation to form their union began when they discovered just how many of their coworkers in other departments were unionized and had the pay and benefits that they lacked. For entire seasons they worked beside stagehands, wardrobe workers, and musicians who were unionized. Their coworkers were fully protected with health benefits during this highly dangerous time. The stylists, all of whom are Black, and a majority of whom are women, loved their jobs. They loved working in a creative field alongside performers. Some, such as department head Brie Hall, had been working at the opera for years and were responsible for designing looks for performers. They felt like a part of the team, working for an organization that they thought of as being diverse and progressive.
“I definitely am a theater girl,” Brie Hall told Observer. “It was always fun. It was definitely joyous working there and being creative and making sure when you do something, you’ve got to nail it because the audience is watching.”
Coming back from lockdown, Hall noticed that her coworkers in wardrobe were getting paid time and a half for working weekend shows. The hair stylists weren’t. Meanwhile, they feared for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, working on performers’ maskless faces, without health benefits, during a global pandemic. The Atlanta Opera went to great lengths to ensure the safety of their workplace, with mandatory distancing guidelines for all workers. The unprotected stylists felt glaringly left out of consideration.
Sakeitha King, another stylist at the Atlanta Opera, told Observer, “When we go out to work and we put our craft and things that we love at the forefront, we would like to be compensated a living wage.”
When the stylists asked the Atlanta Opera for voluntary recognition of their union, they didn’t respond. After several more attempts at communication, before the close of the spring show, they filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). They were granted an NLRB hearing and the regional directors found in their favor and ordered an election. The Atlanta Opera appealed the case, and the regional directors found in the workers favor a second time. The hair stylists finally voted over the summer, but the opera appealed again, this time to the NLRB in Washington DC. The opera’s claim is that the stylists were independent contractors and not employees and therefore ineligible to unionize. In appealing, the opera was able to get the stylists’ votes impounded while the NLRB considers the case. It has remained in review.
Their case has gained national attention because of the leftward turn of President Biden’s NLRB. It is now theorized that the board might want to broaden the definition of employee, making it harder to misclassify workers, like these hair stylists, as independent contractors. The board is currently revisiting the Trump-era standard for employee classification and they have invited the public to submit amicus briefs on reclassification. IATSE 798, however, maintains that even under the Trump-era rules, the stylists are indeed employees and not independent contractors.
“We proved our case under the current rules,” Angela Johnson told Observer. “While it’s wonderful to help everybody, the bottom line is under the current rules that are in place, the Trump era rules, we’ve proved our case, and the regional board and the regional director found in the workers favor.”
For Hall, the opera companies’ insistence on their continued misclassification as independent contractors felt discriminatory, especially given that everyone else who worked backstage were employees. Gig work in their field has specific connotations: it’s a day of work, like a wedding. An entire season of work isn’t a gig, it’s a job.
“They work the same way in our industry as anybody else,” Johnson told Observer. “They’re told when to come to work. They’re told when the show goes up. They’re told when to start doing hair and makeup. They’re employees.”
Given their exclusion from the rights and pay of the many unionized employees they were working with, it’s no wonder these workers, a union made up of mainly Black women, felt personally persecuted.
“I don’t understand why we don’t even deserve a conversation to negotiate,” Hall told Observer. “We were stonewalled. We never got to be heard at all. Me along with my other coworkers would really like to know why.”
As the NLRB considers the case, the Atlanta Opera has not rehired these stylists under even their former conditions. They offered reduced wages and working conditions. Some stylists might even have gone back to work at the opera, but the opera house requested their return far too close to the beginning of the season, when the stylists had already been committed elsewhere. The opera company, according to Johnson at IATSE, is now hiring stylists who live out of state, no doubt because out-of-state workers are unlikely to want to form a union. The Atlanta Opera did not respond when reached out to for comment for this article.
As the case is reviewed, other performance industry unions have issued letters of support for these hair stylists. Actors’ Equity cites how frequently their members of color experience hair and makeup discrimmination at work, and how this is due to the scarcity of Black technicians in the industry. “Hiring Black workers but refusing to treat them equitably only exacerbates this crisis,” they wrote in their release last month. AGMA, the union representing opera singers, also issued a statement, condemning the Atlanta Opera’s retaliatory behavior and applauding the stylists for not backing down. As these workers await a ruling from the NLRB which has the potential to be a historic win for workers’ rights nationally, the union continues to organize. On April 30, IATSE Local 798 will be holding a rally in Atlanta in support. In the meantime, they are encouraging people to call the Atlanta Opera and demand union recognition.
Parishioners help determine $50,000 Easter donation
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder church has 5,000 members and is one of the oldest in the St. Louis region at 171 years old. Attendees of an Easter service will help determine the allocation of the $50,000 donation.
Three local non-profits have been chosen to receive the donations, and represent three areas of current local need – hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.
Upon entering the sanctuary on Saturday and Sunday Easter services, each attendee will receive four wooden coins. After an introduction of the three non-profits during the service, the attendees will have the opportunity to drop their coins into buckets representing each of the organizations as they leave the church.
While each organization will receive a base level of support – the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the pathfinder congregation.
Easter Services are at 7:45, 9:00 am and 11:00 am.
