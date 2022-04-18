News
Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022
A movie’s success is decided by its performance at the box office which is also considered the most important criterion. The box office collection makes them stand out in addition to impressing the audiences through the story or performances.
This year RRR and The Kashmir Files have become the highest-grossing movies so far and made it to the top of the highest box office collection Bollywood list. South Indian films dominate the top 10 list. The Bollywood box office collection suffered due to COVID as it was not open throughout the year in 2021. Still, films like Sooryavanshi and 83 fared well and made it to the top ten of 2021 highest-grossing film list.
If we talk about the highest-grossing films of all time, then most of the movies with the highest box office collection are Bollywood or Hindi films. Dangal which stars Aamir Khan makes it to the top with a box office collection of a whopping ₹2,024 crores worldwide. Tollywood super hit movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the second position with a box office earning of around ₹1,810 crores worldwide.
So, first, let us take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide:
1. Dangal (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Dangal: Around ₹2,024 crores
Budget: ₹700 crores
Year: 2016
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Verdict: Blockbuster
Box office collection of Dangal from India alone was ₹538.03 crores. Dangal holds the position of the highest-grossing film in all International markets.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu)
Box Office Collection Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Around ₹1,810 crores
Budget: ₹250 crores
Year: 2017
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Verdict: Blockbuster
The second one with the highest box office collection is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
3. RRR (still running)
Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores
Budget: ₹550 crores
Year: 2022
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Ranked as the film with the highest opening day collection and tenth among the films of 2022 with the highest box office collection.
4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Around ₹969.06 crores
Budget: ₹90 crores
Year: 2015
Director: Kabir Khan
Verdict: Blockbuster
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film and the third highest-grossing Indian film.
5. Secret Superstar (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Secret Superstar: Around ₹966.86 crores
Budget: ₹45 crores (Disputed)
Year: 2017
Director: Advait Chandan
Verdict: Blockbuster
Secret Superstar is the highest-grossing Indian film featuring a female protagonist, the Hindi film with the highest box office collection in 2017 Hindi film, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
6. PK (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of PK: Around ₹832 crores
Budget: ₹85 crores
Year: 2014
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Verdict: Blockbuster
In India, PK is the 6th highest-grossing film worldwide starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.
7. 2.0 (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of 2.0: Around ₹800 crores
Budget: ₹570 crores
Year: 2018
Director: S. Shankar
Verdict: Blockbuster
After earning ₹117.34 crores worldwide on its opening day, it became the second-highest-grossing Indian film. 2.0 is the second highest-grossing film in India and is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
8. Baahubali: The Beginning (Telugu, Tamil)
Box Office Collection Baahubali: The Beginning: Around ₹650 crores
Budget: ₹180 crores
Year: 2015
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Verdict: Blockbuster
Baahubali: The Beginning, is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time and 8th worldwide. Also, the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film.
9. Sultan (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sultan: Around ₹623.33 crores
Budget: ₹145 crores
Year: 2016
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Verdict: Blockbuster
This Salman Khan blockbuster of 2016 is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
10. Sanju (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sanju: Around ₹586.85 crores
Budget: ₹96 crores
Year: 2018
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Verdict: Blockbuster
Sanju is the film with the highest box office collection among the Bollywood films of 2018, the second highest-earning Hindi film in India of all time, and 10th worldwide.
Now let’s jump on to the Indian movies that made the highest box office collection in Bollywood in the recent years of 2021 and 2022:
1. RRR (still running)
Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores
Budget: ₹550 crores
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Release date: 25 March 2022
Verdict: Blockbuster
RRR broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film with a box office collection of ₹240 crores worldwide on its first day. The film placed itself as the tenth highest-grossing film of 2022 with a box office collection of ₹1,071 crores worldwide.
2. Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹365 crores (Telegu)
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Sukumar
Release date: 17 December 2021
The film holds the position of the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. It is also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.
3. The Kashmir Files (still running)
Box Office Collection of The Kashmir Files: Around ₹338.43 crores
Budget: ₹15 crore
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Release date: 11 March 2022
Verdict: Blockbuster
The movie became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 making ₹338.43 crores worldwide as of 3 April 2022.
4. Sooryavanshi (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sooryavanshi: Around ₹294 crores
Budget: ₹160 crore
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release date: 5 November 2021
Verdict: Super Hit
Sooryavanshi is an action-packed movie that stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jakie Shroff, and many more. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also have a cameo, as they were present in the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba.
5. Master (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Master: Around ₹230–300 crore
Budget: ₹135 crores
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Release date: 13 January 2021
The film, Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, and is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time.
6. Radhe Shyam (still running)
Box Office Collection of Radhe Shyam: Around ₹214.04 Crores (Telugu, Hindi)
Budget: ₹300–350 Crores
Director: Radha Krishna Kumar
Release date: 11 March 2022
The lead actors in the movie Radhe Shyam are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film fared well at the box office but also suffered a loss as it didn’t catch up to its budget.
7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (still running)
Box Office Collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Around ₹196.74 crores
Budget: ₹100–160 crore
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Release date: 22 February 2022
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the lead actor is Alia Bhatt who plays the title role. In India, the film grossed ₹152.98 crores, and it earned ₹43.17 crores overseas, with a worldwide collection of ₹196.74 crores.
8. 83 (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of 83: Around ₹193.73 crores
Budget: ₹280 crores
Director: Kabir Khan
Release date: 24 December 2021
The lead actors of 83, are Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie was a superhit and bombed at the box office.
9. Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹106 crores (Hindi)
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Sukumar
Release date: 17 December 2021
The film Pushpa ranked as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021, and also the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna.
10. Vakeel Saab (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Vakeel Saab: Around ₹75 crores
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Venu Sriram
Release date: 9 April 2021
The film grossed more than ₹42 crores at the box office on its opening day in India and the film grossed $300,000 on its opening day at the US box office. It is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood hit, Pink, starring Shruti Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and so on.
11. Akhanda (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Akhanda: Around ₹150 crores
Budget: ₹60–70 crores
Director: Boyapati Srinu
Release date: 1 December 2021
Akhanda ranked second in the box office collection of Tollywood films in the year 2021. The lead actors are Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role.
12. Annaatthe (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Annaatthe: Around ₹224.80 Crores
Budget: ₹160.00 Crores
Director: Siva
Release date: 4 November 2021
On the first day, the film grossed 70.19 crores worldwide and ranked as the film with the highest box office collection at Tamil Nadu box office on day 1.
13. Uppena (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Uppena: Around ₹83−100 Crores
Budget: ₹22 Crores
Director: Buchi Babu Sana
Release date: 12 February 2021
Uppena made a mark as the highest-grossing Telugu film for a debut actor. The actors in the lead roles feature debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty.
14. Doctor (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Doctor: Around ₹100 Crores
Budget: ₹40 Crores
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Release date: 9 October 2021
After Master and Annaatthe, Doctor was the third highest-grossing Tamil film in the year 2021. The film had a box office collection of ₹100 Crores worldwide.
15. Bachchhan Paandey (still running)
Box Office Collection of Bachchhan Paandey: Around ₹68.49 Crores (Hindi)
Budget: ₹182 Crores
Director: Farhad Samji
Release date: 18 March 2022
A remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, the film stars Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.
16. Antim: The Final Truth (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Antim: Around ₹58 Crores
Budget: ₹30 Crores
Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
Release date: 26 November 2021
Grossing (US$7.6 million) worldwide With a budget of ₹30 crores, the Bollywood film was a huge box-office success and made a box office collection of ₹58 crores and went on to rank as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2021.
17. Bell Bottom (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Bell Bottom: Around ₹50.58 Crores
Budget: ₹60 Crores
Director: Ranjit Tiwari
Release date: 19 August 2021
The lead actor in the movie Bell Bottom is Akshay Kumar with a supporting cast of Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.
18. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Around ₹38.57 Crores
Budget: ₹35 Crores
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Release date: 10 December 2021
It is a romantic comedy-drama that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.
19. Tadap (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Tadap: Around ₹34.86 Crores
Budget: ₹27 Crores
Director: Milan Luthria
Release date: 3 December 2021
The film Tadap stars debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film’s box office collection in India was ₹32.04 crores. It is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100.
20. Roohi (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Roohi: Around ₹30.33 Crores
Budget: ₹20 Crores
Director: Hardik Mehta
Release date: 11 March 2021
The second horror-comedy after Stree by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The movie’s soundtrack was a hit and the box office collection of the film worldwide is ₹30.33 crores.
The post Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — announced for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first-round playoff schedule is set for the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls versus the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
The best-of-seven series will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT. Games 1, 2 and 3 also will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.
Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):
- Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
- Game 2 on Wednesday: Bulls at Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCH)
- Game 3 on Friday: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC-7, NBCSCH)
- Game 4 on April 24: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC-7)
- Game 5 on April 27: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
- Game 6 on April 29: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
- Game 7 on May 1: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bucks 127, Bulls 106
The Bulls were 1-14 this season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
()
News
University City sued over tax dollars spent on Prop F
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City pumped a lot of money into the effort to pass Proposition F in order to generate money for the firefighters’ pension.
That measure was voted down convincingly at the polls, but the city has another problem on its hands. Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan, a University City resident, is now suing the city. Sullivan’s suit says the city violated state law by spending money to convince voters to pass it.
The city hired a marketing firm to produce campaign material promoting the benefits of Prop F. City Manager Gregory Rose says the city spent $41,000 with the firm.
Sullivan contends they violated a state law that says political subdivisions can’t spend tax dollars to promote ballot issues and other measures.
Even though the material University City paid for only gives the benefits of Prop F, the city manager nonetheless contends the city did not breaking the law and its campaign was for information purposes only for residents.
Sullivan hopes to prove otherwise in court.
News
Column: Chicago Bulls prove they can hang with the Milwaukee Bucks, but a chance to steal home court slips away
A sense of dread accompanied the Chicago Bulls up Interstate 94 for their first postseason game in five years.
No one was giving them a shot in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Even the most optimistic Bulls fans were just hoping to see a few good games before heading into the offseason and turning their attention to the baseball season.
Changing the narrative in Game 1 against the Bucks was seemingly imperative if the Bulls wanted to make this a competitive series. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a 3-pointer a minute and a half into the game to give the Bucks a quick 9-0 lead, it seemed like the game was decided before the first State Farm commercial
There was no need for any spoiler alerts. We’d all seen this movie before.
But a funny thing happened on the way to a blowout at the Fiserv Forum.
The Bulls bounced back from a 16-point deficit to make it a game, only to watch the Bucks hold on for a 93-86 win.
Nikola Vučević’s 24 points and 17 rebounds weren’t enough as the Bucks breathed a sigh of relief in a wild game. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 16 rebounds, dominating like he did in last year’s postseason.
“It’s tough,” Zach LaVine said. “After that first little run they had in the first quarter, we fought back and we let them know that we were here. I think it’s going to be a good matchup.”
LaVine and DeMar DeRozan both shot poorly, scoring 18 points apiece on combined 12-for-44 shooting. Vučević was 9 of 27, and he and LaVine were a combined 4 of 20 on 3s. That the Bulls were able to overcome that — and a 47-37 disadvantage on the boards — and still have a chance should boost their confidence heading into Game 2.
“It wasn’t just me,” DeRozan said of his off night. “All of us. We’ve just got to get that feel. Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee it — me, Zach and Vooch aren’t going to miss that many shots again. We’ve just got to keep (doing) what we did defensively and try to take that (shooting) to another level.”
Bulls Nation was well-represented in Game 1, with enough road-tripping fans on hand to loudly boo Grayson Allen when the Bucks guard entered in the first quarter and every time he popped off the bench. You can’t blame Bucks fans for treating this first-round series like an afterthought and putting their tickets on the resale market.
They’re pacing themselves for June, and with snow in the forecast for Monday, that seemed like a long, long way away.
The Deer District — that hot spot outside Fiserv Forum that Milwaukee made famous during last year’s championship run — was largely empty before tipoff. Temperatures in the 30s and an early evening starting time on Easter Sunday were likely factors, not to mention an opponent no one in town was taking seriously. Bucks fans at one point began chanting, “O-ver-ra-ted,” at the Bulls as though they were facing a college team.
The Bulls didn’t care about the extraneous noise. They knew the task at hand and that a Game 1 win would mute all the talk about a short series.
If the Bucks were going to lose a game in the series, this was supposed to be the one there for the taking. The Bucks were 1-6 in Game 1s over the last two postseasons, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he didn’t make it a point to “go back and talk about something that happened a year or two or three years ago in a Game 1 of a first-round playoff series and say this is a trend.”
The Bulls shrugged off their dreadful start to pull within eight at halftime, trailing 51-43, but Antetokounmpo already had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Bulls had shot 31.7% from the field and an abysmal 17.6% from 3-point range. The series was playing out as most had envisioned.
“They really hurt us on the backboard, and when they are there and we do come down with rebounds, we’ve got to be able to run,” Donovan said. “We took a lot of rushed pull-up jump shots, quick 3s. We’ve got to try to get downhill to the basket and then spray it out.”
But the Bulls slowly chipped away in the third, and when Vučević sank a 3 with 4:39 left in the quarter, the game was tied and Bulls fans erupted in unison, making Fiserv Forum sound like United Center North. Coby White hit a 3 to give the Bulls their first lead and converted a driving layup on the next possession.
From then on it was a back-and-forth thriller to the end. The Bucks led 87-82 with 2½ minutes left when DeRozan hit a jumper and rebounded a Brook Lopez miss. A backdoor pass from Vučević to Alex Caruso led to a layup that sliced the deficit to one.
The Bulls had chances in the final minute, but Vučević missed a putback and LaVine misfired on a 3-point attempt with 30 seconds remaining. Jrue Holiday’s two free throws with 15.3 seconds left proved to be the dagger.
DeRozan agreed it was a missed opportunity to steal the opener on the road.
“They did what they were supposed to do at home,” he said. “We’ve got another opportunity to steal home court. That’s our goal now.
“We’ve got a lot we can dissect from this game … to clean up and be better at. It definitely sucks to miss an opportunity. But we’ve got one more opportunity in Milwaukee before we go back to Chicago.”
Actually the Bulls headed back to Chicago after the game to sleep in their own beds and practice at the Advocate Center on Monday and Tuesday. Donovan said the short drive home and two-day break could be to their advantage.
“The convenience of location has been good at least from the travel standpoint late in the year,” he said. “That’s one thing I thought was great in the bubble during the (2020) playoffs — no travel, just the bus from the hotel to Disney and back.
“And there is something to be said for that. If we had a day in between, we’d definitely have stayed here. But because we have two days (off), we have a chance to get home at a decent time and those guys can sleep in their own bed, practice (Monday) and Tuesday and come back up.”
The Bulls can sleep well knowing they made the Bucks work for their Game 1 win. But if they want to make this a long series, they have to do a little bit more.
()
