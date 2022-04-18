Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022

Connect with us

A movie’s success is decided by its performance at the box office which is also considered the most important criterion. The box office collection makes them stand out in addition to impressing the audiences through the story or performances.

This year RRR and The Kashmir Files have become the highest-grossing movies so far and made it to the top of the highest box office collection Bollywood list. South Indian films dominate the top 10 list. The Bollywood box office collection suffered due to COVID as it was not open throughout the year in 2021. Still, films like Sooryavanshi and 83 fared well and made it to the top ten of 2021 highest-grossing film list.

If we talk about the highest-grossing films of all time, then most of the movies with the highest box office collection are Bollywood or Hindi films. Dangal which stars Aamir Khan makes it to the top with a box office collection of a whopping ₹2,024 crores worldwide. Tollywood super hit movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the second position with a box office earning of around ₹1,810 crores worldwide.

So, first, let us take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide:

1. Dangal (Hindi)

Photo Credit: indianexpress

Box Office Collection of Dangal: Around ₹2,024 crores

Budget: ₹700 crores

Year: 2016

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Verdict: Blockbuster

Box office collection of Dangal from India alone was ₹538.03 crores. Dangal holds the position of the highest-grossing film in all International markets.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu)

Baahubali 2 The conclusion scene
Photo Credit: forbes

Box Office Collection Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Around ₹1,810 crores

Budget: ₹250 crores

Year: 2017

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Verdict: Blockbuster

The second one with the highest box office collection is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

3. RRR (still running)

RRR box office collection 2022
Photo Credit: thehansindia

Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores

Budget: ₹550 crores 

Year: 2022

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Ranked as the film with the highest opening day collection and tenth among the films of 2022 with the highest box office collection.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Hindi)

bajrangi bhaijaan highest grossing film
Photo Credit: pinkvilla

Box Office Collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Around ₹969.06 crores

Budget: ₹90 crores

Year: 2015

Director: Kabir Khan

Verdict: Blockbuster

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film and the third highest-grossing Indian film.

5. Secret Superstar (Hindi)

Secret Superstar box office revenue
Photo Credit: indiatvnews

Box Office Collection of Secret Superstar: Around ₹966.86 crores

Budget: ₹45 crores (Disputed)

Year: 2017

Director: Advait Chandan

Verdict: Blockbuster

Secret Superstar is the highest-grossing Indian film featuring a female protagonist, the Hindi film with the highest box office collection in 2017 Hindi film, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

6. PK (Hindi)

Aamir Khan In PK
Photo Credit: bbci

Box Office Collection of PK: Around ₹832 crores

Budget: ₹85 crores 

Year: 2014

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Verdict: Blockbuster

In India, PK is the 6th highest-grossing film worldwide starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.

7. 2.0 (Tamil)

2.0 Rajnikanth movie review
Photo Credit: toiimg

Box Office Collection of 2.0: Around ₹800 crores

Budget: ₹570 crores 

Year: 2018

Director: S. Shankar

Verdict: Blockbuster

After earning ₹117.34 crores worldwide on its opening day, it became the second-highest-grossing Indian film. 2.0 is the second highest-grossing film in India and is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

8. Baahubali: The Beginning (Telugu, Tamil)

Baahubali Box office earnings worldwide
Photo Credit: economictimes

Box Office Collection Baahubali: The Beginning: Around ₹650 crores

Budget: ₹180 crores 

Year: 2015

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Verdict: Blockbuster

Baahubali: The Beginning, is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time and 8th worldwide. Also, the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film.

9. Sultan (Hindi)

Salman Khan In Sultan
Photo Credit: hindustantimes

Box Office Collection of Sultan: Around ₹623.33 crores

Budget: ₹145 crores 

Year: 2016

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Verdict: Blockbuster

This Salman Khan blockbuster of 2016 is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

10. Sanju (Hindi)

Sanjay Dutt in the superhit film Sanju
Photo Credit: hindustantimes

Box Office Collection of Sanju: Around ₹586.85 crores

Budget: ₹96 crores 

Year: 2018

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Verdict: Blockbuster

Sanju is the film with the highest box office collection among the Bollywood films of 2018, the second highest-earning Hindi film in India of all time, and 10th worldwide.

Now let’s jump on to the Indian movies that made the highest box office collection in Bollywood in the recent years of 2021 and 2022:

1. RRR (still running)

RRR box office collection 2022
Photo Credit: thehansindia

Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores

Budget:550 crores

Director: S.S Rajamouli

Release date: 25 March 2022

Verdict: Blockbuster

RRR broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film with a box office collection of ₹240 crores worldwide on its first day. The film placed itself as the tenth highest-grossing film of 2022 with a box office collection of ₹1,071 crores worldwide.

2. Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

Allu Arjun In Pushpa
Photo Credit: tosshub

Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹365 crores (Telegu)

Budget: ₹200–250 crores

Director: Sukumar

Release date: 17 December 2021 

The film holds the position of the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. It is also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

3. The Kashmir Files (still running)

The Kashmir Files highest box office collection
Photo Credit: bollywoodhungama

Box Office Collection of The Kashmir Files: Around ₹338.43 crores

Budget: ₹15 crore

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Release date: 11 March 2022

Verdict: Blockbuster

The movie became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 making ₹338.43 crores worldwide as of 3 April 2022.

4. Sooryavanshi (Hindi)

Sooryavanshi box office collection Bollywood
Photo Credit: bollywoodhungama

Box Office Collection of Sooryavanshi: Around ₹294 crores

Budget: ₹160 crore

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release date: 5 November 2021

Verdict: Super Hit

Sooryavanshi is an action-packed movie that stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jakie Shroff, and many more. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also have a cameo, as they were present in the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba.

5. Master (Tamil)

Master Box office collection
Photo Credit: toiimg

Box Office Collection of Master: Around ₹230–300 crore

Budget: ₹135 crores

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Release date: 13 January 2021

The film, Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, and is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time.

6. Radhe Shyam (still running)

Radhe Shyam 2022 Box office collection and budget
Photo Credit: toiimg

Box Office Collection of Radhe Shyam: Around ₹214.04 Crores (Telugu, Hindi)

Budget: ₹300–350 Crores

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Release date: 11 March 2022

The lead actors in the movie Radhe Shyam are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film fared well at the box office but also suffered a loss as it didn’t catch up to its budget.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (still running)

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection 2022
Photo Credit: outlookindia

Box Office Collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Around ₹196.74 crores

Budget: ₹100–160 crore

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Release date: 22 February 2022

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the lead actor is Alia Bhatt who plays the title role. In India, the film grossed ₹152.98 crores, and it earned ₹43.17 crores overseas, with a worldwide collection of ₹196.74 crores.

8. 83 (Hindi)

Ranveer Singh in 83
Photo Credit: indianexpress

Box Office Collection of 83: Around ₹193.73 crores

Budget:280 crores 

Director: Kabir Khan

Release date: 24 December 2021

The lead actors of 83, are Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie was a superhit and bombed at the box office.

9. Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi)

Allu Arjun In Pushpa
Photo Credit: tosshub

Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹106 crores (Hindi)

Budget: ₹200–250 crores

Director: Sukumar

Release date: 17 December 2021 

The film Pushpa ranked as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021, and also the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna.

10. Vakeel Saab (Telugu)

Vakeel Saab earnings in India
Photo Credit: outlookindia

Box Office Collection of Vakeel Saab: Around ₹75 crores

Budget: ₹200–250 crores

Director: Venu Sriram

Release date: 9 April 2021

The film grossed more than ₹42 crores at the box office on its opening day in India and the film grossed $300,000 on its opening day at the US box office. It is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood hit, Pink, starring Shruti Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and so on.

11. Akhanda (Telugu)

Akhanda budget and collection
Photo Credit: mirchi9

Box Office Collection of Akhanda: Around ₹150 crores

Budget: ₹60–70 crores

Director: Boyapati Srinu

Release date: 1 December 2021

Akhanda ranked second in the box office collection of Tollywood films in the year 2021. The lead actors are Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role.

12. Annaatthe (Tamil)

Rajnikanth in Annaatthe
Photo Credit: indiatoday

Box Office Collection of Annaatthe: Around ₹224.80 Crores

Budget: ₹160.00 Crores

Director: Siva

Release date: 4 November 2021 

On the first day, the film grossed 70.19 crores worldwide and ranked as the film with the highest box office collection at Tamil Nadu box office on day 1.

13. Uppena (Telugu)

Uppena box office verdict
Photo Credit: indiatoday

Box Office Collection of Uppena: Around ₹83−100 Crores

Budget: ₹22 Crores

Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Release date: 12 February 2021

Uppena made a mark as the highest-grossing Telugu film for a debut actor. The actors in the lead roles feature debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty.

14. Doctor (Tamil)

Doctor movie release date
Photo Credit: indianexpress

Box Office Collection of Doctor: Around ₹100 Crores

Budget: ₹40 Crores

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Release date: 9 October 2021

After Master and Annaatthe, Doctor was the third highest-grossing Tamil film in the year 2021. The film had a box office collection of ₹100 Crores worldwide.

15. Bachchhan Paandey (still running)

Bachchhan Paandey poster
Photo Credit: thehansindia

Box Office Collection of Bachchhan Paandey: Around ₹68.49 Crores (Hindi)

Budget: ₹182 Crores

Director: Farhad Samji

Release date: 18 March 2022

A remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, the film stars Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.

16. Antim: The Final Truth (Hindi)

Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth
Photo Credit: pinkvilla

Box Office Collection of Antim: Around ₹58 Crores

Budget: ₹30 Crores

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Release date: 26 November 2021

Grossing  (US$7.6 million) worldwide With a budget of ₹30 crores, the Bollywood film was a huge box-office success and made a box office collection of ₹58 crores and went on to rank as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2021.

17. Bell Bottom (Hindi)

Bell bottom box office collection india
Photo Credit: rediff

Box Office Collection of Bell Bottom: Around ₹50.58 Crores

Budget: ₹60 Crores

Director: Ranjit Tiwari

Release date: 19 August 2021

The lead actor in the movie Bell Bottom is Akshay Kumar with a supporting cast of Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.

18. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Hindi)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ott release date
Photo Credit: rediff

Box Office Collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Around ₹38.57 Crores

Budget: ₹35 Crores

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Release date: 10 December 2021

It is a romantic comedy-drama that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

19. Tadap (Hindi)

Tadap poster hd
Photo Credit: hindustantimes

Box Office Collection of Tadap: Around ₹34.86 Crores

Budget: ₹27 Crores

Director: Milan Luthria

Release date: 3 December 2021 

The film Tadap stars debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film’s box office collection in India was ₹32.04 crores. It is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100.

20. Roohi (Hindi)

Roohi poster 2021
Photo Credit: news18

Box Office Collection of Roohi: Around ₹30.33 Crores

Budget: ₹20 Crores

Director: Hardik Mehta

Release date: 11 March 2021 

The second horror-comedy after Stree by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The movie’s soundtrack was a hit and the box office collection of the film worldwide is ₹30.33 crores.

Trending