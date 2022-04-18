Finance
How to Go From Product Peddler to Professional As a Financial Advisor
According to Neil Rackham, author of SPIN Selling, one of the hardest things for many traditional salespeople to do is stop acting like a seller and instead sees the world from the buyer’s perspective. Now, this doesn’t mean trying to manipulate the buyer by seeing things from their point of view. What it means is a shift in perspective. It means abandoning the old views of buyer vs. seller and in its place; you must share the buyer’s concerns. It means shifting your thinking in two respects.
* Shift from persuading to understanding
* Shift from a product focus to a buyer focus
Top salespeople see the world from the buyer’s point of view. This helps them understand the needs of the buyer. So instead of worrying about persuading, they seek to understand. This leads to a natural tendency to ask more questions thereby uncovering more needs. As a result, the top salespeople don’t talk prematurely about product. Their clients see them as sincere which breaks down many of the walls we face when trying to persuade clients before understanding their situation.
Think of a bridge that connects products to consumers. You are that bridge. As a result, you have to understand both — product and customer. Which end is the most important?
* Most salespeople are more comfortable and proficient at understanding their products than at understanding buyers.
* Very successful salespeople have adequate product knowledge, but superior knowledge of customers.
* Salespeople with the highest product knowledge don’t make the most sales.
* If forced to make a choice, buyers are more likely to deal with those who best understand their needs than with those who best understand products or services.
How do you achieve a better understanding of your clients?
* Keep up with business and industry trends that affect your clients.
* Read current business journals as well as product manuals.
* Have a real curiosity about what’s going on inside the buyer’s world and ask a lot of questions about changes in their lives as well as their hopes and dreams.
From Chapter 12 of SPIN Selling, “Sharpening Your Skills”
“Why do we never get an answer when we’re knocking at the door? – The Moody Blues
It could be because we are knocking on the wrong door. Or are we knocking too loudly? SPIN is an acronym for a type of questioning/profiling used by top salespeople. S stands for “Situation”; P for “Problem”; I for “Implication” and N for “Need-payoff.
First let’s take a look at “Situation” questions. These are the type of questions that are essential early in the sales process. If you are meeting the prospect for the first time, you obviously need together data. These are also the type of questions that most new salespeople feel comfortable using. They are typically non-threatening to the client, but there are some risks associated with a “laundry list” approach to profiling with such questions as, where do you work? Do you own a home? Do you have a checking account? The problem with this “checklist” style of questioning is that the prospect will become bored if you ask too many. The thing that separates the successful salesperson from the rest of the pack is how they listen to the answers to these questions and the way they limit the number of questions at a given time. As they gather information they move in the direction of a perceived problem.
If your client or prospect can’t understand the reasons behind the questions you are asking they will quickly grow bored and the likelihood of a sale or cross-sell opportunity quickly dies. Let’s look at the difference between Situation questions and Problem questions.
Situation Questions
Problem Questions
Do you have an investment account?
Have you been satisfied with the performance of your investments?
Do you have a checking account at another bank?
What checking account features does your other bank offer that keeps your business?
Do you own a home?
Are you satisfied with the rate on your home loan?
Are you interested in looking at alternatives to your CD?
What is the purpose of the funds in your CD account? Is it long-term or short-term?
Where are you employed? How long have you been there?
Does your employer offer a 401(k) or other retirement plan?
As you can see, the Situation questions will gather the facts. The Problem questions can gather the same type of information but move you into a relationship mode where the prospect sees you as a problem solver.
“One of the greatest pieces of economic wisdom is to know what you do not know.” – John Kenneth Galbraith
By now we should have a clear picture of how to uncover our clients’ problems by asking questions in a manner that will reveal them. As difficult as it may be at times, we also discovered that we shouldn’t offer solutions until we know what the problem is. This is accomplished through a combination of Situation questions and Problem questions. We can then develop the client’s need with Implication and Need-Payoff questions. If we employ this strategy with all of our clients then we should hear significantly fewer objections and close more sales.
If you find that you are hearing more objections than you like, there’s a good chance that you are offering solutions before you uncover the problem. Many times we are the ones causing all of the objections. A recent television commercial for a health care provider discussed the phenomena referred to as “the real purpose of the visit” or RPV. Doctors have to ask a lot of questions to uncover the RPV because patients just like clients and prospects will reluctantly give up the real problem they need help with. Just as a doctor could be liable for malpractice if he/she prescribes a medication without understanding the problem so can a financial advisor for offering a solution before understanding the need.
Think about the typical CD customer. Given the low interest rate environment we are experiencing it may seem surprising that more of our members with CDs are not flocking into the branches to meet with our Financial Consultants to take advantage of better investment alternatives. So when you call them in the course of your Block Time during the day you probably come away frustrated at their resistance to your great ideas.
Keep in mind; you are not going to sell anything over the phone. Your goal is to get an appointment. When it comes to people and their money they want to have a trusting relationship with the person giving them financial advice. So if you have not uncovered a need, you are not going to get an appointment. And let’s be realistic, there are some CD customers who just won’t budge in spite of the great job that you do. Let’s look at two ways to avoid unnecessary objections.
1. Objections early in the call. The research done by Neil Rackham, author of SPIN Selling, shows that customers usually do not object to questions unless you become rude or otherwise offensive. Most of the time objections arise from solutions that don’t fit the member’s needs. If you find that you are getting a lot of objections early in the call it means that instead of asking questions you have been offering solutions and features. Try to keep from offering solutions until you uncover the real need.
2. Objections about value. If your members don’t perceive the value of what you are suggesting then you will get objections. It’s a sign that you are not developing the need strongly enough. For example, the CD customer raises the concern about NCUA insurance. You immediately launch into a discussion about how their $300,000 won’t be 100% insured anyway and the NCUA could go out of business just like any insurance company. You tell them the fixed annuity is safe and pays more interest than their CD, blah, blah, blah. You notice that your prospect is even more determined and throws out a number of objections and you find your sale slipping away. What the member is really telling you is that you have not demonstrated value with your proposed solution. Their concern is safety because they need that money for long-term care.
A better approach would be to confirm their concern about safety. Then proceed to uncover the need for that CD money (long-term care) and discuss how your solution addresses both needs by demonstrating how your proposed solution addresses both needs. Cut down on the use of features and concentrate on the use of Problem, Implication, and Need-Payoff questions.
Four Stages of a Sales Call
1. Obtaining Commitment starts before the discussion, by setting objectives that will lead to a realistic commitment.
2. Obtaining Commitment is easiest if you’ve developed strong needs in the Investigating stage and have demonstrated the capability to meet them
3. Obtaining Commitment has three steps:
* Check that you’ve addressed key concerns
* Summarize the benefits
* Propose a realistic commitment
Finance
Understanding “What Is An FHA Loan?”
Many people wonder, what is an FHA loan? These are special mortgage loans which are backed by the United States Federal Housing Administration (FHA). They are available through lenders which have been approved by the Federal Housing Administration.
This type of financing has historically been extended to lower income individuals and families. The program provides opportunities for low-income citizens to borrow money to purchase homes. Otherwise, many would not be able to secure funding.
This progressive program was launched in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. During this period, the rate of defaults and foreclosures increased dramatically. The program’s initial purpose was to provide adequate levels of insurance to lending institutions. It managed a variety of insurance loan programs.
Its creation was formalized by the 1934 National Housing Act. Its introduction was intended to stimulate the economy by increasing the number of home construction projects while reducing unemployment rates.
Since the program’s inception, the number of PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance) companies has increased greatly. This prompted a modification to the Federal Housing Administration’s mission. Today, federal loans are primarily intended to support people who cannot raise the necessary down-payment funding, or do not qualify for traditional loans from PMIs.
The Federal Housing Administration does not directly provide loans to individuals or families. Rather, it insures the loans which are made by private lenders. In order to acquire mortgage insurance from federal programs, a MIP (Mortgage Insurance Premium) must be paid. This amount varies according to the loan amount. At closing, the payment is due. It is often financed by the mortgage lender, and paid to the FHA on behalf of the borrower.
When seeking a housing loan from the federal government, applicants must first approach various mortgage brokers or lending organizations to determine which ones have been approved for participation in the program. Each lender establishes its own terms and rates, so it is wise to compare several institutions.
There are several factors that are taken into consideration by lending institutions when they are reviewing mortgage applications. The ratio of an applicant’s debt to income is analyzed to determine the maximum amount of funds that can be borrowed. Monthly expenses are also taken into consideration. In addition, payment histories are examined.
Through this program, first-time home-buyers who are approved for loans may be eligible for down-payments as low as three-point-five percent. They may also receive a maximum of six percent towards their closing costs. When applicants have non-existent or minimal levels of credit, a blood relative may co-sign the loan without being required to reside in the home. That person becomes designated as the Non-Owner-Occupied Co-Borrower.
Understanding “what is an FHA loan?” can be beneficial for lower-income individuals and families who are in the market for homes. This federal program provides critical support, and makes it possible for many more citizens to become eligible for home loans. Its benefits include reductions of the amounts needed for down-payments, potentially lower interest rates, and up-front funds which are provided to help cover closing costs
Finance
The Guide to Use an ATM Machine
Since the dawn of the ATM (automated teller machines), banking has never been simpler. An automated teller machine, or ATM, provides one the convenience to make quick and prompt cash withdrawals. However, the purpose of the ATM does not end there, various other banking transactions, such as depositing money, transfer of funds and balance inquiries and account updates are possible via ATM machines. Since, the system saves, time and reduces delays, banks have ATMs located inside, outside or at various convenient and accessible locations, like gas stations, grocery stores and malls, so on.
There are a few things to consider before using an ATM,
Verify the network logos: These logos may be located in the ATM or debit cards, are indicative of the acceptable banking consortium. This means the ATM machine will have a list of acceptable logos posted on it. Even though many cards are universally acceptable these days, there is a charge on using the card in other bank ATMs after a number of withdrawals.
Be Vigilant: The use of debit card at ATM machines should be done under complete care, make sure no onlooker can see the PIN designated to provide access to your account.
These machines are easy to operate and provide systematic guidance to the users, the steps involved in using an ATM.
Step 1: Select the appropriate bank ATM.
Step 2: Insert your ATM card in the designated slot or swipe the card depending on the machine.
Step 3: Select the language that you desire for the user interface, most machines offer English and regional languages to choose.
Step 4: Enter the PIN (Personal Identification Number) provided along with the ATM card at the time of registration. Make sure you memorize the PIN and never disclose the same to a stranger or even acquaintance, to avoid the risk of card fraud.
Step 5: Select from the given transactions. Generally, the options are available at most ATMs, such as withdraw, deposit, balance inquiry and transfer. If you choose to withdraw, the ATM prompts for the amount, which once entered the ATM checks the balance of the account, and renders the cash if feasible.
Step 6: The machine prompts for printed receipt, which will be provided if you opt for the same.
Step 7: One can choose to continue with more transactions or finish the same.
Make sure to remove your ATM card, if it is inserted at the beginning of the transaction, without fail.
The common dilemma when using the ATM, is forgetting the PIN, the ATM machine allows only a number of attempts before confiscating the card. If one forgets the PIN, should request for the same at the issuing bank. Many fall victim to card frauds by not being vigilant and careful when transacting at ATM machines, be aware of your surroundings and keep the bank ATM card safe. The ATM provides a world of ease and accessibility to the users, by its easy, instantaneous and safe process.
Finance
How Seniors Can Grasp a Clear Understanding of the Reverse Mortgage, and Its Purpose
While one may start saving money early for retirement, a number of issues can often come up over time to drain such savings. So, regardless of how much one has saved over time, one can never be sure whether or not one may still have enough money come retirement age. As such, it is more important than ever that communities see seniors grasping a clearer understanding of the reverse mortgage and how it can provide funding for retirement when on a fixed income.
Of course, as with all financial concerns, one should look over the details with trusted family members, a reverse loan advisor, accountant or attorney before opting for a reverse mortgage. For, while one may receive income from such mortgage, they may also want to be sure that they also have the ability to keep the house in the family upon death and understand how the loan is repaid after death of the second spouse.
Often the language in such agreements, contracts and documents is complex In fact; it is often recommended that one have a reverse mortgage specialist or closing attorney review any such loan agreement or contract and explain them in detail. For, in doing so, you can be assured that you have made the best decision and have full comprehension of the process. The government sponsored HECM actually requires each candidate follow through with HECM counseling prior to funding the loan to answer any questions or concerns they may have in regards to the process and the cost, proceed disbursements, and how the house will remain as the borrowers property until the death of the 2nd to die spouse.
Seniors receive payments rather than having to make payments, making a home equity conversion mortgage an excellent survival tool for some seniors. It is important to be sure that you understand that you still have the ability to either transfer ownership of the home, or leave it to children, relatives or a charity upon death as long as the debt is repaid to the lender or the house is sold and the balance goes to the family heirs. As such, it is imperative that one clearly understand any and all agreements, contracts or other documents which one may sign related to same. In fact, if one desires the most protection when conducting such business, one may want to have an attorney present at the time one asks such questions and signs the closing documents.
To this end, seniors gaining better comprehension of reverse loans for funding retirement on a fixed income is important so that reverse mortgages are viewed for their financial purpose rather than a strategy for selling mortgages
