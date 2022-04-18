Finance
How to Make Money From Home With Your Website Through Affiliate Marketing
There are so many ways to make money online with your website. If your main concern is how to make money from home, then one of the best ways to do it is through advertising.
Try to look at any of the popular websites. What you will immediately see is that they’re displaying all sorts of banner advertisements on their pages. You can have these banners displayed on your website too and start making money from them even if your website is still not very popular. The way to accomplish this is become a member of various affiliate websites. You can do this indirectly too by joining an affiliate network, which is actually just an intermediary that allows you to select from a wide array of merchants or advertisers.
Before signing up with an affiliate website, you should first understand the different payment schemes:
• Pay per impression (CPM)
• Pay per click (PPC)
• Pay per sale or lead.
Pay per impression. This is where you get paid depending on how often the merchant’s banner is displayed on your website. CPM actually stands for cost per thousand, for example if the rate is $5 CPM, it means you will receive $5 if the banner has been shown one thousand times to visitors or customers. It follows therefore that the more popular your site, the more you will earn.
Pay per click. As the name implies, you get paid only when the visitor clicks on the merchant’s links or banner on your website. In general, the amount you will receive here will be greater than the CPM scheme. How high your conversion rate in this payment scheme will depend on a couple of things: how attractive your banners are or whether they’re placed strategically to entice visitors to click and how high the traffic is.
Regardless of the amount of traffic you’re getting, your banners should be carefully selected and positioned to encourage visitors to click on them. This sort of summarizes the whole thing about how to make money from home with your website through advertising.
Pay per sale or lead. This payment scheme has the highest rate, but among the three this also has the lowest conversion rate. You will get paid only if your visitor clicks through your affiliate links or banners and makes a purchase or signs up for a service depending on the prescribed action.Usually, you will have to wait until a certain threshold amount is reached, say $100, before you can receive the actual payment.
Never choose an affiliate program based on the payment scheme. Instead, you should base it on your audience. Ask the question: Will these banners be appealing to my visitors? If the answer is yes then go ahead and sign up.
All in all, advertising income is what is sometimes called residual income – you earn even while you sleep. It is one of the easiest ways to make money fast or make money online.
Finance
Changing Times for Digital Marketing Services Companies
Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about the ever-changing landscape as it relates to online marketing and the services that entrepreneurs and corporations purchase from digital marketing services agencies.
In recent times, many of you might remember the news concerning a number of corporations that pulled advertising dollars away from YouTube, leaving a number of prominent YouTube content creators very upset about decreases in income – and I’m sure Google and YouTube were not pleased about the situation either.
I then read where Proctor & Gamble, a huge investor in digital marketing globally, recently cutback over $140 million dollars USD on digital advertising due to ineffectual online ads. Why were they saying these ads were ineffective? Their two greatest reasons cited were that many of their ads were ending up attached to content of objectionable quality, which means that YouTube was not able to discern which channels were good locations to place these ads and companies were getting their names and ads associated with content they did not want to be in any way related to. And secondly, many of their ads were falling into channels and spots where “bots” were looking at the ads instead of human eyes. And bots do not spend any money on products so these advertising dollars were just being thrown away.
The funny thing was that after these advertising cuts had occurred, virtually no loss in sales or business growth were noticed by these corporations. The only thing to change was the increased percentage effectiveness of advertising spend relating to sales.
JP Morgan Chase in March reduced the 400,000 sites it had been allowing ads to be placed on down to only about 5,000 pre-approved sites and, as quoted by their Chief Marketing Officer, Kristin Lemkau, to the New York Times: “we haven’t seen any deterioration on our performance metrics” since the change.”
Over the past several years, we have seen corporations make steady moves away from spending money on TV advertising in the direction of digital advertising because quite frankly, a great many more leads per dollar spent were attainable online. Many digital marketing firms enjoyed dramatic growth over just a few years due to this windfall of media spend money coming in.
For a time, it was utopia but now corporations are learning as is evidenced by the examples above. They are now creating the statistical charts and graphs they need to show their management teams how effective their media spends are. And they are now able to discern where their bang for the buck just isn’t there and to drill down on those statistics to figure out why – which is why you are now seeing these cutback types of moves occurring across the corporate landscape and the statements being made as to why the cutbacks are occurring.
To obtain the media spend capital from these corporations today, it is becoming more apparent that digital marketing services companies had best be prepared to show statistical evidence that the money spent will engender the financial returns anticipated. And as a marketing firm, you will need to be able to start answering questions about how you can manage their funds so that real people and not bots are viewing the ads being placed and that the ads are being placed in quality places, attached to quality content. If you can’t, you may end up being cut just like the 3,500 websites got cut that had been profiting from JP Morgan Chase advertisements.
In summary, it is getting tougher to be a digital marketing firm these days and it will come to be even more so. Online marketing services companies will have to do more due diligence as they find places to spend corporation advertising budgets. And more due diligence means more work which will cut into profit margins. However, if you want to stay in business over the longer term, this something you are going to have to get good at. Those that do, will be picking up additional business from advertising firms that don’t.
Finance
Affiliate Tip – Build A Blog
A blog is a great way to add content to a site quickly. You can use a blog as an add-on to your regular website, or use it by itself. Either way, a blog allows you to share content, like reviews, articles, or short musings on a particular topic with your readers.
To create a blog, you will need some sort of blogging software as well as a hosting account. You have several options when it comes to both. The blogging software is usually free, and you have a choice of free hosting, or paid hosting it on your own domain.
The two big players when it comes to blogging software are blogger and wordpress. The main difference between the two is that the blogger hosts its software on its own server, and wordpress, is free software that you install on your hosting account. Once wordpress is installed, it is just as easy to use as blogger’s software.
Wile a wordpress blog is always hosted on your own account, you can host your blog free on blogger, or you can host it on your own hosting account and under your own domain.
Once you blog is set up, you will be able to start posting content. Using a blog is very similar to using email or a message board. You enter a title for your post and then type in your message. While you can’t use regular search engine optimization strategies, you can use your main keyword for the topic you are writing about in your title as well as in the beginning of your message or post. This will help search engine determine what your blog and this particular post are about.
Blogs also tend to be indexed fairly quickly by search engines, which means you will get actively searching visitors to your blog rather quickly as well. Blogs make another great tool in any affiliate marketers toolbox, since you can very easy and very quickly add more content.
To monetize your blog, you can work product recommendations into your post, for example, if you are an affiliate for an ebook on how to get your baby to sleep through the night, you could write a review about the ebook and post it on your blog, or you could write a short article about how new parents can cope with the lack of good night sleep until baby sleeps through the night and then mention the ebook as a resource at the end of your article.
Add links to some of your favorite affiliate products to the side bar of your blog, so they appear no matter what particular post the visitor is reading.
You can also add pay per click ads like Google AdSense either on the sidebar or in the individual blog posts. Here’s a tip if you are using Google AdSense in the body of your post. Make sure your posts are not too short and you stick to one particular topic per post. This will allow Google to display ads that are related to your post topics and will hopefully be of interest to your readers and make them click.
Finance
The Essential Guide to Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing comes with its own flow! Just like you shouldn’t be expecting yourself to speak Italian fluently, without you getting trained in the basic and a beginner course, in a similar manner, you can’t get stressed on not acquiring the following that you want without knowing the basic tenets. If you are seeking help and guidance, any professional SEO company will have the following to share.
Understanding social media marketing?
Over the past decade, social media has witnessed exponential growth that most companies have made this an integral aspect of their overall marketing strategy. As per the Social Media Marketing Industry Report in 2015, approximately 96% marketers are resorting to it in their marketing strategies.
It is essential to understand, why marketing has become this important! From the business perspective, here are some of the ways in which it has been a boon to businesses and organizations.
1. You get to know more of your audience and the overall market scenario through rich interactions
2. Helps you establish your vast customer base.
3. Allows you to respond to the online community that will save time to get to know your customers. If you had to know them on a one-on-one basis you will have to shell out a huge amount of time.
4. You get the scope to narrate your brand story.
5. You have the chance to maximize your online sales and earn high revenues.
6. Allows you to reduce the marketing expenses
7. You are clued into other market players and can plan to stay ahead of the competition
Get your social media marketing strategy:
When you realize the power of social media, you certainly would love to have a strategy! Though the internet is buzzing with several guidelines and ways to get this done all by yourself, it’s always better to seek professional assistance. This is where you might as well want to join hands with an expert and reliable digital marketing company.
As a service provider, these companies take into notice your existing online marketing and plan and improvise on it, with their inputs. However, if you want to incorporate a social media marketing plan, here are a few components that you must include in the plan.
1. Setting out your goals and a long-term vision
2. You need to arrange for an audit to get valuable insights
3. Generate and enhance all your social accounts
4. You have the chance to drive your inspiration from your competitors, the clients and also other leading market players
5. Generate a content marketing plan
6. Have your editorial calendar ready as well
7. Examine, analyze and also manage your social media marketing strategy from time to time
When you are setting out on your social media marketing strategy, you need to keep a check on the salient points. These guidelines will enable you to take the best approach to make it work in your favor.
