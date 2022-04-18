Finance
How to Pick the Right Insurance Policy for Children?
When it comes to insurance policies, there are several that one can pick from. There are life insurance policies, retirement policies, investment policies, term policies, among many other categories. Every policy has its features, objectives, benefits to count. One such policy category is the children’s policies.
Everyone wants their kids to have a bright and financially safe future. For this, parents tend to save and work hard for years. As the cost of almost everything is constantly on the rise, it is important to have proper funds to pay college fees and even their marriage cost. This is the reason why one should think of investing in a good child insurance policy.
There are various insurance policies out there, which are designed to help secure the future of the child with timely benefits.
But as there are several policies, finding the right one may be a bit of a hassle. One should always take help from the experts and the people who have insurance knowledge.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
Start early
Many tend to make the mistake of waiting for a certain period after their child arrives to plan their future. This can be a mistake as the cost of living and education is rising significantly over time. One should think of investing in an insurance policy as soon as the child arrives to get to arrange for the corpus by the time they turn 18 years old. This will give a longer period and thus will help in managing the premium amount and benefits accordingly.
Age and requirements
The very thing that will decide which term to pick should be based on the child’s age and future requirements. Some plans are meant as marriage plans, while others are term plans and education plans to support expensive tuitions. The buyer must chalk out the exact requirement of the child’s future before picking any policy.
Premium and term
Now, every policy will have a term. This again should be decided by taking into count the age of the child. Every policy does have a maturity age, during which the policy will come to an end. The longer the term, the longer one will have to pay the premium. But having longer-term usually comes with better benefits. Also, one should consider the premium that one can pay at regular intervals for the policy to sustain. Also, the premium payment modes should be decided beforehand.
Waiver benefits
Many plans tend to allow the insurer to add waiver benefits to the policy on an added charge. These premium waiver benefits are quite helpful in case of any mishap that may happen during the term of the policy. As per the waiver, the beneficiary will not have to pay the premium if anything happens to the insurer.
Insurance policies should always be bought based on future requirements, financing affordability, and investment appetite. One should also take into account the risk factors and the inflation factor while picking any insurance policy.
Mutual Funds – An Introduction and Brief History
Each one of us does not have the expertise or the time to build and manage an investment portfolio. There is an excellent alternative available – mutual funds.
A mutual fund is an investment intermediary by which people can pool their money and invest it according to a predetermined objective.
Each investor of the mutual fund gets a share of the pool proportionate to the initial investment that he makes. The capital of the mutual fund is divided into shares or units and investors get a number of units proportionate to their investment.
The investment objective of the mutual fund is always decided beforehand. Mutual funds invest in bonds, stocks, money-market instruments, real estate, commodities or other investments or many times a combination of any of these.
The details regarding the funds’ policies, objectives, charges, services etc are all available in the fund’s prospectus and every investor should go through the prospectus before investing in a mutual fund.
The investment decisions for the pool capital are made by a fund manager (or managers). The fund manager decides what securities are to be bought and in what quantity.
The value of units changes with change in aggregate value of the investments made by the mutual fund.
The value of each share or unit of the mutual fund is called NAV (Net Asset Value).
Different funds have different risk – reward profile. A mutual fund that invests in stocks is a greater risk investment than a mutual fund that invests in government bonds. The value of stocks can go down resulting in a loss for the investor, but money invested in bonds is safe (unless the Government defaults – which is rare.) At the same time the greater risk in stocks also presents an opportunity for higher returns. Stocks can go up to any limit, but returns from government bonds are limited to the interest rate offered by the government.
History of Mutual Funds:
The first “pooling of money” for investments was done in 1774. After the 1772-1773 financial crisis, a Dutch merchant Adriaan van Ketwich invited investors to come together to form an investment trust. The goal of the trust was to lower risks involved in investing by providing diversification to the small investors. The funds invested in various European countries such as Austria, Denmark and Spain. The investments were mainly in bonds and equity formed a small portion. The trust was names Eendragt Maakt Magt, which meant “Unity Creates Strength”.
The fund had many features that attracted investors:
– It had an embedded lottery.
– There was an assured 4% dividend, which was slightly less than the average rates prevalent at that time. Thus the interest income exceeded the required payouts and the difference was converted to a cash reserve.
– The cash reserve was utilized to retire a few shares annually at 10% premium and hence the remaining shares earned a higher interest. Thus the cash reserve kept increasing over time – further accelerating share redemption.
– The trust was to be dissolved at the end of 25 years and the capital was to be divided among the remaining investors.
However a war with England led to many bonds defaulting. Due to the decrease in investment income, share redemption was suspended in 1782 and later the interest payments were lowered too. The fund was no longer attractive for investors and faded away.
After evolving in Europe for a few years, the idea of mutual funds reached the US at the end if nineteenth century. In the year 1893, the first closed-end fund was formed. It was named the “The Boston Personal Property Trust.”
The Alexander Fund in Philadelphia was the first step towards open-end funds. It was established in 1907 and had new issues every six months. Investors were allowed to make redemptions.
The first true open-end fund was the Massachusetts Investors’ Trust of Boston. Formed in the year 1924, it went public in 1928. 1928 also saw the emergence of first balanced fund – The Wellington Fund that invested in both stocks and bonds.
The concept of Index based funds was given by William Fouse and John McQuown of the Wells Fargo Bank in 1971. Based on their concept, John Bogle launched the first retail Index Fund in 1976. It was called the First Index Investment Trust. It is now known as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund. It crossed 100 billion dollars in assets in November 2000 and became the World’s largest fund.
Today mutual funds have come a long way. Nearly one in two households in the US invests in mutual funds. The popularity of mutual funds is also soaring in developing economies like India. They have become the preferred investment route for many investors, who value the unique combination of diversification, low costs and simplicity provided by the funds.
A Simple 4-Step Approach to Sales Success For Financial Advisors
If you are a financial advisor who has ever struggled when dealing with wealthy prospective clients, then what you need is a process or formula to follow that will enhance your success. About the only more frustrating than not having enough appointments, is blowing them when given the opportunity. That’s where a formula comes in.
With formulas, all the typical human-error is removed. It’s replicatable. It’s like 2+2. When I do it I get 4. You do it, you get 4. You see, if you know that a formula works – virtually anyone with a pulse can ‘plug-in’ to the formula and get the same results. If you haven’t reduced everything you do in your business to some type of formula…then you’re working too hard and will never get predictable results.
And with the right “formula” your results can become mucho-predictable. You will know exactly how many new clients and new money under management you’ll have in two months; or 6 months; or 6 years for that matter. It’s easy and I’ll show you how and why it works for anybody, anywhere, all the time.
So let’s get to what I call the Million Dollar Sales Formula…
The Million Dollar Sales Formula Step #1:
We’ve all had prospects that no matter how much we know they should work with us, for some reason or another choose not to. Often times financial advisors will beat themselves up chasing the prospect, trying to figure out what went wrong – and almost always think it’s because either: A) The client’s an idiot (which is sometimes true) or B) We said something wrong in our meetings/sales process
I on the other hand would contend that most our our sales failures in financial services is due to something we did far earlier than when we asked for the business (you are asking for the business, right?). Through extensive trial and error, what I’ve found is that we fail to make the appropriate ‘first impression’ before the meeting process has even begun. And that’s why we lose clients that should never be lost.
How do you fix this?
By making sure you send out a packet to all prospects prior to them meeting with you. When done correctly this ‘packet’ can literally close 32.4% of the prospects before they even meet with you. I know, I’ve measured with and without and can substantiate that exact number. Let me share with you the pre-meeting components that must be executed to significantly increase your closing ratio:
An appointment reminder letter with map to your office along with instructions of what your prospect needs to do to be properly prepared for the meeting. Think of this as a welcome letter and short home-work assignment to ensure both their and your time is well spent. The cover letter should be printed on a professionally designed letterhead with a professionally designed logo, and should have your website address on it. Which, by the way, you should absolutely have a website – and it should look good and serve a purpose. To see what I mean feel welcome to visit my firm’s website – there’s a link with my bio.
A Confidential Personal Profile. This is what they put their name, date of birth, children’s first names, and the like on. It should be no more than one page and should also ask for the names of their current broker, advisor (these are different and will make your client decide exactly what their current “advisors” are in their eyes), attorney, accountant and insurance agent. In the same section you should also give the your prospect a satisfaction scale of 1 – 5 to rate their current financial professionals.
A Confidential Financial Profile. Now this is basically what it says it is – a place for them to answer a few thought provoking financial questions, create an income statement and a balance sheet. You should also always ask what they would change about their financial situation if they could change just one thing, as well as what is truly important about money to them. The responses they give to this questionairre will prove vitally important in your meetings (note that I said ‘meetings’, not your one-shot-wonder single appointment slam-dunk appointment).
Your PROFESSIONAL business card. Don’t try to be cute, please don’t put your picture on it, and don’t print your own. Your card should be on par with the finest law firm in your city, town, village, tribe…whatever. If this all sounds like a lot of work – it is!! But well worth it once you close your first BIG client.
The Million Dollar Sales Formula Step #2:
The Initial Meeting and Most Important 45 Minutes of Your Sales Process!
Why 45 minutes? Well, for those of you who haven’t studied direct response marketing…allow me to enlighten you. There’s an adage in copyrighting that says the purpose of your headline (and everything you ever send out should have a headline) is to get people to read your first sentence. The purpose of the first sentence is to get your prospect to read your second sentence and so on.
The same is true of a well executed sales process.
The only objective of a first appointment should be to have a second appointment. You do this by limiting the first appointment to allowing the prospect to ask you any questions they have about you, then asking them questions for about thirty minutes, then wrapping up. If you’ve sent out a packet like the one described earlier then every initial appointment will have your prospects coming into your office with their completed questionairres and all of their financial statement. When you have about 15 minutes left, you simply say the following:
“Now that I know a little about you, here’s what we need to do next: I’ll take the information that you’ve completed, my notes, and copies of your statements and prepare an analysis I call a Personal MAP for Retirement. This will show you in detail the specific areas in your finances that can be improved and by how much. We’ll schedule a meeting time in the next couple of weeks to go over your report so that whatever you decide to do after that you will be able to make informed decisions that will improve your finances, fair enough?”
Did you see what I just did? Did you notice the last two words? These will become the most important two words of your career, guaranteed.
If executed correctly, nobody will be able to resist that second appointment. Now some people will ask how much it costs and tell them it’s free, but you’ll let them know based on what you find how much they would have to pay you should they make the educated decision to engage in your services.
Seriously, this stuff makes me giddy just writing it. You should be too! In just these first two steps I’ve already shown you how to at least double your closing percentage with wealthy financial planning clients.
The Million Dollar Sales Formula Step #3
The Second Appointment – Separating the Men from the Boys!
As a precursor to this meeting, here’s a little tip: Make sure you send a thank you letter to the prospect for the first appointment and have it dual as a reminder of the second meeting. Follow the same rules as to the quality of the paper and the like and include another business card.
At the actual appointment, make sure you thank your prospect again for coming in, let them know it’s nice to see them again – and always ask if they have any questions before you begin to show them your analysis.
The analysis should include the following (nothing more and nothing less please):
* Morningstar reports on their funds/variable annuities
* An asset allocation analysis
* A bullet-point style analysis of their taxes, long term health care needs, estate planning needs, and a quote of what you’d charge to fix their problems
And lets be honest here – everyone will have problems. Especially Million Dollar clients. If you can’t look at their investments and show them how to save money on taxes, eliminate estate taxes, and improve their investments – then you need far more than an education in sales.
This step is really super-easy. The key is this:
“So as you can see Mr. and Mrs. Prospect, I’ve identified approximately $4,000 of immediate benefit to you from this analysis with another $1,700 each year thereafter. So there should be around a $20,000 benefit over the next ten years and my fee for making this happen is $595.00 for a step-by-step detailed plan of action. Fair enough?”
Some people will agree on the spot, other will not. Remember to never, ever, ever, ever, ever push for a close. This all has to happen very naturally. Understand that the reason people work with you is not for what you can do for them but rather or not they trust you and like you. Not many people like pushy sales people. So try your best to be very non-chalant about all of this.
And about the fee – hey, this can be whatever you want but you have to be charging fees. If your not charging fees then these folks will know instantly that the other shoe has got to drop and it’s usually in the form of you selling them something for a commission. If you are fee-only this is never an issue; but if you are fee-based or commission-based you have to be charging a planning or set-up fee for taking a new client, PERIOD.
If they don’t want to schedule their next appointment at that time, just tell them to think about this for the next few days and that you’ll follow-up to see if they have questions.
The Million Dollar Sales Formula Step #4
The Ultimate New Client Acquisition Process!
I’ve said before that I love systems and processes. They work soo well and are soo easily replicable that you must use them if you ever want to get to the big leagues of financial planning. All the Million Dollar Producers do it – so do what they do and you’ll get there too.
So here’s the process I use to take a new client:
Meeting Three – I have clients sign my Advisory Services Agreement (for the fee) and we create an Investment Policy Statement (for those who don’t know what this is – it’s basically an outline of what the clients goals are and what we will be attempting to accomplish for them as their advisor)
Meeting Four – We fill out transfer paperwork and new account forms. I always use brokerage accounts to gather the assets up and consolidate them first. The recommendations and financial plan come next.
Meeting Five – We go over the clients Written Financial Plan and Investment Recommendations
Meeting Six – A three-month review meeting
Meeting Seven – Another three-month review meeting
Meet with all clients every six months thereafter.
Holy Cow! That’s A Lot of Meetings!
That’s right – and they love it. This, my friends and colleagues, is what the wealthy want. They want a system, some attention, a WOW experience. An experience so different and so superior to that of any other advisor in your area.
And let’s get this straight:
This process is easy. It can be learned by anyone. If you have at least one staff person (and please get one as soon as you can afford one if you don’t) all you will have to do is the meetings.
Lastly, know that this system may not work for everyone. But, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a system. Always identify what you know works and remember to never stop doing those things. If you can patch together 4 – 6 steps that all work well — then you’ve just created your own “formula”; and that’s exactly what financial advisors need to reach super sales heights.
Business Financing Strategies – Proof of Market
Start Up Business Loans Are Hard to Get
It’s no secret and should not surprise most, it’s relatively difficult to obtain business financing for a start-up business specifically in getting a conventional bank loan. These financing institutions are in the business of making money… not losing it based on a ‘hunch’ or unproven business. So, if you are a start-up or at least thinking of starting a business, how can you solve this problem of getting a business loan from a conventional bank? Here’s the key: don’t be a start-up business. Easily said, but not difficult to accomplish if you practice discipline and commitment.
The main reasons businesses fail in obtaining financing are:
- Lack of Concept
- Lack of Market Proof
- Low Profit Margins
- Lack of Business and / or Personal Assets for Collateral
Today, we’ll go over Lack of Market Proof.
How to Gain Proof of Market
It’s hard to produce and sell products and services to a market that doesn’t exist or is too small. Start-up businesses fail to consider the size and profitability of the market that they intend to serve. Due to the many options made available to aspiring start-up businesses via social media and other online platforms such as Google or Yahoo, it’s relatively simple to find out the market potential for a business. The recommendation is to apply the MVP or “minimum viable product” principle which means you take a simple prototype of your main product and / or service offering and get it to the target market quickly. The purpose of doing this is to gain quick feedback for necessary revisions and proof that the market exists. Also, to really get a flavor of the market, hit the streets and ask prospective customers. Identify several suspects for your product and / or service offering, and reach out to them with a phone call, direct mail survey, or in person visit. The primary purpose of these activities is to gain feedback and eventually a sale if mutually beneficial.
From what I’ve observed over the last decade in working with and observing start-ups, it takes 12 to 18 months to really gain traction in a market. Please don’t confuse this with the testing of the start-up idea in the market. This should be quick to notice taking no more than 30 days. In other words, if you’re MVP doesn’t garner enough feedback and ultimately sales, then you either abort mission or revise / re-test.
How do you strengthen your case for business financing with proof of market? Once you have proof of market for your business via sales and proof of cash received via business bank statements, include these documents in the business financing package. Show how the business loan will either enhance the ability to gain more market share or grow profit margins through business growth.
