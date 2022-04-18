Connect with us

News

Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police want your help to find two people of interest in connection with a murder. Investigators say these two people may have information that could help solve the murder of Demetrise Thomas.

Officers responding to a shooting call found Thomas’ body on September 20th. He had been shot.

Call Crimestoppers if you have information about the crime. Their number is 1-866-371-8477. You can remain anonymous.

News

Loons' Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Loons’ Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s game has been air-tight since he re-entered Minnesota United’s starting lineup in mid-March, not unlike the light blue skinny jeans the 6-foot-3 Canadian wore to the postgame news conference after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Colorado at Allianz Field.

St. Clair made seven saves against the Rapids, including a handful of denials which kept Minnesota from giving up a 1-1 tie in the second half. The cavalry came with Robin Lod’s match-winning goal, and Abu Danladi’s insurance goal to end the MNUFC’s two-game losing streak.

Loons fans have seen this before. When St. Clair stepped in for an ill Tyler Miller in the match Week 3, he made eight saves in a 1-0 win against the Red Bulls in New York and was named MLS Player of the Week.

Saturday’s performance had similar hallmarks, but St. Clair wasn’t willing to say one outing was better.

“Both games I’ve had different saves to make; there wasn’t just one save to make,” he said. “This game, they kind of came in waves, where in Red Bulls (game), they just had a couple of chances … at moments.

“There were some moments where (Colorado) really put the pressure on us and we had to stand strong and fight back for 10-15 minutes at a time to keep the team in the game.”

Manager Adrian Heath said St. Clair’s best save came on Colorado forward Diego Rubio’s low, hard shot that seemed destined to be tucked inside the far post if not for St. Clair redirecting it with only his middle finger. It hit the post and bounced wide.

“On a different day, that might hit the post and go in, so I was really ecstatic to see it bounce out and not to one of their two attackers (who) were right there, as well,” St. Clair said. “Yeah, probably the best save of the night.”

The Rapids’ expected goals were 1.9, according to MLS, with later second-half scoring chances from Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki receiving much higher xG stats than St. Clair’s finger-tip save of Rubio in the 61st minute.

St. Clair has only allowed four goals in five games, one coming on a long-range stunner from Joao Paulo in a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Saturday’s goal was chalked up to a miscommunication with center back Bakaye Dibassy that allowed Rubio to sneak in.

Going into this weekend, St. Clair was given the highest shot-stopping grade (95.4) in MLS, according to Pro Football Focus. Fbref.com has St. Clair tops in its PSxG per 90 minutes at 1.03, which is expected goals on how likely a ‘keeper is expected to save a shot, factoring in shot-stopping ability and luck.

“I think (it’s) staying big in a lot of (one-on-one) situations,” St. Clair said about the key in his shot-stopping. “I enjoy them. With my size, if I can close down the angle, I give myself a good chance. I think (it’s) just the determination and passion to try to keep the ball out of the net.”

For how solid St. Clair has been in net, the fourth-year goalie must improve his distribution. He is tied for 32rd in MLS in passing percentage (53.2 percent). For reference, Miller is at 24th (60 percent) in his two games this season.

“There’s parts of (St. Clair’s) game that he needs to work on, and he is doing it,” Heath said. “He’s working really hard on his distribution, the length of his kicking needs to improve, but he knows that.”

St. Clair is fifth-highest MLS in average pass length, but acknowledged he prefers to build out of the back.

“If you ask anyone on our team, they know I want to play out,” St. Clair said. “We can’t always do that here. Distance is something that I’ve been looking to work on because just coming from teams that normally play out, I fancy myself in any short pass.”

St. Clair will turn 25 in May, putting his goalkeeping prime still a ways out on the horizon. “There’s nothing stopping him from being top, top drawer,” Heath said.

News

JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here
JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here

Environmental General Knowledge

Water/ Waste Water / Industrial Waste Water Engineering

Environmental Impact Assessment

Environmental legislations in India

Environmental Audit and Safety Audit in Industrial Units

JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022

The J&K Services Selection Board has notified Syllabus for various categories of JKSSB Field Assistant posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2021 vide Notice No. has been noticed above here.

The post JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praised Foreign Minister On His Comment On Ukraine & Russia

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar recently responded to a question on India’s energy imports and the country’s response to the war in Ukraine. His response is winning praises from everyone including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Dr. S Jaishankar who is in the US for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue said, India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon.

Photo Credit: ndtvimg

When a reporter questioned him on India’s stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dr. S Jaishankar said, “I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way”

“…we have made a number of statements which outline our position in the UN, in our parliament, and in other forums. And briefly, what those positions state is that we’re against the conflict; we are for dialogue and diplomacy; we are for an urgent cessation of violence; and we are prepared to contribute in multiple ways to these objectives.”

The minister’s sharp response at the briefing was praised by Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sharma tweeted on Monday: “Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best. What an incredible answer by MEA” 

Dr. Jaishankar also responded when asked about why India continues to buy oil from Russia, he told the reporter,

“I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon” 

Besides winning praises for his comments at the joint briefing, Ajay Rotti, a partner at tax and regulatory firms Dhruva Advisors, shared Dr. Jaishankar’s quote from another event, with an aim to set up a “Dr. S Jaishankar Fan Club”.

Ajay Rotti tweeted:

“I am looking for co-founders for a ‘@DrSJaishankar Fan Club’. People who are interested can reply to this tweet.” 

The Paytm boss, Vijay Shekhar Sharma also responded to his tweet, saying,

“Ye”, along with a raised hands emoji. “I wonder why there are not enough articles and twitter threads on his skills to manage tough situations and profound answers.” 

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta also commented on Sharma’s Tweet, “Yes. Master class on communication and handling prickly situations with confidence”

The Rajya Sabha MP also took to Twitter and posted a video of his comments, and tweeted “Superb from EAM”.

The post Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praised Foreign Minister On His Comment On Ukraine & Russia appeared first on MEWS.

