News
Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police want your help to find two people of interest in connection with a murder. Investigators say these two people may have information that could help solve the murder of Demetrise Thomas.
Officers responding to a shooting call found Thomas’ body on September 20th. He had been shot.
Call Crimestoppers if you have information about the crime. Their number is 1-866-371-8477. You can remain anonymous.
News
Loons’ Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s game has been air-tight since he re-entered Minnesota United’s starting lineup in mid-March, not unlike the light blue skinny jeans the 6-foot-3 Canadian wore to the postgame news conference after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Colorado at Allianz Field.
St. Clair made seven saves against the Rapids, including a handful of denials which kept Minnesota from giving up a 1-1 tie in the second half. The cavalry came with Robin Lod’s match-winning goal, and Abu Danladi’s insurance goal to end the MNUFC’s two-game losing streak.
Loons fans have seen this before. When St. Clair stepped in for an ill Tyler Miller in the match Week 3, he made eight saves in a 1-0 win against the Red Bulls in New York and was named MLS Player of the Week.
Saturday’s performance had similar hallmarks, but St. Clair wasn’t willing to say one outing was better.
“Both games I’ve had different saves to make; there wasn’t just one save to make,” he said. “This game, they kind of came in waves, where in Red Bulls (game), they just had a couple of chances … at moments.
“There were some moments where (Colorado) really put the pressure on us and we had to stand strong and fight back for 10-15 minutes at a time to keep the team in the game.”
Manager Adrian Heath said St. Clair’s best save came on Colorado forward Diego Rubio’s low, hard shot that seemed destined to be tucked inside the far post if not for St. Clair redirecting it with only his middle finger. It hit the post and bounced wide.
“On a different day, that might hit the post and go in, so I was really ecstatic to see it bounce out and not to one of their two attackers (who) were right there, as well,” St. Clair said. “Yeah, probably the best save of the night.”
The Rapids’ expected goals were 1.9, according to MLS, with later second-half scoring chances from Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki receiving much higher xG stats than St. Clair’s finger-tip save of Rubio in the 61st minute.
St. Clair has only allowed four goals in five games, one coming on a long-range stunner from Joao Paulo in a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Saturday’s goal was chalked up to a miscommunication with center back Bakaye Dibassy that allowed Rubio to sneak in.
Going into this weekend, St. Clair was given the highest shot-stopping grade (95.4) in MLS, according to Pro Football Focus. Fbref.com has St. Clair tops in its PSxG per 90 minutes at 1.03, which is expected goals on how likely a ‘keeper is expected to save a shot, factoring in shot-stopping ability and luck.
“I think (it’s) staying big in a lot of (one-on-one) situations,” St. Clair said about the key in his shot-stopping. “I enjoy them. With my size, if I can close down the angle, I give myself a good chance. I think (it’s) just the determination and passion to try to keep the ball out of the net.”
For how solid St. Clair has been in net, the fourth-year goalie must improve his distribution. He is tied for 32rd in MLS in passing percentage (53.2 percent). For reference, Miller is at 24th (60 percent) in his two games this season.
“There’s parts of (St. Clair’s) game that he needs to work on, and he is doing it,” Heath said. “He’s working really hard on his distribution, the length of his kicking needs to improve, but he knows that.”
St. Clair is fifth-highest MLS in average pass length, but acknowledged he prefers to build out of the back.
“If you ask anyone on our team, they know I want to play out,” St. Clair said. “We can’t always do that here. Distance is something that I’ve been looking to work on because just coming from teams that normally play out, I fancy myself in any short pass.”
St. Clair will turn 25 in May, putting his goalkeeping prime still a ways out on the horizon. “There’s nothing stopping him from being top, top drawer,” Heath said.
News
JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here
JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here
Environmental General Knowledge
Water/ Waste Water / Industrial Waste Water Engineering
Environmental Impact Assessment
Environmental legislations in India
Environmental Audit and Safety Audit in Industrial Units
The J&K Services Selection Board has notified Syllabus for various categories of JKSSB Field Assistant posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2021 vide Notice No. has been noticed above here.
The post JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praised Foreign Minister On His Comment On Ukraine & Russia
Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar recently responded to a question on India’s energy imports and the country’s response to the war in Ukraine. His response is winning praises from everyone including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Dr. S Jaishankar who is in the US for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue said, India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon.
When a reporter questioned him on India’s stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dr. S Jaishankar said, “I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way”
“…we have made a number of statements which outline our position in the UN, in our parliament, and in other forums. And briefly, what those positions state is that we’re against the conflict; we are for dialogue and diplomacy; we are for an urgent cessation of violence; and we are prepared to contribute in multiple ways to these objectives.”
The minister’s sharp response at the briefing was praised by Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Sharma tweeted on Monday: “Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best. What an incredible answer by MEA”
Dr. Jaishankar also responded when asked about why India continues to buy oil from Russia, he told the reporter,
“I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon”
Besides winning praises for his comments at the joint briefing, Ajay Rotti, a partner at tax and regulatory firms Dhruva Advisors, shared Dr. Jaishankar’s quote from another event, with an aim to set up a “Dr. S Jaishankar Fan Club”.
Ajay Rotti tweeted:
“I am looking for co-founders for a ‘@DrSJaishankar Fan Club’. People who are interested can reply to this tweet.”
I am looking for co-founders for a ‘@DrSJaishankar Fan Club’. People who are interested can reply to this tweet
— Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) April 13, 2022
The Paytm boss, Vijay Shekhar Sharma also responded to his tweet, saying,
“Ye”, along with a raised hands emoji. “I wonder why there are not enough articles and twitter threads on his skills to manage tough situations and profound answers.”
Ye
I wonder why there are not enough articles & twitter threads on his skills to manage tough situations and profound answers.
— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 13, 2022
Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best! What an incredible answer by MEA @DrSJaishankar
— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 12, 2022
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta also commented on Sharma’s Tweet, “Yes. Master class on communication and handling prickly situations with confidence”
Yes! Master class on communication and handling prickly situations with confidence.
— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) April 13, 2022
The Rajya Sabha MP also took to Twitter and posted a video of his comments, and tweeted “Superb from EAM”.
The post Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praised Foreign Minister On His Comment On Ukraine & Russia appeared first on MEWS.
Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide
Loons’ Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net
JKSSB Field Assistant Syllabus 2022 PDF, Download from here
How to Pick the Right Insurance Policy for Children?
Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praised Foreign Minister On His Comment On Ukraine & Russia
The Best Antiperspirant for Men: Buyer’s Guide
Frost advisory issued for St. Louis area overnight Tuesday
Mutual Funds – An Introduction and Brief History
Rougned Odor’s late pinch-hit single sparks Orioles to 5-0 victory, series win over Yankees
MeT Center Srinagar Predicts More Rains In Jammu and Kashmir
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone