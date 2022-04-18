Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s game has been air-tight since he re-entered Minnesota United’s starting lineup in mid-March, not unlike the light blue skinny jeans the 6-foot-3 Canadian wore to the postgame news conference after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Colorado at Allianz Field.

St. Clair made seven saves against the Rapids, including a handful of denials which kept Minnesota from giving up a 1-1 tie in the second half. The cavalry came with Robin Lod’s match-winning goal, and Abu Danladi’s insurance goal to end the MNUFC’s two-game losing streak.

Loons fans have seen this before. When St. Clair stepped in for an ill Tyler Miller in the match Week 3, he made eight saves in a 1-0 win against the Red Bulls in New York and was named MLS Player of the Week.

Saturday’s performance had similar hallmarks, but St. Clair wasn’t willing to say one outing was better.

“Both games I’ve had different saves to make; there wasn’t just one save to make,” he said. “This game, they kind of came in waves, where in Red Bulls (game), they just had a couple of chances … at moments.

“There were some moments where (Colorado) really put the pressure on us and we had to stand strong and fight back for 10-15 minutes at a time to keep the team in the game.”

Manager Adrian Heath said St. Clair’s best save came on Colorado forward Diego Rubio’s low, hard shot that seemed destined to be tucked inside the far post if not for St. Clair redirecting it with only his middle finger. It hit the post and bounced wide.

“On a different day, that might hit the post and go in, so I was really ecstatic to see it bounce out and not to one of their two attackers (who) were right there, as well,” St. Clair said. “Yeah, probably the best save of the night.”

The Rapids’ expected goals were 1.9, according to MLS, with later second-half scoring chances from Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki receiving much higher xG stats than St. Clair’s finger-tip save of Rubio in the 61st minute.

St. Clair has only allowed four goals in five games, one coming on a long-range stunner from Joao Paulo in a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Saturday’s goal was chalked up to a miscommunication with center back Bakaye Dibassy that allowed Rubio to sneak in.

Going into this weekend, St. Clair was given the highest shot-stopping grade (95.4) in MLS, according to Pro Football Focus. Fbref.com has St. Clair tops in its PSxG per 90 minutes at 1.03, which is expected goals on how likely a ‘keeper is expected to save a shot, factoring in shot-stopping ability and luck.

“I think (it’s) staying big in a lot of (one-on-one) situations,” St. Clair said about the key in his shot-stopping. “I enjoy them. With my size, if I can close down the angle, I give myself a good chance. I think (it’s) just the determination and passion to try to keep the ball out of the net.”

For how solid St. Clair has been in net, the fourth-year goalie must improve his distribution. He is tied for 32rd in MLS in passing percentage (53.2 percent). For reference, Miller is at 24th (60 percent) in his two games this season.

“There’s parts of (St. Clair’s) game that he needs to work on, and he is doing it,” Heath said. “He’s working really hard on his distribution, the length of his kicking needs to improve, but he knows that.”

St. Clair is fifth-highest MLS in average pass length, but acknowledged he prefers to build out of the back.

“If you ask anyone on our team, they know I want to play out,” St. Clair said. “We can’t always do that here. Distance is something that I’ve been looking to work on because just coming from teams that normally play out, I fancy myself in any short pass.”

St. Clair will turn 25 in May, putting his goalkeeping prime still a ways out on the horizon. “There’s nothing stopping him from being top, top drawer,” Heath said.