Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special

Historical warfare stories usually discuss the importance of fighting skills using swords. No wonder, the samurai always come up in such discussions. For many years, the bravery of samurai has been unmatched. Their combat skills are usually associated with the strength of swords they have. A Samurai Katana for sale is made up of high-quality steel that goes through repeated heating, hammering, and folding. This repetition of the process makes sure that air bubbles that may form in the steel are removed. This post discusses why these swords are special.

The production process

The process involved in producing a samurai sword was always and still remains an elaborate one. This process requires a great deal of perseverance and conviction. As explained earlier, the repetition of the process has various benefits. It ensures that the air bubbles that can form in the steel are removed. These air bubbles can sometimes weaken the sword during heating.

Another advantage of repeating this process is that repetition puts layers to the sword’s surface. This is a good thing to do because it increases the strength of the sword.

Lastly, repeating the process makes sure that carbon is distributed evenly throughout the surface. It’s worth noting that carbon tends to have naturally-occurring strengthening properties.

The cooling process

After heating, hammering, and folding the Japanese sword to the satisfaction of the swordsmith, it needs to be cooled. But they cannot cool it by directly submerging the sword into cold water. If they do this, the surface of the blade can become brittle. Likewise, if the swordsmith cools the blade too slowly, the blade can become blunt.

Therefore, a swordsmith needs to have the right level of cooling. To get the best level of cooling, a swordsmith uses a thin layer of clay which is a combination of water with the clay and ash. They apply this on the cutting edge of the sword to cool it down.

When doing this, they keep the blade hard and sharp while on the other edge they apply a thicker layer of the clay to make the blade shatter-proof and sturdy. As a result, the Japanese sword usually has a sturdy backbone. The iconic samurai blades, such as Tachi and Katana are often curved because the two edges cool at different rates.

Keep in mind that the sword symbolizes the soul of the swordsman wielding it. No doubt, katana as well as other samurai swords are majestic-looking weapons that come with the right strength any piece of steel can give besides the care and patience of a master craftsman.

In conclusion, over the years, swordsmiths have mastered the skills of making various types of swords by differentiating the size, curvature, and handle. This has helped to serve a variety of needs on the battlefield and beyond it. Some of the Japanese swords you can find on the market include the tanto, katana, tachi, and wakizashi. These swords have their unique qualities and the samurai used them in duels or other types of conflicts.