News
Jets Draft Preview: What Gang Green has and still needs on the interior defensive line
With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, here’s where Gang Green stands with its interior defensive line.
The Jets feel they have enough with their core group going into the 2022 campaign. Team brass doesn’t blame their inability to stop the run last season — the Jets allowed 2,343 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground (fourth and first most in the NFL, respectively) — solely on this unit.
The interior defensive line has talent, anchored by former third-overall pick Quinnen Williams, along with Sheldon Rankins, free-agent pickup Solomon Thomas and Jonathan Marshall. But the Jets did lose run-stuffing Folorunso Fatukasi to a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. John Franklin-Myers is a defensive end, but will rush the passer from the inside on third downs while being lined up at DE on first and second downs.
The Jets are hoping to see Marshall — a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas — become a legitimate contributor in his second year. Even though Thomas hasn’t lived up to his No. 3 overall draft status, he’s more than capable of being a solid depth piece. And he knows Robert Saleh’s system having played under Saleh from 2017-2020 in San Francisco.
The belief in the building is both Williams and Rankins will significantly improve in their second year in Saleh’s system.
But in 2021, this unit’s inconsistency was extremely frustrating. The talent was there, but the results were not.
Williams, the baby-faced former Alabama star, produced a solid season with six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits. He was 27th in total pressures (34) among interior defensive linemen.
Against the Titans in a Week 4 win, he flashed the ability that tantalizes Jets fans by being disruptive in the pass and run game with two sacks, two QB hits and a tackle for loss. The previous week against the Broncos, he finished with 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and one tackle for loss.
That was a positive two-game stretch, but there were moments when he disappeared like the last four games of the season when he didn’t finish with even a QB hit.
Williams doesn’t always play up to his potential, something he and members of the Jets coaching staff have acknowledged.
Rankins played well below expectation in his first season with the team after signing a two-year, $15 million free agent contract. He only finished with three sacks.
Coming into 2021, he was an offseason addition that excited folks because when healthy he could put QBs under duress like in 2018 when he finished with eight sacks for the New Orleans Saints.
Rankins didn’t rush the passer well last season as he only pressured QBs on 6.1% of his 358 pass rushes, third fewest among defensive lineman with over 150 snaps on the Jets, according to Next Gen Stats. And there were times when he struggled against the run when teams ran double teams at him.
Throughout the year, there were moments when this unit helped shut down the run and pressured QBs like games against the Patriots, Bengals and Texans when the Jets held those teams to under 110 yards rushing, while Williams and Rankins sacked the opposing QBs.
But those performances were a rarity.
There were other afternoons when the interior defensive line struggled with double teams on inside zone, traps runs and power runs.
The Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 shined a national spotlight on those issues as the Jets allowed 260 yards rushing. The Colts averaged seven yards per rush before contact, the most since the stat was tracked in 2009.
Overall, the Jets allowed 1,008 yards on inside runs, second most in the NFL. To be fair, those problems don’t all rest on the shoulders of the interior defensive line as each group contributed heavily to the Jets’ porous run defense.
The linebacking and safety units deserve blame, too. But at least they had credible excuses as both units were ravaged by injuries compared to the interior defensive line being relatively healthy.
Going into the draft, the Jets have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft with two in the top 10.
They won’t draft a defensive tackle in the first round, but there’s a chance they could select a three-down lineman in the second, even though there are more pressing needs.
Options like Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt, UConn’s Travis Jones and Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey could be interesting for the Jets in the top three rounds. The Jets coached Winfrey and Jones up close at the Senior Bowl in February.
And they’ve shown interest in Winfrey and Wyatt by bringing them in for official pre-draft visits.
Going into the draft on April 28 there are more pressing defensive needs like cornerback, safety and edge, but the interior defensive line could use additional talent.
()
News
Ravens draft preview: Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
Last year, with their secondary well stocked and their pass rush trending up, the Ravens spent a small fortune on a questionable investment: their run defense.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, after a 2020 season low on sacks (four, his fewest since his rookie year) and high on absences (four missed games, the most in his career), returned to Baltimore with a $13 million salary cap hit. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a reliable and durable interior anchor over eight seasons with the Ravens, was also back. His price tag: $12.9 million.
Stopping the run has long been “a Ravens tenet,” general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine last month, and in an otherwise disastrous defensive season, Campbell and Williams could not be blamed for a leaky front. The Ravens finished third in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8) and fourth in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Only five opponents rushed for at least 100 yards against them.
But in devoting nearly one-seventh of the Ravens’ salary cap space to two run-stopping stalwarts, DeCosta saw limited dividends. Campbell finished with 12 quarterback hits and 1 ½ sacks; Williams had one and none, respectively. For more than the price of two Arik Armsteads, the pass-rush-challenged Ravens got just 19 total quarterback pressures from the duo. Seventy-five defenders finished with more last season, according to Pro Football Reference, and Armstead alone had 17.
With Campbell, Williams and tackle Justin Ellis all headed to free agency after the 2021 season, team officials saw this offseason as an opportunity to modernize an aging, old-school line. But a youth movement has yet to get off the ground. Campbell, who turns 36 in September, signed a two-year, $12.5 million extension last week. Tackle Michael Pierce, who turns 30 in November and has 6 ½ sacks over five NFL seasons, returned to Baltimore last month on a three-year, $16.5 million contract.
Even as young linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington prepare for bigger roles in first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense, the Ravens face a fascinating question ahead of next week’s NFL draft, where they have the No. 14 overall pick: Is behemoth Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ potential too great to ignore as a possible first-round pick?
The case for Jordan Davis
DeCosta has had four first-round picks in his first three years in charge of the Ravens’ draft, and one trait unites them all: straight-line speed. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, when healthy, was considered a threat to break the combine’s 40-yard-dash record. Patrick Queen’s 40 time ranks in the 94th percentile among inside linebackers, while Odafe Oweh’s ranks in the 99th among edge rushers. Only wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s predraft speed wasn’t elite, and he still clocked a 4.4-second 40 at his pro day.
At 6 feet 6, 340 pounds, Davis does not profile as a track and field star. He emerged as perhaps the country’s best defender last season not because he dominated like Aaron Donald but because he dominated like his playing idol, John Henderson, the former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle who would rag-doll opposing linemen.
At the combine, though, Davis showed that freakish athleticism is indiscriminate in nature. He was taller than tight end Rob Gronkowski, heavier than offensive tackle Jason Peters, faster than quarterback Patrick Mahomes (4.78-second 40) and quicker off the line than wide receiver Jarvis Landry (1.68-second 10-yard split).
Davis’ Relative Athletic Score, which uses a player’s measurables to determine his athletic potential, is a perfect 10. He’s the most athletic defensive tackle prospect since at least 1987, according to RAS developer Kent Lee Platte, and the second-most athletic prospect ever, behind only Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
“He was the best guy out there,” an NFC executive told Sports Illustrated after the combine. “One of the single-most impressive combine performances ever.”
Davis’ size belies his role at Georgia. Despite having the frame of a prototypical two-gapping nose tackle — in a two-gap scheme, which the Ravens have traditionally used, down linemen are responsible for handling the gap on either side of them — Davis often lined up elsewhere. He played more snaps aligned as a three-technique (over the opposing guard’s outside shoulder) than as a one-technique (over either shoulder of the center) or zero-technique (face-to-face with the center), according to Sports Info Solutions.
That versatility could make him a fit in Baltimore, where Pierce projects as Williams’ replacement at nose tackle. Davis could share early-down snaps with Madubuike, one of the Ravens’ top defenders against zone-blocking schemes; Campbell, who could benefit from a less-is-more approach in his 15th NFL season; and Washington, who was stout in a reserve role in his second season. Lineman Derek Wolfe, if his health cooperates, could also start on either side of Pierce.
Davis’ pass-rush production is limited, but his potential is intriguing. He never had more than 2 ½ sacks in any of his four seasons at Georgia, relying mostly on a powerful bull rush. Davis also played just 25 pass-rush snaps on third or fourth down last year, according to SIS, owing largely to his poor conditioning and the Bulldogs’ wealth of pass rushers. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the team’s pro day last month that Davis “absolutely” could have been a three-down lineman for the team and noted that Davis flashed his pass-rush ability regularly in practice.
Even if a slimmed-down, coached-up Davis offers little on passing downs, his mere presence could help the Ravens’ pass defense. In the modern NFL, as defenses increasingly turn to two-high-safety structures that sacrifice numbers in the box for more coverage downfield, a tackle as strong as Davis changes the math on run plays. If it takes two offensive linemen to block one defensive linemen, why task a safety with a run fit? As teams search for the NFL’s next star interior pass rusher, there’s still value in a potentially generational run stuffer.
“The game has changed,” DeCosta said at the combine last month. “We have always believed, and still believe, that you’ve got to stop the run. … On the other hand, teams are throwing the ball more and more. Teams are using the passing game more and more. The running game is maybe not what it was for most teams five years ago, 10 years ago. We’ve always wanted a strong defensive line, guys that could two-gap and stop the run. In saying that, we also want guys that can rush the passer.”
Here are some other linemen the Ravens might consider later in the draft:
First round
Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt: The 6-3, 307-pound Wyatt had just five sacks over his four years with the Bulldogs, the last two as a starter, but he has the tools, motor and versatility to develop into a disruptive interior pass rusher. Wyatt showed his explosive traits at the combine, where he ran the 40 in 4.77 seconds and posted an impressive broad jump. His lateral mobility should make him effective defending zone concepts and running pass-rush games.
On the field, Wyatt never had more than 2 ½ sacks in a season, hurt somewhat by Georgia’s conservative scheme, and with his average length, he can cede ground against double teams. Off the field, there are potentially more significant red flags. Walter Football reported Thursday that Wyatt has been involved in multiple domestic violence incidents. Considering the Ravens’ zero-tolerance policy, a background investigation could be disqualifying.
Second round
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey: The 6-4, 292-pound Winfrey finished a solid week at Senior Bowl practices with a standout performance in the showcase game, finishing with three tackles for loss, including two sacks, and Most Valuable Player honors. He has an imposing frame, impressive length, heavy hands and a quick first step, which helped him rack up 5 ½ sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 12 games last season. Winfrey isn’t an especially fluid athlete, however, and his delayed reaction time and limited array of pass-rush counters will have to improve.
Third round
Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis: The 6-4, 312-pound Mathis moved all around the Crimson Tide’s front last season, finishing with nine sacks in 15 games (12 starts). But he projects as more of a high-impact run defender at the next level, where his burly frame, active hands and solid awareness can help him take on double teams and work as a two-gapping tackle. Despite Mathis’ arsenal of moves and counters, his average change-of-direction ability will hurt on passing downs.
Fourth round
Tennessee’s Matthew Butler: The 6-4, 295-pound Butler improved every year with the Volunteers, culminating in his 2021 season, when he had 8 ½ tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games (12 starts). Defensive line coach Rodney Garner called Butler, a team captain, “probably the smartest guy I’ve ever coached, by far,” and his effort and technique show up on tape. But he lacks elite physical traits, and he could struggle to hold up inside against bigger offensive linemen.
()
News
The Space Tourism Industry Has Created a New Profession: Space Travel Agents
Historically, going to space has always been part of a government-backed effort that require extensive training, funding, and a justifiable mission. A crop of commercial space companies are vowing to change that.
From Space Perspective‘s balloon stroll in the stratosphere to Virgin Galactic’s suborbital thrill ride to Axiom’s weeklong stay on the International Space Station (ISS), private space travel packages offer a myriad of experiences at every altitude. And they’re available to anyone who can afford a price tag ranging from just over $100,000 to $50 million.
Most human spaceflight companies are still a few years away from regularly flying paying customers. But they are already attracting prospective customers and, trailing in the wake of the would-be passengers, luxury travel brokers who believe space tourism is the next big pursuit for the ultra-wealthy.
For the space industry, these travel agents can help them find customers in the narrow slice of the population with both the means and interest to go to space. And for the mega-rich curious about a jaunt into orbit, a space travel agent can handle the messy process of vetting the vendor, negotiating a price and booking tickets.
Luxury travel agents are hawking space tickets
SpaceVIP, a service launched in early 2021 by Roman Chiporukha, a New York-based consultant who helps the very wealthy plan vacations, has booked three group flights with Space Perspective, a Florida startup offering a slow-speed ride to the stratosphere in a sightseeing capsule lifted by a giant hydrogen-filled balloon.
The entire journey is about six hours, including two hours hovering at peak altitude of about 100,000 feet (19 miles)—which isn’t technically space, but still three times higher than where commercial airplanes fly. Because both the ascent and descent are slow, the trip doesn’t require any training. Within the space tourism community, Space Perspective is thought of as a gentle—and cheaper—alternative to Virgin Galactic’s 90-minute suborbital flight, which requires basic astronaut training. Space Perspective cofounder Jane Poynter said many customers on her company’s reservation list are also future passengers with Virgin Galactic.
SpaceVIP’s website says it can help secure tickets for 11 different space travel programs. The programs that can be completed in one day and require minimal training like those offered by Space Perspective and Virgin Galactic are the most popular among his clients, Chiporukha said, and he expects tickets to sell out quickly once regular flights begin. (Virgin Galactic says it has booked more than 700 reservations. Space Perspective said it has more than 600 people on its reservation list.) Chiporukha was one of the early birds.
Space Perspective expects to launch its first paying customer sometime in 2024. Chiporukha said SpaceVIP hasn’t found enough passengers to fill up the three flights (24 seats) it has booked, but he wants to “ensure full inventory” for future clients, especially those wanting to fly in groups. “They may want to fly with seven friends before a particular date but there are only two available,” Chiporukha said.
Space Perspective charges $125,000 per person, and Virgin Galactic charges $450,000 (recently raised from $250,000). Although no trivial amounts, both price points have huge addressable markets: it’s estimated more than 2.4 million people in the world can afford them. “There is a real appetite for these experiences,” Chiporukha said.
On the seller’s side of the business, especially the high end of the price spectrum, some space companies rely on intermediaries to help find customers.
Rey Flemings, a consultant who manages estates and lifestyle needs for the ultra-rich, is helping Axiom Space, a Houston-based startup proposing to build a commercial space station, look for passengers willing to spend $60 million to vacation on the International Space Station. So far, he is coordinating a trip for one prospective astronaut. “There aren’t that many people out there who have $60 million,” Flemings said, laughing.
In November 2020, before officially launching SpaceVIP, Chiporukha helped find a passenger for a 10-day trip to the ISS using a SpaceX Crew Dragon launch system organized by Space Adventures, a Washington, D.C.-based space tourism company. The mission was cancelled in October 2021 due to the expiration of Space Adventures’ contract with SpaceX.
Brokers do far more than just booking tickets
Recently, Virgin Galactic opened up ticket booking to the public. Space Perspective is marketing its service in a similar way. But even with tickets available online, there’s still a niche for brokers.
The primary reasons are the sheer amount of money involved and the nascent nature of space tourism. Most of the firms providing civilian spaceflight have little track record, and their business relies on a relatively small group of clients committing hefty amounts of money to future service.
Flemings’ firm, Myria, vets both sellers and buyers before booking a trip. Everyone must undergo identity verification, net worth verification, availability of funds, and anti-money laundering checks. Throughout the coordination process, buyers and sellers are asked to continuously rate one another for “kindness,” or how easy they are to work with.
“Everyone is fully vetted, substantially reducing the risk of fraud and encouraging everyone’s best behavior,” Flemings said. “Sellers can rest assured that every buyer is fully qualified, interested, and capable of completing the transaction.”
Another job of travel agents is to find the ideal combination of activities for every budget. Because most suborbital and higher-altitude programs are not available yet, these brokers help clients find Earth-bound alternatives, such as centrifuge simulation training and living in artificial “biomes” that mimic the environment of extraterrestrial planets.
For a beginner’s budget of $100,000, for instance, SpaceVIP’s Chiporukha would recommend starting with a zero-gravity flight and then a centrifuge simulation training program (both cost less than $10,000). Some of these programs are also prerequisites for suborbital and orbital flights. If there’s enough money left, he would recommend reserving a seat with Space Perspective.
Justifying the splurge
Many aspiring space tourists say what excites them the most about going to space is the so-called “overview effect,” a mind-shifting experience reported by some astronauts after they’ve seen first hand the reality of Earth from outer space and realized how fragile and tiny our planet is in the grand scale of the universe.
“Like so many astronauts have said, that changed their perspective,” said Sharon Hagle, a Virgin Galactic customer who reserved two tickets for herself and her husband, Marc Hagle, back in 2007. The couple were also customers of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. They flew to space with three other passengers on Blue Origin’s fourth human spaceflight on March 31.
Views of a borderless Earth from space #NS20 pic.twitter.com/0FIHvvMs69
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 31, 2022
For the ultra-wealthy, it’s probably not too difficult to justify the price tag for a brief ride to space. This community routinely spend over $1 million on vacations anyway, said Flemings. Still, many of them feel the need to assign some sort of a higher purpose to their trips to space, especially considering that civilian spaceflight for now is often a highly publicized event and not as discreet as a party on a superyacht.
“When you get to the point of being able to afford a $1 million experience, the price become less important than what you are trying to accomplish and how other people feel about it,” Flemings said.
Flemings believes the early-stage space tourism industry could open a door to what he calls “experiential philanthropy,” where wealthy clients contribute some of their vacation funds to more meaningful projects like scientific research. “There are countless research projects in space that could use additional funding,” he said.
Hagle made her fortune from real estate and now runs SpaceKids Global, an education nonprofit focusing on encouraging elementary students to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) fields.
“When I come back, I want to share the experience with elementary school kids and inspire the next generation. That’s what SpaceKids Global is all about,” she said ahead of her Blue Origin flight. She has five grandchildren ages 5 to 18.
News
Ravens free-agency tracker: WR Sammy Watkins signs with Packers; S DeShon Elliott signs with Lions
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning March 16 at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive end Calais Campbell: The Ravens announced that they have re-signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year deal. Campbell’s deal is worth $12.5 million but he can earn as much as $16.5 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.
Inside linebacker Josh Bynes: Bynes has agreed to terms to return to the Ravens, the team announced. The 32-year-old started 12 games last season, recording 76 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups in his third stint with the team after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011. The veteran adds some stability behind 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen and 2020 third-round pick Malik Harrison, who is cross training at outside linebacker. Veteran linebackers L.J. Fort and Otaro Alaka remain unsigned.
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: The Minnesota Vikings and Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, less than a week after a deal to rejoin the Ravens fell through.
Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The Ravens’ initial deal with Smith, which fell apart Thursday, was reportedly worth $35 million over four years, with a maximum value of $50 million.
The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
Free-agent losses
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins: Watkins has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers reportedly worth $4 million.
Watkins, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens last year, had 27 catches for a career-low 394 yards and one touchdown in 2021. The former first-round pick had a strong start in Baltimore, racking up 292 receiving yards over his first five games, including a crucial fourth-and-long conversion late in a Week 3 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.
But after a Week 5 hamstring injury, Watkins missed the next three games and had just 102 receiving yards over his final eight appearances. He played more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps just once after Week 9 and didn’t have a catch in the final month of the season.
Four of the Ravens’ five most productive wide receivers are set to return in 2022 — Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II — along with promising second-year wideout Tylan Wallace. Miles Boykin is also still on the roster after injuries limited him to 35 offensive snaps last season.
Safety DeShon Elliott: Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the team announced, with his contract reportedly worth up to $3.7 million.
A former sixth-round pick, Elliott spent four injury-marred seasons in Baltimore but showed his potential as a hard-hitting safety. He started all 16 games in 2020, finishing with four passes defended, two forced fumbles and 2 ½ sacks, and started six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending torn biceps and pectoral muscle in November. He grabbed his first career interception last season and graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 41 safety, regardless of snap count.
Injuries limited Elliott’s impact with the Ravens. He missed his rookie season with a fractured forearm and played just six games in 2019 before a knee injury ended his year. In Detroit, Elliott will reunite with former Ravens inside linebacker Chris Board, who also signed a one-year deal with the Lions.
In Baltimore, the Ravens will turn to Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens and top free-agent signing Marcus Williams to lead their safety position.
Cornerback Tavon Young: Young signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. A 2016 fourth-round pick, Young was released by the Ravens in a cost-cutting move March 9. After an injury-plagued six years in Baltimore, Young entered the offseason as a potential salary cap casualty. He would’ve had a $9.3 million cap hit next season, and his release saves $6 million in cap space.
In February 2019, less than two years after Young tore the ACL in his left knee and missed the 2017 season, the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $25.8 million extension that briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback. That August, the Oxon Hill native had an impressive training camp derailed by a season-ending neck injury. A year later, Young suffered another torn left ACL in a Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.
Young, 27, appeared in all 17 games last season, starting seven, but he played just over half of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. He was mostly solid in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 85.1, and had two sacks. Still, injuries kept him from recapturing the form that he flashed early in his career. A beloved teammate, he leaves Baltimore having played in 50 career games and missed 47.
Cornerback Chris Westry: Westry has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced.
The 6-foot-4 Westry impressed in his first Ravens training camp last year and made the team’s season-opening 53-man roster. But injuries limited the third-year corner to six games (two starts) last year, and the Ravens did not offer him a restricted-free-agent tender this offseason.
Westry’s departure leaves the Ravens with just six cornerbacks on their 90-man roster: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour and Kevin Toliver. Only Humphrey and Peters, both recovering from season-ending injuries, have started more than two games over the past two years.
Defensive tackle Justin Ellis: Ellis has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis, known as “Jelly,” played in 34 games and started eight over his two-plus years in Baltimore. He had 18 tackles and one quarterback hit in 17 games last season, playing 35% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and helping them maintain one of the NFL’s staunchest run defenses.
In New York, the 31-year-old Ellis will reunite with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who now has the same position on the Giants’ staff. Ellis’ signing comes two days after another former Ravens defensive lineman, Jihad Ward, also joined the Giants.
Ellis’ departure is the first of potentially three along the Ravens’ defensive line this offseason. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are also free agents.
Inside linebacker Chris Board: The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Board on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Board, 26, had 94 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 63 games with the Ravens playing mostly on special teams.
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, 35, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Jimmy Smith, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
()
Jets Draft Preview: What Gang Green has and still needs on the interior defensive line
Ravens draft preview: Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend
The Space Tourism Industry Has Created a New Profession: Space Travel Agents
Car Insurance Reviews – Lighting the Web on Fire
Ravens free-agency tracker: WR Sammy Watkins signs with Packers; S DeShon Elliott signs with Lions
Insurance and Water Damage Claims
Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment
Ceres Living MLM Review – Stem Cell Research Pros and Cons About AIO Stem Cell Drink
The Different Types Of Brokers And Their Roles
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail