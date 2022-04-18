News
JKSSB Sub Inspector (SI) Result Declared: Check Out Here
JKSSB Sub Inspector (SI) Result Declared: Check out Here
Result/Score of Candidates in respect of the Computer.
Based Written Test/Examination for the post of Sub Inspector Advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2020 dated 01.12.2020, under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Click Here to Check Your Result
Top 30 Romantic Movies From South India In Telugu To Watch In Hindi
South Indian movies, especially Telugu romantic movies are blockbuster hits not only in their regional language but also when dubbed in Hindi. The Box Office earnings are huge and south Indian love story movie often surpass the Bollywood Romantic movies. The audience base of the south love story movie in Hindi is increasing day by day. A lot of movie channels and OTT platforms air and stream the dubbed versions of these romantic South Indian movies, which have a huge fan base. Love, romance, and romcoms is a genre that is loved by all.
We have curated the Top 30 South Indian Romantic movies list whose Hindi dubbed versions won many hearts, you can pick one and have fun watching:
1. A Aa (2016)
Genre: Romance, Drama; Starring: Nithiin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anupama Parameswaran; Director: Trivikram Srinivas
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Zee5
The love story revolves around Anand, the hero meets the daughter of a rich woman Anasuya on a train ride and falls in love with her eventually. They have to fight for their love when they face some hindrance when they try to convince their families. It makes it to the Romantic South Indian movies list as the dubbed version of this south Indian love story was a huge hit and a must-watch for romantic movie lovers.
2. Eega (Makkhi, 2012)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Sudip, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Director: S.S. Rajamouli
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Prime Video
This movie was a blockbuster hit, the love story of Bindu and Nani where Nani is killed by the jealous Sudeep. In order to avenge his death, Nani is reincarnated as a fly. Bindu recognizes him and both of them seek revenge together. This south romantic movie is very popular for its unique and fun plot. It is a must addition to the south romantic movie list.
3. Fidaa (2017)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Sai Pallavi, Varun Tej, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Harshvardhan Rane; Director: Sekhar Kammula
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Prime Video
It is a love story of Bhanu, a village girl, and Varun, an NRI. They face several differences that complicate their relationship as they come from different backgrounds. It is a very popular south love story movie.
4. Majili (2019)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Divyansha Kaushik, Atul Kulkarni; Director: Shiva Nirvana
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Prime Video
This South Indian romantic movie was a box office hit that earned est. ₹700 million with a budget of ₹200 million. A failed cricketer, Poorna becomes an alcoholic when he is left heartbroken by Anshu and is forced to marry his neighbor, but things change after his marriage.
5. Julayi (2012)
Genre: Romance, Action, Comedy; Cast: Allu Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz and Rajendra Prasad; Director: Trivikram Srinivas
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Watch on: Hotstar
Julayi is a romcom and action movie. Allu Arjun plays Ravi, a carefree guy and Ileana plays Madhu. The story revolves around a bank robbery and their love story. The plot consists of some interesting twists and turns which makes it to the south romantic movies list.
6. Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (2020)
Genre: Romance, Action, Drama; Cast: Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Tabu, Murali Sharma; Director: Trivikram Srinivas
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Watch on: Netflix
This South Indian Hindi movie was a blockbuster. The movie features Bantu, who is treated very harshly by his father, but when he comes to know about his real parents he becomes invested in making a mark in his new family. This romantic Hindi dubbed movie is a must-watch.
7. Lie (2017)
Genre: Romance, Action; Cast: Nithiin, Arjun, Megha Akash, and Ravi Kishan. A.Sathyam; Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Zee5
Chaitra and Sathyam meet each other unexpectedly and decide to lie to each other. They fall for each other eventually. The National Investigation Agency hires Sathyam to help catch a criminal Padmanabham whom he encounters. If you love romance amidst the action, this movie is just for you.
8. Orange (2010)
Genre: Romance, Drama; Cast: Genelia D’Souza and Ram Charan; Director: Bhaskar
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Watch on: Hotstar
The story follows Ram who does not believe in long-lasting love and his way of thinking doesn’t match with his girlfriend, Jaanu, played by Genelia and they break up with each other. When a police officer, Abhishek asks him the reason he tells him about his former lover, Rooba. The chemistry between the lead actors in this one makes it one of the best South Indian love story movies.
9. Bheeshma (2020)
Genre: Romcom; Cast: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna; Director: Venky Kudumula
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Watch on: Netflix
The plot involves Bheesma who runs Bheesma Organics, things take a different turn when he falls for Chaitra who is an employee in Bheesma Organics. It makes it to the south love story movie list with its brilliant romantic plot.
10. Tholi Prema (2018)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Naresh, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Raashi Khanna, Suhasini, Varun Tej; Director: Venky Atluri
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Zee5
The story revolves around the relationship between Varsha who is an introvert and Aditya who is an extrovert. They meet after many years after parting ways because Varsha was unable to share her feelings with him. It is one of the best films in the romantic genre.
11. Ninnila Ninnila (2021)
Genre: Romance; Cast: M. Nassar, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan; Director: Ani. I.V. Sasi
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Watch on: Zee5
The movie features the love story of a genius chef, Dev, who is also overweight, and Tara who is his colleague, but the dynamic changes when Maya enters the scene. You can watch this romantic movie with a unique plot on Zee5 Premium.
12. Nenu Sailaja (2016)
Genre: Romance/Action; Cast; Asha Sarath, Keerthy Suresh, Naresh, Ram Pothineni, Sathyaraj; Director: Kishore Tirumala
IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
Watch on: Hotstar
The story revolves around the love story of Hari and Shailu, where Hari searches for true love and gets disappointed every time until he meets Shailu. He soon realizes that Shailu was his childhood crush.
13. Gentleman (2016)
Genre: Romance/Thriller; Cast: Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Srinivas Avasarala, Surabhi, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore; Director: Mohan Krishna Indraganti
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Watch on: Zee5, Prime Video
Two women Aishwarya and Catherine meet on a flight where they share their love stories with each other. Later, Catherine gets a feeling that the man she is about to marry resembles Aishwarya’s fiance. Besides romance, this south Indian movie also has an attention-grabbing thrilling plot.
14. Brindavanam (2010)
Genre: Romance, Comedy; Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, N. T. Rama Rao Jr.; Director: Vamshi Paidipally
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Watch on: Voot, Zee5, MX Player
To stop Bhoomi’s parents from searching for a groom, her friend Indu sets up her boyfriend Krishna to act as Bhoomi’s lover, but soon everything gets complicated when Bhoomi falls for Krishna.
15. Bommarillu (2006)
Genre: Romance/Romcom; Cast: Siddharth and Genelia D’Souza; Director: Bhaskar
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Watch on: Voot
The story revolves around Siddhu whose father wants him to marry a rich girl, but things go the other way when he falls in love with Hasini. This South Indian love story was a massive hit and a must-watch for rom-com lovers.
16. Lucky The Racer (2014)
Genre: Romance/Action; Cast: Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan; Director: Surender Reddy
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Watch on: SonyLiv, Prime Video
Known as ‘Race Gurram’ in the Telugu industry. The story of this south love story movie revolves around two brothers who are different from each other and like to do things their way become enemies of a thug and they try to stop the gangster at all costs. Shruti Hassan plays the love interest of Allu Arjun.
17. Yevadu (2014)
Genre: Romance/Thriller; Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Hassan, Amy Jackson; Director: Vamshi Paidipally
IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot
The movie features Satya, who suffers major burns for which he undergoes plastic surgery to change his face. But the new face gets him into trouble when he is released from the hospital, he soon has to face the murderer of his lover. The plot is attention-grabbing and the movie is a huge hit.
18. Arjun Reddy (2017)
Genre: Romance/Action; Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, Kanchana; Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Watch on: Hotstar
This movie also has a Hindi remake Kabir Singh, the movie gained popularity for the controversies for the plot but was a box office hit. The story revolves around a young surgeon suffering from alcoholism who has to deal with his temper and self-destructive issues when his girlfriend has to marry someone else. This often makes it to the best south romantic movies list.
19. Mr. Perfect (2011)
Genre: Romance/Rom-com; Cast: Brahmanandam, Kajal Agarwal, Murali Mohan Rao, Nassar, Prabhas; Director: Dasaradh
IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
Watch on: Voot
The story revolves around Vicky and Priya. Vicky cancels his engagement with Priya who is his childhood friend when he comes to know about the compromises Priya made for his sake but later he understands the importance of compromises in a relationship.
20. Arya (2004)
Genre: Romance/Action; Cast: Allu Arjun, Siva Balaji in the lead roles, directed by Sukumar; Director: Sukumar
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Watch on: Zee5, Prime Video
Ajay, a brat proposes to Geeta and threatens her that he will jump off the roof if she refuses him. Later when she gets a proposal from Arya she refuses him even when she wants to accept him. That’s not the only twist!
21. Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)
Genre: Romance/Drama; Cast: Shruti Hassan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, N.T.Rama Rao Jr.; Director: Harish Shankar
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Watch on: Zee5
Nandu tries to impress Akarsha’s Grandmother Shalini in order to woo her, when she finally starts liking him she finds out about Nandu’s Revenge Plan. The south love story movie also has a Hindi remake starring Shruti Hassan and Girish Kumar.
22. Geetha Govindam (2018)
Genre: Romance/Rom-com; Cast: Subbaraju, Rashmika Mandanna, Mouryaani, Nagababu; Director: Parasuram
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Watch on: Zee5
A young lecturer falls in love with an Independent woman, but it doesn’t work in his favor as he is misunderstood by the girl as a pervert. Things settle down later and they fall in love.
23. Miles of Love (2021)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Medishetti Abinav, Ramya Pasupileti, Kaushik Reddy
IMDb Rating: 9.7/10
Watch on: Hotstar, Netflix, Voot, Jio Cinema
Miles of Love revolves around the story of a career-focused girl Neelambhari who falls for a carefree guy, RamaChandraiah on a 9-hour journey from Hyderabad to Bangalore. You can watch this south Indian movie on several OTT platforms.
24. Ala Modalaindi (2011)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Chaitanya Krishna, Rohini, Nani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sneha Ullal; Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Watch on: Zee5, Prime Video
The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman who he meets after his heartbreak but things go wrong when he comes to know that she is already engaged.
25. Okkadu (2003)
Genre: Romance/Action; Cast: Mahesh Babu, Bhoomika Chawla; Director: Gunasekhar
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Ajay saves Swapna from a factionist, Obul Reddy when Ajay goes to Kumool for a Kabaddi Match. He falls for her and decides to protect her from Reddy. Watch this south Indian love story movie on Amazon Prime Video.
26. Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sudheer Babu, Devan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Watch on: Zee5, Prime Video
Karthik who is an aspiring filmmaker falls for his neighbor Jessi, but her father is against their relationship because of religious differences as she is a Christian.
27. Neevevaro (2018)
Genre: Romance/Thriller; Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Aadhi, Ritika Singh, Vennela Kishore; Director: Hari Nath
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Watch on: Netflix, Voot
A visually impaired chef, Kalyan helps the woman he loves, Vennela, when he comes to know about her financial problems but the story has a hidden twist when he gets to know that she is hiding something.
28. Chalo (2018)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Naga Shourya and Rashmika Mandanna; Director: Venky Kudumula
IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
Watch on: Voot
The love story of Hari and Karthika faces several problems as they belong to different castes but they decide to fight for their love.
29. Darling (2010)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Prabhu, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Alex Martin, and Joy Badlani; Director: A. Karunakaran
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Watch on: Hotstar
Prabha is interested to meet Nandini at a reunion party, who is his childhood friend but things go wrong when a gangster’s daughter, Nisha falls for him.
30. Merise Merise (2021)
Genre: Romance; Cast: Dinesh Tej as Siddhu, Shweta Avasthi as Vennela; Director: Pavan Kumar K
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Siddhu is a failed entrepreneur, and Vennela, is an aspiring fashion designer, they cross paths and try to help each other achieve their dreams. They develop a bond and start falling in love eventually.
Jamie Lloyd On Directing James McAvoy at BAM and Why We All Have Cyrano’s Nose
Overheard last night during intermission at BAM’s newly renovated Harvey Theater, a middle-aged matron speaking into her cellphone: “You’re not going to believe this, but James McAvoy is so sexually arousing that the entire theater wants to go to bed with him. . . . Yes! Men, too.”
What’s amazing about the undercurrent of eroticism that McAvoy has conjured up is that he is playing a hopelessly romantic but achingly internal Cyrano de Bergerac, Edmond Rostand’s poet-soldier who’s long on nose and eloquence. Audience empathy is inevitable with this sad, vulnerable man who uses his own words to match-make his true love with a tongue-tied suitor.
This British import, playing the Harvey through May 21, was originally staged in 2019 and recently revived in London prior to runs in Glasgow and, now, Brooklyn. It has won raves every step of the way, primarily because it insists that we look at an established classic in a new way.
The architect of this reimagined Cyrano is 39-year-old Jamie Lloyd, working from a radical rewrite of Rostand by Martin Crimp. This is not the first Cyrano Lloyd has brought to town. A decade ago, he directed a traditional Cyrano, with Douglas Hodge wearing the large nose.
“In many ways, this production is sorta based on unfinished business because of that version,” Lloyd admits. “I thought there was something else—something unexpected—to be done to the story. There are certain things we expect with a production of Cyrano—elaborate costumes, the swash-and-buckle and, of course, the big prosthetic nose. But what if we take the nose away?
“We still refer to the nose, and he still talks about it, but it is just not physically presented. The nose is in the imagination. That taps into all of our insecurities. We all have a metaphorical nose. There’s always something holding us back. We have this obsession, as human beings, that we need to be approved of by others, affirmed by them. What they think of us is important to us.”
Removing the burden of the oversized nose led Lloyd to a stripped-down-to-basics production. “The play is interesting on a deeper, human level if it’s not about a big prosthetic. If the nose is in the imagination, then everything else is in the imagination. You don’t need costumes, props, big decorative sets. You take all that away, and then it really puts the emphasis on language.”
A love of language is what Cyrano was always about—even more so now. “At one point,” Lloyd says, “a character paints a sentence on the wall—‘I love words, that’s all’—which is a line Cyrano says later on in the play. That’s the defining idea of this production: the words are everything. In a world where characters are obsessed with language, the use of language can be very dazzling and exciting or it can be deceitful and damaging. That’s explored fully in this version of the play.”
Adapter Crimp is an enthusiastic accompanist in this re-thinking. “He’s what we would call in the U.K. ‘very big in Germany,’” Lloyd explains lightly. “He’s an experimental playwright, who plays with form in an interesting way. It’s always unexpected. It’s never completely naturalistic.
“The brilliant thing about Martin is that he’s fluent in French so he was working from the original French text. He was having a direct conversation, across centuries, with the original playwright. I think that gave him confidence to do his own thing. His verse is so impressive. Sometimes, you just want to close your eyes and listen to the kind of invention of the rhythm and the rhyme.
“And because this cast is full of rappers and hip-hop artists, spoken-word artists and people who are into slam poetry—it often sounds like rap. That’s because the cast has complete ownership of it. What gives it a really exciting, modern interpretation is those 18 cast members in it.”
He now thinks of his previous Cyrano as being on trainer wheels. “I grew in confidence over the past ten years as an artist and just wanted to explore new ways of making theater. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s what we gotta do to tell stories in new and exciting ways. People who go to the theater a lot want to see something new, not someone playing it safe.
Next stop for Lloyd is Chekhov’s The Seagull, which got in four performances before the pandemic shutdown. Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones will make her West End debut as Nina.
The 2019 revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal marked Lloyd’s last Broadway visit. He and his star, Tom Hiddleston, contended for Tony Awards. Pinter is a particular specialty for Lloyd, but then he enjoys directing the established plays and relishes it when he discovers new meaning in them.
In recent years, he has tackled The Ruling Class (with McAvoy), Doctor Faustus, The Duchess of Malfi, Inadmissible Evidence, She Stoops to Conquer, Assassins, Passion and Urinetown.
Yes, he confesses that he is obsessed with the classics, but, more than that, he’s “really obsessed with finding the essence of the classics. They come with such a performance history, such baggage like how they should be performed. If you can get rid of all that, strip it back down to the bare essentials, you can connect more. It’s always trying to get back to the words.”
Pathfinder Church attendees allocate $50K Easter donation to 3 local non-profits through Easter Service Program
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder Church in Ellisville is giving back to the community this Easter by asking its members to help them allocate $50,000 to three local non-profit organizations.
Church members showed up in their Sunday best for the morning Easter service. The non-profits to receive the donations represent three areas of current local need: hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.
“Everyone who comes in to Pathfinder today gets a bag of these – they’re some cool Pathfinder coins. And then at the end of the service, they’re going to find out more about these three,” said Pastor Dion Garrett. “They’re going to be able to come out, we have these four voting stations around our campus, and then simply use their coins to decide how they think the money should be allocated.”
Then they plan to surprise these organizations this week with a check. These organizations are St. Louis ArtWorks, Operation Food Search, and Oasis International.
Garrett said investing in non-profits that are doing great work is just what they do.
“We believe in their work, we believe in how they bring life to our community and help people. We think that’s what Easter’s all about; and so we just want to encourage them and support their work and bring more life to our region,” he said.
Attendees have been voting since Saturday.
“This is such a generous church, that’s why we can do things like this; we believe in being outwardly-focused and bringing life,” Garrett said. “Even kids get to be a part of this today, deciding how we’re going to bless people, how we’re going to bring life to people.”
While each organization will receive a base level of support, the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the Pathfinder congregation.
