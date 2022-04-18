News
Kyrie Irving is embracing the dark side of his rivalry with Celtics fans: ‘It’s the same energy I’m giving back to them’
BOSTON — Kyrie Irving made it clear: He’s going to “embrace the dark side.” He’s going to give Celtics fans the same energy they give him.
On yet another night at the TD Garden laden with boos and expletives directed at Irving, the former Celtic who left the green and white for Brooklyn’s black and gray three offseasons ago, the Nets’ All-Star guard gave Boston fans the middle finger on multiple occasions — including a behind-the-head double-finger — and cursed out a fan during halftime of the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
“It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s gonna be like, but it’s the same energy they had for me, and imma have the same energy for them,” Irving said after hanging 39 points in the losing effort. “And it’s not every fan. I don’t want to attack every Boston fan, but when people start yelling ‘p—-,’ and ‘b—-,’ and ‘f— you,’ and all this other stuff, there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor, and we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach.”
“Nah, f— that. It’s the playoffs. This is what it is. I know what to expect in here, and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them. It is what it is.”
During last year’s playoff run, Irving stepped on the face of the Celtics’ half court logo — Lucky the Leprechaun — after the Nets won Game 4. A fan responded by throwing a water bottle at Irving on his way to the locker room. The fan was arrested and later released on $500 bail.
“All is fair in competitions,” Irving said of a possible run-in with Celtics fans on Friday ahead of Game 1. “When emotions are running high, anything can happen and I think I just want to go in there with a poise and a composure and not pay attention to any of the extra noise. I can speak on so many different things but I choose not to.”
Irving refused to categorize Celtics’ fans actions as hostility on Sunday, but it appeared their negative energy fueled his game. Despite the entire TD Garden crowd booing him during pregame introductions and every time he touched the ball in Game 1, Irving shot 12-of-20 from the field and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter alone.
“I don’t think he worries about (the hostility),” Kevin Durant said of Irving. “I think he just plays his game and does what’s required out there tonight.”
Irving has gotten the same treatment from Celtics fans every game he’s played in Boston since leaving town for the Nets in the summer of 2019 and said he doesn’t worry much about the negative energy because of his history growing up and playing basketball in New Jersey and New York City.
“I’m not really focused on it. It’s fun, you know what I’m saying? But where I’m from (West Orange, N.J.), I’ve dealt with so much (that) coming in here, you relish it as a competitor,” Irving said. “But this isn’t my first time in TD Garden, so what you guys saw and what you guys think is entertainment, or the fans think is entertainment, all is fair in competition. So if somebody’s gonna call me out of my name, imma look at them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”
Irving is going to continue to get this treatment for the remainder of the Nets’ first-round playoff series, where they will need to win at least one game in Boston if they are going to make it to the second round. How will Irving deal with the boos when they intensify in Games 2, 5 and 7 in this series?
“Embrace it,” Irving said. “It’s the dark side. Embrace it.”
66 Best Men’s Colognes of All Time
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Every man wants to smell great. Cologne can make you feel more confident and attractive, which is why it’s no surprise so many men wear it. But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to figure out which cologne is right for you and will express your personality and style.
We’ve compiled the best of the best when it comes to men’s colognes, from timeless classics to modern scents. You’re sure to find one you’ll love on this list.
Whether you’re looking for a new scent to try or just want some inspiration, keep reading to find out which colognes are the 66 best men’s colognes of all time.
1. Blu Atlas Atlantis Eau de Parfum
This is a citrusy and woody aromatic scent for the man who defies convention.
Blu Atlas Atlantis Eau de Parfum features top notes of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli – a unique blend that is ideal for the man who wants to express his individuality. Marrying a fragrance family of aromatic and earthy with a scent type of citrus and woods, this cologne is suitable for any occasion.
Whether you’re going out on a date or simply want to feel confident and in control, Blu Atlas Atlantis will help you make a statement. It’s no wonder Blu Atlas Eau de Parfum takes the No. 1 spot on our list.
2. Old Spice Classic Cologne Spray
Old Spice Classic Cologne Spray was first introduced in 1937. This rich scent has stood the test of time. The unmistakably masculine fragrance of Old Spice is cool, crisp and clean, which makes it perfect for evening use. It’s ideal for classic gentlemen everywhere, with notes of citrus, flowers and vanilla.
3. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette Spray for Men
Looking for a light, aquatic fragrance that mixes well with your everyday style? Look no further than Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette Spray for Men. This eau de toilette features a blend of Calabrian bergamot, neroli and green tangerine. This fragrance blends aquatic nuances with rosemary, sweet persimmon and warm Indonesian patchouli for a masculine, refreshing aroma that will leave you feeling invigorated all day long.
4. Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum Spray
Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum Spray is a woody, earthy scent that was inspired by smoky, incense-filled temples.
The oud wood used in this creation comes from the rare agar tree. The cologne has a rich, compelling power arising from a blend of exotic woods such as rosewood, sandalwood and Eastern spices. The top notes are Chinese pepper and cardamom; middle notes are oud wood, sandalwood and pink pepper; base notes are labdanum and ambergris. This fragrance also includes sensual amber to add depth to a scent that will last all day.
5.Prada L’Homme by Prada for Men
This cologne reflects the duality of the masculine identity: It’s a fragrance of doubles, juxtapositions and layers. Prada L’Homme is constructed around the two emblematic ingredients, iris and amber, united in this stellar cologne.
Prada L’Homme takes classic ingredients and reinterprets them in a modern way. This sensual and distinctive scent can be worn all day.
6. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier for Men
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier is a virile and sexy men’s perfume that pays tribute to the mythical figure of the sailor.
The ultimate in sensuality, this masculine scent is crafted from a blend of fresh mint, lavender, orange blossom and woods to create a captivating experience. It is manly, yet warm and inviting. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male is the ideal scent for any man who wants to feel confident and sexy.
7. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Eau de Toilette Spray for Men
Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey Eau de Toilette Spray for Men is a timeless fragrance that offers the right balance of strength and sparkling notes. It has established itself as an elegant reference point in the world of men’s perfumery.
This cologne features a freshness that lasts, with an unexpected burst of tangerine and yuzu followed by a deep, vibrant aroma. It offers a Japanese lemon accord with a deep and vibrant aroma. At its heart, the notes of waterlily provide an aquatic scent that will last all day. This cologne is suitable for men of all ages and on any occasion.
8. Calvin Klein ck One Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein ck One Eau de Toilette is a unisex fragrance that celebrates unity and sensuality. It is the perfect fragrance for anyone who wants to feel clean and contemporary.
This scent features top notes of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple and papaya. The middle notes are composed of jasmine, rose, violet and nutmeg, and the base notes of musk and amber. Calvin Klein ck One Eau de Toilette is intended to be used lavishly, and is perfect for men who want to feel confident and sexy all day long.
9. Aramis by Aramis for Men
Aramis by Aramis for Men is a woody-aromatic classic fragrance for men created by one of the world’s premier design houses. First introduced in 1966, this cologne was intended to be a more masculine alternative to the original Aramis perfume.
The cologne is built around masculine, woody notes that are powerful without being overpowering. The opening notes are grassy and fresh, and subtly spiced with cinnamon. The heart of the scent is a woody and intensive floral aromatic scent that ends on a leather note. Aramis by Aramis for Men is a wonderful scent for classic and powerful men.
10. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Fragrance for Men
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Fragrance for Men is the scent of success. This cologne is fresh and spicy, with notes of amber, leather and tangerine – perfect for any man who wants to smell like success. This scent adds a touch of irresistible seduction to anyone who wears it.
11. Acqua di Parma Colonia Cologne Spray for Men
Looking for a sophisticated and refreshing scent? Look no further than the Colonia eau de cologne by Acqua di Parma.
Introduced in 1916, this cologne is the original Acqua di Parma scent. Featuring citrus fruits from sunny Sicily, this elegant fragrance has a floral heart of lavender and damask rose. The woody notes of vetiver, sandalwood and patchouli at the base provide a touch of elegance that will make you stand out from the crowd.
12. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum
Embrace the refreshing aroma of the Italian Riviera with Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum.
This cologne embraces the luxurious refinement of the Mediterranean with a blend of vibrant citrus notes and amber undertones. Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum is infused with notes of Sicilian lemon, winter yellow mandarin and orange flowers; this scent gives a bright and sunny aroma you can wear year-round.
There is nothing quite like the feeling of summertime, and that’s exactly what this cologne gives each man who wears it.
13. Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum
Looking for an unconventional but undeniably sexy fragrance? Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum might be the one for you.
This cologne is a distinctly masculine fragrance that captures the spirit of a man who chooses his own destiny. Defying convention, this scent is unapologetically bold and strikingly sensual, with a fresh citrus accord and ambery cedar notes. With amplified woody notes and vanilla for heightened sensuality, Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum will be sure to turn heads on any occasion.
14. Versace Eros
Passion and love make us feel alive and give us purpose – and that’s exactly what Versace Eros evokes in whoever wears this cologne.
Versace Eros is a fragrance that captures the essence of masculine power and sensuality. With a luminous aura that is both vibrant and intense, this scent embodies sublime masculinity. It features fresh mint leaves, Italian lemon zest, green apple and inviting notes of orange blossom and Madagascar vanilla – all combined to create an addictive sensuality.
This cologne is perfect for any man who wants to feel confident and sexy on his next night out.
15. Caron Pour Homme by Caron for Men
Enhance your look and feel confident with Caron Pour Homme by Caron for Men, a woody aromatic fragrance for men.
This legendary French cologne was launched in 2018 and quickly became a favorite among men. With top notes of lime and lavender, this scent will invigorate and soothe your skin, while the heart notes of bourbon and vanilla provide a sweet scent that will linger all night. The base notes of Haitian vetiver and ambergris provide a well-rounded earthy scent.
16. Dior Homme Eau de Toilette Spray
Dior Homme Eau de Toilette Spray redefines masculinity with a sensual and woody scent that is ideal for the modern man. This cologne has notes of atlas cedar and vetiver to create a powerful, fresh base, while patchouli gives the scent sophistication. This irresistible fragrance will leave a lasting impression on anyone who encounters it.
17. Chanel Allure Homme Sports Eau Extreme
Are you an outdoors type of man? Do you crave adventure and new sensations? If so, this might be the fragrance for you. Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme is a great choice for a man who wants a powerful, invigorating, dynamic scent.
Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme features fresh and sparkling notes of Italian mandarin, which is combined with Moroccan cypress for a vibrant and aromatic boost. The musky notes flourish in the warm and almondy accords, creating an alluring scent.
18. D & G Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana for Men
Feel the sun on your skin and the breeze in your hair with D & G Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana for Men.
This cologne features top notes of bergamot, mandarin and grapefruit, and heart notes of rosewood and Sichuan pepper. The base notes of oakmoss, incense and muskwood make this fragrance ideal for a date or a night out with friends. D & G Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana for Men will make any man feel sexy and confident.
19. Armani Code by Armani Beauty
Embrace your inner charmer with Armani Code by Armani Beauty.
This irresistible men’s cologne blends the cool, fresh aroma of bergamot and olive flower with the warm, woody scents of guaiac wood and tonka bean. The cool spices create a charismatic and modern fragrance that is impossible to resist.
Go ahead and give yourself permission to be confident, sexy and unforgettable by dabbing on this fragrance, which is one of the best men’s colognes of all time.
20. Christian Dior Eau Sauvage by Christian Dior for Men
Christian Dior Eau Sauvage by Christian Dior for Men was once a revolutionary scent and has since become an iconic classic.
This scent is a masculine and refined scent that is said to embody the “Dior spirit” and is suitable for any modern man. Its floral citrus signature is both refined and powerful. The subtle balance of San Carlo bergamot and oakmoss creates a scent that is unforgettable and will turn any wearer into a sophisticated gentleman.
21. Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de l’Homme Le Parfum
If you’re looking for a dark and seductive fragrance, look no further than La Nuit de l’Homme Le Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent.
This cologne is a boldly charismatic and woody fragrance with notes of cardamon and basil. When combined with the smooth seduction of cedarwood, La Nuit de l’Homme Le Parfum creates an intense aroma that would make a perfect signature fragrance for the modern man.
22. Armaf Club de Nuit Intense Man
Armaf Club de Nuit Intense is a woody, spicy fragrance for men that will make you feel confident and captivating. This fragrance was designed to evoke the feeling of an evening out in a luxurious, exclusive club.
With top notes of lemon, pineapple and bergamot, this scent is ideal for the summertime. The cologne has heart notes of birch, jasmine and rose, which creates a distinctly woodsy aroma you will love. The base notes of musk, ambergris, patchouli and vanilla create an unforgettable finish. Armaf Club de Nuit Intense is the perfect scent for any man who wants to smell confident all night long.
23. Lalique Encre Noire Pour Homme
On a quest for a modern classic? Look no further than Lalique’s Encre Noire Pour Homme.
This distinctive scent was created in praise of wood, with fresh and woody top notes from the naturally aromatic cypress. The stimulating heart notes combine mysterious notes of Haitian vetiver and bourbon with the warm and enveloping notes of cashmere wood and musk. This scent incorporates the brand’s distinctive aesthetic code, combining luxurious materials and the technical prowess of master glassmakers.
The result is a one-of-a-kind scent that’s perfect for any man looking to make an impression.
24. Noir Extreme by Tom Ford
With its rich blend of spicy heat and glowing citrus, Noir Extreme by Tom Form reveals the decadent side of man.
This fragrance combines Indian kulfi, rose absolute, jasmine accord and orange flower to create a nearly perfect scent. Extravagant amber merges with sandalwood and vanilla for a creamy, woody finish, making this the ideal cologne for evening wear or special occasions.
25. Fahrenheit Eau de Toilette by Dior
Step into a world of sophistication and timeless elegance with Fahrenheit Eau de Toilette by Dior.
This cologne is composed of a surprising blend of masculine wood and leather notes, as well as Sicilian mandarin and violet accord, to create a powerful, lingering scent. The essence of mandarin offers a fresh and fruity accent, while the violet offers intriguing floral notes. The base note of leather is enchanting and unforgettable.
Whether you’re dressing up for the night on the town or just running errands, Fahrenheit Eau de Toilette by Dior is long-lasting and suitable for any occasion.
26. Aventus Eau de Parfum by Creed
Command the room with Aventus Eau de Parfum by Creed.
This best-selling fragrance was inspired by the dramatic life of a historic emperor and is a great choice for any man who wants to feel powerful and confident. With top notes of apple, blackcurrant, pineapple and bergamot; heart notes of juniper berries, birch, patchouli and jasmine; and base notes of vanilla, musk, ambergris and oakmoss, this cologne has a potency like no other.
Whether you’re going out on the town or just want to feel confident and in control, Aventus Eau de Parfum by Creed might be the scent for you.
27. Extreme – Eau de Parfum by L’Homme Ideal
Looking for a fragrance that will let you remain the standout man you know you are? Look no further than Extreme – Eau de Parfum by L’Homme Ideal.
The woody oriental scent is audacious, masculine and elegant. The top notes of almond and bergamot are balanced by heart notes of patchouli and cedar to create a sense of masculinity and power. Finally, the base notes are saturated with tobacco and intense leather. This aroma is truly captivating.
Wear this scent when you need an extra boost of confidence to take on anything life throws your way.
28. Joop Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray for Men
With its sensual fragrance, Joop Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray for Men is perfect for those who want to feel irresistibly sexy and masculine.
The top notes of mandarin, lemon, bergamot and orange blossom provide a refreshing citrusy aroma, while the heart notes of jasmine, lily and cinnamon are warm and inviting. The exotic base notes are formed from woodsy vanilla, tonka bean, patchouli and sandalwood. These combine to create a tantalizing scent that will linger on your skin.
If you’re looking to create a statement at work or on a date, try Joop Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray for Men.
29. Dylan Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Versace
Looking for a manly scent that will make you stand out from the crowd?
This dynamic and modern fragrance is the perfect expression of a man’s strength and charisma, and should be a primary choice for the modern man. With top notes of Calabrian bergamot, grapefruit and fig leaves, and heart notes of violet leaves, black pepper and papyrus wood, this fragrance will make a statement. The base notes of mineral musk, tonka bean and saffron give the scent an edge that is irresistibly sexy.
Let your personality shine through with Dylan Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Versace.
30. Terre d’Hermès by Hermès
Created in 2006, Terre d’Hermès is a men’s fragrance that connects man to the source of his creative power.
Featuring woodsy and citrus notes of grapefruit, cedar and shiso, this scent is perfect for any man who wants to feel in touch with nature. Terre d’Hermès by Hermès is the scent for men who want to feel creative and powerful, with an aroma that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
31. Jaguar Classic Red Eau de Toilette Spray for Men
Looking for an energetic fragrance that will make you feel alive and ready to take on the world? Jaguar Classic Red Eau de Toilette Spray for Men is for the man who’s always on the go.
This woody scent is perfect for men who love adventure and excitement, who live life on the edge. With exhilarating top notes of raspberry, blueberry and bergamot; middle notes of black pepper, jasmine and ozone; and base notes of tonka bean, amber, vanilla and cedar, this tantalizing scent will create a bold statement.
Whether you’re gearing up for a night out on the town or just want to feel more confident in your everyday life, Jaguar Classic Red Eau de Toilette Spray for Men is sure to give you a boost.
32. Gucci Pour Homme
Looking for an iconic fragrance that embodies modern masculine appeal and cool contemporary elegance? Look no further than Gucci Pour Homme. This timeless classic is perfect for the modern man who wants a touch of elegance and cool contemporary appeal.
This warm cologne opens with a fresh note of cypress and violet, while bergamot provides a masculine floral tone. The unique heart notes are incense and leather accord with a subtly sweet tobacco note, and the base notes complete the fragrance with woody layers for a rich finish.
Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, this classic scent is perfect for any occasion.
33. Bently for Men Absolute Eau de Parfum
If you’re looking for a luxurious and sensual fragrance that will make you stand out from the crowd, Bently for Men Absolute Eau de Parfum is the cologne for you.
This exclusive scent features top notes of fresh ginger and pink peppercorns; heart notes of papyrus, sandalwood and atlas cedar; and base notes of ambergris, oud and moss. Whether you’re looking to impress on a date or just throughout the day, Bently for Men Absolute Eau de Parfum is perfect for any man who wants to feel his best.
34. L’Homme Prada L’Eau Eau de Toilette
Looking for a light and refreshing fragrance? Look no further than L’Homme Prada L’Eau Eau de Toilette.
This stimulating fragrance is perfect for any man who wants to feel invigorated and vibrant. With top notes of red ginger, middle notes of neroli and base notes of cedarwood, this cologne is sure to please anyone.
Wrapped in the iconic blue Prada Saffiano, this luxurious fragrance will not disappoint.
35. Acqua di Giò Profumo Parfum by Armani Beauty
Acqua di Giò Profumo Parfum by Armani Beauty is a captivating and intense cologne that will make you irresistible to anyone in the vicinity.
This iconic fragrance blends fresh marine scents with deep, earthy aromas of woody spice, which creates a unique and unforgettable scent. Whether you’re looking for a new signature scent or a gift for that special man in your life, this cologne is sure to please.
36. Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Versace
Step up your cologne game with Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, a strong and unique fragrance for the modern man. This distinctly masculine scent blends essential ingredients of Mediterranean origin to create an unforgettable aroma that communicates verve and passion.
With notes of bergamot, neroli, bitter orange leaves, clary sage, geranium and blue hyacinth, this cologne will make a statement. Unleash your inner alpha male with Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Versace.
37. The One by Dolce & Gabbana
The One for Men by Dolce & Gabbana is the perfect scent for the refined man who wants a modern and sensual fragrance.
This spicy cologne has top notes of vibrant and exciting grapefruit, coriander and basil, combined with base notes of tobacco and amber. The deep masculine notes of cedarwood and tobacco are unveiled as you wear the cologne, making it perfect for the modern man.
38. Uomo Yellow Dream Cologne by Valentino
Uomo Yellow Dream Cologne by Valentino is a captivating scent for men who want to feel confident and powerful.
Top notes of juicy mandarin and a twist of pineapple combine with spicy ginger and warm cedarwood, making for an enticing aroma that lasts all day or night. This captivating cologne is a tribute to haute couture and street culture in Rome. It is the perfect scent for any special occasion.
39. Bad Boy Le Parfum by Carolina Herrera
Looking for an edgy, masculine fragrance that isn’t overpowering? Look no further than Bad Boy Le Parfum by Carolina Herrea.
This cologne is created to bring out the rebel in you. With top notes of grapefruit and hemp, middle notes of black pepper and geranium, and base notes of leather and woody vetiver, this scent is sure to leave its mark.
Go ahead and let your wild side loose with Bad Boy Le Parfum by Carolina Herrera.
40. Burberry London Eau de Toilette
Burberry London Eau de Toilette is a unique fragrance that perfectly captures the essence of London.
With top notes of bergamot, lavender, mimosa flower, leather and warm cinnamon, and base notes of heady tobacco leaves and dense oak moss, this cologne is artfully blended to create an unforgettable fragrance.
Whether you’re dressing up for a night on the town or just taking care of business, Burberry London Eau de Toilette will make any moment special.
41. Le Male Le Parfum Eau de Parfum Intense by Jean Paul Gaultier
With its intense woody amber scent, Le Male Le Parfum Eau de Parfum Intense is a great choice for the charismatic and powerful man. This intense scent is perfect for men who want to make a statement.
Drawing on the potency of cardamon in its top notes and the freshness of lavender and iris at its heart, this cologne will turn heads. The base consists of wonderfully addictive and prominent vanilla notes. Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, this masculine scent will reveal the leader within you.
42. Sauvage Eau de Toilette by Dior
Sauvage Eau de Toilette by Dior is a bold, woody fragrance that’s perfect for the modern man.
This cologne has bright, juicy bergamot top notes and deep amberwood base notes, which will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated. Whatever it is you plan on doing for the day, Sauvage Eau de Toilette by Dior will whisk you away to a life of luxury and advantage.
43. Man in Black Eau de Parfum by BVLGARI
Man in Black Eau de Parfum by BVLGARI is a magnetic and mysterious fragrance that was inspired by the rugged black beaches of the volcanic island Stomboli.
This rugged fragrance is composed of amber, leather and honeyed spices, which will make any man feel like the Greek god of fire himself. Man in Black Eau de Parfum is dark and mysterious, and will leave you feeling confident and seductive.
44. Black Saffron Eau de Parfum by Byredo
Capturing the essence of a dark and sultry evening, Black Saffron Eau de Parfum by Byredo is an alluring fragrance that will make a statement.
Evoking decadent luxury, this scent opens with bright citrus notes of crisp juniper berries and mellow golden saffron. The heart notes include black violet fused with leather accord, which create a dark and intense fragrance, while notes of rose provide delicacy. The base notes provide a sense of earthiness with blond woods and luscious raspberry.
45. Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne by Jo Malone London
Bring the ocean breeze to life with Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne by Jo Malone London.
This vibrant, crisp scent captures the essence of the sea and is perfect for everyday wear. This cologne combines the tang of salt water with herbal notes of sage for a truly invigorating experience. With bright notes of ambrette seeds and sea salt, combined with earthy sage, this fragrance will keep you feeling lively all day long.
46. Azzaro Wanted by Night
The Azzaro Wanted by Night Eau de Parfum for men is the perfect cologne for a night out on the town. This fragrance is bold, elegant and seductive, and is sure to make you irresistible. Azzaro Wanted by Night features woody, spicy notes so you feel masculine all night long.
47. Angel Men’s Pure Havane Eau de Toilette by Mugler
Step into the world of luxury with Angel Men’s Pure Havane by Mugler, the perfect scent for the sophisticated man, combining the worlds of fine cigars and perfumery. With featured notes of honeyed tobacco, this cologne will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated. The rubber flask bottle glows with an amber star and is presented to resemble a cigar box.
48. Luna Rossa Carbon Eau de Toilette by Prada
Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada is a seductive, masculine fragrance inspired by the fusion of nature and technology. A seductive blend of woody Italian bergamot and lavender is brightened by hints of geranium and patchouli, culminating in an unforgettable scent that is both earthy and woody. This scent is perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd and exude an air of confidence and sophistication.
49. BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum by Hugo Boss
With Boss Bottled Eau de Parfum, Hugo Boss created a scent for the modern man. This is a sophisticated fragrance, revealing a refined masculinity.
Top notes of bergamot and apple combine with middle notes of cardamom and sage for a masculine fragrance that is refined and elegant. These notes are married with base notes of olive wood and vetiver to provide a warm and sensual finish. Rugged and woodsy, this fragrance stimulates your senses and provides an unforgettable experience.
50. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum
This woody, floral and spicy cologne will make you feel like the perfect gentleman. Givenchy Gentleman has a spicy scent that is ideal for the modern man who wants to make a statement.
This cologne has top notes of black pepper, coriander and geranium, which combine with heart notes of iris, cedarwood and cocoa to create a unique and unforgettable aroma. Base notes of sandalwood mixed with burning wood and patchouli create a deep and rich scent that will linger all day and long into the night.
51. Reflection Man by Amouage
Reflection Man by Amouage is a timeless fragrance that is unmistakably masculine, with a refined spirit.
This distinctive and unforgettable scent is perfect for men who want to make a bold statement. Featuring top notes of rosemary, red pepper berries and bitter orange leaves, this fragrance opens with a bright and spicy aroma. Heart notes of neroli, orris, jasmine and ylang-ylang combine with base notes of vetiver, patchouli, sandalwood and cedarwood to give this cologne a warm and woodsy finish.
If you want to feel confident and distinguished, Reflection Man by Amouage is an essential addition to any grooming routine.
52. Green Irish Tweed by Creed
This scent is perfect for the man who wants to make a memorable impression. Green Irish Tweed by Creed provides an Old World elegance. Whether you’re walking through the Irish countryside or strutting down the red carpet, the woody, fresh fragrance will have heads turning your way. Top notes of lemon, verbena and peppermint give way to an unforgettable floral heart of violet leaves and a warm, sensual base of iris, sandalwood and ambergris.
53. Artisan Eau de Toilette by John Varvatos
Give your day a touch of luxury with John Varvatos Artisan. This scent is inspired by the lost art of craftsmanship, and comes in an elegant flask housed in handwoven rattan. The fragrance itself blends contemporary notes with classical citrus and herbal tones for a modern, timeless scent. Whether you’re at work or out on the town, Artisan Eau de Toilette by John Varvatos is sure to make you feel confident and stylish.
54. Legend Eau de Toilette by Montblanc
Legend Eau de Toilette by Montblanc is a seductive fragrance for the modern man who is confident and charismatic. With its bright blend of Italian bergamot, French lavandin, pineapple leaves, white cedar, rose, jasmine and sandalwood, this scent is an ideal choice for the man who wants to feel sexy and desired.
55. Polo Cologne Intense by Ralph Lauren
Polo Cologne Intense by Ralph Lauren, an updated take on the iconic Polo scent, is the perfect scent for the modern man. This fragrance features a mix of citrus, woodsy and earthy notes that create a unique and memorable aroma.
The intense notes of grapefruit and sage are balanced by deep, earthy tones of patchouli, creating a scent that is both sophisticated and masculine. Whether you’re looking for a new signature scent or just want to add some depth to your current collection, Polo Cologne Intense by Ralph Lauren is sure to please.
56. Armani Code Absolu Eau de Parfum
With a heart of audacious rum, Armani Code Absolu Eau de Parfum is an addictive fragrance that is both tempting and irresistible. This fragrance features a daring rum heart, contrasted with a sensual blend of tonka bean and warm vanilla notes – the perfect blend of exotic and sensual. This alluring scent is cloaked in precious gold, making it the perfect choice for the modern man who wants to make a bold statement.
57. Valentino Uomo Eau de Toilette
Valentino Uomo is a Roman fragrance made of the highest-quality ingredients. The scent is soft, smoky and slightly mysterious. The woody elegance of cedar and vetiver essence combine with the sensuality of vanilla and iris. This scent is certain to become a favorite.
58. Fresh Cannabis Santal
Looking for a memorable scent that will leave a lasting impression? Cannabis Santal by Fresh is the scent for you. This classic blend of rich fruits like wild strawberries, dark plums and patchouli is mixed with dark spices like magnolia, rose, chocolate and vanilla musk. Add Cannabis Santal to your routine for a powerful, mesmerizing experience.
59. Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum by AllSaints
Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum is a Nordstrom-exclusive fragrance that blends woody and floral scents for an addictive and unforgettable aroma. With key notes of pink pepper, orange flower and cedarwood, this blend creates a perfect balance that is both captivating and unique. Wear this scent to feel like the unstoppable force of nature you are.
60. Spicebomb by Viktor & Rolf
With its cool spices and explosive accords, Spicebomb by Viktor & Rolf will have you feeling like a power player with raw sensuality. This dynamic fragrance is perfect for men who want to feel powerful and sexy. The key notes of sage, black pepper and roasted almonds are balanced against a tobacco and leather base for an unmistakably masculine scent.
61. REPLICA By the Fireplace
Step into a winter wonderland with REPLICA By the Fireplace. This cologne is perfect for anyone who wants to feel warm and cozy all winter long. The perfect blend of orange flower, clove oil, chestnut and vanilla accord creates a comforting fragrance. This unforgettable scent will soon become a mainstay.
62. Jimmy Choo MAN
Jimmy Choo MAN is the first fragrance for men from Jimmy Choo. This powerful and invigorating scent captures the independent attitude of the dynamic and urban Jimmy Choo men. The fragrance opens with mandarin and citrus notes combined with calming lavender and the subtle sweetness of honeydew melon. The vibrant middle notes of geranium and pineapple leaf create a unique masculine scent that lasts all day long.
63. Vintage Black for Him by Kenneth Cole
Kenneth Cole’s Vintage Black for Him is the perfect scent for any man who wants to feel confident and in control. It opens with a lively citrus blend, followed by a refreshing dash of spice and salt. The woodsy notes come through later, creating a mellow, masculine scent that’s perfect for everyday wear. It comes in a sleek black and white flacon with Kenneth Cole’s iconic signature on it – ideal for adding an air of sophistication to any man’s style.
64. Polo Red Intense by Ralph Lauren
With Polo Red Intense, Ralph Lauren has created a fragrance that is as intense as it is unforgettable. This Woody Spicy scent features top notes of cranberry, blood grapefruit, lemon and saffron; middle notes of coffee, ginger, lavender and sage; and base notes of amber, leather and red cedar. If you’re looking for a fragrance that will make a statement, this is the one for you.
65. Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum
Mr. Burberry is a woody and earthy scent with fresh citrus top notes and a deep, comforting base. If you’re looking for something rugged and masculine, this is the perfect fragrance for you. Mr. Burberry is perfect for all occasions – whether you’re out on the town or are spending a relaxing day at home.
66. Tommy Eau de Toilette Cologne by Tommy Hilfiger
Rounding out the end of our list of 66 best men’s colognes of all time is this classic scent from renowned brand Tommy Hilfiger.
Captivating, daring and seductive, Tommy Hilfiger’s signature fragrance is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit and any adventure. With notes of Florida grapefruit, Kentucky bluegrass, and bergamot and lavender from Nevada, this daring scent is ideal for the man who loves to explore. Wear it to work or on a voyage and become part of the adventure.
Nets lose Game 1 thriller on Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater: ‘Just a tough loss’
BOSTON – What a way to lose a game.
After the Nets came back from down 15 to take a three-point lead with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, and after Kyrie Irving carried the weight of an entire franchise on his shoulders with a masterful performance against his old team, Celtics star Jayson Tatum beat the buzzer with a whirling layup on the final possession of the fourth quarter to seal a 115-114 victory over the Nets in Game 1.
Kevin Durant’s look and feel of dejection said all the words he couldn’t muster after a particularly poor performance of his own.
“I had the most turnovers, six of them,” he said, shaking his head. “They beat us by one point. It’s just a tough loss, man, it’s hard to just pinpoint one thing.”
Celtics big man Al Horford grabbed a rebound off a Durant miss — one of 15 in a miserable, 9-of-24 shooting night for Hall of Fame-bound scorer — and got the ball to Jaylen Brown, who pushed the ball up the right side of the floor, then drove baseline, collapsing the Nets’ defense.
Irving said he thought Brown was going to shoot while under the basket. Instead Brown kept his dribble alive and found Marcus Smart on the wing, where two defenders rushed to close out on the three.
Smart head-faked, getting both Nets defenders into the air, then got into the lane, where Tatum made a sharp cut to the basket.
“I was left with two guys on the back side,” Irving recalled postgame. “So I had to make a choice.”
He chose to defend Tatum, who received the ball then immediately spun around Irving and laid the ball in just milliseconds before the final buzzer sounded.
“(It stings) a lot,” veteran guard Goran Dragic said postgame. “You know we went up three points…what 35, 40 seconds left of the game? … Hell of a play from Tatum. Just to be aware to spin and lay it up was tough.”
And now, the Celtics lead the first-round series, 1-0, after the Nets looked like they were in position to steal Game 1 before the tide turned late in the fourth.
Irving scored 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and carried the load while Durant turned in one of his worst performances since returning from a sprained MCL that derailed his season. The Nets, a team built largely on starpower even after the James Harden deal, missed a standout performance from their superstar forward.
“They did a good job of forcing me away and then helping in the paint,” Durant said after the game. “I just gotta be more fundamental in my moves. I feel like some shots went in and out for me today, but I played fast and turned the ball over. I’ve just got to slow down and play my game, but they did a good job of making me see bodies.”
Yet the Nets still had a chance, even after blowing the opening minutes of the third quarter and allowing the Celtics to take control of the game. And even after an uncharacteristic poor shooting performance from a player with four NBA scoring titles who was on pace for a fifth before the MCL sprain rendered him ineligible for the honor because he didn’t meet the criteria for games played in a season.
If the Nets want to right their wrongs for Game 2, they can’t lose focus like they did at the top of the third quarter.
Good teams make you pay for unforced errors, and great teams put you in debt, which is where the Nets found themselves after a flurry of turnovers and forfeited offensive rebounds that gave the Celtics momentum to start the third quarter.
The Celitcs went on an 11-2 run to punch their way to a 15-point third quarter lead. The Nets spent much of the remainder of the game digging themselves out of that hole.
“Just a lack of focus on our end,” said Irving. “(Historically) they really come out in the third quarter and try to put their stamp on the game, create that separation, that way they can just pace out the game. So moving forward, we just gotta be aware of that when we’re coming out in the third quarter, we’re really just gonna put the foot on the gas pedal and just be aware.”
The Nets punched back with a 15-2 start to the fourth period, but the basketball gods have a way of laughing last. The Nets cheated the game by coming out undisciplined and unfocused to start the second half. And they gave an already hostile fanbase fuel when Bruce Brown said without forward Robert Wlliams — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate nursing a knee injury — the Nets would attack Al Horford and Daniel Theis.
Horford responded by “My stuff gets done on the court,” then finished Game 1 with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Brown’s words were shown on the TD Garden jumbotron and booed pregame, and he ultimately finished with five points in 37 minutes.
And yet this series is far from over. It’s unlikely Durant has another uncharacteristically poor shooting night, and despite his struggles, the Nets nearly stole Game 1 from the Celtics. The task at hand is now finishing business in Game 2.
“Nothing to overthink with Kevin Durant,” Irving said postgame. “We know who he is. We know he’s going to go back and watch film, prepare.”
“He was doing all the little things and we know how high his expectations are for himself. So we’re not going to overthink it. But we definitely gotta look ourselves in the mirror as a team and see where we can control the little things, the little details that help us be able to close out the game. I feel like we had the game in control and then a final second shot beats us and now we’re sitting here asking questions about hostility and s—.”
The Best Tinted Moisturizers for a Natural, Fresh-Faced Glow
While there’s a time and a place for a full-coverage foundation as well as the sheerest of concealers, it’s also important to have a middle ground, especially now that the weather is heating up. As temperatures start to rise, you’re going to want to switch up your makeup routine and reach for more lightweight products, because no one wants to have a thick layer of foundation melting off their face by 12 pm. Tinted moisturizers are the perfect solution, as they give a more natural, weightless glow, and are particularly appreciated by those of us that find foundation a bit too cakey and heavy.
Tinted moisturizers are ideal for those days when you still want some coverage, but can’t be bothered to slap on a full face of makeup. Personally, I typically always reach for a tinted moisturizer over a foundation, especially since I have sensitive, reactive skin that doesn’t do too well under layers of product. Aside from covering up blemishes, tinted moisturizers also hydrate, so you can achieve a natural, healthy glow, all while subtly covering up any imperfections.
There are also plenty of different tinted moisturizer formulas out there, whether you’re looking for a sheer, barely-there dash of color or if you prefer a higher coverage option. And since tinted moisturizers combine the best of skincare and makeup, you can find one that is tailored to your specific skin concerns.
Spring and summer are all about that fresh, natural, no-makeup makeup look, so even if you’re a diehard foundation lover, consider swapping out your usual formula for a lighter, fresher product this time of year. Below, see the best tinted moisturizers to try now.
