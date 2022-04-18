Finance
Make Sure Death Claims Get Paid
There is a big financial difference between having a client with death benefits, and actually having death claims paid. It is your ethical responsibility as an insurance agent, commissions aside, to assist get the information so life insurance death benefits can be paid. Here is how you can help.
Unfortunately someone dies. You know that they had life insurance, but what was the name of the company, and where is the policy? The policy is located but it bears the old name or address of the writing insurance company. But because the old address is more than a year old, the post office returns the information as undeliverable. You are back to where you first started.
The life insurance company is not automatically going to pay out a death claim. They are going to make zero effort on their end to see if the insured person died. There are not home office people reading all the obituaries and trying to trace them to their policy owners.
The burden of proof and collection of benefits rests on the named beneficiary. If a life policy goes unclaimed, the company can take cash value out of the policy to keep it going, or reduce the face value to pay premiums. Reducing the face value shrinks the amount that the beneficiary receives. It is possible for the policy to be canceled completely for premiums due that have not been paid. All goes to the present insurance company, unless you can track it down within a reasonable time period.
Make sure the insured knows the current name of the life insurance company insured with, and that any beneficiaries know about it also. An insurance company may have changed its name, location or ownership three times within the past 5 years. Remember that if your mail to the insurance company gets returned, your contact phone number to the insurance company probably will no longer exist. Also if the agent who sold the policy was in the business under 4 years, there is a 90% chance that he is no longer there.
Does a life insurance directory even exist on the Internet? After exhaustive searching using many search terms, it was not found. It would be great to just have a simple insurance directory of health, annuity, and active life insurance company headquarters. The information would showing the full name, the mailing address, and where possible a telephone number. With an insurance company Internet look up, the NAIC code is essential to know.
What is NAIC? It is something insurance agents are never taught. Nor do they take the time to learn the importance of “NAIC”. A field “NAIC” provides a code number to locate or identify an insurance company. Remember that when the life insurance company directory under type shows LIFE, the insurance company could specialize in life, annuity, or health insurance polices or all three. When the type shows FR that means a Fraternal Life company information is displayed. HIC under type refers to Health Insurance Corporation. Some companies are even harder to locate, as often they are not licensed in all states.
An NAIC code could be very handy if you have an attorney, who with this NAIC number should be able to back track down the company, and the parent company who NOW owns it. An agent delivering a life insurance policy should make sure that you write a note on the life insurance policy with the NAIC code. It could save a lot of frustration in the future. See how grateful people you see, have you note this code of life insurance policies sold by other agents. It projects you as knowledgeable and trustworthy, two high qualities that lead to additional sales.
Examples:
Life 78700 Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company
151 Farmington Avenue, RT21 Hartford, CT 06156 860-273-0123
Life 60380 {AFLAC} American Family Life Assurance Company
COLUMBUS, GA 31999 706-323-3431
Ranking Homeowners Insurance Companies – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
How does your homeowners insurance company rank? The one time you don’t want to find out they rate at the bottom of the list is when its time to file a claim. Insurance companies are good at taking your premium payment every month, but when it comes to paying out claims some companies rate better than others.
Most of us never think about our homeowners insurance until its time to file a claim. In fact, we can go years of just sending in our premium payments and never even so much as calling up our agent to say hello. Then comes the day when you need to file a claim and you find out that red tape and bureaucracy are the name of the game. Recently this situation played out all too well during Hurricane Katrina where certain homeowners insurance companies fought tooth and nail to keep from paying out claims to victims of this devastating event.
Thankfully there are a number of ways you can find out just how good your insurance company is and if they can do more than just issue a quote without a fight. A number of online and offline resources track insurance company ratings and custom satisfaction scores to help you be a more well-informed consumer.
A.M. Best (www.ambest.com) is one such source that provides information about the financial health of your homeowners insurance company. They track the ability of insurers to pay for losses in the event of a major disaster. Their rankings are the industry standard for measuring the financial well-being of all property, casualty and life insurance companies.
When it comes to actual consumer satisfaction ratings the data isn’t as well-kept as the financial ratings. A number of websites offer consumer feedback on insurance companies as well as reports from policy holders on general insurance company handling of routine inquires. The best source of insurance company satisfaction ratings may come from others in your community who often have first-hand experience with many of the local homeowners insurance companies in your area.
Car Insurance Reviews – Lighting the Web on Fire
Car insurance reviews are more relevant in today’s society than ever before. People tend to often look to reviews before they buy a product. Before they go to the movies, they check out what the latest critics have said. They can also check what yahoo users rated the motion picture. With car related companies, things are no different. Anyone who has an internet connection almost always uses it to search for information. The fact that people care about what others are saying about these services are no surprise. When they see commercials for providers such as Geico and Progressive, they want to know how just how good they say they are. Forget the funny mascots, while they can help get people interested, they won’t be the final say in a sale.
For proof just look on the internet. Do a search on your favorite search engine website and you’ll see thousands if not millions of websites that are dedicated to finding the best auto insurance. In fact, anything related in this field has quite a web presence. The market for these companies is so strong and competitive that it rivals or dwarfs any other type of car related business on the internet. While the companies websites themselves will no doubt try and sell you with positive information, there are other websites that are more neutral that do the same thing. It isn’t hard to find independent sites that offer related information and services.
If you are having trouble believing the abundance and vastness of this situation, just type in “best car insurance” into your favorite search engine. As of this time, it currently yields about 76,600,000 results. If you ask me, that is a lot of competition in the car insurance industry and these are just searches for the best company. You could do the same thing and add “reviews” on the end and you get a smaller number of sites. 71,900,000 is not as big as 76,600,000, but we are still talking millions of pages here that are all dedicated to one subject!
The reason these reviews are out there have to do with people wanting to get the best bang for their buck in an area that matters most to them. We are talking about their cars here. While the numbers are extremely high, they are most likely only going to get higher as time goes on. The need for reviews on car insurance will grow as the economy suffers and people want to save even more money.
Insurance and Water Damage Claims
Water damage in the home is often covered by homeowners insurance. For example, insurance may cover your losses due to a burst pipe or leaking appliance. However, if your home is flooded because a nearby river overflowed its banks, you’re on your own (unless you have a national flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program).
Water damage claims are tricky. For example, if your home floods because a high wind event blew off the roof and torrential rains damaged your home, the damage will likely be covered but if the flood is the result of storm surge, you’re probably on your own.
Below are a few water damage claims that are typically covered by insurance:
o Burst pipes
o Bathtub and sink overflows
o Washing machine and other appliance overflows
o Water damage from leaking roof
However, insurance policies are filled with loopholes. For example, if your pipes burst because they froze overnight while you were sleeping, the insurance will cover the water damage. However, if you left the home with the heat turned off while on vacation, then expect the insurance company to deny the claim on the grounds that you didn’t perform necessary upkeep of your home.
In addition, say your washing machine overflows causing extensive water damage. The insurance company will likely pay for the water damage to the building and its contents but they won’t necessarily pay to repair the washing machine.
Likewise, a leaking roof can cause water damage which is usually covered by homeowners insurance. However, the roof repairs are considered a maintenance issue and therefore the roof itself isn’t covered. The exception to this is if the roof leaked because of damage from a covered event such as hailstones, falling trees, or high winds.
The following water damage claims are generally not covered by standard homeowners insurance:
o Flooding from an overflowing river or lake
o Sewer backups
o Water seepage
If you want to be covered from natural flooding such as overflowing rivers, tidal surges, and flash floods, you will need to purchase a national flood insurance policy from the federal government. While many people believe that these policies are only for homeowners who live in designated flood plains, it’s important to understand that flooding can occur outside of recognized flood zones.
Sewer backups are not generally covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. In fact, this type of water damage is often specifically excluded from the policy. This doesn’t mean that you can’t insure your home against this type of loss though. Check with your insurance company about purchasing a special endorsement that adds coverage for sewer and drain backups.
Water seepage, which is a common cause of flooded basements, is also excluded from typical insurance policies. Seepage is considered a preventable maintenance issue, not an accidental loss. If you’re concerned about water seeping into your basement, take the necessary steps to maintain your home and prevent this type of damage. For example, you may need to re-grade your lot, install a sump pump, or seal your walls with a waterproofing sealant.
Clearly, water damage related insurance claims are complex. Professional water damage restoration experts in both mopping up the mess as well as navigating the complexities of what’s usually covered and what’s not.
