News

Man again convicted of Kansas City gas station killing

Published

18 seconds ago

on

1 teen dead in south St. Louis double shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has again been convicted of carrying out the fatal shooting of another man outside a central Kansas City gas station.

Television station WDAF reports that a judge on Friday found 45-year-old Timothy Fernandez guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 2019 death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan in the city’s Crossroads District.

Police say surveillance video showed the two men briefly speaking before Bryan walked away. Police say the video then shows Fernandez shooting Bryan in the back.

Police used DNA gathered from a tissue discarded by the shooter to link Fernandez to the killing.

Fernandez was found guilty of the same counts in 2020, but was granted a new trial. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

News

‘Cash me outside’ girl Bhad Bhabie pays all cash for $6.1M Florida mansion

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

50 e-gift cards to buy online to make great graduation gifts for 2022
News

Spring turkey season starts in Missouri today

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Monday is the first day of Missouri’s spring turkey season.

The season ends on May 8. Hunters are allowed to start their day one half hour before sunrise and finish up at 1 p.m.

Those participating in the spring turkey season are limited to two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard during the season.

Below are the Missouri Department of Conservation’s limitations:

  • You may take only one turkey during the first week
  • If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third week.
  • You may not take two turkeys on the same day.
News

Citygarden lands on Travel Awaits’ list of special sculpture gardens in midwest

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest.

The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children’s spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.

Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.

  1. Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota
  2. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  3. Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas
  4. Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota
  5. Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa
  6. Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska
  7. Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri
