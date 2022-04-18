Man again convicted of Kansas City gas station killing

Share Pin 0 Shares

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has again been convicted of carrying out the fatal shooting of another man outside a central Kansas City gas station.

Television station WDAF reports that a judge on Friday found 45-year-old Timothy Fernandez guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 2019 death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan in the city’s Crossroads District.

Police say surveillance video showed the two men briefly speaking before Bryan walked away. Police say the video then shows Fernandez shooting Bryan in the back.

Police used DNA gathered from a tissue discarded by the shooter to link Fernandez to the killing.

Fernandez was found guilty of the same counts in 2020, but was granted a new trial. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.