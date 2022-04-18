Finance
Medicare Is Changing! Like It or Not!
Medicare has been in the headlines recently with the elections right around the corner! This article isn’t about Republican versus Democrat, but more about the fact that Medicare is going to change regardless of who or what party takes office!
The reason is simply that Medicare can not continue on its current course so politicians are forced to deal with the Elephant in the room. It’s not breaking news that Medicare is due to run out of money for inpatient care by 2024, and the taxes that are coming in will pay for only 90% of the benefits.
Who Do We Blame?
We could blame the 1.5 million baby boomers a year signing up for Medicare, but that would be ridiculous. Obviously, that issue could have been dealt with well before now. Others point to rampant abuse and fraud in the Medicare system which runs into the billions of dollars. Another issue is the 20 to 30 percent of Medicare spending that is wasted on procedures that are not necessary.
The Future of Medicare
You don’t need a crystal ball to see what Medicare is going to look like in the future; simply listen to what current and soon to be elected officials are saying. Democrats and Republicans alike are in agreement on things like:
- Limiting the overall growth of Medicare spending.
- Having upper and middle class retirees pay more money.
- Raising the eligibility age.
That last one looks kind of familiar. Oh yeah, that’s right! It’s already being done to Social Security benefits. The chances that someone in their 40’s now will end up receiving Social Security or Medicare benefits is looking slimmer and slimmer by the minute.
One of the big proposals out there was 100% privatized Medicare proposed by Rep. Paul Ryan. He has now changed his plan to include original Medicare as an option. What most people don’t realize is that privatized Medicare already exists in the form of Medicare Advantage. In fact, 25% of all Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled into a Medicare Advantage plan. These plans in the current state make sense for a lot of beneficiaries who are looking to control costs and take advantage of the savings that these plans offer. Medicare advantage plans are offered by many companies like Humana, United Healthcare, Wellcare, and Health Springs.
The Bottom Line
For people 55 and older, you will most likely not see any change to your Medicare benefits as most of the legitimate proposals don’t target you. If you are under 55, however; be prepared that the “status quo” is not acceptable. Medicare for you will be much different if it is even still around at all!
Many Elderly Medicare Beneficiaries Unaware of Reform Provisions
A survey released in July 2010 by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) indicated that only 17% of seniors across the country were able to correctly answer half of the 12 random questions about the new health reform law and its key provisions. The survey, which was conducted by Harris Interactive from July 9 to July 12, was based on 636 responses from adults ages 65 and older.
“There are about 45 million Americans enrolled in Medicare,” says Alan Weinstock, an insurance broker at Medicare Supplement Plans”And many of them need help understanding how the new Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) will impact the Medicare program and in particular, their benefits.”
That is why the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent out a new mailing called “Medicare and the New Health Law – What it Means to You.” The purpose of the brochure is to outline the key points to the new Affordable Care Act that was put into law on March 23.
National Council on Aging Survey Findings
NCOA officials said that the survey illustrates the broad misunderstanding among Medicare beneficiaries about the health reform law. In particular, the survey found that:
* None of the respondents correctly answered all 12 questions
* Nearly half of the respondents incorrectly said the federal health reform law will increase the national deficit over the next 10 years
* More than 62% of the respondents were unsure about the expected changes in Medicare Advantage under the overhaul
* Only 14% knew that the law does not cut payments to physicians who treat Medicare beneficiaries
* Less than one quarter (24%) knew that the ACA is expected to extend the solvency of the Medicare trust fund
* A mere 14% were aware that the new law is projected to reduce deficit spending
* An astonishing 42% thought that the new law would reduce their Medicare benefits
“This is further evidence why seniors who have questions about Medicare and the new health law might want to reach out to service organizations for assistance,” indicates Weinstock. Medicare beneficiaries have help at their fingertips through their State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).
NCOA ‘Straight Talk’ Education Campaign Launched
The survey coincided with a new NCOA national education campaign called “Straight Talk for Seniors on Health Reform.” The program — intended to help the elderly better understand the health reform law — will include town-hall meetings, interactive quizzes and online seminars to better educate seniors.
Advocacy groups for seniors as well as the Obama administration are planning outreach programs as well to address the misinformation and/or lack of information about the short- and long-term effects of the new reform law among older residents.
Using Long Tail Keywords to Generate Insurance Agency Leads
Have you heard the famous saying that about the tail wagging the dog? When it comes to long tail keywords, it can often be beneficial for the “long tail” to wag the dog. Long tail keywords are often a three to five (or more) word search phrase, many of which may only be searched five or ten times a month. These phrases are often very specific, but when a user types in the phrase, they can be your ideal insurance agency prospect. That’s why it is important that the search engine results page (SERP), lists your agency at the top. Let’s take a look at some examples of insurance long tail keyword phrases:
· Arizona Garage Keeper Insurance
· New York Owner Operator Insurance
· California Professional Liability Insurance
· Best Florida Business Insurance Rates
· Florida Coastal Condominium Insurance
The more keywords included in a phrase and the more specific the term, the narrower the results, and the less frequently that term is searched. And of course, the shorter the phrase, the broader the results, and the greater the competition for the phrase. An example of a broad phrase might be “Trucking Insurance” or “Auto Insurance”. When targeting long tail keywords, quantity is important. Your agency should target 100 or more long tails, along with more competitive phrases, for a comprehensive approach to your insurance agency search engine optimization efforts.
On page insurance search engine optimization (insurance SEO), includes both content and Meta data. This means the search bots from Google or Bing search the text, images, blog posts and video that appears on your page, and the Meta such as Page Description, Alt Tags and Header Tags that exists but is not seen on the page. Effective insurance search engine optimization also includes off page optimization such as news releases, social media posts, bookmarking, and videos to mention a few. Effective long tail optimization will result in improved insurance website traffic and increased insurance agency leads.
With the increasing number of mobile searches, your agency should add questions to your long tail efforts. Some examples include:
· Where do I buy Arizona Garage Keeper Insurance?
· What are the best New York Owner Operator Insurance agencies?
· What are the lowest California Professional Liability Insurance rates?
· Where do I find the best Florida Business Insurance Rates?
· Who offers the lowest Florida Coastal Condominium Insurance prices?
Though organic insurance search engine optimization and social media marketing are an important aspect of insurance agency marketing, agencies seeking to rapidly build their pipeline often find that insurance agency email marketing and targeted appointment setting calls can represent a faster path to lead generation.
Insurance agencies and brokers lacking the time, tools or skills to manage this type of initiative can consider outsourcing it to a proficient insurance marketing firm.
The Importance of Having Insurance on Your Car If You Want to Save Money
We cannot deny the fact that wherever you live, the need for a car insurance is a must. Driving without any car insurance can be more costly in the long run than having it.
It is really a hassle when you pass by a busy road that has a routine check on all vehicles. You will be required to stop so that they can conduct whatever it is that they need to ask or do. If you do not have your drivers license with you then you will be fined and your drivers record will be tainted already. This situation may worsen if by any chance you do not have any insurance on your car.
This situation will affect the ability to get affordable car insurance. You might even get your car impounded and you will be required to pay to get it out. If you count all the accompanying costs involved in these scenarios, you will definitely realize that it is cheaper to have car insurance.
Another scenario is when someone is driving and admiring a beautiful house or puppy. You get so consumed with your admiration that you accidentally hit a car or committed a traffic violation. These situations will only tell us that accidents are bound to happen.
Can we now fully realize the importance of a car insurance? Given these scenarios, one will not have to think twice in getting insurance. Keep in mind that price should never be an issue since there is affordable insurance.
It is just a matter of being patient in looking for the right resources. A car insurance will provide convenience in taking care of all the expenses involved in such scenarios and if your own car gets damaged you will not have to pay for the repairs out of your own pocket.
If we assess the situation carefully, it is safe to assume that having the most affordable auto insurance that the state requires is still more advantageous than having none. This will save you from all the hassles involved in cases where money is required.
All you need to do is to get online and do a quick search to find the best cover for your car at the best price without overpaying for your auto insurance.
