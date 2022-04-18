News
MeT Center Srinagar Predicts More Rains In Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, April 17 (GNS): Amid forecast for mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours, night temperature recorded an increase barring the winter capital and Bhaderwah on Sunday.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.9°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.3°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.3°C against 2.6°C last night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.5°C against 20.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 13.1°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.2°C, the official said. While dry weather is in store for now, the weatherman has already forecast the possibility of light to moderate rains on April 20-22.
“A spell of rain/thunderstorm is likely during April 20-22nd which will cause rain at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu (mainly during 20-21).” (GNS)
Harbhajan Singh Takes A Massive Dig At Dhoni For The 2011 World Cup Win
Recently Harbhajan Singh made a huge statement regarding the World Cup 2011, which is being discussed a lot. Harbhajan Singh played for Team India as well as in the IPL under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Harbhajan Singh is seen in the role of a commentator. Recently he came up with a statement regarding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, targeting Dhoni which created quite a buzz on the internet. The Indian team won the World Cup against Sri Lanka in the final match where Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91, smashed a number of sixes, and was also declared Man of the Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.
Meanwhile, Dhoni getting all the praise for India’s World Cup win didn’t go down well with many former cricketers who were also a part of the World Cup-winning side. Recently, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned the credit given to Dhoni for India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.
When former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said how Delhi Capitals had played their first-ever IPL final under the present-KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in 2020. Harbhajan asked, “Were the rest of the players playing gulli-danda?” in a disagreement with Kaif’s comments. Then he went on to bring up the example of Dhoni getting credit for India’s 2011 World Cup win.
He also said that if according to India winning the World cup headlines, only Dhoni was credited for the Indian team winning the World cup, he asked then what about the contribution of the other team members who also worked hard to win as a team.
He further revealed that cricket is a team game of 11 players where a single player cannot be solely responsible for its win. The team moves forward when at least 7-8 players out of the 11 play well.
In an event on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said,
“When Australia wins the World Cup, the headlines are that the Australian team won the World Cup and when India won the World Cup, the headlines everywhere were that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the World Cup. So what about the rest of the team? All these other players went there to drink lassi”
The veteran cricketer further added,
“What did the other 10 players do in that match? What did Gautam Gambhir do? The thing is, this is a team game. 7-8 players will play well when there are 11 players in the team. Only then will your team move forward”
Watch the video:
Bhajji on … But no hate for MS pic.twitter.com/4tXxc90lt6
— Arghya Dey (@91_arghya) April 11, 2022
Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three major limited-over ICC trophies as a skipper. He is the one who led India to memorable triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Roller Skating Returns to Rockefeller Center, After Decades of Racist Exclusion
Starting today in Rockefeller Center, a sleek new 70s-style roller rink opens until October, the first time that roller skating has been permitted there since 1940. It’s a fitting tribute to a roller-skate revival that’s been underway for a few years. What’s behind the return of roller skating in general, and the Rock Center revival in particular? Part of it is the pandemic, Samantha Duane, a former roller derby player and now personal skate coach, told me. Roller skating can happen outside, requires relatively little equipment, and allows human connection even from afar: “the vibe is just so infectious,” Duane gushed, “that it not only brings joy to the skater but the observer: people smile, beep, wave, and yell ‘that’s awesome and so cool!’”
The midtown pop-up is a reboot of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, a roller disco emporium that operated in Los Angeles for three wild years from 1979 until 1981. Its splashy website makes no mention of the pandemic but definitely reflects the political moment, featuring a montage of racially diverse skaters and flashing bright yellow block letters announcing its ethos of inclusivity: “ALL ARE WELCOME!” As Liberty Ross, daughter of Flipper’s co-founder Ian Ross, tells it in her recent coffee table book about the roller rink’s brief, brilliant heyday, it was an egalitarian, technicolor utopia. Celebrities like Jane Fonda, Patrick Swayze, and Prince intermingled with “all the misfits of LA,” she told LA Confidential: “It is because Flipper’s was so diverse that made it so unique and special… It opened people’s eyes to other cultures and opinions, music and fashion. It was the opposite of exclusive: It was a home for everyone.”
Was it though? If the energy at Flipper’s was electric and unconventional, such easy universalism overlooks the fraught racial dynamics that affected the rink, and the much longer past and present of roller culture. In a racy 2016 British GQ interview, the elder Ross (who is white, as is his Flipper’s cofounder, music impresario Denny Cordell) described first hearing about roller skating as something “uptown girls” went downtown to experience at the all-Black Empire Rollerdrome in Brooklyn. He traveled from London to Brooklyn to investigate. Energized by what he saw, he determined that somehow, he would open his own Los Angeles outpost. “The nearest thing we had to a coherent business plan was ‘Play That Funky Music, White Boy’,” he recalled. On opening week, Cordell described his vision for Flipper’s to the Los Angeles Times: “it won’t be elitist, but it will be exclusive.”
That Brooklyn rink was so homogeneous due to larger patterns of residential segregation, but also because roller rinks, like pools, gyms, and amusement parks had long been policed to prevent “race mixing.” At times, like in the 1940s and 50s, the policy was outright exclusion. Some protests, like the one by the Congress for Racial Equality at Chicago’s White City Roller Rink in 1946, succeeded in desegregation.
More frequently, and well into the 1960s, white rink owners sometimes reluctantly scheduled Black-only “Soul Nights” or “Martin Luther King Nights”. Ross and Cordell forcefully rejected such racial exclusivity at Flipper’s, though the emphasis was more on a come-one, come-all party—as much as that was possible at a private club—than political equality. One patron’s example of such bonhomie was that she would regularly “take home one of the gorgeous black skate instructors.” Ultimately, the persistent complaints of “uptight white people” with the Saturday night funk-and-soul party, which attracted Black patrons from Watts and Compton, contributed to its closure.
Such segregation in recreational spaces understandably attracts less activist and academic attention than exclusion from essential services such schools, housing, or transportation, but getting shut out of fun is also important, and unjust. Whether on Black-only nights, in a small number of Black-owned rinks, or in diverse groups like the Central Park Dance Skating Association that have for decades gathered informally—and affordably—in parks and gyms, spaces borne of exclusion have often come to be defined more by a collective sense of joy than of injury. The 2018 documentary, United Skates, charts how Black roller rinks were important incubators for hip-hop and rap. Finding such community on skates is no bygone phenomenon: Jocelyn Goode, who organized a Queens pop-up skating event in 2020, told the New York Times, “It was the first time I had seen joy all year… and it was Black people being happy.” Inspired, a few months later, she established the African-American Roller Skate Museum to honor this tradition.
Such joy on wheels can come from the thrill of the kind of bacchanal the original Flipper’s offered, where a permanent cloud of pot smoke apparently hung over the rink, but modern enthusiasts are more likely to tout its health benefits than its hedonism. Duane describes roller skating as “a non-competitive athletic endeavor that anybody can do,” and waxes poetic about its effects: “just like a marathon runner gets that runner’s high, a swimmer gets in the flow, skating becomes part of your being. It becomes your breath.” One skater who joins the free weekly gathering in Central Park described the experience of “total mind-body freedom” in a wellness idiom more often associated with boutique fitness.
In addition to injury claims, parking and overcrowding violations, and the fickle nature of LA nightlife, the opening of the upscale Beverly Center nearby shot up property values and absolutely hastened the rink’s demise. Given the closure of New York City rinks due to the same sort of real estate pressures, there’s an irony in Flipper’s returning as the centerpiece of one of the most expensive commercial real estate districts in the world, in partnership with developer Tishman Speyer.
Cecile Klaus, a roller dance choreographer and founder of the Paris-New York City roller dance troupe Miss’ile Team, is excited about the rink’s opening: “It is great for visibility for roller dancing.” But the rink’s small size, high prices, and short shifts mean it will likely remain a tourist attraction, and only a symbolic win for the local roller skating community, long resourceful out of necessity. “We have learned to make our own parties,” Klaus told me, “outside, in empty gyms, or wherever we can find.”
Flipper’s of yore and its revival are sure to share one throughline: kids. Despite serving fine wines and A-list celebrities, the original Flipper’s found its daytime youth sessions were as popular as the star-studded Saturday nights. And like the more famous ice rink it temporarily replaces, today’s reboot is sure to entice children craving an active interlude in crowded midtown. Not to mention their parents, as likely then and now to connect to their inner child through skating. “That’s the thing about roller skating,” Duane, who had never heard of Flipper’s, and first encountered the activity at birthday parties growing up in New Hampshire in the 1980s, told me, “it’s just very childlike and freeing.” I’m taking my actual children and my inner one—as well as my new skates—next week.
A Start to Remember: CITY2 continues impressive start to team history, paving way for impactful future
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC 2 has played four games in team history.
St. Louis City SC 2 has won four games in team history.
Considered the development team for St. Louis City SC’s MLS club, CITY2 has embraced the spotlight ahead of their first-team’s debut season in 2023. Though the young core of players is certainly developing during MLS Next Pro and U.S. Open Cup competitions, Interim Head Coach John Hackworth understands the importance early success can have on a program.
“Winning is part of development,” Hackworth said. “For us, to try to implement the style that we are trying to play, be very detailed in that, and still have good results, that’s an excellent way to start and we hope to continue to do so.”
Perhaps the most impressive part of the young season has been the fans, selling out St. Louis University’s Robert R. Hermann Stadium in each of the team’s first two home games.
“We call this the soccer capital of the U.S. all the time,” Hackworth said. “I think we showed that in our first couple games at home.”
Among CITY2’s impressive roster are a few of the “soccer capital’s” best footballers in Carbondale’s Wan Kuzain and St. Louis’s own AJ Palazzolo. Playing collegiate soccer at Saint Louis University, Palazzolo has seen first hand just how impactful this team can be in a soccer-driven community.
“I grew up 20 minutes from here, so I’m a St. Louis native. It’s really cool for me, for sure,” Palazzolo said. “I’m jealous of the next generation. I wish I had those kinds of opportunities… when I was a kid.”
Those kids will get the chance to catch CITY2 in action again on Wednesday, April 20, when the team visits Louisville City FC for round 2 of the U.S. Open cup.
