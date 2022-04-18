MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K

SRINAGAR: Weatherman on Friday forecast another spell of light to moderate rain during April 19-20 in both J&K and Ladakh.

“Another feeble WD most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from 19 April,” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official as having said, adding, “Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir Division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected during 19th evening to 20th April forenoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, after light rains during last couple of days, night temperature registered a considerable drop with mercury settling below normal in Kashmir Valley barring Gulmarg and Kupwara town on Friday.

The MeT official here told GNS that Srinagar received traces of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning and recorded a low of 7.0°C against 8.7°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.6 °C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund also received traces of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 0.8mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 5.3°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had the highest rainfall of71.mm during the time and recorded a low of 1.2°C against 4.0°C last night. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg had 0.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 1.8°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While 1.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.3 mm of rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.1°C, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.2°C against 21.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital which received traces of rain during the time, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.8°C, Batote 10.8°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.9°C, the official said.

In March, J&K received 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry.

MeT department said that Jammu city received only 2.1mm of rain against normal of 68 mm last month while Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm.