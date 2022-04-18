Connect with us

Blockchain

Moonbirds Tops the NFT Trending List With Over 21,500 ETH Trading Volume

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Moonbirds Tops the NFT Trending List With Over 21,500 ETH Trading Volume
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
NFT News
  • Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week.
  • Last week, wax blockchain NFT sales fell by 39.92 percent to $2.2 million.

This week’s NFT sales were up 3.35 percent over the previous week’s, which was a little improvement. This previous week, $658.4 million in sales were generated by 15 separate blockchain networks. It was only a week ago, on April 10th, when sales volume had plummeted by 13% from the week before.

Ethereum has sold $562.9 million worth of tokens in the previous seven days, up 3.74 percent from the week before. Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week, bringing in $7.3 million in revenues, the highest rise among the 15 blockchains. This week, BSC-based NFT sales rose by 58.89 percent, while Arbitrum-based NFT sales rose by 30.74 percent. Last week, wax blockchain NFT sales fell by 39.92 percent to $2.2 million.

$231.9M in Sales Volume

Moonbirds was this week’s top-selling NFT collection, with $231.9 million in sales volume for the NFT collection. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collection accounted for the second-largest sales volume at $26.8 million.

Within seven days after MAYC, sales of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) had racked up $22.8 million. Azuki, Cryptopunks, Clonex, Imposter Genesis, MOAR, Beanz, and Doodles are some of the other significant compilations that made it into the top 10 NFT collections by weekly sales volume.

According to statistics, this week’s largest NFT sale was Cryptopunk 7756, which sold for 1,050 ether or $3.2 million at the time of settlement. In addition, Azuki 9759 and Bored Ape Yacht Club 8537 sold for $604,854 and $579,214, respectively. ust three NFTs in the past seven days made up 0.672 percent of the $658.4 million in NFT sales volume. Ape punk (APE$), angry doge (ANFD), and ancient zombie shards (ZOMB) are the most valuable fractional NFT projects by market value presently.4

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Top 3 Coins HODL by Top 100 ETH Whales as per WhaleStats

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
google news
Altcoin News
  • 15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.
  • SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

Using blockchain-based technology and public ledgers is a reward because they’re open. As a result, anybody with an internet connection may access the data and get useful information. Long considered firms with substantial market expertise and experience, large holdings are often seen as role models. We’ll look at the top 100 Ethereum whales and their respective balances. 

WhaleStats’ whale activity toward Shiba Inu surged progressively when the Robinhood trading site unexpectedly but long-awaited included the currency on their platform. SHIB price rallied following the announcement of the Robinhood listing.

SHIB Surpasses FTX

There were a lot of whales purchasing the Shiba Inu token, which resulted in a rise in the utilization of the smart contract and made it the most popular among the 2,000 biggest Ethereum wallets. Whale Stats, a prominent whale-tracking website, contributed the data for this study. $1,340,978,839 is invested in the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Now, 15.25% of the total holdings are in SHIB.

FTX’s native token comes directly after that, which is not a surprise. Whales own 13.25 percent of the total holdings for the FTT token, worth $1,199,069,000. With a share of 4.16 percent and a market capitalization of $356,593,448, BEST now takes the third position. There are several prizes and perks available to the rapidly expanding Bitpanda user community via the usage of the BEST, which stands for the Bitpanda Ecosystem Token. Users who accumulate more BEST points, which can be redeemed for incentives, are part of Bitpanda’s rewards program.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend
google news
Bitcoin News
  • BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse.
  • The outflow might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

There has been an outflow of more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin from one of the world’s most reputable crypto exchanges. In the face of a falling cryptocurrency market, the $1.2 billion that left Coinbase might imply a big rise in institutional investment and acceptance.

Bears Domination Continues

Despite the decreasing supply, a “capitulation event” might still occur, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet like in prior market cycles. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level as the cryptocurrency sell-off deepened. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

12 Billion Worth Bitcoin BTC Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen more than 3%, dropping below $39,000 and a one-month low. Concerns about increasing inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening are putting pressure on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. As a result, according to experts, it’s expected to drop considerably lower, probably below $35,000, despite some reprieve from selling in the immediate term.

BTC looks to be undergoing an impulsive five-wave collapse, according to crypto expert @SmartContracter. However, after a “good recovery” this week, the analyst predicts the token will hit $44,000 before falling to new lows.

According to the expert, the token’s recent losses will prompt a fresh round of purchasers, momentarily raising its price. But BTC’s technical indications indicated that the cryptocurrency was headed for more declines. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,916.33 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,095,989,274 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment
google news
  • There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via the crypto ETF.
  • There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

Investors will soon be able to have access to the crypto business and the metaverse via two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is the first one. Cryptocurrency mining and trading firms, blockchain technology, and digital payment processors are among the companies it invests in, according to the firm’s description. There would be no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies via this crypto ETF, though.

The “Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET)” is the second. A company that invests in firms that create and enable the metaverse, invests in companies that design, produce, distribute, or sell goods or services.  Computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology, web development, content services, and smartphone and wearable technology are all included.

Offered Commission-free

By April 21, the new ETFs will be offered to investors and financial advisers commission-free via Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms, according to the statement. According to the business, Fidelity will now have 51 ETFs to choose from. Fidelity Investments is a prominent financial services provider, managing $11.1 trillion in assets as of February. There are more than 40 million individuals that use the company’s services.

ETF manager Greg Friedman, head of strategy at Fidelity, said:

“We continue to see demand, particularly from young investors, for access to the rapidly growing industries in the digital ecosystem, and these two thematic ETFs offer investors exposure in a familiar investment vehicle.”

As the cryptocurrency rout deepened, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below a critical support level. Losses in recent weeks are part of a trend that suggests the token is headed lower.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending