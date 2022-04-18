Moonbirds Tops the NFT Trending List With Over 21,500 ETH Trading Volume

Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week.

Ethereum has sold $562.9 million worth of tokens in the previous seven days, up 3.74 percent from the week before. Polygon’s sales volume jumped 106.68 percent compared to the previous week, bringing in $7.3 million in revenues, the highest rise among the 15 blockchains. This week, BSC-based NFT sales rose by 58.89 percent, while Arbitrum-based NFT sales rose by 30.74 percent. Last week, wax blockchain NFT sales fell by 39.92 percent to $2.2 million.

$231.9M in Sales Volume

Moonbirds was this week’s top-selling NFT collection, with $231.9 million in sales volume for the NFT collection. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collection accounted for the second-largest sales volume at $26.8 million.

Within seven days after MAYC, sales of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) had racked up $22.8 million. Azuki, Cryptopunks, Clonex, Imposter Genesis, MOAR, Beanz, and Doodles are some of the other significant compilations that made it into the top 10 NFT collections by weekly sales volume.

According to statistics, this week’s largest NFT sale was Cryptopunk 7756, which sold for 1,050 ether or $3.2 million at the time of settlement. In addition, Azuki 9759 and Bored Ape Yacht Club 8537 sold for $604,854 and $579,214, respectively. ust three NFTs in the past seven days made up 0.672 percent of the $658.4 million in NFT sales volume. Ape punk (APE$), angry doge (ANFD), and ancient zombie shards (ZOMB) are the most valuable fractional NFT projects by market value presently.4