Finance
Motorbike and Bike Accident Claims
An accident is the worst case scenario of anyone who owns a vehicle of any type. Whether you own a motorbike, a car or even a pushbike there are always hazards on the roads. You can be the most careful driver on the road but in a split second anything can happen. From another motorist taking ill at the wheel to skidding on black ice, you can make a claim for all manner of accidents. A RTA or road traffic accident can be a terrifying experience. Any type of vehicle accident reminds you of your mortality and of the fragility of life. Along with this you may be left in pain and will also be emotionally shattered. It is then that your thoughts should turn to making a claim.
Bike Claims
Whether you are travelling on a pushbike or on a motorbike it is an unfortunate statistic that you are more likely to have an accident as you are less physically protected than someone who is driving a car. Due to the vulnerability of a biker the injuries sustained in this type of accident can be far more severe than those of an automobile crash.
It is for this reason that any bikers who have been involved in crashes must seek out damages as soon as possible. Making a claim is not as difficult as you may think and once you have a point of contact with the accident claims company, the advisor will guide you the whole way through every stage of the process.
Car Claims
After sustaining the physical and emotional wounds of a car crash, you will be loathe to putting yourself through any more hassle. This is where the accident claims advisor will come in. You will find that you speak to an individual who is very understanding and who can answer all your questions with regards to the whole process. If you have been injured by the irresponsible actions of another then you could have a claim.
Most motor accident claims companies will offer you a free consultation in the first instance. You need to ensure that you have as much written evidence as possible in order to back up your claim. This will make the process much easier.
After being in a vehicle accident which was not your fault it is natural to experience a range of upsetting and sometimes very negative emotions. You may wish to draw back from ordinary life and be feeling that no one understands what you are going through. This is normal and it will help you significantly if you can open up and talk to someone close. If you are experiencing real difficulties then a visit to your GP may help.
What you must remember is that you are making a claim because you are not to blame for the accident. You are claiming compensation for your suffering in relation to this. You may have missed a great deal of work. This will be taken into consideration in the claim too so if you are thinking of making a claim, do it today.
Finance
The Complexities Of Maritime Salvage Law
The concept of marine salvage has been recognized by law since the times of the Byzantine Empire, and in modern times, the Salvage Convention of 1910 was adopted by an international panel and ratified in 1913 by the United States. To supplement the convention and address new circumstances, in 1912, the U.S. formulated a Salvage Act.
The person who saves property at sea is entitled to a reward is generously computed in light of the fundamental public policy involved. Public policy which has been formulated to encourage mariners to provide prompt service in case of emergencies and also to award compensation much greater than the value of the actual labour involved.
Formal requisites of an act of salvage:
1) serious peril from which the vessel or property could not have been rescued without the salvor’s assistance
2) voluntary act of the salvor with no legal or official duty rendering assistance
3) a successful act in saving a part of or all of the property at risk
On abandonment of the property, anyone may become a salvor and if the owner later wants to reclaim his property, he would take it, subjected to a lien for the salvage claim. Typical acts of salvage involve the rescue and tow of a vessel at turbulent seas, but the ranges of situations which can constitute salvage are quite broad.
Examples of salvage are like escorting a distressed ship to a position where aid can be rendered, giving information on how to avoid an obstruction such as an ice floe or carrying a message which results in provision of emergency assistance. For properties to become subject to salvage claim it must be on the waters or on a beach or reef.
A person who is under a duty to provide assistance cannot act as salvor. Crew members or passengers, public employees like firemen or even licensed pilots are not entitled to an award for saving property.
The main ingredients in determining the amount of the award to be decreed for a salvage service are the labour expended by the salvor, his promptness, skill, and energy, the value of the property saved, the degree of danger and risks incurred by the salvors.
The items which are taken into account in assessing the value of the property are the ship, freight and cargo. The salvage award will never be greater than the value of the salved property but always be substantially lower, except in the case of abandoned or derelict property.
Salvage awards are for salvage of property and not life, so it does not provide any awards for the pure salvage of life unaccompanied by property salvage. Anyhow the trials of the court will also take into account the moral as well as economic issues.
Finance
Make Sure Death Claims Get Paid
There is a big financial difference between having a client with death benefits, and actually having death claims paid. It is your ethical responsibility as an insurance agent, commissions aside, to assist get the information so life insurance death benefits can be paid. Here is how you can help.
Unfortunately someone dies. You know that they had life insurance, but what was the name of the company, and where is the policy? The policy is located but it bears the old name or address of the writing insurance company. But because the old address is more than a year old, the post office returns the information as undeliverable. You are back to where you first started.
The life insurance company is not automatically going to pay out a death claim. They are going to make zero effort on their end to see if the insured person died. There are not home office people reading all the obituaries and trying to trace them to their policy owners.
The burden of proof and collection of benefits rests on the named beneficiary. If a life policy goes unclaimed, the company can take cash value out of the policy to keep it going, or reduce the face value to pay premiums. Reducing the face value shrinks the amount that the beneficiary receives. It is possible for the policy to be canceled completely for premiums due that have not been paid. All goes to the present insurance company, unless you can track it down within a reasonable time period.
Make sure the insured knows the current name of the life insurance company insured with, and that any beneficiaries know about it also. An insurance company may have changed its name, location or ownership three times within the past 5 years. Remember that if your mail to the insurance company gets returned, your contact phone number to the insurance company probably will no longer exist. Also if the agent who sold the policy was in the business under 4 years, there is a 90% chance that he is no longer there.
Does a life insurance directory even exist on the Internet? After exhaustive searching using many search terms, it was not found. It would be great to just have a simple insurance directory of health, annuity, and active life insurance company headquarters. The information would showing the full name, the mailing address, and where possible a telephone number. With an insurance company Internet look up, the NAIC code is essential to know.
What is NAIC? It is something insurance agents are never taught. Nor do they take the time to learn the importance of “NAIC”. A field “NAIC” provides a code number to locate or identify an insurance company. Remember that when the life insurance company directory under type shows LIFE, the insurance company could specialize in life, annuity, or health insurance polices or all three. When the type shows FR that means a Fraternal Life company information is displayed. HIC under type refers to Health Insurance Corporation. Some companies are even harder to locate, as often they are not licensed in all states.
An NAIC code could be very handy if you have an attorney, who with this NAIC number should be able to back track down the company, and the parent company who NOW owns it. An agent delivering a life insurance policy should make sure that you write a note on the life insurance policy with the NAIC code. It could save a lot of frustration in the future. See how grateful people you see, have you note this code of life insurance policies sold by other agents. It projects you as knowledgeable and trustworthy, two high qualities that lead to additional sales.
Examples:
Life 78700 Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company
151 Farmington Avenue, RT21 Hartford, CT 06156 860-273-0123
Life 60380 {AFLAC} American Family Life Assurance Company
COLUMBUS, GA 31999 706-323-3431
Finance
Ranking Homeowners Insurance Companies – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
How does your homeowners insurance company rank? The one time you don’t want to find out they rate at the bottom of the list is when its time to file a claim. Insurance companies are good at taking your premium payment every month, but when it comes to paying out claims some companies rate better than others.
Most of us never think about our homeowners insurance until its time to file a claim. In fact, we can go years of just sending in our premium payments and never even so much as calling up our agent to say hello. Then comes the day when you need to file a claim and you find out that red tape and bureaucracy are the name of the game. Recently this situation played out all too well during Hurricane Katrina where certain homeowners insurance companies fought tooth and nail to keep from paying out claims to victims of this devastating event.
Thankfully there are a number of ways you can find out just how good your insurance company is and if they can do more than just issue a quote without a fight. A number of online and offline resources track insurance company ratings and custom satisfaction scores to help you be a more well-informed consumer.
A.M. Best (www.ambest.com) is one such source that provides information about the financial health of your homeowners insurance company. They track the ability of insurers to pay for losses in the event of a major disaster. Their rankings are the industry standard for measuring the financial well-being of all property, casualty and life insurance companies.
When it comes to actual consumer satisfaction ratings the data isn’t as well-kept as the financial ratings. A number of websites offer consumer feedback on insurance companies as well as reports from policy holders on general insurance company handling of routine inquires. The best source of insurance company satisfaction ratings may come from others in your community who often have first-hand experience with many of the local homeowners insurance companies in your area.
Motorbike and Bike Accident Claims
Today is the federal tax deadline
ASK IRA: Are the Heat capable of a Game 2 mirror image?
The Complexities Of Maritime Salvage Law
Top 3 Coins HODL by Top 100 ETH Whales as per WhaleStats
Make Sure Death Claims Get Paid
Ranking Homeowners Insurance Companies – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Jets Draft Preview: What Gang Green has and still needs on the interior defensive line
Ravens draft preview: Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
$1.2 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Coinbase to Cold Wallets This Weekend
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail