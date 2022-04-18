Connect with us

News

NPS: Want pension of Rs 22,000 after retirement, will have to invest every month, check complete details here

Published

1 min ago

on

NPS: Want pension of Rs 22,000 after retirement, will have to invest every month, check complete details here
NPS: Want pension of Rs 22,000 after retirement, will have to invest every month, check complete details here

Contribution is made to the National Pension Scheme before retirement. At the time of retirement i.e. on attaining the age of 60 years, some part of the accumulated fund can be withdrawn in a lump sum. From the remaining amount, you can get income in the form of pension.

If you also want that after retirement you do not face any problem of money, then you should invest in National Pension Scheme. It is not only a safe investment but it also gives good returns.

This is the reason that now most of the people belonging to government and private sector want to invest in Pension Scheme (NPS), so that there is no money problem after retirement.

This scheme was started in the year 2004 and earlier only government employees could invest in it but in 2009 it was opened to all. Contribution is made in NPS till the time of retirement. At the time of retirement i.e. on attaining the age of 60 years, some part of the accumulated fund can be withdrawn in a lump sum. From the remaining amount, you can get income in the form of pension.

Tax benefits are also available on investment in NPS. If you are employed, you can be entitled to a tax deduction of Rs 50,000 per annum by investing in NPS under section 80CCD (1B). This is different from the deduction of Rs 1,50,000 lakh available under 80C.

Who can invest

Any person in the age group of 18 to 65 years can start investing in NPS. Investment in NPS is managed by a pension fund manager appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). PFRDA is the regulator of the National Pension Scheme. You can choose any one of the total 7 Pension Fund Managers.

One can invest in pension funds till the age of 60 years. After this you have to take an annuity plan. One can buy an annuity plan from any of the six annuity providers. Only annuity providers will give you pension every month.

Investment of Rs 5,000

A 30-year-old person who invests only Rs 5,000 in NPS every month, can get Rs 22,279 as pension every month after retirement. Apart from this, he will also get a lump sum amount of Rs 45 lakh. 5,000 every month till he attains the age of 60 years. An annual interest rate of 10 per cent and an annuity rate of 6 per cent has been assumed for this estimate.

News

The Best Shirt Dresses You Should Buy Right Now

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

The Best Shirt Dresses You Should Buy Right Now
The Best Shirt Dresses You Should Buy Right Now

Anyone who cares about building a capsule wardrobe filled with dependable classics (and really, who doesn’t?) knows the importance of having a dress (or two…or three…) that’s an instant outfit all by itself, without agonizing over coordinating separates or additional accoutrements.

Take the shirt dress, which is one of those frocks that’s comfortable yet polished, and is an ensemble all on its own. A shirt dress is an effortlessly chic, easygoing and elegant closet staple, so it’s not surprising they’ve endured the many fickle fashion cycles over the years. Shirt dresses have remained popular for decades, with different interpretations and iterations of the menswear-inspired silhouette that reflect the popular trends of the times, whether that be the ladylike pleated looks of the 1950s or the slinky Halston designs of the 1970s.

Shirt dresses are so versatile; you can dress them up or tone them down, and they’re just as appropriate for a day at the office as they are for a night out on the town or even a beach vacation; it’s all about the particular shirt dress you choose and how you accessorize and style it. They’re fitting for all seasons, but a breezy, flowing shirt dress does seem to have extra appeal as the weather starts to warm up, given how easily you can simply pair them with a stylish ankle boot, simple sandals or lug-sole loafers.

Today’s shirt dresses come in a variety of fabrics, colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a retro-inspired belted number, a casual, billowing borrowed-from-the-boys style or a bohemian floral frock. Below, see the best shirt dresses to add to your wardrobe right now, that you’re sure to wear for years to come.

News

Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Investigators looking for people with information about a 2021 homicide
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police want your help to find two people of interest in connection with a murder. Investigators say these two people may have information that could help solve the murder of Demetrise Thomas.

Officers responding to a shooting call found Thomas’ body on September 20th. He had been shot.

Call Crimestoppers if you have information about the crime. Their number is 1-866-371-8477. You can remain anonymous.

News

Loons' Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Loons’ Dayne St. Clair posts another outstanding performance in net
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s game has been air-tight since he re-entered Minnesota United’s starting lineup in mid-March, not unlike the light blue skinny jeans the 6-foot-3 Canadian wore to the postgame news conference after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Colorado at Allianz Field.

St. Clair made seven saves against the Rapids, including a handful of denials which kept Minnesota from giving up a 1-1 tie in the second half. The cavalry came with Robin Lod’s match-winning goal, and Abu Danladi’s insurance goal to end the MNUFC’s two-game losing streak.

Loons fans have seen this before. When St. Clair stepped in for an ill Tyler Miller in the match Week 3, he made eight saves in a 1-0 win against the Red Bulls in New York and was named MLS Player of the Week.

Saturday’s performance had similar hallmarks, but St. Clair wasn’t willing to say one outing was better.

“Both games I’ve had different saves to make; there wasn’t just one save to make,” he said. “This game, they kind of came in waves, where in Red Bulls (game), they just had a couple of chances … at moments.

“There were some moments where (Colorado) really put the pressure on us and we had to stand strong and fight back for 10-15 minutes at a time to keep the team in the game.”

Manager Adrian Heath said St. Clair’s best save came on Colorado forward Diego Rubio’s low, hard shot that seemed destined to be tucked inside the far post if not for St. Clair redirecting it with only his middle finger. It hit the post and bounced wide.

“On a different day, that might hit the post and go in, so I was really ecstatic to see it bounce out and not to one of their two attackers (who) were right there, as well,” St. Clair said. “Yeah, probably the best save of the night.”

The Rapids’ expected goals were 1.9, according to MLS, with later second-half scoring chances from Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki receiving much higher xG stats than St. Clair’s finger-tip save of Rubio in the 61st minute.

St. Clair has only allowed four goals in five games, one coming on a long-range stunner from Joao Paulo in a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Saturday’s goal was chalked up to a miscommunication with center back Bakaye Dibassy that allowed Rubio to sneak in.

Going into this weekend, St. Clair was given the highest shot-stopping grade (95.4) in MLS, according to Pro Football Focus. Fbref.com has St. Clair tops in its PSxG per 90 minutes at 1.03, which is expected goals on how likely a ‘keeper is expected to save a shot, factoring in shot-stopping ability and luck.

“I think (it’s) staying big in a lot of (one-on-one) situations,” St. Clair said about the key in his shot-stopping. “I enjoy them. With my size, if I can close down the angle, I give myself a good chance. I think (it’s) just the determination and passion to try to keep the ball out of the net.”

For how solid St. Clair has been in net, the fourth-year goalie must improve his distribution. He is tied for 32rd in MLS in passing percentage (53.2 percent). For reference, Miller is at 24th (60 percent) in his two games this season.

“There’s parts of (St. Clair’s) game that he needs to work on, and he is doing it,” Heath said. “He’s working really hard on his distribution, the length of his kicking needs to improve, but he knows that.”

St. Clair is fifth-highest MLS in average pass length, but acknowledged he prefers to build out of the back.

“If you ask anyone on our team, they know I want to play out,” St. Clair said. “We can’t always do that here. Distance is something that I’ve been looking to work on because just coming from teams that normally play out, I fancy myself in any short pass.”

St. Clair will turn 25 in May, putting his goalkeeping prime still a ways out on the horizon. “There’s nothing stopping him from being top, top drawer,” Heath said.

