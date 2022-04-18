News
Orioles reset: How a subtle change to the way catchers set up has pitchers pumping strikes
When the philosophy was first explained to Robinson Chirinos, the catcher had to manually correct himself. The 37-year-old has been in the majors since 2011. He’s caught over 600 games for six different teams. He has a way of doing things, an understanding of how to set up behind the plate.
Yet, all of a sudden, that changed when he arrived at spring training for the Orioles this year. He was presented a new philosophy, centered around presenting a friendly target to his pitching staff. Instead of setting up on the edges, Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom are setting up in the middle of the plate.
Chirinos has adopted that measure for certain pitchers in his career. With the Houston Astros in 2019, he used that approach with Framber Valdez, giving the left-hander’s sinker and curveball more room to play. With the Chicago Cubs last year, Chirinos did it for one arm, too, “‘cause he was a little bit everywhere.”
“But the whole staff, completely?” Chirinos said. “It’s different.”
For a team without an established group of veteran arms, different can be good. The new approach to the way Chirinos and Bemboom set up has set off a ripple effect, leading to more strikes than usual — albeit amid a small sample size.
Entering Sunday, the Orioles threw 52.9% of their pitches for strikes — the highest rate in the league and the club’s highest since pitch tracking data became available through Statcast in 2008. The previous high came in 2013 (50.2%), when Baltimore won 85 games. And in the three preceding seasons, the strike rate sat as low as 47.3% in 2019 and hovered a tick below 50% in 2020 and 2021.
“The whole idea is getting ahead. Get ahead, get ahead, get ahead, and we’ll be in better spots,” Bemboom said. “As a catcher, that’s what we have to focus on, is giving our guys the best chance of each pitch being in the zone — or at least starting in the zone.”
When pitching coach Chris Holt analyzed his staff this offseason, he first looked at what each pitcher does well. Next, he tried to identify how each hurler does that thing well before diving into when they do it well.
What he noticed piqued his interest. The pitchers under Holt’s direction often struggled when attempting to pick out a corner of the zone. There was a tendency to be too focused on a specific location, causing overthinking and resulting in misses.
“So the initiative right now is to have them attack through the zone more,” Holt said, “as opposed to aim at corners.”
Especially for a bullpen full of pitchers with power fastballs and/or ample movement on breaking pitches, establishing the center of the plate early in the count makes it tougher on batters. And if the ball is put in play, manager Brandon Hyde emphasized there are fielders for a reason.
“You are going to give up possibly more hits, but you also have eight defenders,” Hyde said. “We’re playing defense with forcing action with guys to swing the bat, not being in deep counts, behind in the count, nibbling. We’re trying to eliminate the nibble and trying to go after guys.”
The catching change doesn’t make Baltimore’s pitchers throw down the middle of the plate, although 8.3% of their pitches have wound up in that location, the fourth-highest rate in baseball. It’s merely the initial target the catchers will set, a way for pitchers to concentrate on the first priority: getting the ball over the plate.
With Bruce Zimmermann on the mound Sunday, for instance, Chirinos set his glove down the middle before dropping it during the left-hander’s windup. The changeup — which Aaron Judge whiffed on — cut to the outside of the plate.
Later, right-hander Dillon Tate hurled a changeup past Anthony Rizzo. Chirinos did the same, placing his initial target in the center before shifting late, snagging the outside pitch.
“It’s a difference between trying to throw down the middle versus having a target that’s down the middle,” Holt said. “You can still have the intention to hit a location, but the target that gets them there is more centralized, so they have more room for error.”
Another benefit Holt saw was to reduce a tendency from pitchers to alter their delivery based on location. Those tweaks — sometimes infinitesimal — can have major repercussions, impacting command or reducing movement.
But the largest benefit has been noticeable early this season, even if it’s different from what Chirinos is used to. The Orioles wanted to throw more strikes, and they have.
“In more cases than not, you’re not going to throw it right over the middle,” left-hander Paul Fry said. “Just gives us more breathing room, I’d say. And it seems to be working so far. We’re throwing more strikes, attacking hitters and putting the pressure on them.”
What’s to come?
After beating the Yankees on Sunday, 5-0, to win their first series of the season, the Orioles (3-6) are boarding a cross-country flight to begin a three-series road trip. A win will help make that flight a little better.
“Always does,” Hyde said.
Baltimore begins with a four-game set against the Oakland Athletics before traveling south to play the Los Angeles Angels. The road trip will wrap up with a visit to New York to face the Yankees again. That stretch will test a pitching staff that has largely impressed, given the pitch count limitations on starters as they ramp up after a shortened spring training.
Hyde hasn’t officially announced who will start Tuesday’s game, but a roster move could be in order before first pitch. Right-hander Spenser Watkins, who lasted three innings earlier this week in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, will take the bump again Monday. Right-handers Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells will also appear that series, but a bullpen that has covered a glut of innings so far will be charged with covering even more without left-hander John Means for a significant period.
What was good?
While there will be intrigue ahead as to whether the bullpen can maintain its workload for large stretches, the work the group has done so far stands out. For the first time since 1992, the Orioles pitched multiple shutouts within their first nine games of a season.
Barring a late collapse against the Rays in the final game of the opening weekend, Baltimore’s relievers gave up one earned run in 11 1/3 innings. The success continued against the Brewers and Yankees.
Across six games, the bullpen allowed eight runs across 30 2/3 innings, and five of those came against Mike Baumann and Travis Lakins in the 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
“Our whole pitching staff has been doing unbelievable, and not just today, but since day one, we’ve been pitching well,” Chirinos said. “I think if you look back, we pretty much have a chance to win except that last one in Tampa, maybe, when we lost 8-0. I think if we keep pitching the way we’ve been pitching, we are going to win a lot of games.”
What wasn’t?
Before Rougned Odor strode to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning Sunday, the Orioles were 7-for-82 this season with runners in scoring position. But Odor’s drive up the middle that plated two runners was the start of a breakthrough. Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double before Jorge Mateo hit on a one-run single.
The relative cloudburst brought Baltimore’s batting average with runners in scoring position from .085 to .116.
“That’s what good teams do,” Hyde said. “It’s a relentless, all the way through the order, make pitchers work, not-give-in attitude, and we’re getting there. I hope guys watched that. Guys did watch that, and there’s gonna be — we haven’t had a ton of that in four years, honestly, is to be able to put together at-bats like that throughout the game. That’s when you get really good.”
The Orioles have a long way to go before reaching that level, even after breaking through Sunday. The strikeout numbers in those situations are still troubling, with four more in the series finale against New York bringing Baltimore’s season total to 41. Of the team’s 86 at-bats with runners in scoring position, 47.7% have ended with a punchout.
On the farm
The start to Kyle Stowers’ season wasn’t ideal. He was hit in the hand by a pitch on opening day and missed about a week of action. But the outfielder, who plays with Triple-A Norfolk, returned to the lineup Wednesday and quickly made his mark.
In six games this season, Stowers has collected five doubles while blasting two homers. He’s also driven in seven runs, slashing .381/.519/.905 in the process.
()
News
Today is the federal tax deadline
ST. LOUIS – Today is the tax deadline.
Monday is the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS expects tens of millions of last-minute electronic and paper filings.
As of April 8, the IRS received more than 103 million returns. It had issued more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion.
Record low staffing and a huge backlog could delay some returns this year.
News
ASK IRA: Are the Heat capable of a Game 2 mirror image?
Q: Keep the foot on the neck. No mercy. Don’t give Trae Young and inch of room. Crush the Hawks’ spirit. — G.D.
A: It’s one thing to unleash untamed fury after six days in the gym of battling nothing but teammates. It’s another to come back and do the same two days later, after being told how great you are. This is when you get a read on a team’s potential championship mettle, to see if the Heat, all the Heat, appreciate that this is a two-month process that requires 16 check marks and preventing doubt from entering the equation. The Heat were close to great on Sunday afternoon. There is no rule preventing a team from being so in consecutive games. Sunday was not nearly as much about what this Heat team is about as Tuesday will be. There is nothing like having a team down 0-2 as they return home.
Q: Ira, how insulting is it that Victor Oladipo doesn’t get in a week after he scores 40? — Fes.
A: Actually, when a player is held out of garbage time it often is a move made out of respect to a veteran, which is why there were no minutes at the end Sunday for Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem. Rarely are such veterans subjected to mop-up duty. As for Victor not playing, that writing has been on the wall since Erik Spoelstra revamped his rotation on March 28. Victor’s lone remaining path to playing time likely would come in the absence of multiple rotation players, as was the case during his appearances at the end of the regular season.
Q: Why would the team take the official photo before Victor Oladipo arrived? Makes no sense not to wait. — Brian.
A: The team photo was scheduled for and taken before Saturday’s practice at FTX Arena, a significant practice because it was the first time the Heat would work in advance of the Hawks series while knowing their opponent. It is not unusual for a team to photoshop in a missing player, with there seemingly ample space between Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin.
()
News
Jets Draft Preview: What Gang Green has and still needs on the interior defensive line
With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, here’s where Gang Green stands with its interior defensive line.
The Jets feel they have enough with their core group going into the 2022 campaign. Team brass doesn’t blame their inability to stop the run last season — the Jets allowed 2,343 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground (fourth and first most in the NFL, respectively) — solely on this unit.
The interior defensive line has talent, anchored by former third-overall pick Quinnen Williams, along with Sheldon Rankins, free-agent pickup Solomon Thomas and Jonathan Marshall. But the Jets did lose run-stuffing Folorunso Fatukasi to a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. John Franklin-Myers is a defensive end, but will rush the passer from the inside on third downs while being lined up at DE on first and second downs.
The Jets are hoping to see Marshall — a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas — become a legitimate contributor in his second year. Even though Thomas hasn’t lived up to his No. 3 overall draft status, he’s more than capable of being a solid depth piece. And he knows Robert Saleh’s system having played under Saleh from 2017-2020 in San Francisco.
The belief in the building is both Williams and Rankins will significantly improve in their second year in Saleh’s system.
But in 2021, this unit’s inconsistency was extremely frustrating. The talent was there, but the results were not.
Williams, the baby-faced former Alabama star, produced a solid season with six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits. He was 27th in total pressures (34) among interior defensive linemen.
Against the Titans in a Week 4 win, he flashed the ability that tantalizes Jets fans by being disruptive in the pass and run game with two sacks, two QB hits and a tackle for loss. The previous week against the Broncos, he finished with 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and one tackle for loss.
That was a positive two-game stretch, but there were moments when he disappeared like the last four games of the season when he didn’t finish with even a QB hit.
Williams doesn’t always play up to his potential, something he and members of the Jets coaching staff have acknowledged.
Rankins played well below expectation in his first season with the team after signing a two-year, $15 million free agent contract. He only finished with three sacks.
Coming into 2021, he was an offseason addition that excited folks because when healthy he could put QBs under duress like in 2018 when he finished with eight sacks for the New Orleans Saints.
Rankins didn’t rush the passer well last season as he only pressured QBs on 6.1% of his 358 pass rushes, third fewest among defensive lineman with over 150 snaps on the Jets, according to Next Gen Stats. And there were times when he struggled against the run when teams ran double teams at him.
Throughout the year, there were moments when this unit helped shut down the run and pressured QBs like games against the Patriots, Bengals and Texans when the Jets held those teams to under 110 yards rushing, while Williams and Rankins sacked the opposing QBs.
But those performances were a rarity.
There were other afternoons when the interior defensive line struggled with double teams on inside zone, traps runs and power runs.
The Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 shined a national spotlight on those issues as the Jets allowed 260 yards rushing. The Colts averaged seven yards per rush before contact, the most since the stat was tracked in 2009.
Overall, the Jets allowed 1,008 yards on inside runs, second most in the NFL. To be fair, those problems don’t all rest on the shoulders of the interior defensive line as each group contributed heavily to the Jets’ porous run defense.
The linebacking and safety units deserve blame, too. But at least they had credible excuses as both units were ravaged by injuries compared to the interior defensive line being relatively healthy.
Going into the draft, the Jets have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft with two in the top 10.
They won’t draft a defensive tackle in the first round, but there’s a chance they could select a three-down lineman in the second, even though there are more pressing needs.
Options like Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt, UConn’s Travis Jones and Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey could be interesting for the Jets in the top three rounds. The Jets coached Winfrey and Jones up close at the Senior Bowl in February.
And they’ve shown interest in Winfrey and Wyatt by bringing them in for official pre-draft visits.
Going into the draft on April 28 there are more pressing defensive needs like cornerback, safety and edge, but the interior defensive line could use additional talent.
()
Orioles reset: How a subtle change to the way catchers set up has pitchers pumping strikes
Motorbike and Bike Accident Claims
Today is the federal tax deadline
ASK IRA: Are the Heat capable of a Game 2 mirror image?
The Complexities Of Maritime Salvage Law
Top 3 Coins HODL by Top 100 ETH Whales as per WhaleStats
Make Sure Death Claims Get Paid
Ranking Homeowners Insurance Companies – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Jets Draft Preview: What Gang Green has and still needs on the interior defensive line
Ravens draft preview: Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail