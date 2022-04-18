Over 55 Life Insurance

Very often we land up spending more on insurance policies than on ourselves. Many insurance policies like life, health, home, and auto insurance are not just essential but mandatory. Auto insurance alone can set you back by several hundred dollars every year.

How much the premium on auto insurance will cost really depend on many factors like: your age, driving record, where you live, the risk factors, and the make and age of your car. If you are style conscious and choose a powerful car in the latest model then you will certainly have to pay higher insurance. And, as you know having no auto insurance coverage is not an option. And, if you do not have adequate coverage and when good luck is not on your side, you could land in deep financial mess if you were to be involved in an auto accident or theft of the car for no fault of yours.

So stop thinking of cancelling your auto insurance comprehensive coverage and find ways in which you can have the same extensive coverage for lower costs. You can reduce auto insurance premiums by:

1. Making the time to shop around. Do the exercise well before the auto insurance comes up for renewal. Auto insurance premiums vary from company to company and between online payments and payments at offices or by mail. So, comparison shop and find an insurance policy that offers a great bouquet of coverage for less than what you are presently forking out for auto insurance. Shop online and use the tools for getting comparative quotes from different providers.

2. Thinking about increasing your deductible. Paying a higher deductible always lowers the premiums payable on auto insurance. Check your finances to see how much of a larger deductible is possible without pinching your pocket.

3. Maintaining a good credit score and report these always get you a better deal with auto insurance companies. A good credit report means that your risk is lower than others so insurance companies will gladly offer you better rates to cover your vehicle.

4. Being eco-friendly and driving an eco-friendly car then you will be eligible for a great deal from the auto insurance company. Many companies have special discount schemes on auto insurance for clients who care for the environment.

5. Keeping your mileage low if you driver lowers than say 7500 miles a year you will qualify for a low-mileage discount. Qualify for this discount on your auto insurance premium by car pooling, walking instead of driving to close by locations, and using public transport.

6. Not using your personal vehicle for business related travel. Vehicles used for work related driving attract higher auto insurance coverage than vehicles meant for personal use.

7. Considering a policy that covers all the vehicles the family owns. A group auto policy means much lower premiums than covering each car owned by the family separately.

8. Finding out if your organization or memberships to clubs or other professional organizations, makes you eligible for a discount on an auto insurance policy. For example most companies offer discounts on premiums to cover vehicles owned by members of AAA.

9. Maintaining an error free driving record for three years you will become automatically eligible for a discount on premiums payable. No accidents, drunk driving convictions, moving violations, or break downs means great savings on premiums payable on auto insurance. When you have a clean driving record it means your risk is lowered greatly.

10. Considering taking an auto insurance policy from the same provider who has extended life, home, and health policies for your family. When a company knows you well they are more than willing to offer you auto insurance at lower than market rate.

Other ways of reducing payment for auto insurance are: to live away from the city in a community that has less traffic, lower accident rates, and lower crime rates and to buy a low risk car. Sports and other high-performance vehicles are considered high risk by insurance companies and attract higher insurance premiums than a station wagon, sedan, or compact car.

Lower insurance payments on your car by following the recommendations of the road traffic police and insurance companies. For example installation of anti-theft devices, air bags, seat belts, and anti-lock brakes will make you eligible for great discounts on insurance premiums.

So, instead of moaning and groaning about high premiums reduce your auto insurance premiums by following the recommendations given above and constantly staying abreast of new developments in the auto insurance sector.