Parishioners help determine $50,000 Easter donation
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder church has 5,000 members and is one of the oldest in the St. Louis region at 171 years old. Attendees of an Easter service will help determine the allocation of the $50,000 donation.
Three local non-profits have been chosen to receive the donations, and represent three areas of current local need – hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.
Upon entering the sanctuary on Saturday and Sunday Easter services, each attendee will receive four wooden coins. After an introduction of the three non-profits during the service, the attendees will have the opportunity to drop their coins into buckets representing each of the organizations as they leave the church.
While each organization will receive a base level of support – the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the pathfinder congregation.
Easter Services are at 7:45, 9:00 am and 11:00 am.
Winderman’s view: As simple as Heat doing what they do, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 115-91 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— First, there has to be the perspective of the Hawks doing this on a 39-hour turnaround, after closing out the play-in round Friday night in Cleveland.
— But that is only part of it.
— The bigger part is no Clint Capela.
— Which cuts them down to size.
— Yes, the Hawks had John Collins back, but it’s not the same as Capela on the boards or the alley-oop.
— It’s as if Trae Young lost a partner in harm.
— Eventually the Hawks will make their shots.
— They have too many shooters not to.
— But this opened as you would expect No. 1 to at home against No. 8.
— With the ensemble team playing as an elite ensemble.
— No, no dominant Heat performances.
— But also no need.
— Just Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler taking care of teammates.
— Bam Adebayo not forcing.
— P.J. Tucker stepping up when expected.
— And Max Strus holding things down in the starting lineup so Duncan Robinson could be a spark off the bench.
— Basically, all as according to expectation and according to form.
— As expected, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remained with the starting lineup he shifted to at the close of the regular season.
— That had Strus remaining in the opening mix, along with Tucker, Adebayo, Butler and Lowry.
— The Heat closed the regular season 3-0 with that starting lineup.
— The starting role tied Butler with P.J. Brown for 94th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his appearance, Butler also tied Shawn Kemp for 94th on the NBA all-time playoff-games list.
— The game was Lowry’s 84th career playoff start, tying him with Chris Bosh and Metta World Peace for 84th on the NBA all-time list.
— All four Heat players listed as questionable earlier in the day were available: Tucker (calf), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip) and Haywood Highsmith (hip.)
— That had all 17 players healthy.
— Two-way players Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, however, are ineligible for the playoffs.
— The two continue to practice and work with the team.
— As expected the Heat opened defensively with Lowry on Young, but then constantly switched everything.
— Butler’s first-quarter 3-pointer tied Dennis Scott for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s first steal moved him past Shawn Marion for 70th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Tyler Herro played as the Heat’s first reserve.
— Followed by Dedmon.
— Then Robinson.
— Then Gabe Vincent.
— With his second basket, Herro moved past Ray Allen for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-pointer moved him past Nick Van Exel for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Buck Williams’ for 81st on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler passed Hawks coach Nate McMillan for 67th on the All-Time Playoffs steals list with 132, doing it in the third period.
— Robinson’s fourth basket moved him past Dan Majerle for 21st on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— That also allowed him to pass P.J. Brown for 19th on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
— With his fifth assist, Lowry passed Avery Johnson for 49th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his second 3-pointer, Lowry moved past Damian Lillard for 25th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his third 3-point attempt, Lowry moved past Rasheed Wallace for 24th on the all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s third point moved him past Allen for 13th on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
— In the third period. Herro has passed Jamal Mashburn and Bosh for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff assists list.
— Earlier, Adebayo passed Jason Williams for seventh on the Heat all-time playoff assists list.
— As for Tucker, he passed Sam Cassell, Kenny Smith and former Heat guard Mario Chalmers for 72nd on the all-time playoffs 3-pointer list.
— Also along the way, Butler just passed Hawks coach Nate McMillan for 67th on the NBA’s all-time playoff steals list.
()
Jammu & Kashmir: Staff of Govt Middle school Placed Under Suspension After School Found Closed During Working Hours
JAMMU, APRIL 17 : The staff members of Government Middle School Pounthal, zone Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, were placed under suspension by the Chief Education Officer Jammu on the directions of Director School Education Jammu Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, after the school was found closed during working hours on Saturday, 16th of April, 2022.
As soon as it was reported that the said school was locked during office hours, a team comprising of Principal Higher Secondary School Surinsar, ZEO Gandhi Nagar and other officials, was asked to visit the school and enquire into the matter.
On the basis of the report submitted by the visiting team, which confirmed that the school was closed during office hours all the teachers have been suspended till pending inquiry.
The suspended staff members include Ajay Kumar (teacher) and Karan Singh (teacher) who have been asked to report to High School Kishanpur ( Dhansal) where as Pawan Kumar ( Tr. Grade II) and Mukesh Kumar ( Tr. Grade II) have been asked to report to Higher Secondary School Kathar Manwal till pending enquiry.
Dinesh Karthik Responds To Sachin Tendulkar After He Applauds Him For His Performance
The veteran Indian cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was released by the franchise before the mega-auction of the IPL 2022 due to the poor performance of the team. This season he is playing for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and he is in his best form in the IPL 2022. Everyone is impressed by his emergence as a finisher for his team in the tournament.
The wicketkeeper-batsman cost RCB Rs. 5.5 crore and the audience can see that he is trying his level best to justify his purchase. In the five matches that RCB played till now, Dinesh Karthik has remained not out four times with scores of 32*, 14*, 44*, 7*, and 34. RCB has won three out of the five matches they played in the tournament. DK’s performance made many cricket fans suggest that he should be included in the national team as this will certainly increase the chances of India winning the T20 World Cup and India’s search for a finisher will be over.
Dinesh Karthik’s performance was praised by many former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and others besides his teammates. However, Karthik’s most cherished appreciation is from none other than the legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
A video has been uploaded on Youtube and the 100 MB app where Sachin Tendulkar is seen saying that in the form of Dinesh Karthik who is a 360-degree player whether he plays against spin or pace, RCB has a very lethal player. Sachin Tendulkar further added that DK first reads the line and length of the ball and then he plays the shot accordingly before he starts attacking, he begins from the very first ball and he doesn’t make up his mind early about hitting the ball. According to Sachin Tendulkar, at the present time, there are very few batsmen in the cricket world who can read the line and length of the ball as quickly as DK.
You can hear Sachin Tendulkar praising Dinesh Karthik in this video clip posted with the caption,
“‘There are not many right now who are picking up line & length of a bowler so quickly like @DineshKarthik has been doing’
Watch what @sachin_rt had to say about Dinesh Karthik’s unreal form! #IPL2022”
“There are not many right now who are picking up line & length of a bowler so quickly like @DineshKarthik has been doing”
Watch what @sachin_rt had to say about Dinesh Karthik’s unreal form! #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/tXOcmug5n5
— 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) April 14, 2022
This is one of the proudest moments of DK’s life and he responded with, “That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you”.
That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you
— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 14, 2022
Will RCB win the IPL this season?
Stay tuned for more updates!
