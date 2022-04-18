News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Joe Schoen can begin to reverse NFC East balance of power on draft day
The Philadelphia Eagles traded over the Giants to take Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys helped the Eagles do it in an unusual gang-up on a common NFC East foe, then snagged Micah Parsons when the Giants passed and traded out, instead.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman is up to his tricks again now, too, recently trading two of his three 2022 first-round picks to the Saints to acquire an extra 2023 first-rounder from New Orleans.
That gives Philly extra ammunition next year to get a quarterback if they give up on Jalen Hurts. It gives them more first rounders than the Giants, who could be in a similar spot next year if they bail on Daniel Jones.
This is the first area where GM Joe Schoen should be and must be an upgrade for the Giants organization: in equaling, and perhaps outmaneuvering, Roseman and the rest of the division at draft time. In being proactive and not reactive. In asserting the Giants as a force to be reckoned with way before the clock starts on the evening of April 28.
In early dealings with Schoen, he seems thorough and direct. He comes off as a man with a plan who will be aggressive when he believes it is called for. He and the Giants poached assistant GM Brandon Brown from the Eagles’ front office in February, too.
These are good qualities for someone who is holding two draft picks in this year’s top seven, promises to take plenty of calls, and needs to make a decision on what’s best for his team.
The Giants’ direct competition in division is significant here in the spring. The Eagles’ advantage on regular season Sundays in recent years has been directly connected to their actions in free agency and drafts, even as Roseman has had his misses, too.
The Eagles have four playoff appearances, two division titles and a Super Bowl win in the last five seasons, while the Giants are tied with the NFL’s worst record during that time.
Head coach Joe Judge split 2-2 on the field with the Eagles the past two seasons and somewhat salvaged last year’s draft with a forward-thinking decision: a trade back with the Chicago Bears to acquire an extra first-round pick here in 2022. Thanks to Judge, the Giants are rich in first round picks at Nos. 5 and 7 overall.
But Schoen is now the one surveying the landscape on how best to manage those assets.
He could be positioned ideally to trade one of those picks and try to add another 2023 first-rounder to match Roseman and ensure they’re not outgunned in a possible future quarterback chase.
Or Schoen could use his picks to restock the Giants’ cupboard and improve their on-field product around Jones in 2022, unconcerned with matching wits with Roseman in some hypothetical future scenario that may never come to pass.
There are numerous other variables to consider, obviously, like available cap space in 2022 and other division rivals in Dallas and Washington. Roseman and the Eagles did crack the playoffs in year one of their own rebuild last season, though, after trading up to draft a player the Giants coveted. And now Philly holds two 2023 first-round picks in this NFC East arms race.
It will be fascinating to see if Schoen can be the key to rebalancing that power dynamic in the division, beginning with this month’s draft.
YOU CAN WIN IN YEAR ONE
Schoen believes the Giants can compete in 2022 while building for the future. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum — a Bill Parcells disciple who overlapped with Schoen in Miami (2015-16) as the Dolphins’ executive VP of football operations — believes it can be done, too.
“The Eagles swallowed Carson Wentz’s dead money last year and went to the playoffs,” Tannenbaum said in a phone call recently.
“This whole notion of swallowing cap charges and not winning games, if you look at history, it’s just not the case,” said Tannenbaum, the Jets’ director of player contracts under Parcells from 1997-2000. “Going back to Coach Parcells, I’m not a big believer that rebuilds take a long time.
“The 1996 Jets spent more money than anybody [with Rich Kotite] and won one game,” Tannenbaum continued. “In 1997, we won nine games. In 1998, we went to the championship game.”
Tannenbaum, who now runs the NFL website and football think tank “The 33rd Team,” acknowledges Schoen’s salary cap constraints and challenges. He’s simply saying it’s not impossible for an NFL team to have some success in year one of a cleanup.
“One of the best meetings I was ever in was that first 1997 meeting with the Jets, it lasted about 15-to-18 seconds,” Tannenbaum said. “Coach Parcells came in and said ‘I expect you to work hard and come in and compete. And those who don’t work hard, improve and compete won’t be here. Any questions?’”
Tannenbaum remembers that linebacker Bobby Houston decided not to be in the offseason program that first spring. “He got cut, and everybody else fell in line. They all got coached better and away we went.”
PARKING THE CARR
Derek Carr’s three-year, $121.5 million contract extension through 2025 puts the Raiders quarterback’s average annual value at $35.4 million the next four seasons. That ranks him seventh among active QBs, per overthecap.com. His new money is $40.5 million per year from 2023-25.
There are six quarterbacks making at least $40 million a year. The five who were active last season all won their respective divisions: Aaron Rodgers ($50.2 million) and the Packers, Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) and the Chiefs, Josh Allen ($43 million) and the Bills, Matt Stafford ($40 million) and the Rams, and Dak Prescott ($40 million) and the Cowboys.
Deshaun Watson ($46 million) was idle with Houston while facing rampant sexual assault and harassment allegations. He just cashed in after a trade to the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas’ commitment to Carr following their trade for his college teammate, star receiver Davante Adams, locks up a formidable tandem that could help the Raiders win a 2022 division title even in the loaded AFC West.
In related news, Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels is the early favorite for NFL coach of the year at 12-to-1 odds, per betonline.ag.
DIRTY DAN
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder wasn’t ousted in the wake of sexual harassment allegations last year. Maybe screwing with the NFL’s money will be the nail in the coffin.
Snyder and his club allegedly may have hid and withheld millions of dollars from the NFL owners’ shared revenue pool, according to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Jason Friedman, a former Washington VP of sales and customer service, told the Committee that the team maintained “two sets of books,” including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the league.
Friedman alleged, for example, that he “falsely processed” $162,360 of revenue from Commanders game tickets as money made on a Notre Dame-Navy game at FedEx Field.
Snyder is on double-secret probation with the league and so far has been shielded from real accountability for the sexual harrassment allegations against him.
It’s likely he will continue to lose allies in the billionaires’ and multi-millionaires’ club, though, if he truly took money out of their pockets.
GARRETT CALLING USFL GAMES
Ex-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is calling USFL games as an analyst this season for NBC Sports. Fox Sports also will be televising games. The New Jersey Generals opened the schedule Saturday night at the Birmingham Stallions. The 10-week regular season will culminate in a championship on July 3.
Garrett, 56, posted an 85-67 regular season record in nine-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach from 2010-19. He had a 2-3 postseason record in three playoff appearances. An arranged marriage on Joe Judge’s Giants staff in 2020 was never a good fit, and Judge fired Garrett midway through the 2021 season. The Giants ranked 31st in offensive points and yards both years.
THE SKED
New coach Brian Daboll and the Giants will open this week’s voluntary minicamp to the media on only one of the camp’s three days. They opened it all three days in April 2018 under Pat Shurmur, the last first-year head coach who wasn’t operating during COVID. Schoen will conduct a pre-draft press conference in person, though, which will be a refreshing return to some normalcy.
()
Review: ‘The Minutes’ Is a Haunting Examination of Who We Really Are and Have Always Been
THE MINUTES | 1 hour 30 minutes | Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St. | 212-239-6200 | Tickets
Tracy Letts is a Renaissance man in a rock-and-roll world, whose catalog of plays aimed at clarifying the troubles and shocks in the morally disintegrating world we live in usually succeed even if they seem complicated and infuriatingly exasperating in the process. His latest to open on Broadway is The Minutes, a sharp, caustic, often brilliant, funny and sometimes confusing political satire that runs 90 minutes without an intermission. You will probably leave at the end with very mixed feelings, but you will talk about it, think about it, and go away with the knowledge that you have never seen anything like it.
The Minutes was world premiered by Chicago’s esteemed Steppenwolf Theatre in 2017, scheduled for a Broadway transfer in 2018, and then derailed by the coronavirus pandemic until now, arriving at last with its original director, Anne D. Shapiro, intact, along with its amazing set designer, David Zinn, and several original cast members. When you enter the converted dance floor of New York’s infamous old Studio 54, you’re blasted by patriotic marches and awed by the setting: the huge arched-ceilinged conference room of a small-town city hall replete with tables, desks, and walls of maps, plaques, proclamations and other relics of political detritus on a harsh and noisy stormy night. The occasion is a city council meeting attended by nine board members in a hamlet called Big Cherry. There is one empty chair belonging to Mr. Carp, whose absence concerns the board’s newest and youngest addition, Mr. Peel (played with a keen conscience and a sense of responsible civic pride by popular Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid, making his Broadway debut)—a clean-cut, idealistic, fair-minded and liberal-thinking (but naive) dentist who missed the last meeting because he had to attend his mother’s funeral. The two men had shared similar ideals and become friendly allies, and Mr. Peel wants to know what happened at the crucial meeting he missed, what his friend Mr. Carp did to invite dismissal, and why he has subsequently mysteriously disappeared. But no one will acknowledge his request for information or respond when he asks for a reading of the minutes from the previous week’s meeting. When he persists, the crafty mayor becomes indignant, then belligerent. (Author Tracy Letts takes on this rapidly divisive role and distinguishes himself in the part.)
While the mystery of the unfinished minutes grows, we get to know the diverse flaws and character peculiarities of the nine council members with amusingly ironic names, from the ancient Mr. Oldfield (veteran actor Austin Pendleton) and matronly, long-winded Ms. Innes (Blair Brown) to lecherous, ass-grabbing and aptly named Mr. Breeding (Cliff Chamberlain) and self-serving Mr. Blake (K. Todd Freeman), who wastes everyone’s time trying to talk his fellow council members into sponsoring a money-making scheme called the “Lincoln Smackdown”, a racially-charged caged boxing match between paid townsfolk and a martial arts expert dressed like Abraham Lincoln. The uniformly outstanding cast, many of whom appeared in the original Chicago run, includes the town clerk (Jessie Mueller) responsible for the missing “minutes”, and Mr. Carp himself (terrific Tracy Letts regular Ian Barford) who at last re-enacts the raucous meeting Mr. Peel missed in a violent flashback. To say more about either of them would amount to a fatal spoiler. The present meeting, played in real time, catalogues issues, large and small, that reflect the board’s self-serving incompetence as well as the town’s corruption, including the reveal that a series of the town’s stolen bicycles were illegally sold for greedy profits that went to the sheriff, whose brother is one of the board members, the proposal to spend money on a fountain with handicapped access that will benefit another board member’s sister, and the discovery that the annual civic-minded Heritage Festival celebrating the man who saved the town from the marauding Sioux Indians in 1872 has been a sham for 152 years. Mr. Peel’s horror when he learns it was the Sioux who were massacred for their land, not the so-called town “heroes” who were in danger, he rebels. The story of Big Cherry has been a fiction perpetrated through generations of patriotic Americans by the city council. The outraged Mr. Peel isn’t buying it. They tell him if he doesn’t like it, he can get out. Which is exactly what he does. But after a corny horror-movie ending I wish the playwright had managed to avoid, underscored by the town’s failing power grid, he comes back for reasons that are open to endless interpretations but are never entirely clear.
Ending in a weird mixture of historic lies and weird antics that wouldn’t make it past a first table reading for an old Twilight Zone episode, The Minutes is an allegory of small-town politics as a mirror image of polarized big-time American power that will not appeal to everyone, but it vows to keep you interested and amused at the same time. At a time in American history when you hear everyone from journalists to housewives say “This is not who we are” and “This is not the Democracy we have always been”, Tracy Letts has written a profound indictment of who we really may be after all. Maybe violence, greed, dishonor, cruelty, self-aggrandizement, intolerance and treason are the talismans that always defined us—and still do. Idealism has all but disappeared. In the age of Trumpism, the battle for political and cultural survival is waged daily. The Minutes is staged on the front lines. The city council is a metaphor for Congress. The members are stand-ins for both sides of the aisle—divided into factions of the liberal Left and the radical Right, directed to display a primarily stoic indifference that belies their inner malevolence. The haunting resolve before the curtain falls on 90 minutes of heated debate is that nothing can be done to change it. The inevitable result, reflected daily on front pages from sea to sea, is bloodshed. By the end, The Minutes is filled with so many metaphors you can’t keep them all straight, the play blurs its vision, and Tracy Letts loses his grip on both reality and logic, plunging the audience into a morass of moral confusion—but there’s a lot to think about while you wait for the next reading of the minutes.
Man arrested in shooting that critically injured 44-year-old in St. Paul’s Summit-U
Officers arrested a 57-year-old in a shooting that critically injured a man in St. Paul on Sunday night.
Police responded to the Summit-University neighborhood about 9:10 p.m. and found a wounded 44-year-old man outside an apartment building on Selby Avenue near Dale Street. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital.
After officers spoke to multiple witnesses, they arrested a suspect who lives in the apartment building. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police found a gun at the scene, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, police spokeswoman
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, according to Davis.
47 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles
If you’re like most people, you probably don’t give much thought to your eye cream until something goes wrong. And chances are, something is always going wrong with your eyes. An effective eye cream can make all the difference, whether the issue is puffiness, dark circles or wrinkles.
The most significant issue people seem to have when it comes to their eyes is dark circles. Dark circles are a common beauty complaint, but thankfully we have plenty of eye creams to help you.
We’ve put together a list of the 47 best eye creams for dark circles, so you are sure to find one that works for you.
1. Blu Atlas Eye Stick
The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is the best eye cream for dark circles on this list. Blu Atlas is a trusted skin-care brand and never fails to deliver luxurious, effective products.
The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is an all-natural eye stick that is formulated with algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine to help eradicate dark circles and puffy eyes. The Dunaliella salina algae extract is a rich source of beta-carotene and antioxidants that benefit the skin. Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is a potent antioxidant agent that functions in detoxifying reactions and in the formation of collagen in the skin. Coffea canephora is a species of coffee plant that has its origins in sub-Saharan Africa.
The caffeine acts as an antioxidant and is known to protect from skin damage. The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is guaranteed to help you achieve brighter, more refreshed-looking eyes.
2. Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream
Bring the tropics to your tired eyes with Drunk Elephant’s C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream. This rich and restorative cream is packed with eight peptides, five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract to help restore firmness, brightness and elasticity.
The vitamin complex helps brighten uneven skin tone, while the eight-peptide blend helps rebuild and strengthen the delicate eye area. This eye cream is a great choice for anyone looking to achieve youthful-looking eyes.
3. Inika Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream
Inika’s Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream is enriched with resveratrol and grapeseed oil to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. The powerful plant ingredients work together to improve delicate skin elasticity and even out skin tone, while the applicator soothes and refreshes the eye area with a cooling effect. Inika’s Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream is a must-have for anyone who wants younger-looking eyes.
4. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Bananas aren’t just for eating – you can also use them to brighten your eyes and combat dark circles. Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Crème is a collagen-boosted, vitamin C-rich formula that hydrates and refreshes the delicate eye area. With its lightweight texture, this crème feels amazing on skin and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye
Give your eyes the moisturizing formula they deserve with Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye. This water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
With hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, this eye cream attracts moisture and locks it in, resulting in more supple and smooth skin in the eye area. The Neutrogena Hyrdo Boost Gel-Cream Eye is ophthalmologist tested and is perfect for those with sensitive eyes or who are looking for an effective remedy for dark circles.
6. Alchimie Rejuvenating Eye Balm
This rich, hydrating eye cream diminishes the appearance of crepiness and restores youthful vitality to the delicate eye area. Formulated with jojoba and cocoa butter, this cream provides a boost of much-needed moisture, while European blueberries and vitamin K derived from alfalfa work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Grape seed extract’s natural resveratrol defends against signs of premature aging.
7. Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles
Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream is an invigorating eye cream designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness for a brighter, more refined eye area.
Formulated with caffeine, watermelon extract and light-reflecting particles, this cream helps to improve the look of under-eye darkness and dehydration. Horse chestnut extract helps firm the skin around the eyes for a youthful look. Simply apply a small amount to your fingertip and tap gently underneath the eyes using circular motions until it is fully absorbed.
8. Origins Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes
Origins Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes is formulated with cucumber, rosemary and ginseng to hydrate and smooth the look of fine lines and dark circles. It’s ophthalmologist tested, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive eyes.
9. The Inkey List Brighten-i Eye Cream
The Inkey List Brighten-i Eye Cream is a brightening under-eye cream that combines skin care and cosmetics to provide an instant illuminating effect while reducing the look of dark circles. It contains brightenyl, which is four times more potent than vitamin C, as well as mica and blurring technology. Using this eye cream can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and illuminate the under-eye area for a boost you can see after just one use.
10. Revision Skincare DEJ Eye Cream
Revision Skincare’s DEJ Eye Cream is a comprehensive eye treatment. Inspired by the Dermal-Epidermal Junction (DEJ), this cream is clinically proven to rejuvenate the total eye area. It has taken home both the 2021 InStyle Best Beauty Buys Award and the 2021 Harper’s Bazaar Anti-Aging Award.
Plus, it contains prebiotic and postbiotic innovation to balance the skin’s microbiome and promote healthy skin around the eyes. If you’re looking for help with dark circles, look no further – this cream is great for that too!
11. Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes
Looking for a powerful solution to combat bags, puffiness and dark circles? K-Ox Eyes by Isdinceutics is your answer.
Featuring vitamin K oxide and haloxyl, this product helps to diminish the appearance of dark circles, restoring brightness to your expression. In just 28 days, you’ll see visible results – 100% of consumers tested said skin looks immediately luminous after one use! Even better, K-Ox Eyes features a cooling ceramic applicator that refreshes skin during application.
12. Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Kate Somerville’s Retinol Firming Eye Cream is a product that will help you achieve a more youthful appearance without causing sensitivity.
This eye cream visibly brightens, firms and hydrates the eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and dryness. The retinol in this cream helps to improve firmness and elasticity, while the hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate and smooth skin. Plus, the gold applicator tip feels cool on contact, provides targeted application and flexes to massage the product around the eye area.
13. Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment
Dior Capture Youth Eye Treatment is a revolutionary product that targets all the major signs of aging around your eyes. It diminishes puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with a natural alternative to retinol, this eye treatment helps to smooth the skin and brighten the under-eye area for a more youthful appearance.
14. La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles
La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles is an eye cream that can reduce the appearance of dark circles. This unique daily eye cream brightens the eye area while visibly reducing the look of dark circles. Featuring a unique cooling metal applicator and gentle melt-in texture, it’s perfect for the sensitive eye area. Clinically shown to reduce the look of dark circles, this eye cream will be your new go-to for brighter eyes.
15. Sweet Chef Turmeric + Vitamin B Booster Eye Cream
Sweet Chef’s Turmeric + Vitamin B Booster Eye Cream is an eye cream that does it all. This gel cream harnesses a unique blend of turmeric, vitamin C, ginger, niacinamide and probiotics to brighten the appearance of dark circles and nourish the delicate, often dehydrated, skin around your eyes.
Turmeric contains antioxidant properties that help brighten and improve skin complexion; probiotics help to restore skin’s microbiome by nourishing and soothing the skin; vitamin C helps to brighten tired, dull skin; and niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that supports the skin barrier for better hydration and complexion. Ginger is also loaded with 40 antioxidant properties that can help improve your overall complexion.
16. SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair
SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair is a breakthrough product that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes. Boron nitride is a special ingredient that optimizes the diffusion effect of light to reduce the visibility of dark circles and discolorations. Your eyes will look brighter and more youthful in just weeks.
17. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream will brighten and firm the skin under your eyes. This cream is infused with a proprietary vitamin C complex to dramatically improve the look of tired, aging eyes. Dark circles, loss of firmness, fine lines and wrinkles are all targeted by this cream’s powerful ingredients. The result is an elegant yet powerful eye treatment that recharges skin’s battery to give you a youthful appearance.
18. Good Molecule Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches
Good Molecule’s Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches are just the thing for a quick pick-me-up for tired-looking eyes. Infused with caffeine, licorice extract, peptides and aloe vera, these masks work to brighten dark circles, hydrate skin and reduce puffiness in just 10 minutes. The hydrogel technology ensures that moisturizing and firming ingredients are delivered deep into the delicate skin around your eyes.
19. Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C+ Peptide Eye Cream
With the Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C+ Peptide Eye Cream, you can keep your eyes looking young and fresh. This multitasking eye cream not only reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; it also brightens dark circles and firms up skin for a youthful look. Plus, it’s powered by a vitamin C and peptide blend for even more benefits. So go ahead and give those tired eyes a break – with this cream, they’ll be looking better than ever.
20. Paula’s Choice Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream
If your eyes are giving your age away, smooth wrinkles and brighten dark circles with Paula’s Choice Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream. This rich, creamy lotion contains a blend of five replenishing ceramides, four forms of brightening vitamin C, two peptides and clinically proven retinol to reduce the look of deep wrinkles and hydrate the eye area. Use it twice daily to achieve firmer, brighter eyes that look years younger.
21. Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
Caudalie Premier Cru The Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream should be your go-to for refreshed eyes and a youthful look. This rich, fragrance-free cream helps reduce the look of dark circles, puffiness, crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles while delivering a refreshing dose of hydration. It contains TET8™ patented technology that targets all signs of aging, 100% natural pearlizers that brighten the eye contour, and hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture and hydrate skin.
22. BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector
The BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector is a nourishing eye treatment that brightens, soothes and protects the skin around the eyes. Hyaluronic acid instantly moisturizes and plumps skin to smooth fine lines. Soothing hemp leaf extract and hemp oil diminish skin reactivity and calm sensitive skin. Revitalizing EGCG provides anti-inflammatory benefits while helping to brighten skin. Awaken your eyes with this product, and achieve smooth, soothed, brighter skin.
23. SkinCeuticals AGE Eye Complex for Dark Circles
SkinCeuticals AGE Eye Complex for Dark Circles is a powerful anti-aging eye cream that was designed to reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness. This cream immediately enhances radiance around the eyes for a youthful look. Plus, it’s alcohol- and dye-free, so it’s gentle on your delicate skin.
24. Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream
Peter Thomas Roth’s Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream is a nourishing formula that leaves the delicate eye area brighter and more youthful-looking. This advanced cream targets concerns of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines and wrinkles with a complex of cutting-edge peptides and neuropeptides. Gamma proteins harness the power of Asian natto gum, a breakthrough ingredient that helps improve the look of elasticity, radiance, and uneven skin tone and texture.
25. First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream
Bring on the brightness! The First Aid Beauty’s Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream is designed to fade the appearance of dark circles and brighten the eye area. This cream is formulated with niacinamide, pumpkin seed extract and sodium hyaluronate to help lighten the appearance of brown under-eye circles, soothe and depuff eyes, and support skin’s moisture content. The eye area will appear brighter, hydrated and smoother with regular use.
26. Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel
Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel is your go-to for reducing the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. This weightless, ultra-hydrating formula features peptides to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, while squalane locks in essential moisture. Plus, caffeine reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look. With just a drop, this gel helps to brighten and revitalize your eyes.
27. ELF Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream
ELF Cosmetics’ Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream is a rich and nourishing cream that hydrates and brightens the delicate under-eye area. It contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like cucumber extract, shea butter and green tea extract to brighten the look of your under-eyes, minimize dullness and dark circles, and reduce signs of aging around the eyes. Soothe and gently hydrate your skin’s most delicate areas with this lightweight yet hydrating formula that will leave you looking refreshed and well-rested.
28. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Bring life back to tired eyes with this Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream. Hyaluronic acid quickly attracts and maintains moisture to revive and nourish the delicate eye area, while rose oil helps brighten dark circles. Golden root extract provides antioxidant protection against free radicals, leaving your skin looking refreshed and youthful. It’s perfect for those who want the benefits of an eye cream without any heaviness.
29. Dermalogica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum
Dermaoligica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is a lightweight antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum that tackles dark circles while visibly brightening, hydrating and firming your delicate under-eye area. This cream is packed with a vitamin C complex, tremella mushroom and chia seed oil to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, firmness and elasticity, and dark circles. With regular use, you will see a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.
30. The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
De-puff and brighten your eyes with The Inkey List Caffeinated Eye Cream. This lightweight and hydrating cream contains caffeine, peptides and other ingredients that help to reduce the signs of aging. It’s the perfect way to start your day.
31. Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream
Say goodbye to pesky dark circles with Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream. This high-performance eye cream is formulated with cutting-edge brightening technology to combat the two major causes of dark circles: pigmented melanin and poor microcirculation.
The cream contains multi-luminizing powder with light diffusing properties to instantly bring luminosity to eye areas, while the breakthrough ingredient supports natural melanin production and helps improve microcirculation over time.
32. SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream
SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream is a luxurious eye cream that delivers instant hydration and diminishes the appearance of dark circles. Formulated with SK-II’s Skin Regenerating Activ™ technology and rose absolute, this cream provides long-lasting hydration, enhances skin’s firmness and leaves eyes looking radiant and smooth.
33. La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream
Luxurious and indulgent, the remastered La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream targets loss of firmness and elasticity, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dryness and dark undereye circles. Featuring caviar premier, the cream penetrates quickly to leave your delicate eye skin looking smooth and firm while feeling exceptionally soft.
The luxurious formula has a modern interpretation of Skin Caviar’s signature fragrance and features a silky texture that glides on effortlessly before vanishing into skin.
34. Heimish Marine Care Eye Cream
Heimish Marine Care Eye Cream is the eye cream for people with wrinkles or dark circles around their eyes. This rich, nourishing cream helps to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes. With a combination of fermented seaweed extract and mineral-rich seawater, the cream brightens your complexion and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles.
35. Augustinus Bader The Eye-Cream
Augistinus Bader’s Eye-Cream is an all-in-one innovation that diminishes the visible signs of aging, damage and stress. With ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, Centella asiatica extract, jojoba oil and French seaweed extracts, this cream improves the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines and wrinkles while boosting firmness and hydration.
36. Laneige Water Bank Eye Gel
Keep your eyes looking bright and refreshed all day long with Laneige Water Bank Eye Gel. This hypoallergenic eye gel is enriched with green mineral water and micro-hyaluronic acid to revitalize and support the natural moisture barrier. It absorbs quickly and efficiently, so you can go about your day without worrying about dry or tired-looking eyes. Use it daily to reduce dryness, dullness and dark circles. The result will be a more youthful appearance.
37. Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum
Sunday Riley’s 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum gives you an immediate boost of hydration while working to diminish the signs of aging. This powerful serum helps target the look of fine lines and wrinkles; soothe, smooth and brighten the under-eye area; and rehydrate for overnight restoration.
38. Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
Biossance’s Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream has been clinically shown to deliver results immediately after application. This award-winning cream contains a marine algae complex that visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while the squalane locks in essential moisture. Activated by elasticity-boosting paracress and firming pink marine algae, this formula delivers immediate results.
39. Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl’s never seems to miss when it comes to skin care. Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream is a powerful hydrator that helps to reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles. Formulated with avocado oil, beta-carotene and shea butter, this eye cream provides all-day hydration and helps improve the look and feel of under-eye texture and dry fine lines. Ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested for safety, this eye cream is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
40. RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is clinically proven to reduce puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, for a more youthful look. Powered by RoC retinol and the brand’s exclusive mineral complex, this eye cream is tough on signs of aging, but gentle enough for daily use. In just four weeks, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the appearance of your eyes: They’ll be brighter and less puffy, and will look younger overall.
41. Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream
The Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream is an instant brightening and hydrating eye cream that features a blend of peptides to combat the visible effects of your busy life. This cool, refreshing formula helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles while smoothing the way for makeup application. Plus, its peptides help support natural collagen reserves that can be threatened by stress, fatigue and lack of sleep – the tell-tale signs of a busy life.
42. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream
With Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream, you can bid farewell to dark circles and say hello to a brighter, youthful-looking eye area. This hydrating cream contains collagen to support skin elasticity, cucumber extract to soothe and reduce puffiness, and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Use it twice daily for best results.
43. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer is a convenient way to reduce under-eye puffiness and combat dark circles. This product, which was specifically formulated for men, glides on easily and refreshes tired-looking eyes with its instant cooling effect. Visibly minimize puffiness and revive skin around the eyes with this convenient and portable eye stick.
44. Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream With Acerola Cherry
Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream will brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. This super-hydrating, vitamin C-rich eye cream delivers instant radiance. It contains a 4% blend of three powerful brightening ingredients that work synergistically to firm, hydrate and boost radiance. It also features hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration.
45. Allies of Skin Peptides and Omega Firming Eye Cream
This peptide- and omega-rich eye cream is your new best friend for brighter, firmer-looking eyes. It targets all the key concerns of tired eyes – dark circles, dullness, dryness and fine lines – delivering an intense surge of hydration to refresh and revive tired eyes. Wake up looking well-rested with Allies of Skin Peptides and Omega Firming Eye Cream.
46. Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum
Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum is a multitasking serum that visibly brightens, tightens and firms the delicate skin around your eyes. This formula is powered by Arnica montana flower extract, Centella asiatica extract and caffeine to help minimize the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Use it daily to achieve a brighter, more youthful look.
47. Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum
Look brighter and more youthful with Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum. Featuring a high concentration of ultra-stable vitamin C and tri-peptides, this serum works to boost brightness, diminish the look of dark spots and visibly firm skin. Antioxidants help defend from future free radical damage for healthy-looking skin. Complete your skin-care routine with the Bright Idea Moisturizer and Eye Cream for optimal results.
Bye-Bye Dark Circles
Dark circles are a common beauty concern, but thankfully there are many products on the market that can help. You are sure to find an eye cream that works for you and your dark circles in this curated list of the 47 best eye creams for dark circles.
