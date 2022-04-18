Pathfinder Church attendees allocate $50K Easter donation to 3 local non-profits through Easter Service Program

Trekking is a beautiful activity to engage yourself in. It will relax your mind, give you a new perspective on life, and have a great relationship with nature. Himalayan Treks are the majestic top with splendid views. The Himalayas is considered to be the highest peak in the world and the views that come with it are also world-class. Foreigners boast about the treks in India. Some treks are easy to climb while some are extremely tough.

Here is the list of 20 best Himalayan treks that you can enjoy with your friends and family or even for a solo trip,

1. Gidara Bugyal Trek

Among other Himalayan treks, the Gidara Bugyal trip is an ancient and well-known walk. This trek is one of the most widened high-altitude meadows in India. It may be larger than the well-known Ali Bedni Bugyal hike. This journey also includes a lovely ridge walk, which not many treks can claim about. This trek’s campsites are spectacular. They are located in Gidara’s grasslands, soon as you leave the beautiful forest part.

Duration: 7 Days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Uttarakhand



Best time to visit: June and September



Altitude: 13,900 ft

2. Annapurna Base Camp Trek

One of the most popular treks in the world is the Annapurna Base Camp Trek. Climbing this peak, and if not the mountain itself, at least trekking to the base camp, is every mountain lover’s fantasy. The walk is around 70 kilometres long. The world’s tenth tallest peak is found in the Annapurna massif. For mountaineers, Annapurna (8,091 m) is a near-fatal attraction.

Duration: 10 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Nepal

Best time to visit: April and October

Altitude: 13,550 ft

3. Khopra Ridge Trek

In Nepal, there are numerous treks, including the Khopra Ridge hike. The 22 large mountains you will view on this walk are one of the many reasons why you should undertake it! The Khopra Ridge’s charm lies in the fact that it is a ridge. On this ridge, you can hike for two days. For the next two days, you will be surrounded by large mountains on both sides. There are just a few hikes in the world where you walk on a ridge for two days. Even more so on a walk with such breathtaking mountain views. When these two elements are combined, the Khopra Ridge becomes a very unique excursion.

Duration: 9 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Nepal

Best time to visit: April and October

Altitude: 15,709 ft

4. Buran Ghati Trek

Buran Ghati is the trek that results from combining the best aspects of all of our different treks into one. It is, to put it mildly, exciting, with meadows, a daring pass crossing, and historical settlements. The Buran Ghati Trek and the Rupin Pass Trek run parallel to each other. The trail begins in the mediaeval hamlet of Janglik and travels through a lush woodland before emerging into Dayara meadows.

Duration: 8 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Himachal Pradesh

Best time to visit: June, October

Altitude: 15,000 ft

5. Rupin Pass Trek

The Rupin Pass is viewed to be a classic trek in India. The journey gives a clear sight to love with each step, and a new scene to uncover. The Rupin Pass trip is one of those treks that will give you a great sense of adventure. Every turn brings a new surprise in the form of landscape. The climb to Rati Pheri from the Upper waterfall campground, as well as the steep ascent to Rupin Pass through the Rupin Gully, all at 15,279 feet, are two of the trek’s highlights.

Duration: 7 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Uttarkhand

Best time to visit: June, September

Altitude: 15,279 ft

6. Gaumukh Tapovan Trek

The Gaumukh Tapovan trek is one of India’s most illustrious Himalayan journeys. It provides views of Mt Shivling from the base to the peak, as well as the Gangotri glacier, the Ganga’s source. Rishikesh, a must-see cultural destination, serves as the Gaumukh Tapovan trek’s base camp.

Duration: 8 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Uttarkhand

Best time to visit: May, September

Altitude: 14,202 ft

7. Kashmir Great Lakes Trek

The Kashmir region is magnificent, with each lake appearing to be more lovely than the one before it. This walk allows you to see the lakes in their larger-than-life settings. Every subsequent walk feels like a movie on a little screen after this one. The walk to the Great Lakes of Kashmir, on the other hand, is an IMAX 3D experience due to its majesty. Put this trek on your bucket list if you haven’t already!

Duration: 7 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Kashmir

Best time to visit: July-September

Altitude: 13,800 ft

8. Kedartal Trek

In comparison to other Himalayan treks, Kedartal is a tough trek. This walk is for experienced hikers who enjoy an adventure. The hike ascends to the glacial Kedartal lake, which is surrounded by massive mountains. Mt Bhrigupanth, Mt Jogin, and Mt Gangotri are among the most notable mountains that rise in front of you in this cauldron. With river crossings, a connecting wall, and sheer height, this walk is incredibly difficult.

Duration: 7 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: June, September

Altitude: 15,485 ft

9. Everest Base Camp Trek

The journey to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain, Everest, through Gokyo Ri, is far more rewarding. Nepal’s large, precipitous mountains are the country’s main draw for trekkers. On all sides, they encircle you! On this trek, you’ll witness Mt Everest, Mt Makalu, Mt Lhotse, and Mt Cho Oyu, as well as Ngozumpa and Khumbu glaciers. Being surrounded by large mountains gives you a sense of great mountaineers’ legacies. This is one of the highest treks in India. You’re going on the same paths they’ve taken, complete with familiar sites.

Duration: 18 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Nepal

Best time to visit: April, November

Altitude: 18,200 ft

10. Goechala Trek

The Goechala trip is over 75 kilometres long and rises to a height of 15,100 feet. One of the best reasons to do this journey is to see the breathtaking mountain views, which include not just one, but 14! There are numerous highlights on this route. The dawn on the Kanchenjunga range is one of the most memorable. In addition, innumerable, gorgeous rhododendrons line your road in April and May. Another reason to go on this walk is to see the crystal-clear Samiti Lake.

Duration: 10 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Sikkim

Best time to visit: May and October

Altitude: 15,100 ft

11. Bali Pass Trek

The Bali Pass trek is a hard Himalayan trek. This is caused by the high altitude that rises over 16,000 ft. In the trek, you pass through ancient villages and a trek to Ruinsara Tal – a stunning lake. Another thing about the Bali Pass trek is the rocky path to Bali Pass itself. In June and July, the higher regions of the pass are covered in snow! In monsoon, it is a dry patch. If you like to venture into snow-covered traverses, this is the trek for you.

Duration: 8 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: June and September

Altitude: 16,207 ft

12. Pin Bhaba Pass Trek

The itinerary for Pin Bhaba is 9 days long. Kafnu is the starting point for the Pin Bhaba Pass Trek. The trek’s huge length is overwhelming; but, you can accomplish it on your own. Pin Bhaba is regarded as the most dangerous trek. There is a total variety of scenery every day. Every day is nearly like a new adventure! When compared to its more dangerous counterpart, the Pin Parvati Pass walk, where your life is on the line, the Pin Bhaba is not only a better option but also a more beautiful and safer one.

Duration: 9 days

Difficulty: Hard

Place: Himachal Pradesh

Best time to visit: July-September

Altitude: 16,105 ft

13. Brahmatal Trek

Like several other treks, the Brahmatal too was explored and documented by trekkers. It is a stunning trek. A new set of mountains open themselves up before you – Mt Chaukhamba, Mt Hathi Ghoda, Mt Trishul and Mt Nanda Ghunti are by your side throughout the trek. Brahmatal is suitable for solo trekkers too. In December, January, and February, there is a lot of snow on the trail. The trek runs till April.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: September-April

Altitude: 12,250 ft

14. Dayara Bugyal Trek

Dayara Bugyal features everything a proper Himalayan trip should have: gorgeous forests, amazing campsites, historical towns, exhilarating climbs to high elevations, breathtaking mountain views, and a handful of Uttarakhand’s outstanding alpine meadows. In the winter, these meadows are fully covered in snow. Everything in a short, easy-to-moderate hike– a unique gift.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Easy

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: September-June

Altitude: 11,827 ft

15. Kedarkantha Trek

Kedarkantha offers a beautiful summit climb and is a great trip to do at any time of year. At an elevation of 12,500 feet, the Kedarkantha mountain offers a 360-degree vista of neighbouring Himalayan peaks. Over the year, trekkers discovered fresh and exciting ways to reach the summit.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Easy

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: December-April

Altitude: 12,500 ft

16. Phulara Ridge Trek

In September-November, May, and June, the Phulara Ridge trip is ideal. It is a unique trek climb in India. Every trekker should make this trek, because of the picturesque Pushtara meadows. In addition, the Phulara Ridge climb offers a magnificent deep woodland part for a short distance. This is the excursion for you if you are a nomad or a bird watcher. On the hike, you can see about ten different kinds of Himalayan birds.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Easy

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: May, June

Altitude: 12,171 ft

17. Sandakphu-Phalut Trek

Mt Everest, Mt Lhotse, Mt Makalu, and Mt Kanchenjunga are all visible from the Sandakphu Phalut trip, which is one of the rare treks where you can see all five of the world’s tallest mountains. The Sandakphu hikes stand out among other Himalayan treks for their spectacular views. You can also see the Kanchenjunga range, as well as other Himalayan ranges, including the Sleeping Buddha, which will stay with you for years. The tea rooms you will visit on this walk are a unique feature. They resemble hotels and restaurants, but they are incomparably different. To truly appreciate the warmth of a tea house, you must stay in one.

Duration: 7 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: West Bengal

Best time to visit: September-April

Altitude: 11,950 ft

18. Valley of Flowers Trek

Legends abound along the Valley of Flowers trail. The overwhelming aroma of the wildflowers on the valley bottom is reported to render trekkers unconscious. The valley’s immense expanse is surrounded by a layer of blossoms from the minute you enter it. Flowers, leaves, and buds come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. The hike also passes through Hemkund Sahib, one of several holiest pilgrimage and religious sites in India. Valley of Flowers is also one of the best treks in India.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Uttarakhand

Best time to visit: July-September

Altitude: 14,400 ft

19. Tarsar Marsar Trek

The Tarsar Marsar climb in Kashmir is one of the best winter treks in India. The Kashmir Great Lakes trip is perhaps the only trek that falls close to matching its beauty. Because this is a moderate trip, you must arrive well prepared. From Tarsar to Marsar, and finally, to Sundarsar, the journey will take you from one lake to the next. You’ll also get the opportunity to camp next to two of these beautiful lakes. Tarsar Marsar is superior to the Kashmir Great Lakes trip in this regard.

Duration:7 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Kashmir

Best time to visit: June-September

Altitude: 13,201 ft

20. Hampta Pass Trek

This is a must-do trek since it is one of the country’s most dramatic crossover hikes. It starts in Kullu’s lush green valleys and continues through one narrow valley to a high mountain overhang. The whole Spiti valley can be seen in one vast panoramic sweep from the pass.

Duration: 6 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Place: Himachal Pradesh

Best time to visit: June-September

Altitude: 14,065 ft

So, what are you waiting for? The treks of India are awaiting you. Pack up your bags and go ahead on this heavenly adventure. These treks are full of spectacular views and experiences without a doubt! Just make sure to bring enough water, food and warm clothes to keep you safe and you are good to go.

