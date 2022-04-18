News
Pathfinder Church attendees allocate $50K Easter donation to 3 local non-profits through Easter Service Program
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder Church in Ellisville is giving back to the community this Easter by asking its members to help them allocate $50,000 to three local non-profit organizations.
Church members showed up in their Sunday best for the morning Easter service. The non-profits to receive the donations represent three areas of current local need: hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.
“Everyone who comes in to Pathfinder today gets a bag of these – they’re some cool Pathfinder coins. And then at the end of the service, they’re going to find out more about these three,” said Pastor Dion Garrett. “They’re going to be able to come out, we have these four voting stations around our campus, and then simply use their coins to decide how they think the money should be allocated.”
Then they plan to surprise these organizations this week with a check. These organizations are St. Louis ArtWorks, Operation Food Search, and Oasis International.
Garrett said investing in non-profits that are doing great work is just what they do.
“We believe in their work, we believe in how they bring life to our community and help people. We think that’s what Easter’s all about; and so we just want to encourage them and support their work and bring more life to our region,” he said.
Attendees have been voting since Saturday.
“This is such a generous church, that’s why we can do things like this; we believe in being outwardly-focused and bringing life,” Garrett said. “Even kids get to be a part of this today, deciding how we’re going to bless people, how we’re going to bring life to people.”
While each organization will receive a base level of support, the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the Pathfinder congregation.
News
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
By ADAM SCHRECK and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war yet and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east.
As its missiles and rockets slammed into other parts of the country, Russia estimated 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries were dug in at the hulking Azovstal steel mill, which covers more than 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and is laced with tunnels.
Moscow gave the defenders a midday deadline to surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were “guaranteed to keep their lives.” The Ukrainians rejected it, just as they did with previous ultimatums.
“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed on ABC’s “This Week.” He said Ukraine is prepared to end the war through diplomacy if possible, “but we do not have intention to surrender.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent Easter greetings via Twitter, saying: “The Lord’s Resurrection is a testimony to the victory of life over death, good over evil.”
If Mariupol falls, Russian forces there are expected to join an all-out offensive in the coming days for control of the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin is bent on capturing after failing in its bid to take Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have killed at least 21,000 people, by the Ukrainians’ estimate. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter.
An estimated 100,000 remained in the city out of a prewar population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity in a siege that has made Mariupol the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war.
“All those who will continue resistance will be destroyed,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, said in announcing the latest ultimatum.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine” as Russian troops prepare for battle in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory.
Russian forces, meanwhile, carried out aerial attacks near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine’s military capacity ahead of the anticipated assault.
After the humiliating sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet last week in what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack, the Kremlin had vowed to step up strikes on the capital.
Russia said Sunday that it had attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days.
Explosions were also reported overnight in Kramatorsk, the eastern city where rockets earlier this month killed at least 57 people at a train station crowded with civilians trying to evacuate ahead of the Russian offensive.
A regional official in eastern Ukraine said at least two people were killed when Russian forces fired at residential buildings in the town of Zolote, near the front line in the Donbas.
At least five people were killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday, regional officials said. The barrage slammed into apartment buildings and left the streets scattered with broken glass and other debris, including part of at least one rocket.
Russia also said that its forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in the Kharkiv region and destroyed two Ukrainian command posts and a radar system for S-300 surface-to-air missiles in the city of Avdiivka, north of Donetsk city. Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm the claimed losses.
Malyar, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, said the Russians continued to hit Mariupol with airstrikes and could be getting ready for an amphibious landing to reinforce their ground troops.
Capturing the southern city on the Sea of Azov would allow Russia to fully secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and deprive Ukraine of a major port and its prized industrial assets.
The looming offensive in the east, if successful, would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of the country and a badly needed victory that he could sell to the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by the West’s sanctions.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Putin in Moscow this week — the first European leader to do so since the invasion Feb. 24 — said the Russian president is “in his own war logic” on Ukraine.
In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nehammer said he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war, and “we have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine.’
Without explicitly mentioning Putin’s decision to invade, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in Ukraine, decrying “this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged.”
___
Chernov reported from Kharkiv. Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here
Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here
SRINAGAR: Smiles have returned to the faces of over 12000 permanent daily laborers (PDLs) and temporary daily laborers (TDLs) of the Power
Development Department (PDD) after the Jammu and Kashmir government gave a go-ahead for their regularization.In this connection, the government has given age and qualification relaxation to 180 PDLs and TDLs as a prelude to their service regularization.
This follows the Administrative Council’s decision to regularize the services of PDLs and TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favor of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd after the same were vetted by the Department of Law, J&PA.
I am directed to convey the grant of relaxation in age/ qualification bar relaxation in age/qualification bar as approved by the administrative council in favor of PDLs, TDLs for consideration to the regularization as per Recruitment Rules of the corporation (s) consistent with the earlier Recruitment Rules before unbundling of Power Development Department. Managing directors are further requested to collect the original records of these PDLs and TDLs for further appropriate action at their level,” said Dr. Tahir Firdous, additional secretary to the government, PDD.
Power Development Department was unbundled into various Corporations in 2019. Corporations were given free hand to improve the power available to the consumers besides decreasing the transmission and commercial losses.
The future of temporary employees was hanging in balance as the previous government had failed to heed their requests. They were promised the moon, but never provided any relief. Even some have crossed the age bar. Now, the Lieutenant Governor administration has bitten the bullet and decided to regularize their services. More than 12000 employees will be benefitted.
The post Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Top 20 Himalayan Treks in India For Adventure Lovers
Trekking is a beautiful activity to engage yourself in. It will relax your mind, give you a new perspective on life, and have a great relationship with nature. Himalayan Treks are the majestic top with splendid views. The Himalayas is considered to be the highest peak in the world and the views that come with it are also world-class. Foreigners boast about the treks in India. Some treks are easy to climb while some are extremely tough.
Here is the list of 20 best Himalayan treks that you can enjoy with your friends and family or even for a solo trip,
1. Gidara Bugyal Trek
Among other Himalayan treks, the Gidara Bugyal trip is an ancient and well-known walk. This trek is one of the most widened high-altitude meadows in India. It may be larger than the well-known Ali Bedni Bugyal hike. This journey also includes a lovely ridge walk, which not many treks can claim about. This trek’s campsites are spectacular. They are located in Gidara’s grasslands, soon as you leave the beautiful forest part.
Duration: 7 Days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June and September
Altitude: 13,900 ft
2. Annapurna Base Camp Trek
One of the most popular treks in the world is the Annapurna Base Camp Trek. Climbing this peak, and if not the mountain itself, at least trekking to the base camp, is every mountain lover’s fantasy. The walk is around 70 kilometres long. The world’s tenth tallest peak is found in the Annapurna massif. For mountaineers, Annapurna (8,091 m) is a near-fatal attraction.
Duration: 10 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April and October
Altitude: 13,550 ft
3. Khopra Ridge Trek
In Nepal, there are numerous treks, including the Khopra Ridge hike. The 22 large mountains you will view on this walk are one of the many reasons why you should undertake it! The Khopra Ridge’s charm lies in the fact that it is a ridge. On this ridge, you can hike for two days. For the next two days, you will be surrounded by large mountains on both sides. There are just a few hikes in the world where you walk on a ridge for two days. Even more so on a walk with such breathtaking mountain views. When these two elements are combined, the Khopra Ridge becomes a very unique excursion.
Duration: 9 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April and October
Altitude: 15,709 ft
4. Buran Ghati Trek
Buran Ghati is the trek that results from combining the best aspects of all of our different treks into one. It is, to put it mildly, exciting, with meadows, a daring pass crossing, and historical settlements. The Buran Ghati Trek and the Rupin Pass Trek run parallel to each other. The trail begins in the mediaeval hamlet of Janglik and travels through a lush woodland before emerging into Dayara meadows.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: June, October
Altitude: 15,000 ft
5. Rupin Pass Trek
The Rupin Pass is viewed to be a classic trek in India. The journey gives a clear sight to love with each step, and a new scene to uncover. The Rupin Pass trip is one of those treks that will give you a great sense of adventure. Every turn brings a new surprise in the form of landscape. The climb to Rati Pheri from the Upper waterfall campground, as well as the steep ascent to Rupin Pass through the Rupin Gully, all at 15,279 feet, are two of the trek’s highlights.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarkhand
Best time to visit: June, September
Altitude: 15,279 ft
6. Gaumukh Tapovan Trek
The Gaumukh Tapovan trek is one of India’s most illustrious Himalayan journeys. It provides views of Mt Shivling from the base to the peak, as well as the Gangotri glacier, the Ganga’s source. Rishikesh, a must-see cultural destination, serves as the Gaumukh Tapovan trek’s base camp.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarkhand
Best time to visit: May, September
Altitude: 14,202 ft
7. Kashmir Great Lakes Trek
The Kashmir region is magnificent, with each lake appearing to be more lovely than the one before it. This walk allows you to see the lakes in their larger-than-life settings. Every subsequent walk feels like a movie on a little screen after this one. The walk to the Great Lakes of Kashmir, on the other hand, is an IMAX 3D experience due to its majesty. Put this trek on your bucket list if you haven’t already!
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Kashmir
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 13,800 ft
8. Kedartal Trek
In comparison to other Himalayan treks, Kedartal is a tough trek. This walk is for experienced hikers who enjoy an adventure. The hike ascends to the glacial Kedartal lake, which is surrounded by massive mountains. Mt Bhrigupanth, Mt Jogin, and Mt Gangotri are among the most notable mountains that rise in front of you in this cauldron. With river crossings, a connecting wall, and sheer height, this walk is incredibly difficult.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June, September
Altitude: 15,485 ft
9. Everest Base Camp Trek
The journey to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain, Everest, through Gokyo Ri, is far more rewarding. Nepal’s large, precipitous mountains are the country’s main draw for trekkers. On all sides, they encircle you! On this trek, you’ll witness Mt Everest, Mt Makalu, Mt Lhotse, and Mt Cho Oyu, as well as Ngozumpa and Khumbu glaciers. Being surrounded by large mountains gives you a sense of great mountaineers’ legacies. This is one of the highest treks in India. You’re going on the same paths they’ve taken, complete with familiar sites.
Duration: 18 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Nepal
Best time to visit: April, November
Altitude: 18,200 ft
10. Goechala Trek
The Goechala trip is over 75 kilometres long and rises to a height of 15,100 feet. One of the best reasons to do this journey is to see the breathtaking mountain views, which include not just one, but 14! There are numerous highlights on this route. The dawn on the Kanchenjunga range is one of the most memorable. In addition, innumerable, gorgeous rhododendrons line your road in April and May. Another reason to go on this walk is to see the crystal-clear Samiti Lake.
Duration: 10 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Sikkim
Best time to visit: May and October
Altitude: 15,100 ft
11. Bali Pass Trek
The Bali Pass trek is a hard Himalayan trek. This is caused by the high altitude that rises over 16,000 ft. In the trek, you pass through ancient villages and a trek to Ruinsara Tal – a stunning lake. Another thing about the Bali Pass trek is the rocky path to Bali Pass itself. In June and July, the higher regions of the pass are covered in snow! In monsoon, it is a dry patch. If you like to venture into snow-covered traverses, this is the trek for you.
Duration: 8 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: June and September
Altitude: 16,207 ft
12. Pin Bhaba Pass Trek
The itinerary for Pin Bhaba is 9 days long. Kafnu is the starting point for the Pin Bhaba Pass Trek. The trek’s huge length is overwhelming; but, you can accomplish it on your own. Pin Bhaba is regarded as the most dangerous trek. There is a total variety of scenery every day. Every day is nearly like a new adventure! When compared to its more dangerous counterpart, the Pin Parvati Pass walk, where your life is on the line, the Pin Bhaba is not only a better option but also a more beautiful and safer one.
Duration: 9 days
Difficulty: Hard
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 16,105 ft
13. Brahmatal Trek
Like several other treks, the Brahmatal too was explored and documented by trekkers. It is a stunning trek. A new set of mountains open themselves up before you – Mt Chaukhamba, Mt Hathi Ghoda, Mt Trishul and Mt Nanda Ghunti are by your side throughout the trek. Brahmatal is suitable for solo trekkers too. In December, January, and February, there is a lot of snow on the trail. The trek runs till April.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: September-April
Altitude: 12,250 ft
14. Dayara Bugyal Trek
Dayara Bugyal features everything a proper Himalayan trip should have: gorgeous forests, amazing campsites, historical towns, exhilarating climbs to high elevations, breathtaking mountain views, and a handful of Uttarakhand’s outstanding alpine meadows. In the winter, these meadows are fully covered in snow. Everything in a short, easy-to-moderate hike– a unique gift.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: September-June
Altitude: 11,827 ft
15. Kedarkantha Trek
Kedarkantha offers a beautiful summit climb and is a great trip to do at any time of year. At an elevation of 12,500 feet, the Kedarkantha mountain offers a 360-degree vista of neighbouring Himalayan peaks. Over the year, trekkers discovered fresh and exciting ways to reach the summit.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: December-April
Altitude: 12,500 ft
16. Phulara Ridge Trek
In September-November, May, and June, the Phulara Ridge trip is ideal. It is a unique trek climb in India. Every trekker should make this trek, because of the picturesque Pushtara meadows. In addition, the Phulara Ridge climb offers a magnificent deep woodland part for a short distance. This is the excursion for you if you are a nomad or a bird watcher. On the hike, you can see about ten different kinds of Himalayan birds.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Easy
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: May, June
Altitude: 12,171 ft
17. Sandakphu-Phalut Trek
Mt Everest, Mt Lhotse, Mt Makalu, and Mt Kanchenjunga are all visible from the Sandakphu Phalut trip, which is one of the rare treks where you can see all five of the world’s tallest mountains. The Sandakphu hikes stand out among other Himalayan treks for their spectacular views. You can also see the Kanchenjunga range, as well as other Himalayan ranges, including the Sleeping Buddha, which will stay with you for years. The tea rooms you will visit on this walk are a unique feature. They resemble hotels and restaurants, but they are incomparably different. To truly appreciate the warmth of a tea house, you must stay in one.
Duration: 7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: West Bengal
Best time to visit: September-April
Altitude: 11,950 ft
18. Valley of Flowers Trek
Legends abound along the Valley of Flowers trail. The overwhelming aroma of the wildflowers on the valley bottom is reported to render trekkers unconscious. The valley’s immense expanse is surrounded by a layer of blossoms from the minute you enter it. Flowers, leaves, and buds come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. The hike also passes through Hemkund Sahib, one of several holiest pilgrimage and religious sites in India. Valley of Flowers is also one of the best treks in India.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Uttarakhand
Best time to visit: July-September
Altitude: 14,400 ft
19. Tarsar Marsar Trek
The Tarsar Marsar climb in Kashmir is one of the best winter treks in India. The Kashmir Great Lakes trip is perhaps the only trek that falls close to matching its beauty. Because this is a moderate trip, you must arrive well prepared. From Tarsar to Marsar, and finally, to Sundarsar, the journey will take you from one lake to the next. You’ll also get the opportunity to camp next to two of these beautiful lakes. Tarsar Marsar is superior to the Kashmir Great Lakes trip in this regard.
Duration:7 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Kashmir
Best time to visit: June-September
Altitude: 13,201 ft
20. Hampta Pass Trek
This is a must-do trek since it is one of the country’s most dramatic crossover hikes. It starts in Kullu’s lush green valleys and continues through one narrow valley to a high mountain overhang. The whole Spiti valley can be seen in one vast panoramic sweep from the pass.
Duration: 6 days
Difficulty: Moderate
Place: Himachal Pradesh
Best time to visit: June-September
Altitude: 14,065 ft
So, what are you waiting for? The treks of India are awaiting you. Pack up your bags and go ahead on this heavenly adventure. These treks are full of spectacular views and experiences without a doubt! Just make sure to bring enough water, food and warm clothes to keep you safe and you are good to go.
The post Top 20 Himalayan Treks in India For Adventure Lovers appeared first on MEWS.
