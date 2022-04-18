News
Pension Scheme : Good News! People above 60 years will get pension, 36,000 thousand rupees will come in the account every month, here is the process
Pension Scheme : Good News! People above 60 years will get pension, 36,000 thousand rupees will come in the account every month, here is the process
In today’s time, the government is bringing many schemes and rules and regulations to benefit the people.
The government makes every effort to benefit the economically weaker section through these schemes and rules and regulations. Now if you are associated with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then in addition to giving 6000 rupees annually to the people, now the government will also give 3000 thousand rupees monthly pension.
Let us tell you that the PM of this scheme is Kisan Maandhan Yojana. Through this scheme of the government, street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers and laborers associated with the unorganized sector engaged in many other similar works are giving a chance to secure their old age.
On starting this scheme, you will have to deposit only Rs 55 every month and the government will give you a pension of Rs 36,000 annually. That is, you just have to save 2 rupees and every month 3000 thousand rupees can be benefited in the form of pension.
Let us tell you that to take advantage of this scheme, you must have Aadhar card, passbook of savings or Jan Dhan bank account, mobile number. At the same time, the age of the person applying for this scheme should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.
Under this scheme, if you are 18 years old, then you can get 36000 annually by saving just 2 and depositing 55 rupees per month. On the other hand, if a person is 40 years old, he will have to deposit every 200 rupees to run this scheme. After the age of 60, you will be given Rs 3000 as monthly pension.
You can visit Common Service Center (CSC) to register under this scheme. Apart from this, you will also have to give a consent letter to the bank branch where the worker will have a bank account, so that money can be deducted for pension from his bank account in time.
The post Pension Scheme : Good News! People above 60 years will get pension, 36,000 thousand rupees will come in the account every month, here is the process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: James O’Shaughnessy, a Naperville North and Illinois State alum, joins the tight ends room
The NFL’s new league year began March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations. As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reworks the roster months into the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Monday
The Bears have signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.
What it means: O’Shaughnessy played at Naperville North and Illinois State. He was a Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round draft pick in 2015 when Bears general manager Ryan Poles was there, and he played two seasons with the Chiefs. He spent the last five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling 104 catches for 1,022 yards and three touchdowns. O’Shaughnessy was limited to seven games in 2021 after he suffered a high ankle sprain in September.
He joins a tight ends room that includes Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and Ryan Griffin, whom the Bears signed earlier this month to a one-year contract.
April 9
The Bears signed linebacker Matt Adams to a one-year deal.
What it means: Adams, 26, rejoins coach Matt Eberflus after playing for him for four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
A seventh-round pick in 2018, Adams played in 58 games, primarily contributing on special teams. He had 55 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits in four seasons. He started nine games in his first two seasons with the Colts.
Adams provides needed depth at linebacker, where the Bears have starters Roquan Smith and free-agent signee Nicholas Morrow.
April 8
The Bears are signing slot cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal.
What it means: Young, 28, is an interesting signing for one year at $1.365 million and fills a major need at nickel cornerback.
The question is health. He appeared in all 17 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens but missed 15 games in 2020 with a torn ACL in his left knee after missing the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. Young also missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
He had one interception, 35 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss last season. Young participated in 51% of the snaps in 2021 but had five games in which he was on the field for fewer than 40% of the plays.
The former Ravens fourth-round pick had career highs of two interceptions and eight passes defended in his rookie season in 2016.
The Bears signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal.
What it means: Griffin, who is receiving a one-year, $2.25 million contract, played in 14 games last season, catching 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin, 32, ended the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. He was a core special teams player for the Jets.
A Houston Texans sixth-round pick in 2013, Griffin is entering his 10th NFL season. He spent six seasons with the Texans with a career high of 442 receiving yards in 2016 with the Texans and five touchdown catches with the Jets in 2019.
He joins Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted in the tight ends room.
March 30
The Bears are signing safety Dane Cruikshank, his agent tweeted.
What it means: ESPN reported Cruikshank’s deal is for one year with more than $1 million guaranteed. Cruikshank, who will be 27 in April, was a Tennessee Titans fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Arizona. He has played in 44 games over four seasons with the Titans, making significant contributions on special teams. Cruikshank played in 14 games and made four starts in 2021, logging his first extended time on defense and totaling 43 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He has one career interception.
The Bears are in need of a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson. Veteran backup and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson also re-signed with the team.
March 29
Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported.
What it means: Dalton’s deal is worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed. In his 12th NFL season, Dalton joins his fourth team in four years. He started six games and played in eight for the Bears in 2021, throwing for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He entered the season as the Bears starter before injuring his left knee in Week 2, paving the way for former coach Matt Nagy to name rookie Justin Fields the starter. Dalton, 34, who started 133 games over nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, will back up Jameis Winston in New Orleans.
March 24
The Bears agreed to a two-year deal with quarterback Trevor Siemian, his agent tweeted.
What it means: The former Northwestern quarterback joins the Bears to back up Justin Fields after a season with the New Orleans Saints in which he started four games and completed 108 of 188 passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Siemian, 30, was a Denver Broncos seventh-round draft pick in 2015 and started 24 games over three seasons, completing 59.3% of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The Bears will be Siemian’s fifth team after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Saints.
It’s unclear what the moves means for Nick Foles, who remains on the Bears roster with a year left on his contract. Foles was the third-string quarterback in 2021 behind Fields and Andy Dalton, who is a free agent. The Bears also have quarterback Ryan Willis on their roster.
Former Bears defenders Xavier Crawford and Joel Iyiegbuniwe are joining former Bears coaches elsewhere, their new teams announced.
What it means: Crawford, a cornerback, spent the last two seasons with the Bears, playing in 16 games with two starts and 21 tackles. He is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to rejoin former Bears defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.
Meanwhile, linebacker Iyiegbuniwe, who primarily made his mark on special teams over 58 games in four seasons with the Bears, is joining former defensive coordinator Sean Desai with the Seattle Seahawks. Iyiegbuniwe, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is signing a one-year deal.
March 23
The Bears announced they signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal.
What it means: Dozier has played in 76 games over seven seasons with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings with 27 starts. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound guard was a fourth-round pick in 2014. He started a career-high 16 games at left guard for the Vikings in 2020 but didn’t play any offensive snaps for them in 2021. He spent most of last season on the practice squad and played in six games on special teams. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 in November.
Dozier is GM Ryan Poles’ second free-agent offensive line signing this offseason, along with Lucas Patrick, who said he expects to play center this season.
Safety Deon Bush signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported.
What it means: Bush, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick by the Bears, played in 79 regular-season games over six seasons with 12 starts. He had the best numbers of his career in 2021 when given a bigger opportunity to play on defense, logging 377 snaps. Bush had two interceptions, five passes defended and 40 tackles last season. He was also a big contributor on special teams throughout his career.
The Bears have two returning safeties on their roster, starter Eddie Jackson and recently re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson.
March 22
The Bears signed fullback Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
What it means: Blasingame, 25, played in 32 games over three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot, 233-pound fullback was primarily a run blocker for Titans running back Derrick Henry, but he also had 10 catches for 97 yards. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019 before the Titans took him off the Vikings practice squad. After injuries limited Blasingame to 11 games in 2021, the Titans didn’t tender the restricted free agent this offseason.
March 19
The Bears are re-signing safety and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson on a one-year, $1.77 million deal.
What it means: Houston-Carson has been the most important player on special teams the last several seasons and his value only increased when given a chance to play more on defense in 2021.
Houston-Carson, playing a variety of roles in the secondary, finished tied for sixth on the defense in tackles (47) and the Bears rewarded him Saturday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $1.77 million contract that is fully guaranteed, a source said.
The 28-year-old was tied for sixth in tackles despite missing the final four games after suffering a broken arm. He had an interception and scored on a fumble recovery on special teams. He played 419 snaps on defense after having 91 in 2020 and a total of 164 in his first five seasons combined. An expanded role on defense limited his time somewhat on special teams but he still served as the pseudo-captain of the punt team.
It remains to be seen how coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams envision Houston-Carson fitting into their scheme. Houston-Carson, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has a relationship with Williams as both played at William & Mary.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower knows Houston-Carson from his previous stint with the Bears, so the new coaching staff has a pretty good idea of what he can accomplish.
Houston-Carson is the second free agent from last season’s team the club has committed to re-sign following long snapper Patrick Scales.
March 18
After the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the team finalized a pair of two-year contract agreements with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Jones.
What it means: Shortly after the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi because he failed his physical, the news of a deal with Jones came out. A few hours later, the Bears also finalized a two-year contract with Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Muhammad, a defensive tackle with the ability to disrupt the passer, has plenty of familiarity with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus, having spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He will turn 27 later this month and is coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he had six sacks under Eberflus’ watch. ESPN reported Muhammad’s contract is for two years and $10 million.
Jones, a third-round pick in 2018, started 35 games and played in 51 over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 118 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in that span. His best season came in 2021 when he had three sacks, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle missed five games early in the season with a calf injury.
Ogunjobi had foot surgery in January and wasn’t medically cleared by the Bears to sign his $40.5 million contract.
March 17
The Bears have reached agreements on a pair of one-year deals with receivers Byron Pringle and former Green Bay Packer Equanimeous St. Brown.
What it means: This is hardly Thursday’s night’s biggest headline involving a former Packers receiver with Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That news sent a jolt across the league and undoubtedly leaves four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers scratching his head. Still, the new deals with Pringle and St. Brown represent Ryan Poles’ first significant moves at receiver in what figures to be a series of them through free agency and the draft. The Bears entered the week with significant work to do to add talent and depth to the receiving corps behind Darnell Mooney. Pringle and St. Brown will arrive on one-year contracts, which will will put them in the kind of “prove it” situation Poles likes with free-agent acquisitions.
Pringle, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent four years ago, had a breakout season in 2021 with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered passing attack. Poles spent the last 13 seasons with the Chiefs, so he certainly has enough familiarity with Pringle to make an educated assessment of where his career is at. Pringle should add an element of speed to the Bears offense and is in line to have a significant role in the passing game.
St. Brown, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2018, has 37 career catches for 543 yards and one touchdown in the three seasons. He missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. St. Brown had his best season last year with 21 receptions for 328 yards.
Poles will continue working to fortify the receiver room through the latter waves of free agency. He is also quite likely to dip into a deep and talented draft class next month. The Bears have a pair of second-round picks at Nos. 39 and 48 overall and another in the third round at No. 71.
As things stand, it would be a surprise if Poles didn’t use one of those selections on another pass catcher for young quarterback Justin Fields. Still, St. Brown will be given an opportunity to carve out a role and has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their three years together in Green Bay. St. Brown is the second former Packer to reunite with Getsy and sign with the Bears this week, joining offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
What it means: Robinson’s deal is worth $46.5 million, with $30.7 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported. He moves on from Chicago after four seasons with the Bears, in which he had 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Robinson cashed in on a big deal despite a down 2021 season in which he had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown while playing on the franchise tag. He was limited to 12 games because of injury and COVID-19.
After years of playing on mediocre teams with quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in his rookie season, Robinson now joins the defending Super Bowl champions and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robinson, 28, played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bears and then-new coach Matt Nagy on a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers are signing punter Pat O’Donnell, ESPN reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new punter after O’Donnell joined the Packers on a two-year, $4 million contract with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He was the Bears punter since 2014, averaging 45.1 yards per punt over his eight seasons. He also was the holder for kicker Cairo Santos, who set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made from 2020-21.
March 16
The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan.
What it means: The Bears parted with Trevathan, who turns 32 this month, after six seasons. Trevathan signed with the Bears in 2016 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos and totaled 459 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits and seven sacks. But he was limited in two of his final three seasons, missing seven games in 2019 with an elbow injury and playing in only five games in 2021 because of knee issues. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace signed Trevathan to a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension in 2020.
At the start of the new league year, the Bears also made official the Khalil Mack trade to the Los Angeles Chargers and the previously reported release of running back Tarik Cohen.
And the Bears announced the previously reported signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal, linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal and interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal.
Cornerback Artie Burns signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.
What it means: Burns rejoins former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Seattle. After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burns spent two years with the Bears, but a knee injury kept him out in 2020. He played in 11 games, starting six, in 2021, with 23 tackles and six passes defended.
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is headed to Las Vegas, agreeing to a new contract with the Raiders.
What it means: As the Bears defense continues a major overhaul, another former starter is headed elsewhere. NFL Network reports Nichols’ new two-year contract with the Raiders includes $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $11 million, a hefty reward for a player who invested himself in becoming a reliable starter.
Nichols qualifies as one of former general manager Ryan Pace’s success stories. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 145 overall) out of Delaware in 2018 and turned heads quickly during a solid rookie season in which he emerged as a starter with 28 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Driven and hard working, Nichols blossomed during his first three seasons under the guidance of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and mentor Akiem Hicks. This past season, with Chris Rumph replacing Rodgers, Nichols continued his ascent. He recorded 51 total tackles, including five for loss and three sacks while adding two fumble recoveries.
Still, of Pace’s first 27 draft selections from 2015-2018, Nichols becomes the 19th to not make it to a fifth season with the Bears, a dispiriting reality for a franchise that in recent years has had far too many swings and misses in the draft and also has been able to turn even their successful acquisitions into significant on-field team success.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant is signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported.
What it means: Grant’s deal is worth up to $13.8 million. He made an impact as a returner for the Bears in just 11 games after arriving via trade with the Miami Dolphins midseason. He averaged 13.9 yards per punt return, including one 97-yard touchdown, and 23.5 yards per kickoff return. Grant was one of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with Robert Quinn.
He spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Dolphins, totaling three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. His career high as a receiver came in 2020 when he had 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown.
March 15
The Bears are signing interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN reported.
What it means: Patrick’s deal comes with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year. Patrick, who will be 29 in July, has played in 73 games over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman started 28 games over the last two seasons, getting time at both guard positions and center in 2021. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squad.
Patrick joins the Bears the same day former Bears guard/center James Daniels agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick gives the Bears versatility on the interior of the line, which also has guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher returning. Patrick rejoins new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached with the Packers for seven seasons before joining new coach Matt Eberflus this offseason.
The Bears are signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: Morrow, who will be 27 in July, joins the Bears after five years with the Raiders. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.
Morrow joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville University in 2017. He started 29 games and played in 62 over four seasons, totaling 254 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 20 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. His best season was 2020, when he had 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, an interception, three sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Bears entered free agency with a need for linebackers with Roquan Smith the only certain returning starter, and Morrow helps address that hole.
The Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year contract, according to a source.
What it means: Scales, 34, has been with the Bears since 2015 and has played in every game for them since the 2018 season. His contract is worth $1.27 million with $895,000 guaranteed.
Offensive lineman James Daniels is signing a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new starting guard with the departure of Daniels, a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2018.
Daniels, who will turn 25 in September, started 48 games over four seasons at guard and center. He played in only five games in 2020 before suffering a torn pectoral but returned in 2021 to start all 17 games at right guard. His departure leaves another major hole for GM Ryan Poles to fill on the offensive line, with the Bears’ plans at center and offensive tackle also in question.
March 14
The Chicago Bears are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: The deal will include $26.35 million guaranteed. Ogunjobi, who turns 28 in June, enters his sixth season in the league. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and played in 60 games for them over four seasons. He had 14½ sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 180 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss in that span.
He played on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and had a career-high seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss in 16 regular-season games. NFL NextGen Stats tweeted Monday that Ogunjobi had 39 quarterback pressures aligned as an interior lineman in 2021, tied for sixth in the NFL with Cameron Heyward.
Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“All season my narrative has been about ‘Taking Control’ of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story,” Ogunjobi tweeted after his injury. “So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Ogunjobi is the first major addition for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. At the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, Eberflus detailed what he looks for in a three-technique defensive tackle.
“You’ve got to be disruptive,” he said. “No. 1, you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchup, OK? And when they run zone away from you, you’ve got to be able to stay in the B gap. It’s that simple. Those are the two things we look for, and they come in all shapes and sizes. … But explosive athletic ability is the No. 1 trait.”
Along with the Ogunjobi signing, the Bears made official the release of nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Monday. Goldman, a 2015 second-round pick, played in 81 games over six seasons with the Bears, totaling 175 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. As new Bears GM Ryan Poles reworks the roster, defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols also are set to be unrestricted free agents if they don’t re-sign with the team.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network.
What it means: After a reboot season in a backup role with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky appears to have an opening to start again, heading to Pittsburgh as the Steelers begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With a two-year agreement, Trubisky should have an opening to claim the QB1 role. The other quarterbacks currently under contract are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.
Trubisky, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, spent four seasons in Chicago and made 52 starts between the regular season and playoffs. The Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2020 and he left the team in free agency last spring. He had an impressive preseason showing with the Bills against the Bears at Soldier Field in August, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow. But during the regular season, Trubisky barely saw the field, throwing only eight passes in mop-up duty behind Josh Allen. (He completed six of those throws for 75 yards but also threw an interception.)
With an ordinary quarterback draft class this spring and the free-agent market thin at the position as well, Trubisky’s second trip into the open market was well-timed. It will be interesting to learn the guaranteed money included in his new deal. In league circles, there was a sense coming into free agency that Trubisky could top $10 million in guaranteed money on a short-term contract that could turn 2022 into another prove-it season.
March 11
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continued to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to free up additional salary-cap space and acquire draft picks. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. NFL Network first reported Goldman was being released.
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary-cap space but will incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the defense, particularly in 2018, when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
March 10
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
March 8
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
()
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Joe Schoen can begin to reverse NFC East balance of power on draft day
The Philadelphia Eagles traded over the Giants to take Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys helped the Eagles do it in an unusual gang-up on a common NFC East foe, then snagged Micah Parsons when the Giants passed and traded out, instead.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman is up to his tricks again now, too, recently trading two of his three 2022 first-round picks to the Saints to acquire an extra 2023 first-rounder from New Orleans.
That gives Philly extra ammunition next year to get a quarterback if they give up on Jalen Hurts. It gives them more first rounders than the Giants, who could be in a similar spot next year if they bail on Daniel Jones.
This is the first area where GM Joe Schoen should be and must be an upgrade for the Giants organization: in equaling, and perhaps outmaneuvering, Roseman and the rest of the division at draft time. In being proactive and not reactive. In asserting the Giants as a force to be reckoned with way before the clock starts on the evening of April 28.
In early dealings with Schoen, he seems thorough and direct. He comes off as a man with a plan who will be aggressive when he believes it is called for. He and the Giants poached assistant GM Brandon Brown from the Eagles’ front office in February, too.
These are good qualities for someone who is holding two draft picks in this year’s top seven, promises to take plenty of calls, and needs to make a decision on what’s best for his team.
The Giants’ direct competition in division is significant here in the spring. The Eagles’ advantage on regular season Sundays in recent years has been directly connected to their actions in free agency and drafts, even as Roseman has had his misses, too.
The Eagles have four playoff appearances, two division titles and a Super Bowl win in the last five seasons, while the Giants are tied with the NFL’s worst record during that time.
Head coach Joe Judge split 2-2 on the field with the Eagles the past two seasons and somewhat salvaged last year’s draft with a forward-thinking decision: a trade back with the Chicago Bears to acquire an extra first-round pick here in 2022. Thanks to Judge, the Giants are rich in first round picks at Nos. 5 and 7 overall.
But Schoen is now the one surveying the landscape on how best to manage those assets.
He could be positioned ideally to trade one of those picks and try to add another 2023 first-rounder to match Roseman and ensure they’re not outgunned in a possible future quarterback chase.
Or Schoen could use his picks to restock the Giants’ cupboard and improve their on-field product around Jones in 2022, unconcerned with matching wits with Roseman in some hypothetical future scenario that may never come to pass.
There are numerous other variables to consider, obviously, like available cap space in 2022 and other division rivals in Dallas and Washington. Roseman and the Eagles did crack the playoffs in year one of their own rebuild last season, though, after trading up to draft a player the Giants coveted. And now Philly holds two 2023 first-round picks in this NFC East arms race.
It will be fascinating to see if Schoen can be the key to rebalancing that power dynamic in the division, beginning with this month’s draft.
YOU CAN WIN IN YEAR ONE
Schoen believes the Giants can compete in 2022 while building for the future. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum — a Bill Parcells disciple who overlapped with Schoen in Miami (2015-16) as the Dolphins’ executive VP of football operations — believes it can be done, too.
“The Eagles swallowed Carson Wentz’s dead money last year and went to the playoffs,” Tannenbaum said in a phone call recently.
“This whole notion of swallowing cap charges and not winning games, if you look at history, it’s just not the case,” said Tannenbaum, the Jets’ director of player contracts under Parcells from 1997-2000. “Going back to Coach Parcells, I’m not a big believer that rebuilds take a long time.
“The 1996 Jets spent more money than anybody [with Rich Kotite] and won one game,” Tannenbaum continued. “In 1997, we won nine games. In 1998, we went to the championship game.”
Tannenbaum, who now runs the NFL website and football think tank “The 33rd Team,” acknowledges Schoen’s salary cap constraints and challenges. He’s simply saying it’s not impossible for an NFL team to have some success in year one of a cleanup.
“One of the best meetings I was ever in was that first 1997 meeting with the Jets, it lasted about 15-to-18 seconds,” Tannenbaum said. “Coach Parcells came in and said ‘I expect you to work hard and come in and compete. And those who don’t work hard, improve and compete won’t be here. Any questions?’”
Tannenbaum remembers that linebacker Bobby Houston decided not to be in the offseason program that first spring. “He got cut, and everybody else fell in line. They all got coached better and away we went.”
PARKING THE CARR
Derek Carr’s three-year, $121.5 million contract extension through 2025 puts the Raiders quarterback’s average annual value at $35.4 million the next four seasons. That ranks him seventh among active QBs, per overthecap.com. His new money is $40.5 million per year from 2023-25.
There are six quarterbacks making at least $40 million a year. The five who were active last season all won their respective divisions: Aaron Rodgers ($50.2 million) and the Packers, Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) and the Chiefs, Josh Allen ($43 million) and the Bills, Matt Stafford ($40 million) and the Rams, and Dak Prescott ($40 million) and the Cowboys.
Deshaun Watson ($46 million) was idle with Houston while facing rampant sexual assault and harassment allegations. He just cashed in after a trade to the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas’ commitment to Carr following their trade for his college teammate, star receiver Davante Adams, locks up a formidable tandem that could help the Raiders win a 2022 division title even in the loaded AFC West.
In related news, Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels is the early favorite for NFL coach of the year at 12-to-1 odds, per betonline.ag.
DIRTY DAN
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder wasn’t ousted in the wake of sexual harassment allegations last year. Maybe screwing with the NFL’s money will be the nail in the coffin.
Snyder and his club allegedly may have hid and withheld millions of dollars from the NFL owners’ shared revenue pool, according to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Jason Friedman, a former Washington VP of sales and customer service, told the Committee that the team maintained “two sets of books,” including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the league.
Friedman alleged, for example, that he “falsely processed” $162,360 of revenue from Commanders game tickets as money made on a Notre Dame-Navy game at FedEx Field.
Snyder is on double-secret probation with the league and so far has been shielded from real accountability for the sexual harrassment allegations against him.
It’s likely he will continue to lose allies in the billionaires’ and multi-millionaires’ club, though, if he truly took money out of their pockets.
GARRETT CALLING USFL GAMES
Ex-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is calling USFL games as an analyst this season for NBC Sports. Fox Sports also will be televising games. The New Jersey Generals opened the schedule Saturday night at the Birmingham Stallions. The 10-week regular season will culminate in a championship on July 3.
Garrett, 56, posted an 85-67 regular season record in nine-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach from 2010-19. He had a 2-3 postseason record in three playoff appearances. An arranged marriage on Joe Judge’s Giants staff in 2020 was never a good fit, and Judge fired Garrett midway through the 2021 season. The Giants ranked 31st in offensive points and yards both years.
THE SKED
New coach Brian Daboll and the Giants will open this week’s voluntary minicamp to the media on only one of the camp’s three days. They opened it all three days in April 2018 under Pat Shurmur, the last first-year head coach who wasn’t operating during COVID. Schoen will conduct a pre-draft press conference in person, though, which will be a refreshing return to some normalcy.
()
News
Review: ‘The Minutes’ Is a Haunting Examination of Who We Really Are and Have Always Been
THE MINUTES | 1 hour 30 minutes | Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St. | 212-239-6200 | Tickets
Tracy Letts is a Renaissance man in a rock-and-roll world, whose catalog of plays aimed at clarifying the troubles and shocks in the morally disintegrating world we live in usually succeed even if they seem complicated and infuriatingly exasperating in the process. His latest to open on Broadway is The Minutes, a sharp, caustic, often brilliant, funny and sometimes confusing political satire that runs 90 minutes without an intermission. You will probably leave at the end with very mixed feelings, but you will talk about it, think about it, and go away with the knowledge that you have never seen anything like it.
The Minutes was world premiered by Chicago’s esteemed Steppenwolf Theatre in 2017, scheduled for a Broadway transfer in 2018, and then derailed by the coronavirus pandemic until now, arriving at last with its original director, Anne D. Shapiro, intact, along with its amazing set designer, David Zinn, and several original cast members. When you enter the converted dance floor of New York’s infamous old Studio 54, you’re blasted by patriotic marches and awed by the setting: the huge arched-ceilinged conference room of a small-town city hall replete with tables, desks, and walls of maps, plaques, proclamations and other relics of political detritus on a harsh and noisy stormy night. The occasion is a city council meeting attended by nine board members in a hamlet called Big Cherry. There is one empty chair belonging to Mr. Carp, whose absence concerns the board’s newest and youngest addition, Mr. Peel (played with a keen conscience and a sense of responsible civic pride by popular Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid, making his Broadway debut)—a clean-cut, idealistic, fair-minded and liberal-thinking (but naive) dentist who missed the last meeting because he had to attend his mother’s funeral. The two men had shared similar ideals and become friendly allies, and Mr. Peel wants to know what happened at the crucial meeting he missed, what his friend Mr. Carp did to invite dismissal, and why he has subsequently mysteriously disappeared. But no one will acknowledge his request for information or respond when he asks for a reading of the minutes from the previous week’s meeting. When he persists, the crafty mayor becomes indignant, then belligerent. (Author Tracy Letts takes on this rapidly divisive role and distinguishes himself in the part.)
While the mystery of the unfinished minutes grows, we get to know the diverse flaws and character peculiarities of the nine council members with amusingly ironic names, from the ancient Mr. Oldfield (veteran actor Austin Pendleton) and matronly, long-winded Ms. Innes (Blair Brown) to lecherous, ass-grabbing and aptly named Mr. Breeding (Cliff Chamberlain) and self-serving Mr. Blake (K. Todd Freeman), who wastes everyone’s time trying to talk his fellow council members into sponsoring a money-making scheme called the “Lincoln Smackdown”, a racially-charged caged boxing match between paid townsfolk and a martial arts expert dressed like Abraham Lincoln. The uniformly outstanding cast, many of whom appeared in the original Chicago run, includes the town clerk (Jessie Mueller) responsible for the missing “minutes”, and Mr. Carp himself (terrific Tracy Letts regular Ian Barford) who at last re-enacts the raucous meeting Mr. Peel missed in a violent flashback. To say more about either of them would amount to a fatal spoiler. The present meeting, played in real time, catalogues issues, large and small, that reflect the board’s self-serving incompetence as well as the town’s corruption, including the reveal that a series of the town’s stolen bicycles were illegally sold for greedy profits that went to the sheriff, whose brother is one of the board members, the proposal to spend money on a fountain with handicapped access that will benefit another board member’s sister, and the discovery that the annual civic-minded Heritage Festival celebrating the man who saved the town from the marauding Sioux Indians in 1872 has been a sham for 152 years. Mr. Peel’s horror when he learns it was the Sioux who were massacred for their land, not the so-called town “heroes” who were in danger, he rebels. The story of Big Cherry has been a fiction perpetrated through generations of patriotic Americans by the city council. The outraged Mr. Peel isn’t buying it. They tell him if he doesn’t like it, he can get out. Which is exactly what he does. But after a corny horror-movie ending I wish the playwright had managed to avoid, underscored by the town’s failing power grid, he comes back for reasons that are open to endless interpretations but are never entirely clear.
Ending in a weird mixture of historic lies and weird antics that wouldn’t make it past a first table reading for an old Twilight Zone episode, The Minutes is an allegory of small-town politics as a mirror image of polarized big-time American power that will not appeal to everyone, but it vows to keep you interested and amused at the same time. At a time in American history when you hear everyone from journalists to housewives say “This is not who we are” and “This is not the Democracy we have always been”, Tracy Letts has written a profound indictment of who we really may be after all. Maybe violence, greed, dishonor, cruelty, self-aggrandizement, intolerance and treason are the talismans that always defined us—and still do. Idealism has all but disappeared. In the age of Trumpism, the battle for political and cultural survival is waged daily. The Minutes is staged on the front lines. The city council is a metaphor for Congress. The members are stand-ins for both sides of the aisle—divided into factions of the liberal Left and the radical Right, directed to display a primarily stoic indifference that belies their inner malevolence. The haunting resolve before the curtain falls on 90 minutes of heated debate is that nothing can be done to change it. The inevitable result, reflected daily on front pages from sea to sea, is bloodshed. By the end, The Minutes is filled with so many metaphors you can’t keep them all straight, the play blurs its vision, and Tracy Letts loses his grip on both reality and logic, plunging the audience into a morass of moral confusion—but there’s a lot to think about while you wait for the next reading of the minutes.
Ireland Governor Proposes Banning Crypto Donations to Political Parties
Pension Scheme : Good News! People above 60 years will get pension, 36,000 thousand rupees will come in the account every month, here is the process
HUD Requirements For Manufactured Home Foundations
The Steps to Apply For an FHA Loan
Association of Banks of Russia Proposed Criminalizing Crypto Storage in Non-custodial Wallets
Tax The Rich So The Government Can Help The Poor Pay Attention
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: James O’Shaughnessy, a Naperville North and Illinois State alum, joins the tight ends room
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Joe Schoen can begin to reverse NFC East balance of power on draft day
Snappy Sound Bites Will Turn a Tv Appearance Into a Huge Success
Review: ‘The Minutes’ Is a Haunting Examination of Who We Really Are and Have Always Been
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail