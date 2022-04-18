News
Piper Laurie: ‘How I survived’ kissing Paul Newman, Rock Hudson
Man again convicted of Kansas City gas station killing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has again been convicted of carrying out the fatal shooting of another man outside a central Kansas City gas station.
Television station WDAF reports that a judge on Friday found 45-year-old Timothy Fernandez guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 2019 death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan in the city’s Crossroads District.
Police say surveillance video showed the two men briefly speaking before Bryan walked away. Police say the video then shows Fernandez shooting Bryan in the back.
Police used DNA gathered from a tissue discarded by the shooter to link Fernandez to the killing.
Fernandez was found guilty of the same counts in 2020, but was granted a new trial. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.
‘Cash me outside’ girl Bhad Bhabie pays all cash for $6.1M Florida mansion
Spring turkey season starts in Missouri today
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Monday is the first day of Missouri’s spring turkey season.
The season ends on May 8. Hunters are allowed to start their day one half hour before sunrise and finish up at 1 p.m.
Those participating in the spring turkey season are limited to two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard during the season.
Below are the Missouri Department of Conservation’s limitations:
- You may take only one turkey during the first week
- If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third week.
- You may not take two turkeys on the same day.
