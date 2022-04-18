Finance
Pre-Menstrual Syndrome and Chinese Herbs – Yellow Dock Root
As we mentioned in previous article, premenstrual syndrome effects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as faulty function of ovaries related to women menstrual cycle, it effects the women’s physical and emotional state and sometimes interference with daily activities as resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declining when the period starts. It is said the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss How Chinese herbs – yellow dock root effects women with PMS.
I. Definition
Yellow dock is a perennial flowering herb, native to Europe. It has been used in traditional Chinese medicine in whole body toxins elimination and increasing liver over all functions.
II. How Chinese herbs – yellow dock root effects women with PMS.
1. Vitamins
Yellow dock roots contains vitamin A and C which are antioxidants and not only necessary for immune function in protecting our body against any foreign virus invasion but also fighting against any infection and inflammation of the reproductive organs for some women with PMS.
2.Pre menstrual pain and cramps
It not only helps to increase the digestive system in vitamins and minerals absorption, but also stimulates the production of bile of liver in breaking down of fatty acids, resulting in balancing the of prostaglandins hormone and lessening the risk of premenstrual pain and cramps
3. Kidney function
Since yellow dock root helps to remove toxins through kidney function in urinary secretion, it helps to reduce the risk of water retention and weight gain.
4. Laxative
Beside helping to reduce bowel inflammation and irritation, it also act as laxative in moving stool in the large intestine resulting in decreasing the risk of constipation.
5. Phosphorus
It also contains the vital mineral phosphorus which is not only essential in aiding the production of energy but also binds to hemoglobins in red blood cells thereby increasing oxygen delivery to the tissues of the body resulting in lessening the risk of fatigue and tiredness.
Why Do We Need an Insurance for Our Vehicle?
Driving a vehicle is not a luxury rather it is a big responsibility. Even many people consider driving as a status symbol especially in a country like India, where people believe in showing off. With the increasing income slabs, having a vehicle is not at all a big deal now a days and people can easily afford to have bikes and cars. It not only depicts the status of a society but also increases the mobility and hence saves time. Driving is eliminating the dependency on the public transport too.
It is true that driving has made our lives comfortable but at the same time it also pushing us towards a perilous life as well. As someone rightly said that “The speedway ends at the cemetery”. On the name of show-off, people not only put their own life into danger but also hurt others as well by over-speeding their vehicles. The daily reports of accidents as well as deaths in the newspaper is now a common thing. People are losing their lives in road accidents by breaking the traffic rules and by not following the driving ethics they also put life of others in danger. Moreover, the cost of spare parts along with the high repair costs squeezes your pocket which proves that having a good Motor Insurance policy is essential these days.
Motor Insurance is mainly purchased for the vehicles running on the roads with the primary objective of providing a protection to the vehicle and the driver against any physical damage in case of accident. There are many factors for which buying a Motor Insurance is important:
Mandatory by Law: The foremost reason of buying a Motor Insurance is that it is compulsory by law. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory to have a Third-party insurance. The police have the right to check your vehicle’s documents like PUC, license and insurance policy, at any point of time. If you are unable to provide documents, you will be in trouble. So, it is advisable to buy a motor insurance before you hit the road.
Loss and Damage to the vehicle: We all know that the people have no driving sense at all and the kind of traffic management we have in our country, there is hardly a day you without banging of vehicles cause damages. The main reason for having motor insurance is that it covers the expenses incurred due to any loss or damage to your vehicle. Hence it is always good to be on a safer side and have a motor insurance before riding your bike or car on roads.
Reduces your liability: Third Party Liability (TPL) motor insurance is mandatory in India, which protects you from the legal implications of an accident caused by you. TPL means that if you cause damage caused to another person and his/her property in an accident, the insurance will pay for their treatment and save you from the legal bearings.
Hospitalization: Not every vehicle owner is lucky enough to get just few cuts and bruises in an accident. Some accidents put you in a difficult situation and you need to be hospitalized. In that situation, your motor insurance company will pay your hospital bills, instead of shelling out the high hospital and treatment costs from your own pocket.
Compensates your family after your demise: Some accidents are so terrible that it results to a car owner’s death, which is the most unfortunate outcome of a road accident. Once the bread-earning policy holder has passed away, it becomes difficult for his/her family to fulfil their daily needs. Therefore, a motor insurance policy helps the family to bear expenses after any unfortunate event.
What Is Insurance?
As we know one way of risk prevention is to insure a risk to the insurance company. This method is considered the most important method in tackling risk. Therefore many people think that risk management is the same as insurance. Though the actual circumstances are not so.
Insurance means the insurance transaction, which involves two parties, the insured and the insurer. Where the insurer guarantees the insured person, that he will be reimbursed for a loss which he may suffer, as a result of an event that would not necessarily occur or which could not be determined when or when it occurred. As the insured in the obligation to pay some money to the insurer, the amount of proportion of the sum insured, commonly called “premium”.
Viewed from several angles, the insurance has a variety of goals and techniques of splitting, among others:
A. From an economic perspective, then:
The goal:
Reducing the uncertainty of the results of operations undertaken by a person or company in order to meet the needs or achieve goals.
Technique:
By transferring the risk to the other party and the other party combining a considerable amount of risk, so it can be estimated with more precise the magnitude of the possibility of loss.
B. In terms of Law, then:
The goal:
Transferring the risks faced by an object or a business activity to another party.
Technique:
Through premium payments by the insured to the insurer in the indemnity contract (insurance policy), then the risk of transferring to the insurer.
C. In terms of Trade, then:
The goal:
Share the risks faced to all participants of the insurance program.
Technique:
Transferred risk from individuals / companies to financial institutions engaged in risk management (insurance companies), which will share the risk to all participants of the insurance it handles.
D. From a societal standpoint, then:
The goal:
Bear losses jointly among all participants of the insurance program.
Technique:
All group members (group members) of the insurance program contribute (in the form of premiums) to sympathize losses suffered by a / some of its members.
E. In terms of Mathematics, then:
The goal:
Predict the magnitude of the possibility of risk and the outcome of the forecast is used to divide the risk to all participants (group of participants) insurance program.
Technique:
Calculates the probability based on probability theory (“Probability Theory”), performed by the actuary as well as by the underwriter.
Secrets of Bonding 105: Choose Your Partner!
When the music starts you take your partner by the hand and head for the dance floor!
When it comes to Surety Bonds, how do you know which partner to choose? Which bonding company fits the project at hand? Here are some tips:
Federal Projects
These contracts require a bonding company pre-approved by the Treasury Department to issue bonds with the federal government as obligee. Federal projects include all contracts with a branch of the federal government such as the Army Corps of Engineers, Office of General Services, Dept. of Veteran Affairs, and the Federal Aviation Administration. This a big area of activity with 38,786 contract opportunities listed as of this writing.
The bonding company must be listed / approved, and for a sufficient amount (equal to or more than the contract in question). Circular 570 issued annually by the Treasury Department aka the “T-List”
Fine points regarding federal: HUD is not a direct federal agency, and makes their own rules.
Any other project owners may CHOOSE to require the T-list as a means of screening the bonding companies. You need to review the written bonding requirements to determine this. It could say that “a T-listed surety must be used.” It could also require that the T-list amount be equal to or greater than the contract in question.
State and Municipal Contracts
The most common requirement is for the surety to be licensed in the state where the work is being performed. Many sureties do not find it worthwhile to maintain licensing in all 51 states. * To check for a specific state, you can go the state insurance department, the surety may list this info in their web site, and it also appears in the T-list details (assuming the surety is on the list).
Private Contracts
This category includes all non-public commercial contracts, such as a general contractor building an office for a private company. It also includes all the subcontractors such as electricians, plumbers, roofers, etc. All subcontracts are private even if they are performed on a federal or state projects (because they are not “prime,” not contracted directly with the public entity.)
In this group you may find that a T-list requirement is indicated, or the owner may choose to be more open. They can make or waive the requirement at their sole discretion.
Contract specifications may also stipulate a certain A.M. Best rating. Simply look up the surety to determine if they have a rating, and if it meets the requirement.
Conclusion
No two bonding companies have exactly the same credentials. The common areas to consider are:
- T-listed
- T-list amount
- State licensing
- A.M. Best rating (size and financial strength)
- Underwriting appetite
- Excluded classes
- Excluded geographic areas (Canada? Mexico? Overseas?)
- Excluded jurisdictions (New York City?)
Picking the right partner is step one. If they will not be accepted as surety on the project, move on!
Hmmm… how about that wallflower over in the corner?
* Just want to see if you are paying attention! (:^D)
