Psuedocyesis – False Pregnancy
Pseudocyesis is a condition in which an individual believes herself or himself to be pregnant and develops objective pregnancy signs in the absence of an actual pregnancy. Although pseudocyesis usually occurs in women, there have been a few cases reported in men.
Several theories address the cause of pseudocyesis, and the following three theories are the most accepted. The first theory is the conflict theory, which states that a desire for a fear of pregnancy creates an internal conflict and causes endocrine changes. The endocrine changes are believed to cause the signs, symptoms, and laboratory findings that occur in patients with pseudocyesis. The second theory is the wish-fulfillment theory, which states that minor body changes initiate the false belief in pregnancy in susceptible individuals. The last theory is the depression theory. The depression theory states that pseudocyesis may be initiated by the neuroendocrine changes associated with a major depressive disorder (see Depression).
Evidence exists to support all of these theories. One or more of these theories may be simultaneously appropriate for some patients. Pseudocyesis is considered a heterogeneous disorder without a unifying cause.
Pseudocyesis occurs at a frequency of 1 to 6 cases per 22,000 births. However, many cases of pseudocyesis seem not to be reported. Between 1890 and 1910, 156 cases were reported in the English literature. Only 42 cases were reported between 1959 and 1979. Pseudocyesis has become uncommon in industrial societies, with the exception of a large number of cases reported in West and South Africa.
The age range of patients with pseudocyesis is 6 to 79 years of age (with the average age being 33 years). Eighty percent of individuals with pseudocyesis were married, 14.6% were unmarried, and 2.3% were widows. Pseudocyesis is more common in individuals who are in their second marriage. Symptoms usually last about nine months but can last for a few months up to several years.
Almost every symptom and sign of pregnancy (except for true fetal heart tones, fetal parts seen by imaging techniques, and delivery of the fetus) have been documented in patients with pseudocyesis. Abdominal distension is the most common sign of pseudocyesis. It is thought to be due to excess fat, gaseous distension, and fecal and urinary retention. The abdominal distension often resolves under general anesthesia.
Pseudocyesis has been considered a conversion symptom that is exclusive of pseudopregnancy (a medical condition), simulated pregnancy (malingering), or hallucinatory pregnancy (psychosis). Pseudocyesis, therefore, is considered a paradigm of psychosomatic disorders.
Findings in patients with pseudocyesis show variable results. Estrogen and progesterone values can be high, low, or normal. Prolactin tends to be elevated. Follicle stimulating hormones (FSH) tend to be low. Positive pregnancy tests have been documented in patients with pseudocyesis. Elevated prolactin levels have been implicated as the cause for many of the signs of pseudocyesis. An abdominal ultrasound can confirm and document the absence of a fetus and placenta.
Pseudocyesis is a heterogeneous condition with no one unifying cause and no one universally accepted therapy. There is no clear demographic or sociocultural indicators for a population at risk. The most successful and least invasive form of therapy currently used seems to be revealing to the patient that he or she is not pregnant by using an abdominal imaging technique, counseling and educating the patient, and treating any underlying depression that may exist. Successful treatment has been defined as a six-month symptom-free period.
Construction Accidents and Injuries
The field of construction is one of just a handful of industries where accidents and injuries have not lessened over the course of the last twenty five years. The construction industry is the largest industry in the United States, and one that continually comes in with high numbers of injuries. In fact, for the year ended 2004, there was actually an eight percent increase in construction fatalities over the previous year, bringing the total number to an alarming one thousand two hundred and twenty four deaths.
This results in an overall highest “lost workday” rate, despite being overseen by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA, though imposing some very strict mandates and guidelines, has actually been able to do little to reduce the numbers of construction related injuries, accidents, and deaths. (Statistics courtesy of OSHA)
The main reason that construction workers face a greater risk of injury is because they are exposed to many different types of hazards. There are more hazards to be found on construction sites than at any other job location in any other U.S. industry. Common causes of construction injuries include: falling from ladders, scaffolding, or other elevated surfaces; careless workers; heavy machinery accidents; defective and/or faulty tools or equipment; motor vehicle accidents; forklift and/or crane accidents; and falling objects.
Some construction injuries are reasonably minor and may consist of cuts, or broken bones. Other types of injuries can be much more severe and can include brain injuries, paralyzing disabilities, or even death.
If you or someone you know is employed in an unsafe work environment, the first step is to notify the owner of the construction site or the supervisor prior to any injuries occurring. If no satisfactory action has been taken following your complaint, or if an injury has already occurred, OSHA should be notified.
If you or someone you know has suffered a construction injury, compensation may be in order. Worker’s compensation can be somewhat helpful to deal with bills and medical expenses following the accident, however it may not be your only option. You may be able to file lawsuits against other third parties who were involved with the jobsite and could be found negligent. For example, you may be able to go after the installer, supplier, or manufacturer of the equipment that was involved in the accident if it has been found to be defective. You may also have a case against other contractors or owners of the property. Many states allow you to file an additional suit against the employer if you can prove he or she knew of a dangerous or unsafe situation and did nothing to rectify the conditions.
It is important to note that sometimes you may have to settle for a worker’s compensation settlement. This can be the case if you are unable to prove negligence or defective equipment, or if the injury was due to your own carelessness or because of a true accident.
There are a large number of elements and factors that need to be looked into and considered when filing a construction injury lawsuit. Because so many parties may be involved in the litigation process, including property owners, state or local municipalities, equipment manufacturers, contractors, subcontractors, visitors, eyewitnesses, and other employees, these types of cases can become very complicated. It is because of all of these issues that retaining a lawyer who specializes in these types of injury cases can be quite beneficial.
Even if you are unsure as to whether or not you wish to proceed with filing a case, it is always a good idea to at least consult with a personal injury attorney. He or she is well versed in construction law and has a well developed understanding of all of the details that are involved with dealing with worker’s compensation, safety boards (such as OSHA), party liability, and product liability laws. If the type of injury you or a loved one has experienced is severe, it is essential that you meet with an attorney to discuss your options.
Furthermore, a personal injury attorney will be able to help you deal with other parties involved, such as property owners. The laws surrounding who can be added to a suit vary a great deal from state to state, however your attorney will know exactly how to proceed, who to question, who to name on the suit, and what evidence needs to be collected. From here, the attorney will gather all witnesses, medical experts, and advise you on the best course of action in order to get the best outcome. Should you end up taking your case before a jury, your attorney will be able to prepare you for the proceedings, and manage the case in every aspect.
Your attorney will be able to secure a settlement that will help you to cover your expenses now, as well as in the future. These attorneys work hard to help you, just as the parties involved with the construction site have teams of attorneys working hard to protect their assets. It can prove quite fruitful to bring as many people as necessary to justice to help you recover compensation for your injuries, your lost wages, your medical expenses, as well as for the cost of future medical treatments or lost earning potential. In the event that you have lost a loved due to a construction injury, an attorney will be able to help you recoup some the monetary burden this can create. He or she will know exactly how to go about seeking a judgment that will provide you the financial security you need in order to move forward and help restore your life.
While you will never be able to undo the damage, you should take steps to help rebuild your life as best you can. Do not risk being wounded a second time. You owe it to yourself, and your family to seek the damages that are owed to you. You can take a good deal of comfort in the fact that a personal injury attorney is on your side and can make the legal part of your ordeal flow smoothly.
Finding the Right Lawyer
Where do you turn when you need an experienced lawyer to draft an estate plan, help you declare bankruptcy, or litigate a legal dispute? You may want to start with a short consultation to find out what type of attorney would best deal with your situation. Then move on to recommendations from friends, family or coworkers.
Setting Up an Initial Consultation
Perhaps you’re not certain that you need an attorney to deal with your legal situation. It may be best to consult with a lawyer through your employer’s employee assistance program. Employee assistance programs (also known as EAPs) offer discounted legal services. Perhaps your EAP offers a free 30-minute consultation. You can take that time to determine if you have a valid legal situation.
If your situation is basic, the attorneys that work with your workplace may be able to offer their services at a discount. They can also let you know if you need an attorney who has specialized in the area of service that you require.
Hiring an Attorney
So, you’ve consulted with an attorney and decided that it’s best to pursue someone who specializes in a certain area of law. What comes next?
Ask around for recommendations. Surely you know friends, family members, or coworkers who have needed these services before. If you’ve worked with CPAs or financial advisors before, ask for their recommendations. Networking is crucial to these types of businesses since they gain most of their cliental through referrals. Check out your local bar association. They can provide you with the names of local attorneys.
Plan to interview at least three attorneys before settling on the right lawyer for your case. Before you visit the office, ensure that the attorney provides the services that you need. If you’d like to go a step further, you can so some research your State Bar’s website. You can see if they’ve ever had disciplinary action taken against them.
During your interview, ask plenty of relevant questions:
* Ask about who you will be working with throughout the case. You don’t want to choose an attorney only to find out you’ll be working with an associate. If you will be working with an associate, see if you can get an interview with him before leaving the office!
* Ask about the attorney’s credentials, especially about specializations.
* Ask about the attorney’s level of experience, specifically in the situation for which you need help. You don’t want to hire a lawyer to formulate your estate plan, and find out later that he’s only handled divorce cases!
* Ask about payment. Some attorney’s charge a fixed fee, while others choose an hourly rate.
* Ask if the attorney has any questions for you. Is he interested in your situation and needs or is he only interested in what he can get out of this case?
When it comes down to making a decision, trust your instincts. Don’t devalue the importance of personality, but keep the attorney’s expertise and experience in mind also as you decide on which office to hire to take your case.
Motorbike and Bike Accident Claims
An accident is the worst case scenario of anyone who owns a vehicle of any type. Whether you own a motorbike, a car or even a pushbike there are always hazards on the roads. You can be the most careful driver on the road but in a split second anything can happen. From another motorist taking ill at the wheel to skidding on black ice, you can make a claim for all manner of accidents. A RTA or road traffic accident can be a terrifying experience. Any type of vehicle accident reminds you of your mortality and of the fragility of life. Along with this you may be left in pain and will also be emotionally shattered. It is then that your thoughts should turn to making a claim.
Bike Claims
Whether you are travelling on a pushbike or on a motorbike it is an unfortunate statistic that you are more likely to have an accident as you are less physically protected than someone who is driving a car. Due to the vulnerability of a biker the injuries sustained in this type of accident can be far more severe than those of an automobile crash.
It is for this reason that any bikers who have been involved in crashes must seek out damages as soon as possible. Making a claim is not as difficult as you may think and once you have a point of contact with the accident claims company, the advisor will guide you the whole way through every stage of the process.
Car Claims
After sustaining the physical and emotional wounds of a car crash, you will be loathe to putting yourself through any more hassle. This is where the accident claims advisor will come in. You will find that you speak to an individual who is very understanding and who can answer all your questions with regards to the whole process. If you have been injured by the irresponsible actions of another then you could have a claim.
Most motor accident claims companies will offer you a free consultation in the first instance. You need to ensure that you have as much written evidence as possible in order to back up your claim. This will make the process much easier.
After being in a vehicle accident which was not your fault it is natural to experience a range of upsetting and sometimes very negative emotions. You may wish to draw back from ordinary life and be feeling that no one understands what you are going through. This is normal and it will help you significantly if you can open up and talk to someone close. If you are experiencing real difficulties then a visit to your GP may help.
What you must remember is that you are making a claim because you are not to blame for the accident. You are claiming compensation for your suffering in relation to this. You may have missed a great deal of work. This will be taken into consideration in the claim too so if you are thinking of making a claim, do it today.
