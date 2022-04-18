News
Ravens free-agency tracker: WR Sammy Watkins signs with Packers; S DeShon Elliott signs with Lions
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning March 16 at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive end Calais Campbell: The Ravens announced that they have re-signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year deal. Campbell’s deal is worth $12.5 million but he can earn as much as $16.5 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.
Inside linebacker Josh Bynes: Bynes has agreed to terms to return to the Ravens, the team announced. The 32-year-old started 12 games last season, recording 76 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups in his third stint with the team after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011. The veteran adds some stability behind 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen and 2020 third-round pick Malik Harrison, who is cross training at outside linebacker. Veteran linebackers L.J. Fort and Otaro Alaka remain unsigned.
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: The Minnesota Vikings and Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, less than a week after a deal to rejoin the Ravens fell through.
Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The Ravens’ initial deal with Smith, which fell apart Thursday, was reportedly worth $35 million over four years, with a maximum value of $50 million.
The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
Free-agent losses
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins: Watkins has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers reportedly worth $4 million.
Watkins, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens last year, had 27 catches for a career-low 394 yards and one touchdown in 2021. The former first-round pick had a strong start in Baltimore, racking up 292 receiving yards over his first five games, including a crucial fourth-and-long conversion late in a Week 3 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.
But after a Week 5 hamstring injury, Watkins missed the next three games and had just 102 receiving yards over his final eight appearances. He played more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps just once after Week 9 and didn’t have a catch in the final month of the season.
Four of the Ravens’ five most productive wide receivers are set to return in 2022 — Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II — along with promising second-year wideout Tylan Wallace. Miles Boykin is also still on the roster after injuries limited him to 35 offensive snaps last season.
Safety DeShon Elliott: Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the team announced, with his contract reportedly worth up to $3.7 million.
A former sixth-round pick, Elliott spent four injury-marred seasons in Baltimore but showed his potential as a hard-hitting safety. He started all 16 games in 2020, finishing with four passes defended, two forced fumbles and 2 ½ sacks, and started six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending torn biceps and pectoral muscle in November. He grabbed his first career interception last season and graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 41 safety, regardless of snap count.
Injuries limited Elliott’s impact with the Ravens. He missed his rookie season with a fractured forearm and played just six games in 2019 before a knee injury ended his year. In Detroit, Elliott will reunite with former Ravens inside linebacker Chris Board, who also signed a one-year deal with the Lions.
In Baltimore, the Ravens will turn to Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens and top free-agent signing Marcus Williams to lead their safety position.
Cornerback Tavon Young: Young signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. A 2016 fourth-round pick, Young was released by the Ravens in a cost-cutting move March 9. After an injury-plagued six years in Baltimore, Young entered the offseason as a potential salary cap casualty. He would’ve had a $9.3 million cap hit next season, and his release saves $6 million in cap space.
In February 2019, less than two years after Young tore the ACL in his left knee and missed the 2017 season, the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $25.8 million extension that briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback. That August, the Oxon Hill native had an impressive training camp derailed by a season-ending neck injury. A year later, Young suffered another torn left ACL in a Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.
Young, 27, appeared in all 17 games last season, starting seven, but he played just over half of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. He was mostly solid in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 85.1, and had two sacks. Still, injuries kept him from recapturing the form that he flashed early in his career. A beloved teammate, he leaves Baltimore having played in 50 career games and missed 47.
Cornerback Chris Westry: Westry has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced.
The 6-foot-4 Westry impressed in his first Ravens training camp last year and made the team’s season-opening 53-man roster. But injuries limited the third-year corner to six games (two starts) last year, and the Ravens did not offer him a restricted-free-agent tender this offseason.
Westry’s departure leaves the Ravens with just six cornerbacks on their 90-man roster: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour and Kevin Toliver. Only Humphrey and Peters, both recovering from season-ending injuries, have started more than two games over the past two years.
Defensive tackle Justin Ellis: Ellis has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis, known as “Jelly,” played in 34 games and started eight over his two-plus years in Baltimore. He had 18 tackles and one quarterback hit in 17 games last season, playing 35% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and helping them maintain one of the NFL’s staunchest run defenses.
In New York, the 31-year-old Ellis will reunite with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who now has the same position on the Giants’ staff. Ellis’ signing comes two days after another former Ravens defensive lineman, Jihad Ward, also joined the Giants.
Ellis’ departure is the first of potentially three along the Ravens’ defensive line this offseason. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are also free agents.
Inside linebacker Chris Board: The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Board on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Board, 26, had 94 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 63 games with the Ravens playing mostly on special teams.
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, 35, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Jimmy Smith, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
()
News
Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022
A movie’s success is decided by its performance at the box office which is also considered the most important criterion. The box office collection makes them stand out in addition to impressing the audiences through the story or performances.
This year RRR and The Kashmir Files have become the highest-grossing movies so far and made it to the top of the highest box office collection Bollywood list. South Indian films dominate the top 10 list. The Bollywood box office collection suffered due to COVID as it was not open throughout the year in 2021. Still, films like Sooryavanshi and 83 fared well and made it to the top ten of 2021 highest-grossing film list.
If we talk about the highest-grossing films of all time, then most of the movies with the highest box office collection are Bollywood or Hindi films. Dangal which stars Aamir Khan makes it to the top with a box office collection of a whopping ₹2,024 crores worldwide. Tollywood super hit movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the second position with a box office earning of around ₹1,810 crores worldwide.
So, first, let us take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide:
1. Dangal (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Dangal: Around ₹2,024 crores
Budget: ₹700 crores
Year: 2016
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Verdict: Blockbuster
Box office collection of Dangal from India alone was ₹538.03 crores. Dangal holds the position of the highest-grossing film in all International markets.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu)
Box Office Collection Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Around ₹1,810 crores
Budget: ₹250 crores
Year: 2017
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Verdict: Blockbuster
The second one with the highest box office collection is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
3. RRR (still running)
Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores
Budget: ₹550 crores
Year: 2022
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Ranked as the film with the highest opening day collection and tenth among the films of 2022 with the highest box office collection.
4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Around ₹969.06 crores
Budget: ₹90 crores
Year: 2015
Director: Kabir Khan
Verdict: Blockbuster
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film and the third highest-grossing Indian film.
5. Secret Superstar (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Secret Superstar: Around ₹966.86 crores
Budget: ₹45 crores (Disputed)
Year: 2017
Director: Advait Chandan
Verdict: Blockbuster
Secret Superstar is the highest-grossing Indian film featuring a female protagonist, the Hindi film with the highest box office collection in 2017 Hindi film, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
6. PK (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of PK: Around ₹832 crores
Budget: ₹85 crores
Year: 2014
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Verdict: Blockbuster
In India, PK is the 6th highest-grossing film worldwide starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.
7. 2.0 (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of 2.0: Around ₹800 crores
Budget: ₹570 crores
Year: 2018
Director: S. Shankar
Verdict: Blockbuster
After earning ₹117.34 crores worldwide on its opening day, it became the second-highest-grossing Indian film. 2.0 is the second highest-grossing film in India and is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
8. Baahubali: The Beginning (Telugu, Tamil)
Box Office Collection Baahubali: The Beginning: Around ₹650 crores
Budget: ₹180 crores
Year: 2015
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Verdict: Blockbuster
Baahubali: The Beginning, is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time and 8th worldwide. Also, the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film.
9. Sultan (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sultan: Around ₹623.33 crores
Budget: ₹145 crores
Year: 2016
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Verdict: Blockbuster
This Salman Khan blockbuster of 2016 is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
10. Sanju (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sanju: Around ₹586.85 crores
Budget: ₹96 crores
Year: 2018
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Verdict: Blockbuster
Sanju is the film with the highest box office collection among the Bollywood films of 2018, the second highest-earning Hindi film in India of all time, and 10th worldwide.
Now let’s jump on to the Indian movies that made the highest box office collection in Bollywood in the recent years of 2021 and 2022:
1. RRR (still running)
Box Office Collection of RRR: Around ₹1,071 crores
Budget: ₹550 crores
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Release date: 25 March 2022
Verdict: Blockbuster
RRR broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film with a box office collection of ₹240 crores worldwide on its first day. The film placed itself as the tenth highest-grossing film of 2022 with a box office collection of ₹1,071 crores worldwide.
2. Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹365 crores (Telegu)
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Sukumar
Release date: 17 December 2021
The film holds the position of the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. It is also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.
3. The Kashmir Files (still running)
Box Office Collection of The Kashmir Files: Around ₹338.43 crores
Budget: ₹15 crore
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Release date: 11 March 2022
Verdict: Blockbuster
The movie became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 making ₹338.43 crores worldwide as of 3 April 2022.
4. Sooryavanshi (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Sooryavanshi: Around ₹294 crores
Budget: ₹160 crore
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release date: 5 November 2021
Verdict: Super Hit
Sooryavanshi is an action-packed movie that stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jakie Shroff, and many more. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also have a cameo, as they were present in the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba.
5. Master (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Master: Around ₹230–300 crore
Budget: ₹135 crores
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Release date: 13 January 2021
The film, Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, and is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time.
6. Radhe Shyam (still running)
Box Office Collection of Radhe Shyam: Around ₹214.04 Crores (Telugu, Hindi)
Budget: ₹300–350 Crores
Director: Radha Krishna Kumar
Release date: 11 March 2022
The lead actors in the movie Radhe Shyam are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film fared well at the box office but also suffered a loss as it didn’t catch up to its budget.
7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (still running)
Box Office Collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Around ₹196.74 crores
Budget: ₹100–160 crore
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Release date: 22 February 2022
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the lead actor is Alia Bhatt who plays the title role. In India, the film grossed ₹152.98 crores, and it earned ₹43.17 crores overseas, with a worldwide collection of ₹196.74 crores.
8. 83 (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of 83: Around ₹193.73 crores
Budget: ₹280 crores
Director: Kabir Khan
Release date: 24 December 2021
The lead actors of 83, are Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie was a superhit and bombed at the box office.
9. Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Pushpa: Around ₹106 crores (Hindi)
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Sukumar
Release date: 17 December 2021
The film Pushpa ranked as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021, and also the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna.
10. Vakeel Saab (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Vakeel Saab: Around ₹75 crores
Budget: ₹200–250 crores
Director: Venu Sriram
Release date: 9 April 2021
The film grossed more than ₹42 crores at the box office on its opening day in India and the film grossed $300,000 on its opening day at the US box office. It is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood hit, Pink, starring Shruti Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and so on.
11. Akhanda (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Akhanda: Around ₹150 crores
Budget: ₹60–70 crores
Director: Boyapati Srinu
Release date: 1 December 2021
Akhanda ranked second in the box office collection of Tollywood films in the year 2021. The lead actors are Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role.
12. Annaatthe (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Annaatthe: Around ₹224.80 Crores
Budget: ₹160.00 Crores
Director: Siva
Release date: 4 November 2021
On the first day, the film grossed 70.19 crores worldwide and ranked as the film with the highest box office collection at Tamil Nadu box office on day 1.
13. Uppena (Telugu)
Box Office Collection of Uppena: Around ₹83−100 Crores
Budget: ₹22 Crores
Director: Buchi Babu Sana
Release date: 12 February 2021
Uppena made a mark as the highest-grossing Telugu film for a debut actor. The actors in the lead roles feature debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty.
14. Doctor (Tamil)
Box Office Collection of Doctor: Around ₹100 Crores
Budget: ₹40 Crores
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Release date: 9 October 2021
After Master and Annaatthe, Doctor was the third highest-grossing Tamil film in the year 2021. The film had a box office collection of ₹100 Crores worldwide.
15. Bachchhan Paandey (still running)
Box Office Collection of Bachchhan Paandey: Around ₹68.49 Crores (Hindi)
Budget: ₹182 Crores
Director: Farhad Samji
Release date: 18 March 2022
A remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, the film stars Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.
16. Antim: The Final Truth (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Antim: Around ₹58 Crores
Budget: ₹30 Crores
Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
Release date: 26 November 2021
Grossing (US$7.6 million) worldwide With a budget of ₹30 crores, the Bollywood film was a huge box-office success and made a box office collection of ₹58 crores and went on to rank as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2021.
17. Bell Bottom (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Bell Bottom: Around ₹50.58 Crores
Budget: ₹60 Crores
Director: Ranjit Tiwari
Release date: 19 August 2021
The lead actor in the movie Bell Bottom is Akshay Kumar with a supporting cast of Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.
18. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Around ₹38.57 Crores
Budget: ₹35 Crores
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Release date: 10 December 2021
It is a romantic comedy-drama that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.
19. Tadap (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Tadap: Around ₹34.86 Crores
Budget: ₹27 Crores
Director: Milan Luthria
Release date: 3 December 2021
The film Tadap stars debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film’s box office collection in India was ₹32.04 crores. It is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100.
20. Roohi (Hindi)
Box Office Collection of Roohi: Around ₹30.33 Crores
Budget: ₹20 Crores
Director: Hardik Mehta
Release date: 11 March 2021
The second horror-comedy after Stree by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The movie’s soundtrack was a hit and the box office collection of the film worldwide is ₹30.33 crores.
The post Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — announced for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first-round playoff schedule is set for the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls versus the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
The best-of-seven series will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT. Games 1, 2 and 3 also will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.
Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):
- Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
- Game 2 on Wednesday: Bulls at Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCH)
- Game 3 on Friday: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC-7, NBCSCH)
- Game 4 on April 24: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC-7)
- Game 5 on April 27: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
- Game 6 on April 29: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
- Game 7 on May 1: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bucks 127, Bulls 106
The Bulls were 1-14 this season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
()
News
University City sued over tax dollars spent on Prop F
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City pumped a lot of money into the effort to pass Proposition F in order to generate money for the firefighters’ pension.
That measure was voted down convincingly at the polls, but the city has another problem on its hands. Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan, a University City resident, is now suing the city. Sullivan’s suit says the city violated state law by spending money to convince voters to pass it.
The city hired a marketing firm to produce campaign material promoting the benefits of Prop F. City Manager Gregory Rose says the city spent $41,000 with the firm.
Sullivan contends they violated a state law that says political subdivisions can’t spend tax dollars to promote ballot issues and other measures.
Even though the material University City paid for only gives the benefits of Prop F, the city manager nonetheless contends the city did not breaking the law and its campaign was for information purposes only for residents.
Sullivan hopes to prove otherwise in court.
Ravens free-agency tracker: WR Sammy Watkins signs with Packers; S DeShon Elliott signs with Lions
Insurance and Water Damage Claims
Crypto and Metaverse ETFs Launched by Fidelity Investment
Ceres Living MLM Review – Stem Cell Research Pros and Cons About AIO Stem Cell Drink
The Different Types Of Brokers And Their Roles
Secret of Bonding 99: The Awful Truth About Working Capital
Texas Property Insurance 101 – Do You Know Your Policy’s Deductible?
Deceptive Car Dealer Ads and Activities – Pervasive As Ever
Medicare Is Changing! Like It or Not!
Many Elderly Medicare Beneficiaries Unaware of Reform Provisions
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail