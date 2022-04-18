News
Review: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ Stages the Power of Love and Language at BAM
A traditional staging of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac (1897) would normally bristle with weapons: swords on every Frenchman’s hip, then later rifles and deadly cannon as they march to repel Spanish invaders in Arras. The current, modish version at BAM lacks dangerous hardware—if you don’t count the microphones that characters clutch and spit rhymes into. Sleekly minimal, with maximal emotional punch, director Jamie Lloyd’s Cyrano is a weaponless marvel of language. For that, as I write days after ten people were shot on the subway in Sunset Park, I’m extra grateful.
There is violence in this Cyrano, to be sure. Broken hearts litter the stage. Our title character, the swaggering swordsman-poet played to the hilt by an incandescent James McAvoy, deploys battalions of words to wound or to woo. In the seduction department, there’s Christian (Eben Figueiredo), a handsome young soldier who falls head over heels for the headstrong, book-besotted Roxane (Evelyn Miller). Since Christian stumbles in speech when talking to Roxane, Cyrano pens billet doux to her on the boy’s behalf, eventually impersonating Christian under cover of darkness. Need I add that Cyrano himself adores Roxane, but it’s hopeless?
Why? Anyone who saw the Broadway revivals in 2007 or 2012, or the Steve Martin film knows: it’s the nose. Cyrano has a grotesquely long proboscis that renders him hideous. (In the recent musical film starring Peter Dinklage, Cyrano was treated unfairly due to height.) However, in this punk-rock adaptation of the verse drama, with a ferociously rhyming text by Martin Crimp, McAvoy avoids rubber prosthetics and internalizes the schnoz, as it were. With a shaved head, muscular bod poured into tight black jeans and t-shirt, McAvoy is All Snout: a walking, talking organ of exquisite sensitivity.
Lloyd’s staging technique is similar to the rehearsal-room aesthetic of his less-successful Betrayal: actors in dark street clothes, on an aggressively bare stage, cold, unflattering lighting and a tendency to face forward and deadpan. The flattening of theatrical (and emotional) space is even more pronounced at BAM. In the first ten minutes, actors squat on a low, white riser, delivering their lines straight out in rat-a-tat rhythms, an almost numbing monotony that’s broken when McAvoy (who has been sitting upstage staring into a mirror) barrels center stage enraged by a schlocky actor’s mauling of Hamlet. From that point, the tension barely lets up.
I’ve rarely seen a performer move with such scary intensity as the Scot heartthrob McAvoy, who charges and dashes and skitters over the space like a giant bull terrier in a slim-fit puffy coat. He’s a magnificent live presence, his Caledonian burr intensely seductive, switching from homicidal rage to flippant comedy in an eyeblink.
McAvoy’s verbal dexterity is almost obscene: speeding through Cyrano’s famous self-owns about his facial feature (“if style points you in a sexual direction / you might like to refer, Valvert, to my nasal erection”) and later slowing down to zen-like simplicity in his famous love speech to Roxane, which unfolded with the audience absolutely holding its breath, Crimp-Cyrano reducing desire to elemental, preverbal roots: “I’m speechless, speechless, all I can say is I want ― I want ― I want ― there is no poetry ― there is no structure that can make any sense of this ― only I want ― I want ― I want ― I want you.” For that scene alone, the show should move to Broadway and let’s polish a figurine for McAvoy.
This isn’t just a star vehicle, though. The diverse and highly talented ensemble is full of quirky, appealing actors doing fine-etched work. As Roxane, Miller runs hot and reminds me of a young Glenda Jackson: aristocratic yet passionate. Nima Taleghani’s cocky-cool Ligniere purringly drives his lines with a slam-poet’s assurance. And, as the villainous but ultimately pathetic nobleman De Guiche, Tom Edden finds notes of grace for even his rotten rich boy.
If you’ve never seen a Cyrano before, you’ll still get the basic plot, even if references to its 1640 setting produce a momentary mental blip (Cardinal Richelieu…right). More importantly, Crimp and Lloyd test modern attitudes on the, shall we say, problematic aspect of two men jointly wooing the same woman, and how that triangulation can lead to her justified outrage and a lingering, bi-curious kiss between the boys.
“I love words, that’s all. / And without pen and ink human history would fall / into a black pit / and there’d be almost no trace of it.” In Crimp’s refreshingly direct and profound lines, Cyrano explains why he talks so much, and why we keep listening. An old-fashioned romance fitted with modern clothing and locutions, this electrifying production proves that some things outlast tradition and history: the power of love and of language.
News
Brewers comeback win spoils Pujols’ 681st HR
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3. But the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.
St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards
Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra made the cut from the Mami Heat on Sunday when the NBA announced the three finalists for each of the league’s annual individual awards.
Bam Adebayo did not, which could add yet another chip on his shoulder during these NBA playoffs.
Herro, the overwhelming favorite, is a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man Award, along with Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year, along with the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and the Suns’ Monty Williams. Spoelstra and Williams guided their teams to No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.
Adebayo missed out on a chance for his first Defensive Player of the Year award, with the media balloting instead coming up with a final three of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Suns forward Mikal Bridges.
The league announces the award winners throughout the course of the playoffs, with the balloting having been completed the day after the April 10 close of the regular season.
Herro this season set franchise records for single-season and career bench scoring.
“That’s the closest you’re going to get to a lock,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said, with the network announcing the finalists.
The Heat have not had a winner of the award in their previous 33 seasons.
Adebayo had pushed hard for the defensive award.
“I feel like at this point, I’m the only really making those type of eye-popping plays,” he said during the season. “That’s my pride. I feel like if I’m going to go out there and give it my all, I want my accolade for it, in my opinion.”
The only Heat player named NBA Defensive Player of the Year remains Alonzo Mourning, in 1999 and 2000.
Despite being voted by peers as one of the Top 15 coaches of all-time, Spoelstra has never won the official NBA award (he shared in 2017 in the one voted on by fellow coaches), with Pat Riley in 1997 the Heat’s lone Coach of the Year.
To some, Herro also deserved consideration for the Most Improved Player award. The lone franchise winners remain Rony Seikaly in 1990 and Isaac Austin in 1997. The nominees for that award are Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.
The finalists for Most Valuable Player are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.
The finalists for Rookie of the Year are Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. The Heat’s lone rookies are center Omer Yurtseven and guard Javonte Smart, who is on a two-way contract.
()
News
MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K
MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K
SRINAGAR: Weatherman on Friday forecast another spell of light to moderate rain during April 19-20 in both J&K and Ladakh.
“Another feeble WD most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from 19 April,” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official as having said, adding, “Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir Division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected during 19th evening to 20th April forenoon,” he said.
Meanwhile, after light rains during last couple of days, night temperature registered a considerable drop with mercury settling below normal in Kashmir Valley barring Gulmarg and Kupwara town on Friday.
The MeT official here told GNS that Srinagar received traces of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning and recorded a low of 7.0°C against 8.7°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.6 °C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund also received traces of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 0.8mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 5.3°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had the highest rainfall of71.mm during the time and recorded a low of 1.2°C against 4.0°C last night. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg had 0.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 1.8°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While 1.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.3 mm of rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.1°C, the official said.
Jammu recorded a low of 19.2°C against 21.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital which received traces of rain during the time, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 8.8°C, Batote 10.8°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 7.9°C, the official said.
In March, J&K received 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry.
MeT department said that Jammu city received only 2.1mm of rain against normal of 68 mm last month while Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm.
The post MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Review: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ Stages the Power of Love and Language at BAM
Brewers comeback win spoils Pujols’ 681st HR
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards
A Practical Guide on How to Find the Best Stock Trading Site for the Beginner Trader
MeT Forecasts More Rains From April 19 To 20 In J&K
DeFi Stablecoin Platform Beanstalk Suffers ~$80M Hack
What Will Twitter Look Like When Elon Musk’s Takeover Fails?
Investing in Real Estate – 4 Investment Options
Man rushed to the hospital after Fairview Heights road-rage
Twins’ offense quieted yet again in loss to Red Sox
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail