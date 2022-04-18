News
SBI Transaction limit changed: Big news! Now transaction limit has been increased from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, know here details
SBI Transaction limit changed: Big news! Now transaction limit has been increased from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, know here details
SBI has given a big gift to its customers on the new year, State Bank of India has increased the limit of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), where earlier you were able to transfer only 2 lakhs, it has been increased to 5 lakhs .
Over time, the digital revolution has had an impact on the banking system. The effect of which is visible in common life. Nowadays, every small to big payment also wants to be done through digital medium. On the new year, SBI has given a special gift to its customers regarding digital payment. The limit of SBI No3 IMPS has been increased from two lakhs to five lakhs. Where you were able to do only 200000 transactions in a day, it has now increased to 500000.
SBI announced this by tweeting on Tuesday that the limit of Tatkal payment service has been increased and this service will be applicable from February 1, 2022. Let us tell you that you will not be charged any charge on the transfer from 200000 to 500000.
SBI said in a statement that to encourage customers to switch to the bank’s digital modalities, SBI will no longer charge any charges for digital IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh. This transaction can be done through YONO App, Internet Banking/ Mobile Banking.
If IMPS is done by going to the branch, then how much will be charged
SBI has said in its statement that if a customer wants to send money through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) by visiting any branch of the bank, then from February 1, 2022, there will be zero charge on the transaction up to Rs 1000. At the same time, the charge on transactions of more than Rs 1000 to Rs 5 lakh will be like this…
SBIin also said that if a customer sendsmoney through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) digitally, no charges will be levied. Whereas for sending money through NEFT through a bank branch, you will have to pay Rs 2 to Rs 20 plus GST. Similarly, there will be no charges for sending money through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) through digital medium. Whereas for doing RTGS through bank branch, Rs 20 to Rs 40 plus GST will have to be paid.
The post SBI Transaction limit changed: Big news! Now transaction limit has been increased from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, know here details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Musk Gets Snippy with Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal About His Twitter Takeover
Shortly after Elon Musk offered to buy out Twitter and take it private on April 14, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major shareholder of the social media company, said he disapproves of the takeover.
“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” Prince Alwaleed tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Musk’s offer represents a 38 percent premium over Twitter’s share price before the Tesla CEO disclosed his investment in the company.
Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Company, is an early investor in Twitter. It first acquired shares in 2011 and raised its stake to 5.2 percent in 2015, making the prince the second largest shareholder of the social media company at the time.
His rank dropped after Musk acquired 9.2 percent of Twitter in March and became its No.1 shareholder.
Musk responded to Prince Alwaleed’s rejection with a jibe at Saudi Arabia’s repression of speech. “What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” He commented under Alwaleed’s tweet.
In a separate tweet minutes later, Musk said the decision over Twitter’s fate should be up to its shareholders. “They own the company, not the board of directors,” he tweeted.
Then, Musk launched a 24-hour Twitter poll asking his 81.7 million followers whether they agree with him.
Interesting. Just two questions, if I may.
How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly?
What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Absolutely. It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Prince Alwaleed is known for his large stakes in a number of U.S. companies and close relationships with American business moguls, including Rupert Murdoch and Bill Gates. His net worth was estimated at $18.7 billion in 2017, according to Forbes. Prince Alwaleed dropped off Forbes’ billionaires list in 2018 following his arrest by the Saudi government amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-corruption purge in late 2017.
Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
News
5 shootings reported in St. Louis City over the weekend
ST. LOUIS – In a weekend marred by a murder on a MetroLink train, detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating five different shootings over the last two days.
The first of these shootings happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hodiamont, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The 25-year-old victim told police she was parked on the street when a person walked up to her car and opened fire. The shooter, a suspected female, fled in a white Hyundai Elantra with a pink stripe down the hood. The victim’s 4-month-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, the child was not injured. The victim, who suffered a graze wound to her arm, drove to the 1300 block of Glasgow to call police and ultimately refused medical treatment.
The second incident took place around 5:15 p.m. near Murphy Park in the Carr Square neighborhood. The victim, a 68-year-old man, told police he was inside his home when he heard gunfire and then felt a sharp pain in his leg. He then ran from the back of his home and to the intersection of N. 17th Street and Cass Avenue. Police arrived at the residence and confronted the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, coming out the front door and took him into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim with a gunshot wound in his back. Officers arrived to speak with the 24-year-old victim, but he was uncooperative with investigators. The 20-year-old woman with him told police they were driving east on Interstate 270 exiting at Riverview Drive when a silver Dodge Charger drove by and fired several shots at them. There was a 1-month-old child in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting. The child and woman were not injured.
Just after midnight, a man was shot on a MetroLink train. There was an argument between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood. Police learned the victim was walking in an alley toward N. Kingshighway when a person began shooting at him. The victim was shot in the back. He’s listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
There was a sixth shooting on Saturday afternoon in the southeast corner of Jennings, near the St. Louis City border. In that incident, a man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue around 5 p.m. when someone approached in another vehicle and opened fire. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene. The woman was shot in her leg and taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
News
Nets lose Game 1, 115-114, on Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater
BOSTON — What a way to lose a game.
After the Nets came back from down 15, and after Kyrie Irving carried the weight of an entire franchise on his shoulders with a masterful performance against his old team, Celtics star Jayson Tatum beat the buzzer with a layup on the final possession of the fourth quarter to seal a 115-114 victory over the Nets in Game 1.
“They pushed it instead of calling the timeout,” head coach Steve Nash said postgame. “I think we took away the first action with (Jaylen Brown) and Marcus Smart. I thought we were intelligent on that action, but they got in a crack (in our defense), and somehow they found Tatum, who made an intelligent cut. Split-second here or there and I think it goes the other way.”
The Celtics now lead the first-round series, 1-0. After the Nets looked like they were in position to steal Game 1 before the tide turned late in the fourth.
Irving scored 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and carried the load while Kevin Durant turned in one of his worst performances since returning from a sprained MCL that derailed his season. Durant shot 9-of-24 from the field and just 1-of-5 from downtown for 23 points. The Nets, a team built largely on starpower even after the James Harden deal, missed a standout performance from their superstar forward.
But the Nets still had a chance, even after blowing the opening minutes of the third quarter and allowing the Celtics to take control of the game.
Good teams make you pay for unforced errors, and great teams put you in debt, which is where the Nets found themselves after a flurry of turnovers and forfeited offensive rebounds that gave the Celtics momentum to start the second half.
What the Nets proved is that there is no deficit too large for them to overcome–not when Irving’s jump shot is clicking, and not when the role players step up. Goran Dragic scored 14 and Nic Claxton added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
But the basketball gods wouldn’t have it any other way. Not when the Nets cheated the game by coming out undisciplined and unfocused to start the second half.
Not in Boston, where Irving once told the fans he wanted to re-sign long-term before signing a four-year deal with the Nets.
Not in Boston, hometown of Nets’ guard Bruce Brown, whose comments about Robert Williams, Al Horford and Daniel Theis were booed pregame when his words were displayed on the jumbotron 20 minutes before tipoff.
Brown said, unprompted, that Williams — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate nursing a knee injury — being out would allow the Nets to attack Horford and Theis, two lesser defenders by virtue of age and lack of athleticism. Horford responded by saying, “My stuff gets done on the court,” then finished Game 1 with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Brown finished with five points in 37 minutes.
The Celtics had four players score 20 or more, led by Tatum, who scored 31 on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. All four of those players were in motion on the final possession, when Tatum cut to the basket on an out-of-whack possession to hit the layup that delivered a victory in Game 1.
This series is far from over. In fact, from the looks of things, it just might go to Game 7. Game 1 of this series did not disappoint, and that might be the best takeaway for a Nets team that finds itself down 0-1 in the first round.
Durant played poorly and the Nets got next to nothing from Brown, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Kessler Edwards. Yet they were still in position to win it at the buzzer. And they still have a chance to bounce back and swipe Game 2 before the series moves to Brooklyn.
()
SBI Transaction limit changed: Big news! Now transaction limit has been increased from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, know here details
Musk Gets Snippy with Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal About His Twitter Takeover
Call Accounting Software Benefits
5 shootings reported in St. Louis City over the weekend
Nets lose Game 1, 115-114, on Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater
SBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for Investigating Officer is underway, apply now
Scalable Passive Income Generation
Review: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ Stages the Power of Love and Language at BAM
Brewers comeback win spoils Pujols’ 681st HR
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail