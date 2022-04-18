Finance
Secret of Bonding 99: The Awful Truth About Working Capital
Surety Bond underwriters DEMAND it. Contractors maneuver to maximize it. Bond agents pray for it… What is Working Capital, and what is the awful truth that everyone ignores?
Define the term
When contractors apply for bonding, the company financial statement is analyzed by the surety underwriters. They always calculate the Working Capital As Allowed (WCAA) on the Balance Sheet, which is simply:
Current Assets minus Current Liabilities
This number is also subject to interpretation by the analyst. For example, they may disallow assets they feel are overstated or of questionable value – thus the title “As Allowed.”
The working capital figure is then compared to the size bonds and aggregate (overall) program the contractor desires. Here is the important part:
For many bonding companies, if the WCAA is deemed insufficient, there is an immediate declination.
It’s true that “everything is important” in surety underwriting. But it is also true that this is a life or death issue for many decision-makers. Specifically, the fiscal year-end Working Capital As Allowed must be adequate for the capacity requested. That isn’t the awful part…
Underwriters focus their decision-making on the fiscal year-end (FYE) of the company, tax day. For many contractors, this day is 12/31 each year. This is a natural and convenient annual milestone that is presumed to be realistic and conservative. Underwriters don’t want puffed up numbers designed to impress them. That makes good sense.
Awful Truth #1
The FYE WCAA is only correct for ONE DAY. If the company spends cash on January 1st, bills a contract, incurs an invoice, the WC is immediately different.
Awful Truth #2
The WC calculation is always based on obsolete info. When does the 12/31 statement get produced? Maybe February, but more likely March, April or later. This GUARANTEES that the WC calculation is outdated.
Awful Truth #3
Considering the great emphasis placed on the importance of fiscal year-end info, interim financial statements (produced on other days in the year), are largely ignored by underwriters. This means if the company has a good event occur, it may be overlooked – however a downturn is always taken into consideration!
Conclusion
Like an elusive pot of gold, the WCAA underwriters depend on may never materialize as actual cash flow. But another “truth” is that underwriters must base their decisions on something, and historically this has been a relevant indicator of future success. Despite the often overlooked flaws we cited, Working Capital analysis will remain part of surety underwriting.
We recommend that underwriters keep the relative value of this indicator in perspective, and remember that interim statements and other underwriting elements should also play an important role.
Finance
Texas Property Insurance 101 – Do You Know Your Policy’s Deductible?
For those posed with the question about their property deductible, most would laugh it off.
“Me? Of course I know there is a deductible. What kind of fool do you take me for anyway?”
Well, be surprised. Many folks just assume they know what kind of deductible comes along with their property policy. In states like Texas, however, where nature’s storms are common, the amount associated with a deductible is not a given for those living out of state.
Example Question – Do you know the answer?
Q: You don’t live in Texas but own property there. You have a five percent deductible associated with your $500,000 coverage on your building in Austin, Texas. Your building sustains $100,000 worth of damages from a hurricane. How would you explain your 5% deductible in relation to the amount that the insurance company will recompense you?
1. Does the insurance company reimburses you for $95,000 (five percent of your claim’s total)
2. Or does it reimburse you for $75,000 (five percent of the property’s total value)
If #1 was your answer, you flunked the test! The right response would be #2!
Unlike most states, in Texas, the five percent deductible refers to the property’s total value, also known as TIV.
Those living in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Irving or any other spot in Texas where Mother Nature wreaks her cyclone havoc are far more familiar with deductibles and pertinence to the total value of owned property. That is why the average Texan would probably have chosen option #2. Because of widespread damage and losses as a result of violent storms, the insurance companies always affix high deductibles in order for damage liability risk to be pooled together with the property policy owners.
What about the scenario of bigger losses?
Example of building deductible in the event of wind damage:
• Your building is valued at $5 million
• There is a five percent deductible
• You are not covered for $250,000!
Example of apartment complex deductible incorporating 3 buildings in the event of wind damage:
• Your property incorporates 4 strips of ten places of residence, each valued at five hundred thousand dollars, equaling a total of $2 million
• 1 strip is destroyed from the storm and there is a five percent deductible
• You are not covered for $100,000!
Moral of the Story
If there’s anything a property owner can learn from the above is to get educated about the contents of your policy as well as to utilize the services of a qualified, reputable independent insurance agency that will steer you in the right direction.
Finance
Deceptive Car Dealer Ads and Activities – Pervasive As Ever
You hear them on the radio and TV everyday. Some have outrageous ads and sales gimmicks. “Push, pull or drag your trade in for $4000 minimum trade”, “Best price in the world!” “Best bumper to bumper warranty ever – we cover everything.” “Repo’d car sale today.” Bet you didn’t know that these ads can be and usually are very misleading and can be illegal.
According to Leslie Anderson, AAA, Misleading advertisements and deceptive marketing from car dealers has been on the rise in recent years. Car dealers, due to a struggling economy are resorting to grey market sales tactics and ads. Many of these ads are either borderline or even illegal in nature. With all the publicity in recent years of scams and illegal business activities by businesses from every state you would think most states would have toughened up their laws and started to crack down on bad car dealers. Only one state, New York, has really done anything.
There are laws already on the books that make many of these advertisements and such illegal, but few states will even look into these activities. In New York, if you run a Push, Pull or Drag sale the odds are you will get fined. The thinking behind New Yorks laws is that if you promise someone a set figure for their vehicle it should not be factored into the discount or markup of the newer, replacement vehicle. This is deceptive advertising. Yet I hear these same ads, with even higher amounts promised on the radio and TV in North Carolina and South Carolina all the time. Then there’s the matter of expressed and implied warranties.
Expressed and implied warranties are actually covered under federal laws. Every car dealer must have a federally approved warranty disclosure placed in the window. This is to show if a warranty exists and what is actually covered. This was done as there was too much discrepency in the past with car salesman blurring the line of what is really covered and what isn’t. On a recent drive from North Carolina to South Carolina I saw 11 used car dealerships that did not have these in the windows – at one we found they were in the glove compartment. When we asked the salesperson why it wasn’t in the window he said it wasn’t necessary. In New York, every car dealer you drive by or visit will have these prominently displayed.
Then you have the usual lies – car dealers advertising a repossession sale, cream puffs, etc… They will lie about the origination of cars just like in a recent Carfax ad. Oh that was just a little fender scratch (complete repaint from a 50mph accident) or new upholstery (due to a flood and complete submersion). These repossession sales, like Repo Joe, do a media Blitz and claim they have all repossessed vehicles for a great buy. When in fact they probably don’t even have one repossessed car that is for sale. Most car dealers get their cars from either trades or local auctions.
Regardless of what they claim they most likely do not know the vehicles history. You can’t even rely on Carfax 100% as many vehicles are repaired without full salvage disclosure or even any repair history. A carfax report is only as good as the information that is actually entered into the system. Before you rely on that Carfax or what the dealer says is the cars history listen to this – Tennessee attorneys Frank Watson and David McLaughlin charge that Carfax’s ads promise more than it can deliver. “Carfax fails to disclose the limitations of their database,” says Watson. “People think they have a little insurance policy on their Carfax report, and it’s just not accurate,” says McLaughlin. Carfax is an online company that searches databases for a vehicle’s history, claiming to be “your best protection against buying a used car with costly, hidden problems.” But, critics say when it comes to many accidents, online reporting companies fall short. A class-action lawsuit against Carfax claims the company doesn’t have access to police accident data in 23 states.
This article should be a wake up call to car buyers to be more on the alert to car dealer scams, lies and untruths. It should also be an alert to states from Oregon to Florida that more needs to be done to curb bad car sales tactics. Most car dealers aren’t small mom and pop organizations. They are large million or billion dollar companies that will do anything to make a dollar. Even crossing the line or blurring what is legal and what isn’t. And according to one big dealer in Charlotte, North Carolina whom didn’t want his name or dealership mentioned for obvious reasons – “its all about that bottem line and if we get caught, thats what our lawyers are for. Per another car dealer, “it’s a buyer beware market: Buyers must beware and be detectives too.”
Finance
Medicare Is Changing! Like It or Not!
Medicare has been in the headlines recently with the elections right around the corner! This article isn’t about Republican versus Democrat, but more about the fact that Medicare is going to change regardless of who or what party takes office!
The reason is simply that Medicare can not continue on its current course so politicians are forced to deal with the Elephant in the room. It’s not breaking news that Medicare is due to run out of money for inpatient care by 2024, and the taxes that are coming in will pay for only 90% of the benefits.
Who Do We Blame?
We could blame the 1.5 million baby boomers a year signing up for Medicare, but that would be ridiculous. Obviously, that issue could have been dealt with well before now. Others point to rampant abuse and fraud in the Medicare system which runs into the billions of dollars. Another issue is the 20 to 30 percent of Medicare spending that is wasted on procedures that are not necessary.
The Future of Medicare
You don’t need a crystal ball to see what Medicare is going to look like in the future; simply listen to what current and soon to be elected officials are saying. Democrats and Republicans alike are in agreement on things like:
- Limiting the overall growth of Medicare spending.
- Having upper and middle class retirees pay more money.
- Raising the eligibility age.
That last one looks kind of familiar. Oh yeah, that’s right! It’s already being done to Social Security benefits. The chances that someone in their 40’s now will end up receiving Social Security or Medicare benefits is looking slimmer and slimmer by the minute.
One of the big proposals out there was 100% privatized Medicare proposed by Rep. Paul Ryan. He has now changed his plan to include original Medicare as an option. What most people don’t realize is that privatized Medicare already exists in the form of Medicare Advantage. In fact, 25% of all Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled into a Medicare Advantage plan. These plans in the current state make sense for a lot of beneficiaries who are looking to control costs and take advantage of the savings that these plans offer. Medicare advantage plans are offered by many companies like Humana, United Healthcare, Wellcare, and Health Springs.
The Bottom Line
For people 55 and older, you will most likely not see any change to your Medicare benefits as most of the legitimate proposals don’t target you. If you are under 55, however; be prepared that the “status quo” is not acceptable. Medicare for you will be much different if it is even still around at all!
Secret of Bonding 99: The Awful Truth About Working Capital
Texas Property Insurance 101 – Do You Know Your Policy’s Deductible?
Deceptive Car Dealer Ads and Activities – Pervasive As Ever
Medicare Is Changing! Like It or Not!
Many Elderly Medicare Beneficiaries Unaware of Reform Provisions
Using Long Tail Keywords to Generate Insurance Agency Leads
The Importance of Having Insurance on Your Car If You Want to Save Money
Highest Box Office Collection By Bollywood Movies In 2022
Should You File an Auto Claim After Any Accident?
Breast Reconstruction & Health Insurance Options
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
News4 weeks ago
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail