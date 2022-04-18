Finance
Secrets of Bonding 105: Choose Your Partner!
When the music starts you take your partner by the hand and head for the dance floor!
When it comes to Surety Bonds, how do you know which partner to choose? Which bonding company fits the project at hand? Here are some tips:
Federal Projects
These contracts require a bonding company pre-approved by the Treasury Department to issue bonds with the federal government as obligee. Federal projects include all contracts with a branch of the federal government such as the Army Corps of Engineers, Office of General Services, Dept. of Veteran Affairs, and the Federal Aviation Administration. This a big area of activity with 38,786 contract opportunities listed as of this writing.
The bonding company must be listed / approved, and for a sufficient amount (equal to or more than the contract in question). Circular 570 issued annually by the Treasury Department aka the “T-List”
Fine points regarding federal: HUD is not a direct federal agency, and makes their own rules.
Any other project owners may CHOOSE to require the T-list as a means of screening the bonding companies. You need to review the written bonding requirements to determine this. It could say that “a T-listed surety must be used.” It could also require that the T-list amount be equal to or greater than the contract in question.
State and Municipal Contracts
The most common requirement is for the surety to be licensed in the state where the work is being performed. Many sureties do not find it worthwhile to maintain licensing in all 51 states. * To check for a specific state, you can go the state insurance department, the surety may list this info in their web site, and it also appears in the T-list details (assuming the surety is on the list).
Private Contracts
This category includes all non-public commercial contracts, such as a general contractor building an office for a private company. It also includes all the subcontractors such as electricians, plumbers, roofers, etc. All subcontracts are private even if they are performed on a federal or state projects (because they are not “prime,” not contracted directly with the public entity.)
In this group you may find that a T-list requirement is indicated, or the owner may choose to be more open. They can make or waive the requirement at their sole discretion.
Contract specifications may also stipulate a certain A.M. Best rating. Simply look up the surety to determine if they have a rating, and if it meets the requirement.
Conclusion
No two bonding companies have exactly the same credentials. The common areas to consider are:
- T-listed
- T-list amount
- State licensing
- A.M. Best rating (size and financial strength)
- Underwriting appetite
- Excluded classes
- Excluded geographic areas (Canada? Mexico? Overseas?)
- Excluded jurisdictions (New York City?)
Picking the right partner is step one. If they will not be accepted as surety on the project, move on!
Hmmm… how about that wallflower over in the corner?
* Just want to see if you are paying attention! (:^D)
The Hope for a Two Nation Theory Versus the Dream of a Single Palestine Nation Without Israel
The Palestine statehood bid portrays the picture of an ill treated Palestine seeking justice to the world. Here are the facts to note. Palestine has consistently refused to build its state in the past; they refused the offer in 1937 from the British government, which then ruled Palestine, to divide the land into Jewish and Arab states. Arab leaders refused again in 1947, choosing to go to war rather than accepting the UN’s decision to partition Palestine between Jewish and Arab populations. In 1967, Israel offered to relinquish the land it had acquired in exchange for peace with its neighbors. The Arab world issued a response at a summit in Khartoum, “No peace with Israel, no negotiations with Israel, no recognition of Israel.” In 2000, under the mideast quartet proposal, Israel’s Prime Minister Ehud Barak offered the Palestinians a sovereign state with shared control of Jerusalem and billions of dollars in compensation for Palestinian refugees. Yasser Arafat refused the offer, and returned to launch the deadly terror war known as the Second Intifada.
After all the persistent refusals, Abbas beseech in pain to the world to end the so-called historical injustice with a demand for full membership of the state of Palestine in the UN and declared the legitimate right of Palestine to attain its liberty and independence.
Consider the following points: statehood and settlement is not the issue for Palestine leadership. Had it been so, Palestine leadership would have accepted the statehood offer and built a state. If Abbas really wanted a state of Palestine to live in peace alongside Israel, he could have given his commitment at New York to end the conflict and extended an assurance to take action to stop hatred and murders of Jewish people. This would have ensured the first step to building peace and tying the knot for a bilateral agreement instead of running to the UN.
Rejection of statehood offer clearly indicates that Palestine is not looking for peace. The existence of Israel is the problem which is believed to be resolved by way of internationalizing the conflict with Israel. The goal of Palestine is a single nation to be achieved through elimination of Israel from the map of Middle East. Palestine leadership found the viable route through a UN bid and in attaining UN membership to use the platform and network for challenging Israel present holdings and minimizing its territories; while at the same time planning for an integrated action to annihilate Israel through the Arab network. Iran’s nuclear program is part of the Israel annihilation plan. The poster/website and Facebook campaigns are deployed to garner global sympathy under the lies.
The horrendous remarks conferred upon Jews are enough to cause World War III. Israel is called shamelessly an imperialist and colonialist in its homeland conflict. Israel and Palestine do not have a relationship of a ruler and ruled or oppressor and oppressed to disdainfully describe Israel as a fascist. The Jews across the globe represent various racial ethnicity in different shades that cannot justify the racist and apartheid abuses hurled at Israel. The mind boggling allegation as children murderer in poster campaigns on internet and face book with no evidence spits on their faces. They are ridiculed as people with mythical origin ‘Chosen by God’. Chinese are the centre of the universe, Muslims receive heavenly reward by demolition of non Muslims on earth, Hindu caste system ordained an eternal status to a man through all generations and white men racial superiority lynched the world. These absurdities of mankind are not jeered at while it deeply hurt the world on Jewish notion of being ‘Chosen by God’ and for being deeply attached to their ancient homeland.
Jews are treated as criminals and sinners in their self defence and accused as trespassers in their settlement in own homeland against Arab settlers who came as vagabonds from Egypt and Jordon in that empty land after Jews diaspora in the aftermath of Roman invasion. The Arabs did not create any state in that ancient Jewish homeland within this space of time. The return to their homeland under a special humanitarian package of global sympathy is questioned by the perverts after 65 years of its statehood and some obnoxious academicians even dared to question the origin of a 5000 year old culture to ridicule its history as mere myths discrediting the value of ancient scripts as literary sources for construction of history and snobbishly disregarding the archeological monuments and remains of their ancestry. Life is about accommodating needs as also empathizing suffering and it is called inclusive approach in modern day public affairs management. The scores of unkind Arab nations on rich oil lands do not believe in such principled approach of being inclusive and humane to make life worthwhile and instead they waste themselves to network for a plan to oust Israel forever.
In this notorious mission of elimination game, the pseudo intellectuals and perverts of the world helped further to build vague theories to question Israel history, culture and heritage in order to oppose Zionism, which their dimmed eyes see as a cause of the problem when this is an effect of the problem of Israel insecurity, which will disappear when the cause of the problem is removed. By hitting the symptoms, they fuel more radical actions that fueled more hatred towards Jews and it is not helping to solve the problem. The propaganda against Israel as a terrorist state in their self defence is a mean description that does not justify practical situation in life. If one’s own existence is under threat, would anybody sit quietly? No. Agreed that Israel retaliated to these challenges vehemently that prompted the so called humanitarians and sympathizers to questioned on Palestinians’ civil liberties and rights without recognizing the same occurrences in all terror situations. The dilemma of countering terrorism and becoming a terror to the innocents is not exclusive to one single case; it has become a global problem. Palestine infringement on Israel civil liberties and rights are justified, but the reverse is unjustified.
The popular poster released on websites and Facebook depicting a young kid holding the banner ”Stop Killing Palestinian Children” in a poster campaign blatantly alleged Israel as murderer of children without evidence. It is not to justify killing but to see killing in the perspective of conflict situations all over the world, global cases need to be referred to in order to validate the act of self defence to a threat. Israel – Palestine situation is not like the massacre of innocent civilians of middle-east dictatorship. Anti Jews campaigns blamed the Zionist for a radical turn of events without understanding the chain between radical action leading to another radical action and overlooking the role of PLA that started terrorism after repeated refusal of the offer of Palestine statehood.
In this half a century conflict. where Jewish and Palestine have been at war openly and declared as enemies, does anybody think that killing will not occur in such a conflict situation?. In all conflict situations, killing is the strategy and killing will take place. In order to stop the killing, reconciliation is proposed. The process has not been successful in Israel-Palestine because Palestine leadership is not interested in a two nation theory and he does not want peace. The Palestine leadership wants a single state for Palestine through elimination of Jews.
The penetrating eye should be able to see Palestine statehood bid at the UN and seeking UN membership today as a strategy for attaining the objective of a single Arabic state through a methodology of annihilation of Israel and territorial acquisition. Prejudiced campaigns alleged Israel as terrorist and a killer while endorsing the real terrorism and supporting unsparingly their global marketing advertisement spree to gain world sympathy for a help to attain its birthright; yes a liberty for an ideology to operate without inhibition to eliminate Israel from the map of the world and to eliminate the useless supporters in due course.
Do you have hope for peace? Then stand together to urge for a bilateral framework based on mutual respect, cooperation and coexistence for Israel and Palestine with special commitment from Abbas to declare recognition of Israel statehood alongside Palestine statehood.
Where To Delegate Your 2022 Marketing Budget
4 Essential Business Marketing Budget Tips
I know, I know: we haven’t even reached Halloween yet, let alone the holidays. But stay with me. Because if you’re a fellow entrepreneur, now is the time to start thinking about your business goals for 2022.
Business goals start with marketing. And marketing starts with a plan. Start planning early, and you set yourself up ahead of your competition, so you’re ready to hit the ground running in 2022.
Having the right marketing plan can make or break your business (I know – I’ve seen it both ways). Here are my top 4 recommendations for delegating your marketing funds in 2022.
4 Business Marketing Budget Tips for 2022
#1: Set Your Budget
First things first: do you have a marketing budget? If not, then set one (pronto!). It’s pretty tough to create a successful business if you have no money to spend on that business.
Set a budget that you think will afford you enough money to grow your business. And don’t worry. Your marketing budget can be on the small side – it all depends on where you are at with your business, and how quickly and how far you want to escalate.
#2: Improve Yourself
It doesn’t matter where you are in your business. There’s always something more that you can be learning. So first plan to invest some of your 2022 marketing budget in your own education and expertise. Update your professional growth and expand your knowledge base, so you grow as your business does.
For example, in my own business, we deal in branding and graphic design, online marketing, custom web development, and more, and our industry is constantly changing. So I need to continually learn new skills along with updating the skills I already have. Every year, I take courses, I read books, and I make an effort to learn as much as I can, so I can share that expertise with my clients.
Think about what you can be learning in your industry, regardless of what it is. By improving on your expertise, you are also improving your business and its potential to grow.
Invest some of your budget in yourself, because the more you are an expert in your field, the more you will shine above your competitors.
#3: Attend Live Events
Another thing to consider in 2022 is attending live events that pertain to your business.
These are great not only for learning from the speakers but also for meeting new people who work in your industry.
You’ll meet great people, hand out cards, and make new connections, all while learning from experts in your field and doing critical market research.
Of course, the pandemic has changed live events a bit. Lots of events have gone online – which can be a good thing, as you can now access lots more relevant events without having to travel.
But still, try to look for relevant speaking events in your area. As long as it’s done safely, meeting people ‘in real life’ can be incredibly powerful.
So allocate some of your marketing budget and try to attend at least one event in 2022! I always have a great time at networking events and meet lots of interesting people who help me grow.
#4: Business Marketing
Lastly, we have the on-the-ground marketing itself. This is your SEO, your social media, your social media ads, your search engine ads, and your content marketing.
This is an area where so many entrepreneurs get stuck because they think they can learn to do it all themselves. Trust me: that’s unrealistic at best.
Trying to become a marketing expert will waste your time without getting any results. It takes years to become a marketing excerpt – all time that is much better spent focusing on what you do as a business.
I know those courses you see popping up in your newsfeeds are tempting. They make it look so easy! But most people don’t even finish them!
So if you’re considering an online course to learn something quickly, remember that only 10% of people who start an online course actually finish it. And those that do finish rarely come away with something of value.
Instead, use your 2022 marketing budget to hire an expert. Just make sure they actually are an expert! Outsource to a reputable source like an established online marketing company. You might also benefit from working with a consultant. Just be sure to vet them thoroughly.
Then once you’ve done your research and found a good fit, trust their experience and expertise, and let them guide you. They’ll likely need some time to understand your branding and messaging, but then let them shine (remembering that organic marketing takes time).
Here’s to your business success in 2022!
Susan
Commercial Mortgage Loans – What Rates Do Hedge Funds Charge For Commercial Mortgages?
The ongoing credit crisis has made it much more difficult for investors to qualify for an institutionally funded (bank, broker, insurance company) commercial mortgage loan. Underwriting standards have become significantly tougher and loan parameters have tightened. Very few deals are being accepted by the banks, and even fewer are actually closing.
Many good loans that should receive financing are being rejected out-of-hand. We call this situation the “funding gap.”
Recently many hedge funds and private equity companies have recognized that opportunity exists for firms that can help fill the funding gap by offering private commercial mortgages to quality borrowers who have been shut out by their banks. Over the last 18 months money managers have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the commercial real estate finance sector. They are buying distressed mortgage paper directly from troubled lenders and they are very willing to write new loans against commercial buildings and development projects.
But before commercial real estate investors seek a loan from a hedge fund or other private lender there are some important things they should know.
Private commercial mortgage lenders are opportunistic investors; a hedge fund is in business to earn high returns for its investors in a timely and efficient manner. The loans they offer will be short term in nature (rarely more than 36 months) and will carry significantly higher interest rates and origination points than a bank or Wall Street broker would. Further, hedge funds will be very aggressive in foreclosure situations; they will take your property if you fail to perform.
Funds and private lenders that we work with are currently charging 10%-15% annual interest with 3-4 points. This means that borrowers can expect to pay a 13%-19% APR. On top of that, borrowers are responsible for the cost of any third party reports that may be required such as appraisals, environmental assessments and feasibility reports.
On the positive side, there is capital available for these private commercial mortgage loans and deals can be closed very quickly. Most funds prefer income producing, investor owned commercial buildings like apartment complexes, office buildings or self storage facilities. They will generally lend up-to 65% of a properties value and underwriting is equity based not credit driven. They will lend for both purchase and refinance, but private loans are “bridge” loans and a viable, realistic exit strategy needs to be in-place. In-other-words they will need to know exactly how they are going to be paid back.
This credit squeeze has been devastating to the commercial real estate industry and the problems are not going away. As we all wait for the situation to improve private lenders, including Wall Street hedge funds and private equity firms, have cash and are willing to lend it.
